Dear Readers,

I have updated this article on Australia’s vaccine contracts. Substack will not let me re-send updated articles so I have deleted the old article. I have new information on the Pfizer documents, Pfizer safety data thanks to Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team, updated links that the government erased, and more information on Jane Halton the person in charge of Australia’s vaccine contracts as well as the TGA and NZ Medsafe thanks to the work of Cranmer in NZ. Apologies for the confusion but I believe updates are important. Thank you for bearing with me as we walk together.

Yours faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Who is in charge of Australia’s vaccine contracts?

On 25 March 2020 then Australian PM Scott Morrison formed the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission (NCCC) (Edit April 2023: internet archive) to “advise the Australian Government on anticipating and mitigating the effects of…COVID-19.”

The NCCC worked in tandem with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Brendan Murphy who led the country’s health response. An advocate of “the proportionate middle ground” (his words) he resigned from his CMO position three months after the formation of the NCCC. (Edit April 16 2023: Dr Murphy, currently the federal Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care has announced his retirement effective July 6, 2023).

Murphy was replaced by Prof Paul Kelly as CMO. Prof Kelly is on two World Health Organization Advisory Groups - International Health Regulations Roster of Experts (IHRRE) and Nutritional Guidelines Advisory Group. The WHO IHRRE is involved in the “implementation of International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) … States Parties are obliged to develop and maintain minimum core capacities for surveillance and response, in order to detect, assess, notify, and respond to any potential public health event of international concern …(with)… corresponding efforts for strengthening animal health.”

Also on the PM’s NCCC was Jane Halton. A 33-year career public servant with “extensive experience in finance, insurance, risk management, information technology, human resources, health and aging, sport, and public policy, as well as significant international experience” she also has served on the WHO and has a varied and lengthy CV.

Ms Halton is also the Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), founded by (among others), The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF). CEPI had its foundation in Davos, Switzerland, which still hosts the WEF. Klaus Schwab is founder and head of the WEF and wrote a book called COVID19-The Great Reset – his vision for the future of humanity. You can read about the WEF’s Great Reset.

Halton was also Australia’s delegate to Event 201. Event 201 was a pandemic simulation event conducted on October 18, 2019 and you will find a lot of it…familiar. Again, look at the funders of this event.

Halton recently was tasked with reviewing Australia’s vaccine contracts. Presumably if it is a ‘review’ she has seen the original vaccine contracts including all the safety data and vaccination targets.

Recall that Halton is the Chair of CEPI. CEPI bankrolled Novavax (NVX-CoV2373), the non-mRNA type covid jab provisionally approved for use in Australia. Is there a conflict of interest with Halton reviewing and procuring vaccine contracts? CEPI also invested in lots of other vaccines. As of 12 June 2020 the only member of the PM’s NCCC (Mr Greg Combet) had released his COI, which was picked up by the mainstream media.

Perhaps the other members have declared their COIs since, which would be an exercise in transparency to Australians. The COI forms are listed clearly on the PM & C website – they weren’t hard to find. (Edit April 2023: Internet archive).

One of the more disturbing accusations about covid vaccine contracts has been that Pfizer reportedly demanded Argentina and Brazil put up their sovereign assets (e.g., embassy buildings and military bases) as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases. Did Australia do something similar to secure the Pfizer vaccines? It’s not so far-fetched given that the Port of Darwin has been leased to the Chinese for 99 years.

In October 2021 the ABC emailed the Australian Department of Health about the Pfizer contracts asking for clarification about the details of the contracts. In an emailed statement, the department said: "The details of the Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with Pfizer for the purchase of their COVID-19 vaccine are commercial-in-confidence."

On 10 May 2021 Halton said in an interview (Edit April 2023: thank you dear readers for finding the link). “there is one clear path out of this pandemic for the whole world and that is to be vaccinated…the magic number which is about 70 per cent of our population who are vaccinated…So with that vaccine that is arriving, we can make serious inroads in that target.”

