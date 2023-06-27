Christ stilling the storm on the Sea of Galilee. Ludolf Backhuysen (1695)

Dear Readers,

This is an SOS. An inelegant message in a moment of ‘you have got to show your sleeping friends and family how serious things are now.’ If you believe the title of this article is alarmist, I am alarmed and I come bearing receipts.

The message consists of three legal documents: two in place concerned with ‘health’ (current and active, passed at the state level in Western Australia with an amendment) and one at the federal level concerned with ‘digital misinformation’ (not yet passed). The government is exempt from the misinformation rules.

Remember that the vast majority of the legal challenges to covid mandates in Australia have failed because under the state of emergency they were legal. In other words, when the government declares an emergency, everything they do is ‘legal.’

In this article I link the two legal frameworks: health and censorship. We know that the covid slaughter could not have occurred without censorship. We also know that the government was the main purveyor of misinformation during covid. For example: ‘the vaccine stops transmission. The vaccine stops death. You only need two jabs. Now three. Now four. Now an annual booster. Now we don’t know. There is no early treatment. The virus came from a wet market. There are no biolabs. Gain-of-function research does not exist.’ And on and on.

Censorship always leads to death.

Here, in this proposed federal ‘digital misinformation’ bill, the Australian government is again inverting reality saying that ‘misinformation’ leads to death and in response, they propose censorship.

There are substantial fines and implications for digital service providers including Substack, but my focus here is on how the bills affect the people. Make no mistake however, if this bill passes, and social media platforms agree to the terms and conditions within, all social media in Australia will become state-run due to the threat of fines and imprisonment.

Below are two of my previous articles for context. This censorship bill is another ‘plank’ in what can only be described as evidence for their plan when the next ‘emergency’ is declared.

Also please understand: ‘pharma’ or ‘China’ is not doing any of this. This is your government facilitated by the police and military.

Gates meets with Australian PM to “prepare for next pandemic” (January 2023)

Australian genocide in Progress? Stanton’s stages of genocide in Australia (October 2022)

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Western Australia Health Act 2016 & COVID-19 Amendment 2022

The Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Act 2022 allows for the following: evacuation and removal of persons, road closures, and (an) authorised COVID-19 officer may enter, or if necessary break into and enter, any place or vehicle without a warrant or the consent of the owner or occupier, direction of persons to remain quarantined from other persons, to submit to infection prevention and control procedures, close any place of business, worship or entertainment, (collect) the personal details of a person, information about the whereabouts of a person, information about the state of health of a person, information about any recent travel undertake by a person, or information about persons with whom a person has been in close contact.

The WA Health Act 2016 is the platform for the EMA COVID-19 ACT 2022 and is current. According to the Act, you may be apprehended, detained and removed to a ‘place’ in order to be restrained and vaccinated by force. The ‘force’ used shall overcome any resistance to the enforcement of compliance to vaccination.

Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2023 (Federal - proposed)

Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023

Fact sheet

For brevity, I will only broadly examine what is in the bill. Please cross check the government ‘fact sheet’ and decide for yourself whether it gels with what is actually being proposed. There is provision for the public to ‘have their say’ but they want your full name and address in order to do so.

‘Professional’ news media, governments and educational institutions are exempt from the digital misinformation police but ‘satire’ is allowed. My interpretation: state institutions will be the only sources of truth. And what is ‘good faith’ or ‘satire?’ Whatever the state decides.

Here is the government definition of ‘harm.’ My interpretation: Always remember that when they say something is a ‘threat to our democracy’ they mean ‘threat to our power.’ No one will be allowed to question climate change or any health orders, the TGA, AHPRA etc. especially during a state of emergency (see above).

The bill does not police email and gives the Minister power to ‘specify.’ My interpretation: email is not as powerful as social media to reach people. They are very scared of interactive digital media platforms that allow comments - this is how they manufactured consensus during covid using bots, WEF ‘digital soldiers’ etc. They will also declare what is a ‘service’ as needed.

What is ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ according to the government? Words that may cause harm? What is harm?

From the fact sheet, here is what the Australian government considers ‘harm’ caused by the citizens. However, if the government causes YOU harm, like detaining, restraining and injecting you by force, this is not ‘harm’ because it is ‘true’ and comes from the approved information source.

The government may also target the author of said mis- or disinformation. (Does this mean that all one’s work may be cancelled once you are on The List?)

Crucially, for digital platform providers, there are substantial penalties and fines. Providers are expected to compile reports. If you refuse to compile a report, the Australian government can compel you to do so, as well as ‘other persons.’ (Please cross check with the particulars of the Bill, above, especially the terms of imprisonment).

Of particular interest is a clause on self-incrimination in limited circumstances because of course our information would never be misused (here is an example of the West Australian police misusing our information ‘for our safety’):

You may also be publicly shamed for ‘spreading misinformation’ because ACMA can publish your work on their website. Perhaps this will be a badge of honour given the circumstances. It is unclear whether the spreader of the misinformation will be identified.

Monetisation of ‘misinformation’ will no longer be allowed. (Goodbye Substack. Goodbye early treatment protocols and unmoderated scientific discourse to help people live healthy pharma-free lives).

We are assured that this bill will ‘not interfere with political discourse’ as long as ‘relevant circumstances’ are considered. My interpretation: we may only discuss appropriate red team-blue team politics as determined by main stream media and the above authorised truth outlets. The ‘relevant circumstances’ is the censorship, particularly when an Emergency is declared.

And there it is. “Exceptional and urgent circumstances.”

Further, the ‘truth’ may vary over time as determined by the ‘truth outlets’ presumably even when there is no declared Emergency. The truth is whatever they determine it to be at any one point in time. (Red alert for believers…sharing of Bible verses banned on the grounds of homophobia etc.)

Australia also wants to become the misinformation police for the entire world, but I predict this will simply result in tech companies pulling out of the Australian market. We are simply not important enough for anyone to care.

Now they are talking about property seizures under ‘just terms.’ Our constitutional right to freedom of religion and to cross state borders were suspended under the covid state of emergency. ‘Just terms’ means only what they believe justice to be, and if there is an ‘emergency’ there is no justice.

Buried in the Bill I found this. If we had men and women of moral courage in our state parliaments, this would be the legal and peaceful way to fight this Bill if it were to be passed. Sadly, we do not have these politicians in sufficient numbers as evidenced by what happened during the covid mandates. Once again, the people will be the stopping condition for tyranny.

Final thoughts

While all of this looks incredibly grim (and it is), this Bill is also evidence of a dying, desperate regime. Too many Australians are awake to their scams. Too many Australians are questioning their motives. At no point in history did the ‘good guys’ drag people from their homes, throw people in camps, restrain them and inject them by force and terrorise their families into silence through censorship. Yet, this is exactly what I am demonstrating to you in these three pieces of legislation. When an Emergency is declared, we are on our own. Please stop expecting the government to save you.

Your government has constructed something unbearably obscene yet convinced itself it is on the ‘right side of history.’ Truly, anyone in their right minds can look at this and say ‘this is not right. This is not what our forefathers fought for. This is not what we want for our children.’

But here we are.

Our government is completely out of control.

“The federal and most of the state governments are gone and captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies (e.g. HHS) really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory. Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.”