ExcessDeathsAU

ExcessDeathsAU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
May 31, 2023Edited

(Editor’s note: June 19, 2023 - the transcript website does not appear to be working. This is an external site and unfortunately I do not know what is happening).

*Update on transcripts: Do not worry, the information is not lost. Luckily I downloaded all the transcripts and have them backed up. Unfortunately I am unable to upload the files with all the personal information removed. If anyone can find another source for the transcripts, please let me know.

**July 7, 2023 transcript update: wayback machine links in body of article. Sublinks (nodes) removed.

Dear Friends,

I am getting emails from people upset, freaking out, looking for answers, angry with me. The messenger is an easy target. Now, from all directions.

1. Please understand that I am heavily monitored by law enforcement.

2. My job is to bring you information, even the worst news that challenges everything.

3. Never underestimate God.

4. Remember your history.

Relatedly:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

A special note to my beloved fellow Australians: When they arrest a quarter of your city, will you pale in your lairs? How much do you love freedom? Will your neighbours stand with you? Now, you have awareness of the real situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by ExcessDeathsAU and others
Anna in Oz's avatar
Anna in Oz
May 30, 2023

Another huge excellent article! I have just listened to Tape 1.Kept nodding my head as each piece of the plan was described.....✅️✅️✅️

Chrislam and LGBTQ BS are the new religions. Over my dead body.

Will keep going through all of this information......Thanks for the homework!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by ExcessDeathsAU and others
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ExcessDeathsAU
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture