The Golden Fleece. Tom Roberts (1894). Newstead North Station , Inverell, New South Wales Northern Tablelands.

Share ExcessDeathsAU

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a small one-off donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

Dear Readers,

This month I was determined to not become a statistic.

For the past three weeks I have been sicker than I have been in over a decade with what can be described as ‘influenza-like symptoms.’ Of course, I have not taken the covid jab and I will never take any ‘vaccines’ again.

At one point it was difficult to breathe. My lungs were filling with fluid and my cough was so bad that I was gasping for air. Keeping calm and close to the Word, I was able to treat myself at home and started to feel better.

Perhaps you would be interested in this research article (Lyon et al. 2006) which evaluates the results of the US DOD’s shelf life extension program for pharmaceuticals (SLEP):

Slep Evaluation Copy 133KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Because I had moderate-severe ‘covid symptoms’ while unvaccinated, according to the Australian hospital protocol, it is possible that if I had rung an ambulance or gone to a hospital in a panic, like so many around the world, they would have tested me using the fraudulent PCR, put me on a covid ward, separated me from my family, and killed me with remdesivir, sedation and dehydration and I would have been counted as a covid death.

I would have been ‘just another dead anti-vaxxer.’

Out of curiosity, I checked the Australian Government’s online symptom checker to see what propaganda was going. According to healthdirect, based on my symptoms and profile, the instructions were: ‘Go to an emergency department now.’ Ever aware of the Five Eyes intelligence co-ordination, I also checked my symptoms with the NHS: their app advised me to ‘call 999 now.’ Interestingly, WebMD (run out of the US and financed by advertising, third-party contributions, and sponsors) gave the best, non-panicked answer.

I present this not as medical advice but for your information:

(They even make the Australian murder hospital look like you are going to Bali to be welcomed at sunset with a tropical drink).

(Bit grimmer and scarier).

(Notice what is not listed: 'covid’).

***And remember when healthdirect was running this banner at the top of its app? Well, it’s gone now. I took this screenshot May 6, 2022 and again August 27, 2022. Healthdirect now has information about COVID-19 vaccination side effects but they sure didn’t when the mandates happened during the Emergency.

In any case, being this sick really gave me an insight into why people continue to pour into hospitals for help when they cannot breathe. During the Emergency when people’s GPs refused to take appointments or treat them for pneumonia, bronchitis, or asthma using the normal drugs what choice did they have? When people were heavily propagandised in 2020-2021 that every sniffle meant certain death, where else were they to turn?

Over the past four years we have learned that the unvaccinated, elderly and those living with a disability were targeted for murder in Australian hospitals and hospitals around the world, which is democide. Of course, they do not call it democide. They call people in these groups ‘high risk’ and thus ‘deserving of special treatment.’ Then, they are recorded as covid deaths.

That ‘special treatment’ is aggressive, unnecessary and harmful hospital medical interventions in the form of inappropriate oxygen settings, intubation, sedation (e.g., fentanyl), remdesivir and midazolam for the ostensible reason of ‘treating covid.’ Many people in hospitals and care homes were also subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment such as restraint, dehydration, and isolation from loved ones.

I have yet to write about the covid hospital protocols in Australia but I believe my recent experience was God’s way of telling me that now is the time. More people than ever are waking up, and to my amazement, I am regularly welcoming large numbers of new subscribers.

This article is just an introduction to remdesivir and the protocols and is in no way comprehensive. It merely shines a light on the topic. It is also not medical advice, it is simply information for you to make an informed choice because ‘they’ are not telling us these things.

Thank you to paid subscribers who keep articles free for everyone around the world.

And thank you to W2, LJ, and V for their prayers this past month.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

I waited patiently for the Lord;

And He inclined to me,

And heard my cry.

2 He also brought me up out of a horrible pit,

Out of the miry clay,

And set my feet upon a rock,

And established my steps.

