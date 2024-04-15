Zosterops alboguralis, White-chested White-eye. Norfolk Island Silvereye. Listed as Extinct (Date effective 16-Jul-2000). https://www.environment.gov.au/cgi-bin/sprat/public/publicspecies.pl?taxon_id=25899 (John Gould, The Birds of Australia, 1869).

Share ExcessDeathsAU

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a small one-off donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

Dear Readers,

So many of you have subscribed in the past few months. Welcome!

I now have subscribers in 78 countries, and a very special welcome to the 62 paid subscribers and everyone who donated via Kofi. Paid subscribers ensure that content is always free, which is essential for readers in countries being absolutely smashed by inflation right now.

Most subscribers will just sign up and begin reading from the date on which they subscribed, unaware that I have published many articles since 2022 when I began this Substack.

Of course, I did not begin where I am now, and my articles reflect this. My outlook on our situation has changed a lot as I understand more about the power structure in which we find ourselves.

My work will never have broad appeal, and it probably never will. However, people are still subscribing, which means that people out there like what I am doing – this is really encouraging, thank you.

My writing has shifted as of late because unless people can first see, and then remove the legislative framework that facilitates the domestic Emergency powers I am not really sure what else I can say other than: do not comply.

To that end, I am very interested in hearing stories of non-compliance, especially from readers outside the Five Eyes countries (USA, Australia, Canada, UK, New Zealand). Please email me, I am looking forward to hearing from you (vicparkpetition@protonmail.com).

You can see a fine example of non-compliance here:

For those interested, perhaps you would like to read this article from 1952 published in the journal Psychiatry about cooling the marks, adaptation to failure and ‘venting’ as it benefits the power structure by sociologist Erving Goffman.

Wayback Machine link.

No one ever thinks of themselves as a mark, but once you see it you cannot unsee it. And remember, the ‘alt. media-covid justice’ complex is one the biggest organised rackets going.

In the coming weeks I will have an article about Anzac Day that I hope you will like.

Until then, God Bless you readers. Stay peaceful in your hearts.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6 (full chapter)

Covid democide

Democide is the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command.

The remit of ExcessDeathsAU is to discuss issues as they pertain to democide, covid democide or current isssues of note, usually intertwined with discussion of personal moral courage and non-compliance which prevents democide.

This is my pinned article which provides the lexicon of covid democide:

And here is select evidence that the federal government has zero regard for the lives and safety of Australians:

Australia’s Novavax contract

For new readers, some of my most important work involved publication of Australia’s Novavax contract (pre-purchase agreement).

The Senate voted to not release the vaccine contracts, so I did.

I found a redacted version of the Novavax contract overseas and said: to hell with it, I am publishing this. People need to know what happened. Unfortunately, few in the Australian ‘freedom movement’ have looked at this or are considering it as part of their legal arguments.

I suspect this is rather inconvenient to everyone, although I would not know because no one talks about it.

Excess Deaths

In 2022 I stood in a busy public area holding a cardboard sign that showed people the excess death rates from the ABS. I had no idea that in 2024 I would be writing a Substack and telling the world about it.

Here are the articles, and all figures were accurate at the time of recording with screen shots:

Identifying the power structure

These articles have so far generated the most volume of hate mail. People do not want their hopium supply taken away and want to think that ‘someone is coming to save them.’ Others get a thrill from being hoodwinked by disaster capitalists and will believe anything. I’m just sharing what I know.

Selected essays

I have written a few essays, two about myself, but mainly I enjoy elevating the stories of others. I write this Substack as a spiritual exercise, to deal with trauma, and to connect with like-minded people.

Western Australia: ground zero for tyranny

Readers will know that I am in the state of Western Australia.

At the end of last year I had running commentary on a fire that shows photos and maps of the area. People were interested in the covid camp as well:

This came off the back of years of covid jackboot tyranny. Significantly to the world, the covid jabs were deployed in a ‘covid zero’ situation in Western Australia. According to the government’s own narrative, none of the injuries we were seeing could have been possibly due to ‘covid.’ This is hardly discussed anywhere in the world, but really should be, and I even published the names of the people in government who stood by and watched the data roll in and said nothing, then mandated the jabs knowing what was happening:

And more:

Large-scale articles

Finally, here are some articles that tie together what we are seeing.

Final thoughts

As I said in the introduction, I have recently moved towards longer essay-style articles, reflecting the shift in where we are. Looking back in history is important because it contextualises the present moment, and I hope to do more of that soon.

While things are looking rather bleak in terms of excess deaths and real punishment of perpetrators, I have never seen so many people aware of the importance of non-compliance. I have also never seen so many people aware that their own governments are the source of the tyranny, which is a real shift in world view for many.

To that end, I am hopeful.

Thank you for reading, and I look forward to writing for you soon.