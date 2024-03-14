School Children on Sydney Harbour Bridge. March 16, 1932. Isabella Watts (left) & Alice Walker aged 9 (right) of Belmore North School, NSW. Museums of History NSW ‘Sydney Harbour Bridge Celebrations.’

Share ExcessDeathsAU

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a small one-off donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

Dear Readers,

This article is very dark, but these are the things that happen when a slow democide is first perpetrated, then unacknowledged. Every aspect of society sinks.

It’s like bailing out a boat with a teacup.

Everyone can see and feel the boat sinking but the captain is not talking about it. The people just furiously keep bailing as they keep drowning, desperately trying to save themselves, trying to ‘stay cheerful for the kids’ as more and more people climb into the boat, sinking it even faster.

Eventually, the boat will capsize.

I keep grasping back in our history for parallel threads and I cannot find any. I believe the sustained levels of unacknowledged nation-wide quiet excess deaths that started suddenly towards the end of 2021, then accelerated, are at the heart of why this moment in time is truly different.

Pulling at that thread, everything tightens before it rips.

However, I wanted to end with a beacon of hope from the desert.

Thank you to the new paid subscribers. You keep articles free for everyone around the world and encourage me to keep going.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

***Cultural warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains names and images of people who have died.

I. Economic and cultural death spiral

II. Excess deaths

III. Excess deaths in context - where is the emergency?

IV. Seven weeks: In memory of the Australians who have died suddenly and unexpectedly as reported in the media (December 2023-February 2024).

V. Blue: In memory of the Australian police officers who have recently taken their own lives (September 2023-February 2024).

Epilogue: Haasts Bluff (Ikuntji) community lights a beacon of hope for Australia and the world.

I. Economic and cultural death spiral

The current economic zone known as Australia is being subjected to a democide while the people in power cook the books and convince themselves that ‘everything is fine.’

Right now, our economy is being artificially propped up by mind-bogglingly unsustainable immigration levels creating another ‘humanitarian and economic disaster’ on top of the excess deaths.

Australians are dumpster diving outside of Brumby’s Bakeries and watching the three-bedroom post-war fibro houses their grandparents built being sold for millions of dollars. Depending on the location, these family homes are purchased and promptly knocked down by developers to be replaced by large glass-fronted mansions or luxury high-rises, both of which are out of reach for the Australians who are forced to dumpster dive for food.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the cash rate 12 times in 13 months in 2022-2023, meaning that for many Australians, mortgage re-payments increased 12 times in one year. In 2023, Perth’s rental vacancy rate dropped to 0.7%, rent prices jumped by 20%, and wages only grew by 4.6%.

Things are so bad in Australia right now that even government-run media is saying ‘homelessness is now status quo.’ The rentals are full of overseas students and people are engaging in overtly illegal practices such as paying to view properties. If they are ‘lucky,’ they can pitch a tent near the river in Brisbane.

‘Australia’ is now a transaction.

Cody (26) from Perth, Western Australia (where I am) is one of the many people who are experiencing the government’s economic handiwork.

Paraphrased from the government-run media article:

Cody’s mum, siblings, friends, five cats and a dog, are all living at her grandmother's house. Cody's mum Nichole, a single parent, is working three jobs to make ends meet. Sometimes Nichole misses out on dinner because she chooses to feed her children instead. The room Cody is living in is not insulated and has no cooling, because it was built years ago as an extension. Because this room is the only way to get to the backyard, it doesn't provide much privacy. Nichole has been climbing through her bedroom window to hang the washing out in the backyard because she wants to give her daughter privacy. “What is the point of us even going to look at these houses, when you've got hundreds of people going and offering extra money, and they can't compete."

For people reading from overseas, this living situation in Australia is becoming normal. People like Cody’s mum are regularly “climbing through windows” because hallways are now bedrooms and many of us are (for example) showering and toileting in makeshift bathroom spaces outside. Trades and materials are prohibitively expensive (or non-existent) so we are just ‘making do’ with living situations that, five years ago, would have been inconceivable. When people are lucky enough to secure housing, all our money is shovelled into the rent or mortgage so there are no spare funds to make the situation liveable.

