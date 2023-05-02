Feb 8, 2022. The Novavax vaccine arrives in Australia “for people with medical issues or (vaccine) hesitancy.” Covid vaccines always arrived to great fanfare and media attention at the airport. Source.

Dear Readers,

Below please find Australia’s Advance Purchase Agreement (‘contract’) with Novavax. This redacted document is public and legal to publish and share.

I have been calling for the release of Australia’s vaccine contracts because I had a hunch that they were important for understanding the government’s covid response. However, as I read further, it became obvious that this is not just a document about vaccines, but how Australia operates.

Therefore, the purpose of this article is to simply show you what is in the redacted document. Anyone could have done this. Anyone can see this.

I left out a lot because I wanted to hit upon key issues, which means I may have inadvertently omitted something important. I welcome your rebuttals, corrections and additions in the comments.

For those of you who want take this work further, I would encourage you to interrogate the linked public government documents. They do not want you to ask questions. Therefore, you must ask questions.

Nothing about this is illegal, and they are depending on your silence and lack of curiosity.

Yours faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Executive summary

Australia bought 51 million doses of a vaccine that did not have regulatory approval, could only occur under a WHO-declared pandemic, and the pandemic declaration was necessary to indemnify Novavax. The Australian TGA requires a ‘batch testing and release process’ of the vaccine. This process can be handled by Novavax (or a sponsor). The Australian government will support Novavax in obtaining regulatory approval which will be an accelerated process (8.5). Everyone acknowledges that the TGA is part of the Australian Government, but the government will not act as, or influence the TGA. No guarantee of successful vaccine development, no guarantee of positive clinical outcome. The Australian government indemnified Novavax from any losses originating from the vaccine - from testing to deployment. Australian politicians may know about this Agreement and associated information if they requested the information and adhered to confidentiality agreements. The people do not know the laws to which this Agreement is subject.

The Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia used the Australian Defence Force to deploy the covid vaccines.

Document history

I asked Sasha Latypova on her Substack in a public post if she knew of any public Australian covid vaccine contracts and she graciously linked me to a public website called keionline.org.

Australia Novavax Advance Purchase Agreement (Public Redacted)

‘Knowledge Ecology International Online’ hosts the Advance Purchase agreement (the ‘contract’) and is “an organization that searches for better outcomes, including new solutions, to the management of knowledge resources…KEI is also engaged in…freedom of speech, authors’ rights, access to public sector information, new models for publishing, organizing and sharing information, strategies and policies to curb media concentration, public interest regulation of telecommunication markets, consumer protection, resolution of disputes involving the cross-border movement of knowledge goods and services, and other topics…KEI also addresses other areas of public interest advocacy that benefit broader populations, such as finding new methods of supporting artists, or addressing the problems of developing new medicines and vaccines, or discouraging nuclear proliferation.”

Word salads set off alarm bells, so I went right to who funds them: Open Society Institute (George Soros), Kaiser Health, UNITAID, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation.

Suspicious of KEI, I asked Ms Latypova about the funding sources - how do I square the document with these sources? She replied (para.) that “truth is truth no matter the source.” Ms Latypova uses KEI for her ground breaking analysis of the US vaccine contracts on her stack (more at the end of this article).

At that point I decided to go ahead with the documents, because we have to start trusting each other in order to get this logjam moving. Her work has made me consider the covid response in new ways, and I appreciate that. Thank you, Sasha.

The players

Delaware

Novavax is incorporated and registered in the state of Delaware (USA) but has a principal place of business at 21 First field Road, Gaithersberg, Maryland, 20878 USA. Please note that I am not alleging the following about Novavax, merely stating facts about Delaware.

Delaware is well-known not just as a corporate tax haven but as a haven for businesses looking to operate without oversight. According to transparency.org Delaware is:

“…a place where extreme corporate secrecy enables corrupt people, shady companies, drug traffickers, embezzlers and fraudsters to cover their tracks when shifting dirty money from one place to another. It’s a haven for transnational crime….No data is collected on beneficial owners, and company formation agents based in the state can act as nominee directors. It’s a cinch for a criminal to set up a shell corporation to launder illicit money, and gain access to the US banking system. With the backing of a US corporate address to clean up their image, dodgy firms – including those run by Russian arms dealers and Serbian smugglers – can conduct their dirty tricks in peace.”

Jane Halton was tasked with reviewing Australia’s vaccine contracts.

The Customer

“Commonwealth of Australia as represented by the Department of Health, with offices at 1 Atlantic Street, Woden, ACT, Australia.”

I looked up the address to see what was there. It’s a huge building, but Google Maps came up with the “Office of the Gene Technology Regulator” as the key occupant of the building.

According to the OGTR website frontispiece, its mission is to “protect the health and safety of people and the environment from risks posed by gene technology.” Out of curiosity, I typed ‘vaccine’ into their search bar and found the following (but not limited to):

DIR046/2003 – Trial – Limited and controlled release of GM fowl adenovirus (FAV)

DIR144 – Risk assessment and Risk management plan for clinical trial of live attenuated genetically modified influenza vaccines. Applicant: Clinical Network Services (CNS) Pty Ltd

DIR 116 – Limited and controlled release of genetically modified live viral vaccines against prostate cancer

DIR 184 – Clinical trial with a genetically modified human adenovirus COVID-19 vaccine

DIR 182 – Risk assessment and Risk Management plan for commercial supply of recombinant COVID-19 vaccine. Applicant: Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd

DIR 182 – License for dealings involving an intentional release of a GMO into the environment. Commercial supply of a genetically modified COVID-19 vaccine. Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd

DIR 180 – Risk assessment and Risk Management plan for commercial supply of a genetically modified COVID-19 vaccine. Applicant: AstraZeneca Pty Ltd

I typed NVX-Cov2373 (the Novavax vaccine) into the OGTR search bar and came up with zero results so moved on from the OGTR.