Where did this 70% “magic number” come from? The contracts? Why did the state Premiers then go so hard to 90%, then boosters, then locking out the unvaccinated? If 70% was in the contracts, why didn’t the NCCC stop the Premiers from ruthlessly cracking down on the Australian people? Wasn’t their original job to “advise the Australian Government on anticipating and mitigating the effects of…COVID-19”?

The Pfizer admission

In October 2022, a Pfizer executive (Ms Small) admitted in European Parliament that their covid vaccines were never tested on stopping the transmission of the virus. Was that information in the Australian contracts?

If you are an Australian premier, or CHO who mandated this vaccine injection “because of the best evidence” “to protect the community” and “stop the spread” or “protect grandma” you are a liar. If you took this vaccine injection to “protect the community and your family” you were lied to. I’m sorry. So many of us tried to warn you that the data had been redacted but we were shunned, censored, deplatformed, debanked, thrown out of families, divorced, physically beaten by law enforcement, locked up, subject to lawfare and terrified into submission by the state for speaking out.

If Pfizer never tested the injection to stop transmission, and the data were hidden, what was in the contracts that Australia signed? We don’t know because the Pfizer contracts are secret. No one is allowed to see their contents, even though we pay for them and inject ourselves and our children with them.

Imagine the safety data.

Update: US courts release the Pfizer documents and Naomi Wolf delivers

(Edit April 2023: now, we have a better idea thanks to the hard work of many people around the world). I believe Naomi Wolf and her team of volunteer scientists at Daily Clout have done the best work to date cataloguing the Pfizer documents: 55,000 pages that have been released via court order. From Dr Wolf’s website:

(The Pfizer documents) appear to be a record of a great crime against humanity. In 2022, the Pfizer documents, a tranche of 55,000 documents, many of them thousands of pages long, were released via a court order. This was due to a successful lawsuit by attorney Aaron Siri. The US Food and Drug Administration had asked the court to keep these documents hidden for 75 years — until after most of us alive now would be dead and gone. Luckily, the court did not concur. …we received 2000, then 2500, and finally 3500 responses from volunteers, many of whom are experts in their fields. Biostatisticians, lab clinicians, pathologists, anesthesiologists, sports medicine physicians, cardiologists, research scientists, RNs, and many other related disciplines are represented among these decent, highly-skilled people who offered to read through these difficult, technical documents — pro bono, as a service to humanity (and out of respect as well, in many cases, for their own lifelong commitment to real science, real medicine, and truth in general). Many of them were not only published, peer-reviewed academic authors in their fields, but some were peer reviewers themselves. There was no way, with a group this distinguished in science and medicine doing the labor, that the interpretation of these documents could be dismissed as “fringe,” subjective, or as the work of “conspiracy theorists.” You will see that the 46 reports document what may be a massive crime against humanity. You will see that Pfizer knew, as it appears, that the mRNA vaccines did not work. You will see that the ingredients, including lipid nanoparticles, in the mRNA injections bio-distributed throughout the body in a couple of days, accumulating in the liver, adrenals, spleen — and ovaries. You will see that Pfizer and the FDA knew that the injections damaged the hearts of minors — and yet waited months to inform the public. You will see that Pfizer sought to hire over a thousand new staffers simply to manage the flood of “adverse events” reports that they were receiving and that they anticipated receiving. You will see that 61 people died of stroke — half of the stroke adverse events being within a couple of days after injection — and that five people died of liver damage with, again, many of the liver damage adverse events sustained shortly after the injection. You will see neurological events, cardiac events, strokes, brain hemorrhages, and blood clots, lung clots and leg clots at massive scale. You will see that headaches, joint pain, and muscle pain are rampant as adverse events, though these are not disclosed as routine side effect warnings by our agencies. Most seriously of all, you will see a 360-degree attack on human reproductive capability: with harms to sperm count, testes, sperm motility; harms to ovaries, menstrual cycles, placentas; you will see that over 80 per cent of the pregnancies in one section of the Pfizer documents ended in spontaneous abortion or miscarriage. You will see that 72 per cent of the adverse events in one section of the documents were in women, and that 16 percent of those were “reproductive disorders,” in Pfizer’s own words. You will see a dozen or more names for the ruination of the menstrual cycles of women and teenage girls. You will see that Pfizer defined “exposure” to the mRNA vaccine as including skin contact, inhalation and sexual contact, especially at the point of conception. History has not yet concluded its assessment of what Pfizer — and the FDA, who were in custody of all of these documents — has done. We are at the very start of that assessment. But to me it is clear that the following documents, written by impeccably skilled experts, and linked to primary sources, show that a crime has likely been committed against humanity that is unprecedented in its scale.