On my evening walks I have noticed an increase in the number of young, single people sleeping in their cars, particularly over the past few months. They park in urban laneways, and I see the glow from their phones through their car windows as I pass by. They are peaceful, polite, and do not harm anyone. I know a qualified tradesman who was sleeping in his van because he could not find anywhere to live, not even a spare couch.

However, it’s not just ‘the politicians’ fault’ we are in this mess.

I also know of a wealthy person who owns multiple homes and deliberately leaves their ’extra’ home empty because (para.) ‘renters are too much to deal with…so I’ll just sit on the property value.’ Yes, this person virtue signals strongly about ‘the latest thing,’ especially ‘oppressed minorities.’

Inflation, supply chain issues and a lack of housing is crushing us. This creates self-reinforcing despair that causes a society to sink. Societal decay quickly follows, and we are experiencing severe socio-cultural stress that is manifesting in different ways all around us. I am not going to talk about these ‘manifestations’ because others have at length. What is important to note is that most of the people who champion these policies are completely insulated from the consequences of their decisions. They do not have to live in the mess they have created because their wealth allows them to continue to virtue signal in luxury away from the chaos and despair.

While I do not discount the predatory nature of what we are experiencing, we need to acknowledge how easy the takeover was due to our own greed.

As refineries in Western Australia are shut down due to production uncertainties and traditional industries such as forestry and mining are decimated by state government policy chasing ‘net zero’ (of course, according to the former McGowan (now Cook) government, these are ‘just and moral transitions’ where ‘no one is left behind’ and ‘we’re all in this together’), the price of compliance for a few year’s work in Western Australia now seems astronomically high.

Many Australians were easy prey, and they did not listen to their co-workers who warned them what was coming after the years of government cash handouts:

The takeover has been a long time coming. We have ceased to become a nation - a people with shared values - because for most Australians, money, wealth, image, their physical appearance and ‘lifestyle’ are their most important values. Not freedom, service or a collective sense of identity. And definitely not God or Christianity. For the majority of Australians God is well and truly over, and even among believers, their belief was used as a cudgel for compliance.

Australian police are currently displaying acute and extreme levels of stress (see below section) and I will not opine on the inner workings of their organisations here. From the public’s perspective however, on one hand we watched Australian police brutally enforce the tyranny and protect the architects of covid democide, yet on the other hand many police stood with us against the tyranny on the day when it counted.

The upshot of the past four years is that the once good-natured or indifferent attitude most Australians have always had towards the police has turned to outright hostility and contempt. As one friend told me (para.) ‘before covid I would have helped the coppers chase down a crim. Now? I wouldn’t p*ss on a copper if he were on fire.’

We are in a lot of trouble.

When that fragile social compact between the police and public is broken, or worse, has become hostile, we have entered a perilous state similar to what was called ‘hypernormalisation’ in Soviet times. Hypernormalisation causes everyone in society to maintain the ‘pretense of a functioning society’ even as it is completely falling apart. This is a paradoxical state that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, where everyone just accepts that the false reality is real:

Most people were not paying attention, and now we are all paying for it.

Australia is not a nation anymore, but an economic zone owned by intelligence assets auctioned off to the highest bidder.

We are in a death spiral, sinking downwards into the new normal.

Sydney Harbour Bridge Lighting Switched on for First Time. February 11, 1932. Museums of History NSW ‘Sydney Harbour Bridge Celebrations.’

II. Excess Deaths

For the 2022-2023 excess deaths in Australia, you can see the official government numbers in the articles below from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). I have been recording them faithfully for two years and they reflect the time of record.

These are their numbers, so therefore, no one in government can deny them, although they do. The government weaseling, gaslighting, and obfuscation is intense - for those with social media you can check Senator Gerard Rennick’s X account for examples of where he is constantly and officially gaslit by these people in the most absurd and contradictory fashion.

Other analysts disagree with these numbers from the ABS and I support their work because democidal regimes engage in obfuscations and coverups. However, my strategy is to use their own numbers against them. I choose to smash the perpetrators’ faces into their own handiwork.

Good statistical reporting is clear, consistent and works to a template, especially if data are subject to regular releases. The purpose of this is to see if there are any anomalies in the data, swiftly identify issues and correct course.