3 He has put a new song in my mouth—

Praise to our God;

Many will see it and fear,

And will trust in the Lord.

Psalm 40.

Faith Persevering in Trial. (NKJV).

New readers, please see background ExcessDeathsAU articles:

Covid democide: a primer

Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation.

For the greater good: Did UK MP Andrew Bridgen just let slip the government’s motive for the midazolam murders?

Australia’s domestic medico-legal tyranny structure and Shepherd v The State of South Australia

2020-2022: Australia’s covid response

Yes, they did know: Australia’s covid response in short format (FOI timeline)

Australia's 'flu vaccine 2024: no genotoxic studies conducted prior to TGA approval (and more).

Article structure

I. A brief history of remdesivir and Emergency Use Authorisation in the United States

II. The use of remdesivir in Australia, Western Australia and the TGA

III. The Australian covid hospital protocol and the lie of the ‘vulnerable unvaccinated.’

IV. Speaking out: People who have been hurt and killed by the hospital covid protocols.

V. Final thoughts - discrimination and murder of a minority dissident group in Australia.

I. A brief history of remdesivir and Emergency Use Authorisation in the United States

For a superb in-depth analysis of remdesivir and why it is used as an ostensible reason to ‘treat covid,’ please see the below article (‘Remdesivir’) by journalist Lori Weintz

which is an excerpt from her book

The story of remdesivir is so disturbing, so morally bankrupt, that I encourage all readers to open Ms. Weintz’ article and read it in full including the provided links.

In case of censorship, Archive article

But before we dive into remdesivir, we need to have some understanding of what it means when a drug is approved by the US FDA under ‘Emergency Use Authorisation.’ For that information we go to retired pharma and medical device R&D executive

. Please understand that EUA does not mean ‘the government loves you and wants to save you in a deadly emergency.’ It means that they can

kill you using dangerous poisons and

Use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k)), therefore these countermeasures could not be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor could compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) be enforced by the FDA. This legal fact was known to high-level FDA officials, to DOD and BARDA officials and to the pharmaceutical companies signing these contracts. This fact was not known to the public, clinical investigators, clinical trial subjects, or the lower-level employees of the pharmaceutical companies and the US Government. See short testimony with links. EUA Countermeasures under Public Health Emergency are neither investigational nor experimental! The federal government found a way to break the FD&C Act by creating a separate section in it (chapter 564) and making up a new “regulatory” pathway that resides entirely outside of all pharmaceutical regulations: NO investigational review board, NO informed consent and NO cGMP compliance apply to things called “EUA countermeasures under Public Health Emergency”. No matter how adulterated or misbranded (filled with poison and wrapped in a false label) - US Code states that this is totally fine and allowed because HHS Secretary says so. The EUA law is explained in detail in this memo, which you can use to communicate with health care providers and others who are pushing these poisons on you and your children. The implications of the above can not be overstated. Senior Executive Service officials within the U.S. Government authorized and funded the deployment of bio-chemical poisons on Americans and others without clarifying their “prototype” and “large scale demonstration” legal status, making the materials not subject to normal regulatory oversight, all while knowingly and willfully maintaining a fraudulent pseudo-“regulatory” presentation to the public. These poisons have harmed and killed and continue to harm and kill Americans and other people around the world.

(Again, I hope when I continually tell people that the government can legally kill you, people start to understand what this means).

Now, the history of remdesivir.

Remember, this approval process is occurring within the above EUA framework.

On May 1, 2020:

the Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the emergency use of Veklury® (remdesivir) for treatment of hospitalized patients with severe 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Direct link

Archive link

Key excerpts from Weintz’ article (emphasis mine, mistakes unintentional - please open her article for the full timeline and receipts):

Remdesivir (brand name Veklury, developed by Gilead) was one of four different drugs used to treat Ebola. Those in the remdesivir group had the highest overall deaths, with a mortality rate of over 50 percent in the first 28 days. Trial participants who received remdesivir also had significantly elevated markers for liver and kidney damage , leading the safety board to terminate its use mid-trial.