What about the Australian TGA?

The covid injections for humans (mRNA and non-mRNA) have remained under provisional approval by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) even though we have been receiving them since approximately the first rollout March 8, 2021. The Australian TGA states that their methods are “transparent” but I could not find answers to the following questions on their website: 1) where is the raw clinical trial data, 2) what are the relative and absolute criteria for provisional and full approval for these specific data, and 3) why haven’t these vaccines been moved from ‘provisional’ to approved’ after nearly 18 months 25 months of human injections in Australia? And now, of course, they are putting this in our food:

Also, something critical came to light in between the publication of my first piece on Australia’s vaccine contracts in October 2022 and now. A lawyer from New Zealand (publishing under the nom de plume of Cranmer) discovered that the Australian TGA and NZ’s Medsafe were not only working together during the Pfizer vaccine approval process, but Medsafe had severe misgivings about the Pfizer vaccine (particularly in terms of long-term safey data) that were ignored by both the NZ government and the Australian TGA:

The Pfizer vaccine was granted provisional consent for use by New Zealand’s regulator, Medsafe on 3 February 2021. The development was immediately welcomed by then Prime Minister Ardern who stated, “Medsafe’s decision is the culmination of a rigorous assessment process over many months to ensure the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective to use here. It is informed by the most up-to-date medical and scientific data. We can have confidence in their decision.” However, in reality, the government’s representation of Medsafe's assessment was overstated. Specifically, Medsafe’s clinical assessment found: “The duration of the vaccine protection has not been established beyond two months.”

“At this stage, there is limited evidence of protection against severe disease.”

“There is no long term safety follow-up information.”

“Vaccine prevention of asymptomatic infection and disease transmission has not been established.”

The benefit risk balance of Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) for active immunisation to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 16 years of age and older, is not clear. At this stage, there is evidence only for short-term protection, and longer-term safety data are lacking. However, experience with the vaccine is accumulating rapidly.

Medsafe also received information from its Australian equivalent (the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)) which was also considering an application from Pfizer at the same time. The TGA shared tranches of evaluation reports with Medsafe in December and January. Medsafe received a copy of TGA's final report (granting provisional consent in Australia) on 25 January 2021.

I leave you with the following information published January 10th 2022. Now that Dr Wolf’s team has combed through the data, it is clear why Pfizer wanted this decades-long timeline for releasing the documents. Did our TGA see this trial data before provisional approval of Pfizer? Is that why Pfizer hasn’t been ‘fully approved’? The excuse of ‘there are so many documents, we couldn’t have read them all!’ is neglegent, flimsy, and pathetic. Dr Wolf, a PhD in feminist poetry/literature, saw that there was a need to gather scientists and qualified people flocked to help, donating their time for the good of humanity. God help anyone involved in these contracts.

Release the contracts. Unredacted.

Epilogue

Recently I also discovered that Jane Halton is married to Trevor Sutton, a high-ranking member of the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The same government body that calculates excess deaths. Halton never declared her conflicts of interest while serving on the NCCC and stated quite clearly in the above linked article that “yes, (she does) take advantage of Trevor's statistical experience from time to time.”

***Update May 20, 2024. Please note this article in The Age where Brett Sutton says that he does not have a brother named Trevor. (Archive link).

(“No, my brother is not named Trevor or married to a woman working for WHO and [Bill Gates].” )

Remember well that according to the ABS, Australia’s excess mortality was 15.3% in 2022 with the majority of excess deaths not due to covid.