In the above excess deaths articles (the ABS website screenshots), you can see that ABS mortality reporting, at first displayed in a consistent format in 2022, becomes erratic over time.

In 2023 the ABS stopped reporting the number of dead after the percentage every month like they did in 2022. The meaning of words changed, new words appeared, and numbers have become buried in the middle of the pages. Baselines and calculations have suddenly changed. I have to fish around in the website for information, particularly in 2023, so it has been difficult for me to just simply tally the number of Australians who have died in excess every month.

Nevertheless, during 2022-2023, I can comfortably say that according to the Australian government’s own reported numbers, approximately 40,000 men, women and children have died above the normal expected number of deaths in Australia.

The number 40,000 is a rough estimate based on reported deaths in 2022 (ABS; 25,000 – tallied from monthly figures as reported in 2022) plus reporting from Dr John Campbell using OECD data (2023 weeks 1-34: 14,700 excess). ABS data from November 2023 showed a huge jump in excess deaths at 12.1% above ‘baseline’ (although again, in the summary, I cannot find the exact number of people who have died). We also do not have the December 2023 data yet.

So I thought 40,000 was a sensible working number for now, especially considering that those who look more precisely at the ABS calculations and baselines (which ABS has changed through time) are offering excess death numbers between 30,000-50,000 for the past couple years:

I strongly encourage all critical analyses for the purposes of holding the government to account.

Therefore, for illustrative purposes in this article, based on the government’s own numbers, I will state that approximately 40,000 Australian men, women and children have died in 2022 and 2023 above what would be normally expected.

Sydney Harbour Bridge - Cleaning Pylon Masonry. January 7, 1932. Museums of History NSW ‘Sydney Harbour Bridge Celebrations.’

III. Excess deaths in context - where is the emergency?

Qantas, Australia’s national carrier, currently has 75 Boeing 737-800 aircraft which is the most-represented model in its fleet. Each plane holds 174 passengers and it looks like this:

Boeing 737-838(WL) arriving at Sydney Airport. Bidgee, CC BY-SA 3.0. From Wikipedia

Over the past two years, on average, we have had approximately 2.2 Qantas Boeing 737-800 planes crash into the ground every week in addition to the Australians who were expected to die in a normal week.

(104 weeks, 40,000 people who died in excess, 384 people excess dead per week, 174 passengers on each plane).

So every week, over two full plane loads of our friends, families, co-workers, schoolmates and neighbours dead in the ocean or maybe going down in a fireball over the Nullarbor. Think of the two big planes per week and add in a few Cessnas or Royal Flying Doctor planes and Westpac helicopters to round it up to the 40,000.

But as we know, the excess deaths have not been consistent over time. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, January 2022 was the month with the highest excess death rate thus far – 22.1% which was 2,865 people above historical average according to their official numbers at the time.

In January 2022, more than 16 Qantas Boeing 737-800 planes crashed into Australia (2865 excess deaths/174 passengers). Remember, this is above and beyond the normal death rate.

Imagine the military response if 16 fully loaded passenger planes and some Cessnas smashed into Australia in one month.

(Would we invade Iraq again?)

When this plane was brought down, 28 Australians died and the government leapt into action. Political careers were forged during this though, and of course, again, the US DOD gave the marching orders as to the correct response.

Perhaps we can think about approximately 3,000 Australian men, women and children this way. Again, these were the excess deaths just in January, 2022:

What about the 40,000 across the two years? Here is Goodison Park in Liverpool, capacity 39,000:

Goodison Park, October 2021. Biloblue CC-BY-SA-4.0 from Wikipedia.

What if we used the ‘other’ baseline calculation (as per Dr Pain’s article above)? This is what 50,000 excess deaths looks like:

If our government was really honest about ‘saving lives,’ like they said they were during the ‘covid pandemic’ our TVs would currently look like this:

However, as my fellow Substacker

:

We better be very, very, very careful that this ‘pandemic after the pandemic’ doesn’t lead to the gov’t imposing yet more harmful mandates to ‘flatten the curve’.

I do not think we will ever get there though, because that would require the government to take responsibility for democide after they told everyone how what they were doing was ‘saving lives.’ Our co-citizens will also have to come to grips with the horror of their compliance and will need an outlet for their rage.

