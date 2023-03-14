The Swearing of Allegiance to the Southern Cross ( Eureka Flag ) at Bakery Hill on 1st December 1854. The painting provided the final authentication of the design of the original Eureka Flag. (Charles Doudiet 1832-1913)

Western Australia: Background and covid zero

The Australian state of Western Australia (WA) closed its borders for 697 days from April 5, 2020-March 3, 2022 to ‘stop the spread’ of covid. In September 2020, WA had approximately 2.7 million residents in an area about a third the size of the United States. Approximately 80% of the state’s residents live in Perth, the state’s capital city.

According to covid19data.com.au, this was the pattern of covid infection from 2020-2023 in Western Australia. For all intents and purposes, hard borders were effective at keeping covid out of WA, and the Premier of the state, Mark McGowan, lauded this tactic. WA was “an island within an island…our own country”.

Covid cases in Western Australia showing the effect of hard borders in 2020 and 2021. Link in text above.

WA’s vaccine injury report finally released

Due to remarkable reporting from Perth local Rebekah Barnett of Dystopian Down Under substack, we now have a clear picture of the impact of covid jabs on a population without the confounding effect of simultaneous covid infection.

The take away messages from Ms Barnett’s superb article are:

Thousands of West Australians petitioned the state government to publicly release the health advice on which WA Gov based their extreme pandemic policies. In response, WA health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson not only refused to make the health advice freely available, but said petitioners were “undermining the Government’s efforts to keep Western Australians safe.”

Four million doses of Covid vaccination were administered to the population during 2021.

In 2021, adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) with the Covid vaccines were reported at almost 24x the rate (per 100, 000 doses) of AEFIs for all other vaccines combined.

Most AEFIs (58%) were self-reported , with only 35% being reported by healthcare providers. In WA, it is a statutory requirement for health professionals to report AEFIs. However, due to fear of reprisal from the regulator, AHPRA, whose March 2021 position statement (Archive article) expressly forbade medical professionals from taking any actions that could be perceived as undermining the Covid vaccination rollout, it is likely that medical professionals were reluctant to report AEFIs.

According to the report, “The number of adverse events …in 2021… were…due to the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccination program.”

October 2021 had the most reported events which was when vaccine mandates for the majority of WA workers were announced.

Those aged 30-49 were hit hardest, with AEFI rates of 314-316 per 100, 000 doses.

Background rates of myocarditis and pericarditis increased by 35% and 25%, respectively, in 2021 compared to the prior five-year average.

The WA government continues to gaslight the public saying essentially that “more people are engaged, so that’s why we received more reports!” (see the section ‘MORE AEFIs, BUT NOTHING TO SEE HERE’).

I encourage all readers to click on Ms. Barnett’s article and look carefully at every aspect. Digest every number.

The two big takeaways:

None of what happened in 2021 was due to covid infection in the population. As people were being injured (and possibly killed) by these injections at 24x the rate of other injections, both the WA government and medical profession covered it up by a) withholding ‘health advice’ and; b) silencing doctors, who also did not speak up.

Final thoughts

Finally, I leave you with this: in covid zero WA, remember when elective surgeries were cancelled for September and October 2021 due to “incredible pressure on the hospital system”? They never told us what sort of pressures they were experiencing, but we all knew what was happening. Now we know definitively, given the 24x increase in vaccine injuries, particularly heart issues, why hospitals were being strained.

The people of Western Australia have suffered incredible abuse at the hands of our government, and in the case of the unvaccinated, incredible abuse at the hands of our neighbours and families as well. People like Jordan Grace suicided during these hard borders in WA and his mum and dad were not even allowed to pick up his body.

Let this report do some good in the world, in memory of everyone who has suffered so much at the hands of so much cruelty.