Remdesivir was pushed by Dr Anthony Fauci as a treatment and would not compete with vaccine emergency use authorisation.

Eleven members of the NIH’s Covid-19 Treatment Guidelines panel had financial ties to Gilead. Gilead predicted remdesivir would bring in $3.5 billion in 2020 alone.

Fauci’s NIAID began the clinical portion of a 29-day remdesivir trial on hospitalized US volunteers. The Protocol Details Summary states that, “The drug has been tested before in people with other diseases,” but neglects to mention its complete failure in the Ebola trial.

NIAID has been using “spiked” placebos for 40 years which they again used in the remdesivir trials. Spiked placebos “conceal adverse side effects of toxic drugs” because they are not real placebos like saline – they contain active ingredients.

Fauci said the NIAID’s clinical trial showed remdesivir was reducing the hospital stay of infected Covid patients by about four days. Fauci neglected to mention the significant number of adverse events in both arms of the study, and that twice as many remdesivir subjects as placebo subjects had to be readmitted to the hospital after discharge, raising the question of early release to make the numbers look better. Fauci said he was ending the study, would give remdesivir to the placebo group, and that remdesivir would be America’s new “standard of care” for Covid.

Remdesivir had not been tested for safety in women who were pregnant or breastfeeding.

American nurses start noticing poor outcomes of patients on remdesivir and call the drug ‘run-death-is-near.’

October 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized Covid-19 patients. The WHO, echoing the China study of April 2020, said there was no evidence that Remdesivir had positive impact on “mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other patient-important outcomes.” This finding was based on the results from in the WHO’s Solidarity trial involving 11,330 adults in 30 countries.

Although trial data and actual field experience were showing that remdesivir did not improve outcomes for hospitalized Covid patients, remdesivir was given full FDA approval in October 2020. Approval granted based on Fauci’s NIH study and also approved in pediatric patients 12 years and older based on a small study sponsored by remdesivir manufacturer Gilead Sciences.

While HCQ and ivermectin were being sabotaged by the FDA, NIH, and mainstream media, the US federal government were providing enormous financial incentives to hospitals for using remdesivir.

Despite its dangerous profile, the FDA approved remdesivir “in certain high risk situations, such as hospitalization, on April 25, 2022. At that time FDA also approved emergency use authorization of remdesivir in infants.

US Federal reimbursement for using remdesivir and mechanical ventilation in hospitalized Covid patients continued through September of 2023, although the official end of the national health emergency was on May 11, 2023.

July 14, 2023, remdesivir approved for treatment of Covid-19 in patients with kidney disease.

Lawsuits are beginning to be filed in the US by people who feel their loved ones were killed, not by Covid-19, but by remdesivir, including a class-action lawsuit filed in California on September 26, 2023. The class-action lawsuit claims remdesivir manufacturer Gilead Sciences “misrepresented and/or omitted the true content and nature of the drug.”

II. The use of remdesivir in Australia, Western Australia and the TGA

Remdesivir was the first ‘treatment option for COVID-19’ approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on July 10, 2020 and is also used in the state of Western Australia (where I am).

Regular readers of ExcessDeathsAU will know the following about the TGA:

96% of the TGA’s funding comes from industry, the highest in the world.

In 2020-2021 the TGA approved more than nine of every 10 drug company applications.

“denies that its almost exclusive reliance on pharmaceutical industry funding is a conflict of interest.” Therefore, Australia’s TGA is not a ‘safety organisation’ but essentially a private pharmaceutical labelling body beholden not to the public but the pharmaceutical industry.

Below is a brief timeline of important information about remdesivir in Australia I have discovered from the FOIs in my previous articles. Please note this is not comprehensive.