The government is well aware of this.

So, instead, the Australian government, represented by Senator Tim Ayres, has tripled down on the abuse and gaslighting of citizens who are alarmed by the excess deaths. In the most recent Senate excess deaths debate, Ayres stated that anyone questioning why so many Australians are dying (para.):

have ‘doctorates from Corn Flake packets’ and are fooled by ‘deepfakes from antidemocratic countries’ like ‘jackboot far-right extremists from the 1940s handing out leaflets from their lonely garages.’

You can read Senator Ayres’ full Statement here:

When it comes to mass death, the government only responds to fireballs or what the US DOD-intelligence apparatus says is an issue. In contrast, our families are currently dying quietly in a more temporally staggered fashion which goes a long way to papering over the horror and creating plausible deniability. It’s too easy to call people ‘far-right conspiracy theorists’ which placates those still clinging to the narrative or those who know (or suspect) but are desperately wanting ‘things to go back to how they were,’ and that is exactly what the Australian government is doing.

As Substacker

:

The Australian mind is now unwell, for it has been raped.

Right now, with the Australian slaughter, you only catch snippets of ‘mum died suddenly’ in an obituary or ‘he was our beloved co-worker…we have no idea what happened. Please donate. He loved animals.’ Some people die alone and don’t have much of a support network and don’t even really have much of an obituary. They still count, and I see their stories. I see a lot.

The ones that make the news are mainly young people who ‘die suddenly’ or have ‘fast-moving mystery illnesses.’ It’s a dog whistle to the people who know. However, as I said above, Australia is falling apart in more ways than one, and the frontline workers are bearing the brunt of this.

There has also been a curious media phenomenon where the glossy death porn is both in our faces yet couched in censored whispers.

When you point out that the excess deaths started after the covid vaccine bioweapon was rolled out, or perhaps wonder if the vaccine was responsible for a young person’s sudden death, people in the media and comments sections howl and scream, using the phrase: ‘you are disrespecting the families.’ I would suggest that this is a weaponised phrase straight out of a nudge/cognitive warfare unit.

Right now, weaponising grief is how they are getting away with the slaughter.

Regular readers of ExcessDeathsAU are well aware that Australia’s domestic covid response was jointly run by a military Commando who was the Deputy Director of US Special Operations Command in Tampa. He was director of ‘clandestine activity’ such as direct action, special reconnaissance, counter-terrorism, foreign internal defense, unconventional warfare, psychological warfare and civil affairs. During the lockdowns and vaccine roll-out we were studied, the media was weaponised, and military cognitive warfare tactics were used to shame, frighten and divide.

Of course they will use the same tactics during the coverup phase.

These people, the cognitive warfare units, know exactly what they are doing.

Remember that phrase (‘you are disrespecting the families’) and watch for it. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

More about the Australian cognitive warfare during covid here:

Senator Babet recently got his excess deaths inquiry motion passed through the Senate, although given that both sides of politics were heavily involved with the covid response, facilitated by the military and the US DOD, I am not sure there will be real truth telling. Most of our leaders are fearful, greedy and insular. Australian politicians want fellowships and jobs in the US after they finish their tenures in Australia and thus do not question that hard. They do not really work for us.

Therefore, in keeping with the principles of democide and democide denial, the inquiry will likely get away from Senator Babet’s good intentions and be heavily corralled to the ‘correct endpoint’ as was demonstrated in Western Australia:

The federal government has just revealed the panel overseeing the covid-19 response enquiry and one of the individuals, Professor Catherine Bennett, was an advocate of masks, lockdowns, vaccination for children and boosters. She sold covid vaccines for the government and is now ‘looking into the response.’

As I have written about many times, this is the usual progression of democide. First the slaughter, then the denial.

However, the deaths themselves are not the ‘endpoint’ of the current democide. Where there are deaths, there are disabilities, economic ruin, and grief – cultural ripples that are likely now felt by most people in the country in addition to the socio-economic stresses I discussed above.

Dr Monique O’Connor, a consultant psychiatrist from Western Australia, wrote about the ripple effect of grief in society in the context of Australian excess deaths in the book ‘Too Many Dead.’

