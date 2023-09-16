The Aran Fisherman's Drowned Child. Frederic William Burton (1841). National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin.

Prologue – Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

-The Second Coming. WB Yeats.

The centre cannot hold

In 2021 I nearly smashed every piece of furniture in my lounge room when I saw this photo:

Genocidaires gather at Ground Zero for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Apparently there is a ‘memorial’ at the site now. To be honest, I don’t even know what the skyline looks like anymore or what the memorial is like because it’s all a fucking lie so I haven’t even bothered to look.

Now, the lies are everywhere and there is a sense that things are spiralling completely out of control. They do not even bother to hide their lies anymore. There is no ‘Colin Powell proxy’ holding up a little vial of fake anthrax to make the case for ‘Iraq’s WMDs’ on the pretence of murdering a million Iraqis to ‘bring freedom.’ Madeleine Albright saying the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children was ‘worth it.’

They are now quite openly murdering us and telling us it is safe and effective while denying that anyone is dying at all and erasing the dead from history. They shamelessly hold multiple conflicting ideas at once and sneer at you for not ‘moving at the speed of science’ as if that has always been an accepted part of the scientific method.

It really is crazy making, and deliberately so.

Then, when we have perfectly normal reactions to the clownery – agitation, depression, anger – there is nowhere to turn because all of the institutions have failed us and marked us as both the enemy of the beautiful program and the cause of the societal agitation. We never know if our notes with the quadruple jabbed psychologist will end up causing a ‘welfare check’ that results in firearm confiscation, offspring confiscation and flow-on punishment from employers (‘sorry mate – you’re just too much of a risk’).

So we watch in horror, skirting what we really want to say and balancing what we really want to do as humans with what is really necessary when we have satellites and facial recognition and God-knows-what watching our every move.

The good news is that our current hypernormal time is the point at which the ‘centre cannot hold.’ I have written before about hypernormalisation:

Russian writer Alexei Yurchak coined the phrase ‘hypernormalisation’ in Everything was Forever, Until it was No More: The Last Soviet Generation (2006). In the 1970s-80s, Soviets knew their system was failing, but no one could imagine anything different to the status quo. Hypernormalisation causes everyone in society to maintain the ‘pretense of a functioning society’ even as it is completely falling apart. This is a paradoxical state that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, where everyone just accepts that the false reality is real. Or as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said in The Gulag Archipelago “We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying.”

In the above article I also wrote that ‘Australia was on the path to no return’ and I observe this more strongly every day. People have checked out and there is no longer a base level of awareness. I was recently in a shopping centre carpark during a storm – the walk-in electrical control panel for the whole complex was open, door askew, and water was pouring into and over the electronics, the puddle extending past multiple parking spaces. I rushed into the closest store to warn an employee and he had no idea what I was talking about. He simply stared at me uncomprehendingly. I ran to warn someone else – same response.

I find myself feeling increasingly as if I am surrounded by non-humans. That probably seems like a very strange statement, but being personally brutalised by the state and even my neighbours has hardened me to where I am at once in a collapse mindset but also deeply suffering PTSD. It is now just something I have to live with and the symptoms come and go. I am trying not to be a monster but it is not easy. Mostly, I let myself down.

recently wrote about

and opined that it may have much to do with the jabs, lipid nanoparticles, etc. I would also add that mass collective trauma among the unjabbed has changed us substantially for the reasons above, and about which I have written previously. In my opinion it may also be because we are coming to terms with the fact that the world into which we were born no longer exists. What I mean by this is that for those of us who thought we had rights (freedom of religion, free speech, informed consent, freedom to travel) we are realising it was an illusion, just ideas on bits of paper that can be ignored in endless ‘emergencies.’

We should have known when they jailed Julian Assange it was only a matter of time before they came for all of us.

For me, the most difficult aspect about our current situation is that the good little pegs in the system will kill us and lie to maintain the moral high ground. There is an incredible cosmic game of chicken currently being played where we witness-survivors are never sure if ‘the good pegs’ believe that the excess (or even individual) deaths are due to the jab or not. We know that they are paid to ignore what’s happening, but what do they really know and believe?

Imagine the exhaustion of maintaining the incredible mental gymnastics of the lie, even when your own children die. When I saw Building 7 fall and everyone went through the WMD charade I knew the official narrative was a lie, but there were relatively few of us then. It’s a lot less lonely now, but I must admit, what is happening now is much more brutal because the lie is even bigger and more subtle and done by smiling doctors and kindergarten teachers. (They always put the inoffensive out front when the real death needs doing).

Yet, even the lie of 9/11 has somewhere for us to go and mourn if we feel like it. They’re erasing our vaccine dead from history now and there are no ceremonies, memorials, monuments or statues. No parks in which we can gather without looking over our shoulders. The trauma is hidden, unacknowledged. I am still called a ‘conspiracy theorist’ for even saying there are excess deaths now that the Australian Government has erased all the non-covid excess deaths from 2022. I am not even allowed to speak on social media, and people weary of talking to me about this.

But how else will we remember the dead? There are no memorials, so we are obliged to keep speaking until we are silenced.

Epilogue - Yeats

This widening blasphemous gyre of scientific high priests, pervasive corporate language and layer upon layer of lies (ostensible reason: create stability, real reason: create chaos), is forcing an energy that has no where to go but to anarchy. The evidence is thus:

The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity.

What beast have we created, slouching towards Bethlehem?

For Heather B.