July 10, 2020

Archive article

The TGA states:

Remdesivir is the most promising treatment option so far to reduce hospitalisation time for those suffering from severe coronavirus infections. Remdesivir offers the potential to reduce the strain on Australia's health care system.

August 2020

McKinsey & Company presents covid vaccines and therapeutics (including remdesivir) in development and global market shares to the Australian federal government (FOI 2202).

From FOI: “remdesivir received EUA by FDA and is approved in EU, Japan, Taiwan, India, UAE, Australia, and Singapore, UK, and Canada.”

Media: McKinsey & Company pays nearly USD$600 M to settle investigations into its role in helping “turbocharge” opioid sales.

Archive NY Times article about McKinsey & Co: https://archive.li/QA3yr

The settlements come after lawsuits unearthed a trove of documents showing how McKinsey worked to drive sales of Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin painkiller amid an opioid crisis in the United States that has contributed to the deaths of more than 450,000 people over the past two decades.

See EDAU article for FOI:

September 2020

Government tells Craig Kelly MP hydroxychloroquine is not a useful covid treatment. Kelly raises concerns with remdesivir (FOI 1993).

6 May 2022

TGA grants provisional approval to Gilead Sciences Pty Ltd to extend the use of the COVID-19 treatment, VEKLURY (remdesivir) adults and paediatric patients (at least 4 weeks of age and weighing at least 3 kg) who have pneumonia due to SARS-CoV-2, who require supplemental oxygen, and adults and paediatric patients (weighing at least 40 kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19

Archive article

Government of Western Australia, Department of Health DRUG GUIDELINE- REMDESIVIR FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19

v 1.0 14/6/22: Endorsed by COVID-19 EAG

v 2.0 16/09/22: Updated to include WA Emergency COVID-19 Treatment Declaration – Remdesivir form and clarification about indications approved in WA

v 3.0 11 May 2023: Removal of reference to WA Emergency COVID-19 Treatment Declaration

The National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce (current as at 16/09/2022) provides recommendations for use of remdesivir in: unvaccinated adults with COVID-19 within 7 days of symptom onset who do not require oxygen and who have one or more risk factors for diseases progression

Direct link

pdf:

Guidelines For Use Of Remdesivir Copy 369KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

III. The Australian covid hospital protocol and the lie of the ‘vulnerable unvaccinated.’

Australians and friends worldwide, please see this important article by

. While this article is in the context of vaccinated and unvaccinated, please also consider these ramifications in terms of the elderly and those living with a disability (below sections, and remember the Western Australia remdesivir directions above).

A couple of months ago I reported on a paper by Martin Neil, Norman Fenton and Scott McLachlan in which they systematically analysed all the covid vaccine studies they could find and categorised them by the extent to which the authors had mis-categorised vaccinated subjects as unvaccinated, thereby massively biasing the results in favour of the vaccines. They found this: Every single study was subject to serious miscategorisation bias. Bad enough as that seems, this may not be the worst of it. This miscategorisation error on its own will introduce significant bias even if the vaccinated and unvaccinated receive the same standards of care. But what if they didn’t receive the same standard of care? What if the unvaccinated received treatments which worsened their outcomes? This would act synergistically with the above to bias the results even further.

He gives evidence from the US, Canada and the UK that the unvaccinated were slated for ‘different treatment protocols.’

And then this:

Evidence from Australia is even more damning. The anonymous blogger known as Jikkyleaks uncovered some further detail about Australia - see this thread [Ed. 18 May, 2023 on X].

National Clinical Evidence Taskforce COVID-19: DRUG TREATMENTS FOR AT RISK ADULTS WITH COVID-19 WHO DO NOT REQUIRE OXYGEN v 6.0 27 March 2023

Wayback Machine link

PDF:

Decision Tool Dt For Adults Copy 4.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you follow the chart from my red annotations, again it is clear that vaccination status is key to risk assessment: low risk is associated with symptomatic treatment / observation

for higher risk (including being unvaccinated) Paxlovid is recommended if within 5 days of symptom onset together with Remdesivir if within 7 days.

Leaving Mr. Engler’s article, I decided to look up who was involved in the National Clinical Evidence Taskforce. Essentially, who approved this protocol deciding that unvaccinated people in Australia deserved to be murdered given special treatment.

The short answer is: everyone. This is whole-of-government capture.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0895435620311744?pes=vor#tbox1

‘National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce Members:’

Australian Living Evidence Consortium∗ (Convenor), Cochrane Australia (Secretariat), Australasian Association of Academic Primary Care (AAAPC), Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM), Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control (ACIPC), Australasian College of Paramedicine (ACP), Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases (ASID), Australasian Society of Clinical and Experimental Pharmacologists and Toxicologists (ASCEPT), Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA), Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society (ANZICS), Australian and New Zealand Society for Geriatric Medicine (ANZSGM), Australian Association of Gerontology (AAG), Australian College of Critical Care Nurses (ACCCN), Australian College of Midwives (ACM), Australian College of Nursing (ACN), Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM), Australian COVID-19 Palliative Care Working Group (ACPCWG), Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association (APNA), Australian Resuscitation Council (ARC), Australian Sleep Association (ASA [Sleep]), Australian Society of Anaesthetists (ASA [Anaesthesia]), College of Emergency Nursing Australasia (CENA), CRANAplus, National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO), Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia (SHPA), Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand (TSANZ), Thrombosis and Haemostasis Society of Australia and New Zealand (THANZ), ∗The Australian Living Evidence Consortium members are: Arthritis Australia, Australasian Paediatric Endocrine Group (APEG), Australia and New Zealand Musculoskeletal Clinical Trials Network (ANZMUSC), Australian and New Zealand Society of Nephrology (ANZSN), Australian Diabetes Educators Association (ADEA), Australian Diabetes Society (ADS), Cochrane Australia, Diabetes Australia, Heart Foundation, KHA-CARI Guidelines, Kidney Health Australia (KHA), Stroke Foundation.

Finally, remember how they told us (especially in the UK) that ‘the unvaccinated were dying in huge numbers’? Well, they lied about that as well and just came clean about it: deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021.

And this article by

goes extremely hard with the correct take on the situation:

(Bold emphasis mine because but please open this excellent article and read it):

Lying like this to advance a policy that led to an as yet uncounted number of unnecessary deaths, deliberately distorting the evidence as it emerges and selling that distortion of evidence to the public who could be harmed by that distortion, was not an accident. It’s hard to directly lie, accidentally. You have to have seen what the evidence really says, before you then shift the evidence from the column of truth to the column of lies. The only moral response is to know that the people who did this, at the ONS, in the medical profession, among the scientific advisors, at the pharmaceutical companies, at every level where they had seen the data and then lied about the data, have blood on their hands. This is a KEY piece of evidence regarding everything we saw with the hospital protocols. They kept saying that ‘the unvaccinated were at more risk of covid’ but this simply was not true.

IV. Speaking out: People who have been hurt and killed by the hospital covid protocols.

The covid operation in Australia, an American vassal state, was a domestic terror operation occurring under the auspices of Operation Warp Speed (US DOD), via the Countermeasures Consortium. Therefore testimonies from the US and UK about hospital protocols are highly relevant to Australia.

I salute all the Australians and people worldwide who have spoken out and encourage more to come forward.

Here is a small selection of the people whose loved ones have been murdered by the covid hospital protocols:

Queanbeyan, NSW.

‘Nadia.’

Summary of audio in above

by EDAU.

On Sept 20, 2021 Nadia rang an ambulance for her husband who was unwell with a ‘blood sugar issue related to diabetes.’ He was transferred to Queanbeyan Hospital (near Canberra). After a day of being unable to find her husband between hospitals, Nadia was told he had a diagnosis of sepsis and was intubated and on his way to ICU. Later she found that he was put on the remdesivir protocol that day via his hospital records which was not recorded until the 28th.