O’Connor noted (p.462):

Grief caused by excess deaths burden the already overloaded mental health services and contribute to additional harm and suffering of the Australian population.

Yet another note in the Requiem for Australia.

We at the bottom, as always, will be left holding the receipts. Yet, there are so few of ‘them’ and so many of ‘us.’ That’s what always surprises me – that simple equation and how many people so eagerly fell into line and continue to do so. It feels like my fellow Australians are just crawling towards some finish line in a ghoulish race that no one wanted.

Or as Cody from Perth said:

We've lowered our expectations a lot… It feels like we're just watching time tick by.

Finally, if you are struggling: don’t do it. Email me and I will tell your story or just say hello. I believe you, and we can build something beautiful together, like Australians used to do and still can.

vicparkpetition@protonmail.com

Sydney Harbour Bridge, under construction. View from Dawes Point Reserve. June 30, 1930. Museums of History NSW, ‘Sydney Harbour Bridge Celebrations.’

IV. Seven weeks: In memory of the Australians who have died suddenly and unexpectedly as reported in the media (December 2023-February 2024).

Please forgive me, I could not fit all our friends and family in this section from the past seven weeks or the past three years – the article would be hundreds of pages long.

has been keeping record of people who have died suddenly from all over the world, which you can see on his Substack

, so what I am doing here is not unusual. Other people see this too.

Do we know if these individual people died from the vaccine? Do we even know their causes of death in many cases? No, because the media or the government never reveals the Australian mortality rates or cases by vaccination status, even after they forced us to do the same in order to participate in society. In fact, the Australian government has been actively covering up the deaths caused by the covid vaccines, even in children, because they were ‘concerned that disclosure could undermine public confidence.’

They also do not perform the necessary autopsies to confirm cause of death. There are experts who know how to do these autopsies, the Australian government just chooses not to. Or if they are, they are not doing them regularly.

If it is ‘safe and effective,’ release the vaccination status and critical autopsy results of every person who is reported in the media as having ‘died suddenly.’

However, ‘privacy’ now being suddenly important, they will never seek or divulge this information, so we are all forced to watch the silent excess death pantomime and grieve as Australia sinks.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge the families who have submitted stories to Forest of the Fallen and the people who have created the displays around Australia. You are extremely brave. Thank you for speaking up. Your stories have travelled around the world and people see you.

The man in this video speaks for all of us I would say:

In memory of the Australians who have died suddenly.

December 27, 2023 (Died: Dec. 25)

Ashley Stanik, 33, of Deception Bay, Qld, told her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Kane, she wasn't feeling well and needed to lie down. Ashley died on Christmas Day as her children were unwrapping their presents. Her sister-in-law Cassandra said the family are struggling to come to terms with Ms Stanik's death as there were no signs she was unwell.

Ashley Stanick, 33.

December 27, 2023 (Died: Dec 25)

Bill Granger, 54, world-renowned Australian chef, has died at the age of 54 in London after a short battle with cancer (diagnosis to death in a few months).

Chef Bill Granger, 54.

December 30, 2023 (Died: December 26)

‘Ben,’ 36, from Taupō, New Zealand, brother of Australia’s Married At First Sight star Cathy Evans. ‘Ben was a healthy young man and…we still do not have exact reasons for his death - but that he suffered a potential cardiac arrest.’

January 1, 2024 (Died: Dec. 24)

Ashley Denness, 34, of Sydney, was in the Whitsunday Islands and had spend the morning crab catching before she collapsed and died from “some kind of seizure.” She spent 12 years working in the Royal Prince Alfred’s neonatal intensive care unit before recently joining the Newborn and Paediatric Intensive Care Transport Service.

Ashley Denness, 34.

January 10, 2024 (Died: Jan 8, 2024)

Taylor 'Rocky' Rockliffe, 26, from Lake Munmorah on NSW's central coast, ‘unexpectedly passed away' in Bali. The exact circumstances surrounding Mr Rockliffe's death are unknown but it is understood he was found unconscious on his bed in his hotel. Mr Rockliffe had been due to meet friend Travis Brayden at 8.30am because they were both having tattoos finished at a local parlour.

Taylor ‘Rocky’ Rockliffe, 26.