Acting Secretary of the Australian Department of Health Caroline Edwards signed the contract on behalf of Australia. According to her LinkedIn profile, Edwards was the “Acting Secretary” of the ADH for 6 months (Feb-July 2020) and the “Associate Secretary” for 1 year, 1 month (July 2020-July 2021). Presently Edwards is the state of Victoria’s Commissioner to the Americas (US East Coast and Canada). Her vision (from the website) is “(to) cut emissions…AI…quantum technology…defence cooperation…medicine, pharmaceutical and bio tech activity and is already collaborating with the best established and emerging American companies to grow the economy while saving lives and delivering exceptional patient care…A lawyer and mediator, Caroline has held senior roles with the Commonwealth Government and has represented Australia as an executive board member of the World Health Organisation.”

Click to hear Edwards and Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy talk about their “covid experience” at the Department of Health.

The Contract

I. Foundation

Summary 1. Australia bought 51 million doses of a vaccine that did not have regulatory approval, could only occur under a WHO-declared pandemic, and the pandemic declaration was necessary to indemnify Novavax.

II. Approval

Summary 2: The Australian TGA requires a ‘batch testing and release process’ of the vaccine. This process can be handled by Novavax (or a sponsor). The Australian government will support Novavax in obtaining regulatory approval which will be an accelerated process (8.5). Everyone acknowledges that the TGA is part of the Australian Government, but the government will not act as, or influence the TGA.

Dr Phillip Altman, a retired Pharmacologist with expertise in the areas of clinical medical research and pharmaceutical drug regulatory affairs in Australia recently analysed the TGA’s batch analysis report on his substack:

“To the untrained eye, this might impress…..it does not impress me. It shows no details of limits of specifications or actual results. We know that the unusually wide limits for mRNA content of the injections far exceeds those normally accepted by the pharmaceutical industry. But the endotoxin levels in these injections is critical also. What is being allowed in terms of endotoxin levels?”

Novavax chose the Australian company Biocelect Pty Ltd as their ‘sponsor.’ According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Biocelect “will assist Novavax in providing data to the Australian regulator ahead of approval, as well as helping plan for delivery and rollout of doses across the country.”

Out of curiosity I searched ‘Biocelect’ on the TGA website and found the following associated document:

Australian Public assessment Report (AusPAR) for the Novavax vaccine that includes ingredients, studies and side effects

So I searched for the other Australian vaccines and found them as well.

AusPAR for Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine

AusPAR for the AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S) vaccine

AusPAR for the Moderna (Spikevax) vaccine

III. No guarantees

According to the US NIH a positive clinical outcome is: “A clinical outcome is a measurable change in symptoms, overall health, ability to function, quality of life, or survival outcomes that result from giving care to patients.”

Summary 3: No guaratee of successful vaccine development, no guarantee of positive clinical outcome.

IV. Indemnity

Summary 4. The Australian government indemnified Novavax from any losses originating from the vaccine - from testing to deployment.

V. Disclosure

Summary 5. Australian politicians may know about this Agreement and associated information if they requested the information and adhered to confidentiality agreements.

VI. Governing Law

Summary 6. The people do not know the laws to which this Agreement is subject.

Final thoughts: Medical Countermeasures Consortium

One of Ms Latypova’s key arguments is that the covid vaccines developed as part of Operation Warp Speed in the US are ‘countermeasures’ with the ‘deployment’ being a ‘war on the public’ by the US Department of Defence. She brings the receipts in her analyses of the US contracts.

As in the Australian contracts, the US contracts had removal of liability for manufacturers and contractors, and contracts provided scope for ‘prototypes’ (similar to what we can see in the Novavax contract - there is no guarantee of a clinical outcome).

Latypova noted that the US contract allowed federal agencies to bypass many regulations, and in the case of the Novavax contract we can see “accelerated regulatory processes.” Is ‘bypass’ the same as ‘accelerated’? One wouldn’t think so as they are different words, but it isn’t clear. The government of NSW put out a press release regarding their livestock injection program with mRNA vaccines and Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong said “This type of vaccine technology may not require the longer testing and approval processes required for conventional vaccine development and importation as it does not use animal products.” What does this even mean? Is this more “bypassing?” Or is it “acceleration?”

I didn’t find any language around ‘countermeasures’ in the Australian Novavax contract, but perhaps equivalent language was used that I didn’t understand. However, I did find something extremely interesting.

“The Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States…The Consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with all-hazard preparedness and response for the participant countries. The emphasis of the Consortium is on chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics…Medical countermeasures include drugs, vaccines and diagnostics (devices and materials). Success in delivering these measures has broader implications affecting biosurveillance, force health protection and global health security…Within Australia, official support for the Medical Countermeasures Consortium began in late 2012 with the signing of a national memorandum of understanding (MOU). The signatories to the MOU comprise the Department of Health and Ageing (represented by the Office of Health Protection) and the Department of Defence (represented by DST and Joint Health Command)…The strategic drivers of the Medical Countermeasures Consortium have been defined by the traditional issues associated with medical countermeasure development and include burden sharing, non traditional development methods and overcoming the strategy gap.”

Edit: See the following video from ‘Australians vs. The Agenda’ “That one time ‘The Australian Army Conspired against the people with a COVID-19 Vaccine War Game.” Overseas readers, please see the comments under the video. They are excellent.

Someone should submit a FOIA for that MOU from the Defence Department.