At that time due to the covid emergency, hospitals were locked out to family and friends and Nadia was unable to visit her husband in hospital until he died. She only found on day 15 that he was being treated with remdesivir.

Nadia’s husband was scheduled to be given a lethal quantity of midazolam (100mg) at which point Nadia was invited to be at his death bed. Nadia is a Christian and gave explicit instructions that her husband was not to be given euthanasia drugs. Death certificate was recorded as covid.

Please see this link for more from Transcriber B’s website - testimonies and evidence:

Transcripts about remdesivir.

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/tag/remdesivir

Transcripts about midazolam.

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/tag/midazolam

And please see rolling coverage of the Scottish covid enquiry by

. Endless details of evil and suffering at the hands of nurses, doctors and hospital administrators following The Protocol for The Greater Good.

V. Final thoughts - discrimination and murder of a minority dissident group in Australia.

So I guess after all this information, my questions to anyone reading (but especially my .gov lurkers and enablers) would be: would you feel confident allowing your child to have remdesivir? Do you think the approval process of remdesivir has been free of vested interests?

Do you think the hospital protocols are saving people?

Do you think the covid deaths in the hospital and care homes were actually…’from covid?’

Regular readers of ExcessDeathsAU will know that when an Emergency is declared, your survival is in your own hands. Whole-of-government response ensures lockstep action at all levels of government and legal indemnity for murder masquerading as ‘care.’

However, what particularly alarms me is that the use of remdesivir and these aggressive hospital protocols is continuing even after the Emergency (state and federal) has ended. Excuse me, but where the hell are the human rights lawyers and politicians? I know you subscribe to my Substack. Are you just going to go along with this?

This is discrimination and murder of a minority dissident group in Australia.

Yes it is. Stop pretending it isn’t.

They are classifying vaccine deaths as unvaccinated deaths and killing the unvaccinated with aggressive hospital protocols.

While ‘jabs bad’ for sure, why is there so much political focus on vaccine harm in Australia when these hospital protocols exist and are murdering select groups of people who cannot consent to this treatment once effectively kidnapped and vulnerable in hospital?

Relative to the US and the UK, Australia has suffered from a lack of information and testimonies about hospital protocol harms during the covid era.

One reason is because the Australian government routinely neglects, tortures, gaslights, and imprisons political dissidents, whistleblowers, and truth-tellers (See: Richard Boyle who faced 161 years in prison for blowing the whistle on the Australian Tax Office, David McBride who is in prison for 6 years after leaking documents relating to ADF war crimes yet ‘the current Defence Minister covered up the report that would have largely vindicated McBride’, and of course Julian Assange who in prison facing extradition to the US for exposing US DOD war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan).

And, of course, it is well-known that Australia’s spy organisation ASIO keeps thick dossiers on anyone (and their families) who may be a threat to the government’s power structure. ASIO will also actively interfere in the lives of citizens using Zersetzung; a psycho-social technique developed by the Stasi.

These intimidation tactics by the state have chilling effect on those Australians who would come forward to produce evidence of immoral activity on the part of the government. It is really difficult to convey how much the Australian government hates people who would expose their crimes. It is like living in a grinding open-air prison nightmare.

On the other hand, it is also consistent with the modern Australian character to exist in a state of learned helplessness whereby most people are compliant, fearful, ignorant, greedy, want it ‘each way,’ and prefer to exist with the peaceful noose of coddled, hypnotised slavery around their necks while terrorising and humiliating anyone around them who would speak out. These people are the useful idiots, beloved by the government. However, those in the coddled majority who have not been paying attention recently are finding out:

In any case, if the lawyers and politicians refuse to act, I hope this article means that even one person stops to think before they offer up their loved ones to the hostile combat zones known as hospitals, particularly during a State of Emergency.

Thank you for reading and God bless you, wherever you are.