January 11, 2024 (Died: Dec. 25, 2023)

Jeff Walker, 57, of the UK was on a "holiday of a lifetime" when he fell ill and collapsed on a flight to Australia. Jeff was due to marry his partner just days later. After landing, he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Other than lethargy, Donna says Jeff had a cold a few weeks before he became ill but appeared to be in good health. Four weeks prior to flying out, the dad even swam 10k in a day to raise money for cancer after his cousin's nephew passed away from leukaemia 20 years ago.

Jeff Walker, 57.

January 17, 2024

Mike Dickson, 59, renowned Australian sports reporter , dies suddenly after collapsing in Melbourne where he was covering the Australian Open.

More about Dickson:

Dickson frequently clashed with tennis legend and world number one Novak Djokovic over his refusal to submit to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The late writer published several articles in which he argued that Djokovic was ruining his legacy by refusing to take the shot, at times referring to him as an “anti-vaxxer.” “Novak Djokovic could ruin his chances of becoming the GOAT by refusing to take the vaccine… it is a strange hill to die on for a player who is so desperate to be loved,” reads one of Dickson’s headlines.

Novak Djokovic spends night in immigration detention amid Australian visa drama.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old had tried to enter Australia on the basis that Tennis Australia had exempted him from being vaccinated because he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months.

January 19, 2024 (Died: Dec 28, 2023)

Daniel Talolua Sa’u, ‘young father,’ of Brisbane, died suddenly in his car after leaving a work site on a ‘hot day’ (36degC). Cause of death unknown.

Daniel Talolua Sa’u

January 20, 2024

Benaiah Fiu, 32, Gold Coast, died suddenly in his sleep. Benaiah was found dead by his mother and a COD has not been confirmed.

Benaiah Fiu, 32.

January 22, 2024

Liam Grant, 16, Perth, Army cadet sergeant ‘dies suddenly.’ No COD or circumstances given.

Liam Grant, 16.

January 25, 2024 (Dec 31, 2023)

Mark Reeves, 54, South Australia. Died suddenly on the sofa next to his wife after ‘gasping’ then going limp. Mark had “experienced health issues like anyone else has when you’re in your 50s, but nothing that we would have thought would lead to that.”

Mark Reeves, 54.

January 26, 2024

Ashlee Colmer, 28, of Adelaide. Ashlee died less than two months after being told she had blood cancer, which she initially wrote off as the flu. 'I [saw] her one week prior. [She was] still eating, drinking, talking, laughing, making jokes and most importantly, still online shopping.'

Ashlee Colmer, 28.

January 26, 2024

Cameron Bartholomew, 28, Brisbane, Australian motorsport champion died suddenly. His fiancee Chloe O'Carroll, who shares three young children with the Hyundai Excel state champion, announced his sudden passing on social media.

Cameron Bartholomew, 28.

February 2, 2024

Benjamin Hickey, 31, Adelaide, suddenly died in his sleep on January 22 while lying next to his girlfriend in their home. His girlfriend believes he died from an enlarged heart - the same condition that claimed the life of Mr Hickey's 19-year-old sister, Ashleigh, 11 years earlier. He was also known as a talented and knowledgeable fisherman who had started an online forum for fellow fanatics which grew to over 5,000 members.

Benjamin Hickey, 31.

February 3, 2024

Harjit Kaur, 30, of Melbourne died suddenly after having an abortion. “…the procedure was successful but, while they were moving her into the general ward, her heartbeat stopped.” An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of Ms Kaur's death, with police and the coroner involved in the case. “She was so young and healthy,” [her husband] said. ‘She had just landed an exciting new job and was about to buy a family home.’

Harjit Kaur, 30.

February 4, 2024

Tony Pope, 44, Brisbane area, was found unresponsive in his backyard by his father, who called triple zero. 'The circumstances surrounding the death are simply unexplained at the moment,' Detective Inspector Chris Knight told reporters. The cause of death is unknown and the case ‘has continued to plague detectives.’

Tony Pope, 44.

February 14, 2024

‘Male football player,’ 31, NSW, collapsed on Tuesday night at training with team Aberglasslyn Ants and died in the ambulance on its way to the hospital. 'Initial inquiries indicate there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the coroner.' It was the second tragedy to hit the club - Tuesday's tragic incident follows another heartbreaking loss for the club, with front rower Brodie Pearson (27) dying last June (2023). He was injured in a tackle during a game at Fingal Bay.

