Jun 27, 2023

Dear Readers,

I am getting emails from people along the lines of 'ok what do you want me to do about it?'

1. Share the article with people in your life who are asleep.

2. Do not expect anyone to save you but you.

3. Ring up and email your Senator and tell them that you are not a fan of the Bill.

4. Do not comply.

5. Form a relationship with God and pray. Do not expect human-scale justice but do the work anyway miracles can and do happen.

Edit:

6. (Sasha's comment to act locally). Attend your local council meetings. While unfortunately our 'most local' police are state forces and we do not have local/county police and even our 'local' councils fall under a state Minister, local councils have substantial political clout and cash. Recall that during the mandates many citizens appealed to their local councils for relief from the state covid mandates by asking them simply to write a letter to the Premier. The vast majority of councils not only ignored this gentle request, but passed motions to 'never hear about it again.' Remember well who these people were. They are unfit for office. Name and shame. Imagine if we had men and women of courage in these positions what we could have achieved.

Addendum: Write to your local councils and asking them if their elected representatives are UN employees and have diplomatic passports. They should then ask under what authority they are operating.

7. Another excellent comment: Australia hates bad press overseas. Therefore, if you are reading this overseas, you must ruthlessly embarrass the Australian government. I expect nothing less than Trudeau-tier satire. Here is the Prime Minister: https://anthonyalbanese.com.au/ get cracking

8. (Comment from Lynette): support those who are doing something about it (the tyranny).

9. If you are overseas, suggest sports sanctions against Australia. Do not come to the Australian Open or the Melbourne car races. Do not allow Australian athletes to wear the flag. Make them wear white rather than the green and gold. The US ambassador to Australia is Caroline Kennedy (yes, JFK's daughter). She lives in Canberra, Australia. Here is the email to the US Embassy in Australia where you can peacefully and respectfully write to her to share your concerns.

AskEmbassyCanberra@state.gov

https://au.usembassy.gov/

10. Petition from Mr. George Christensen, former Australian MP:

Make an easy submission to the Department with this petition: https://citizengo.org/en-au/rf/211329-hands-online-free-speech

And you can see his full comment below

The BarefootHealer
The BarefootHealer
Jun 27, 2023

Attention is definitely needed on this urgently and everyone needs to share far and wide the details outlined here. Not only in Australia but to those OS as well- 2 reasons, international attention is embarrassing in this framework, much like Trudeau's response to Canadian Truckers protest. And 2, from all reports, Australia is the poster country for the coming one world government. So what happens here is a "coming soon to a theatre near you" situation for other countries.

Finally, despite all this. Its one thing for them to legislate all this, it's quite another matter to enforce it effectively. There are not enough soldiers (active or reserve), police or even mercenary forces to carry out enforcement on a country wide civil scale. Especially with rising disabilities and excess deaths. And while any excuse for martial law to be called, will be encouraged, people have been fighting tyrannical governments for millennia.