February 15, 2024

Zali June Breitkreutz, 8, Townsville, North Queensland. Zali died suddenly after she suffered a brain bleed and died in her sleep. The eight-year-old was due to start Year 4 at St Anthony's Catholic College. It's understood Zali complained of a mild headache on the day of her death but showed no other symptoms. Her cause of death was determined to be a type of stroke known as an intracerebral haemorrhage. The disease can be treated by removing a clot that forms in the brain, reducing the amount of pressure that is built up. Zali was an aspiring teacher and was a mad fan of NRL team the North Queensland Cowboys.

Zali, age 8.

I stopped recording the deaths here. I could no longer bear what I was seeing. It amazes me that the people at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the TGA, state governments, and the state mortuaries have been seeing this for years and do not seem to care. Worse still, they are gaslighting anyone who does.

Here are the names of the government employees in Western Australia who sat back and watched the jab injuries roll in during ‘covid zero’ and said nothing:

School Children on Bridge . March 16, 1932. Museums of History NSW, ‘Sydney Harbour Bridge Celebrations.’

V. Blue: In memory of the Australian police officers who have recently taken their own lives (September 2023-February 2024).

Dear readers, this seems rather a lot in a short time frame, and browsing online forums I have seen other people saying the same thing. I wonder if anyone in government is worried about what is happening here or understands that these things quickly occur when society falls apart.

***Warning: distressing content.

September 23, 2023

‘Australian Federal Police officer’, man, 34, Perth, Western Australia. Discovered by his colleagues on Friday at the AFP's offices on Murray Street in the city's west.

He had served as a Protective Service Officer, a specialist whose job is to protect important Australian locations like Parliament House, provide security to senior officials in diplomatic situations and act as a first responder to criminal and national security threats.

October 3, 2023

Jayden Ruiz, 23, Brewarrina, country NSW. Found dead in a patrol car while on duty, after just two months on the job.

A spokesperson for NSW Police said the homicide squad is investigating the death, but added: 'Initial inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.' His father Andro Ruiz told Daily Mail Australia: 'Jayden never showed any signs of depression. 'His work mates all said the same thing. Andro said he had spoken with his son three days earlier, on Father's Day, but everything seemed fine. One officer who was also stationed at Brewarrina said it was an 'extremely challenging place to live... and lonely even with a partner'.

Jayden Ruiz and his father Andro on the day he graduated from Goulburn Police Academy

January 10, 2024

‘Female police officer,’ Port Adelaide, South Australia. Details not released due to cultural reasons. Found in police station, death not being treated as suspicious.

January 15, 2024

Rowan Andrews, 38, Melbourne. Found dead at a train station. Victoria police officer of 10 years and former professional AFL player.

'The death is not being treated as suspicious. The man was an off duty police officer.'

February 19, 2024

‘Male officer,’ Melbourne. Found dead at Glen Waverley police station while on duty.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the latest death are being investigated. But the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

February 21, 2024

Unveiling of Tablet to Men who lost their Lives during the building of the bridge. May 13, 1932. Museums of History NSW. Sydney Harbour Bridge photo albums.

Epilogue: Haasts Bluff (Ikuntji) community lights a beacon of hope for Australia and the world.

This has been one of the most difficult articles I have written, so I wanted to end by showing you what can happen when a small group of people have faith in Christ, each other, and forgiveness.

Many years ago, a devout Christian man in the Australian desert had a vision from God. His vision was of a cross on a hill and he told his friends and family he was going to build it.

People initially scoffed and he was knocked back. There was fighting and there were accusations.

However, word spread, and eventually more people heard about what he wanted to do. People believed his vision.

It happened.

Between Heaven and Earth. Ken Duncan. “The sun’s last rays illuminating the tree and Memory Mountain in the background. Many believe the Cross on Memory Mountain is a connection between heaven and earth. On this day, I felt the tree reflected that connection, with roots firmly planted and branches reaching towards the heavens.”

Ken Duncan Photography and his work on The Passion of the Christ

Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. 2 I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Revelation 21:1-4