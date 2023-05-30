The Great Day of His Wrath (The End of the World). John Martin (1789-1854)

Dear Readers,

Many of you understand that things just seem to be getting worse with no ‘justice’ to be had during the largest and quietest mass murder of civilians in human history.

So, time to rip off the band aid. Time to put away the fantasies and the lukewarm churches and comfort zones. This is where we are right now, and also likely where we are headed.

Please listen to Dr Dunegan’s 1988 audio recollections for yourself. While I have extracted the main points of both transcript (Editor’s note: July 7, 2023 see wayback machine for transcripts - original website is now offline) and audio there is no substitute for listening to his words. Multiple times if necessary.

Tape 1

Tape 2

Tape 3

Tape 4

What is outlined on these tapes is their active depopulation plan described in excruciating detail. There was only one group mentioned by name: Rockefeller, although of course they are not the ‘only ones.’

Much of this plan is US-focussed but elements of their plan are seen world-wide.

The key to this plan is the destruction of the Church “and the churches will help.”

As the tapes progress, we see a remarkable (and chilling) march through time. Everything that was predicted to happen has happened. There are some items that are yet to happen and according to their timeline there isn’t long to go now.

I have summarised many items in bullet point format, but again, listen to the tapes.

They know about ‘us’ and to them, ‘we’ don’t matter at all. As he states clearly “there will be no martyrs to inspire others.” There simply aren’t enough of us to matter.

There is an end game to this plan.

God help us.

Yours faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Editor’s note June 2025: due to increased interest in article over time I have updated formatting. When the article was published in 2023 many of these Substack formatting features (page breaks, auto-bullet points) did not exist. I have also improved my formatting and archiving skills since then and added archive links. I have deliberately chosen not to embed the YT videos because most accounts I link on my Substack are taken down. Please continue to click on the links to listen to the tapes.

There have been no changes to content.

People have commented that “if this were true, someone else at the conference would have said something.” Perhaps, although remember that in New Zealand ca.11,000 health care workers - doctors, nurses and others - recieved jab exemptions and said nothing, jabbed others, and required others to be jabbed to receive health care knowing the ‘vaccines’ were far, far more dangerous than ‘covid.’

None have come forward to this day to explain their actions; only the efforts of motivated outsiders exposed this scandal, which has still yet to gain traction.

That, dear readers, is the definition of a mass conspiracy.

Thank you for your continued interest in the Day tapes.

The gates of hell shall not prevail.

Saint Peter with the Keys. 6th Century Byzantine-Sinai icon. Creator unknown.

Article structure

I. Who was Dr Richard Day? March 1969, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

II. The contents of the tapes in the words of Dr Dunegan

III. Key depopulation concepts – links to transcript

IV. Key depopulation concepts – long format

V. Destroying the churches was the key to this plan

VI. The Plan: Now and in the near future

VII. End game: arrival of the totalitarian global system

I. Who was Dr. Richard Day? March, 1969. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dr Richard Day was a real person and existed exactly as described in the audio recordings of Dr Lawrence Dunegan. Here is his obituary in the Journal of Pediatrics.

In 1965, paediatrician Dr Richard Day was nominated as the medical director of Planned Parenthood International due to “his strong conviction that the issue of overpopulation was arguably the most important problem faced by this planet.” (Archive).

On the 20th of March 1969, as Professor of Paediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York, Dr Day gave a talk to colleagues at the Pittsburgh Paediatric Society.

Dr Day was an expert on the physiology of newborns, and as with any scientific conference, everyone in the room expected a clinical lecture on this subject. Unusually, Dr Day told those in attendance not to take notes. He also believed himself to be in some physical danger due to the lecture he was about to deliver. However, as Dr Day began to speak, Dr Lawrence Dunegan, a more junior doctor in attendance, began scribbling notes on cocktail napkins.

These napkins would form the basis of the 1988 tapes and transcripts.

As the years progressed, Dr. Dunegan said that most of his colleagues ‘forgot what they were told’ (para). He “expected them to react because they were human beings. But they just smiled. (Dr Day) was the authority and there was an element of disbelief.”

Dr Day said that the reason he was telling his audience of 80 attending physicians this information was “to make it easier for us to adapt to (these) changes…they would be changes that would be very surprising, and in some ways difficult for people to accept," and he hoped that we, as sort of his friends, would make the adaptation more easily if we knew somewhat beforehand what to expect… he was free to speak at this time because…”everything is in place and nobody can stop us now."“

“A sort of repeated thing throughout this presentation was the recognized evil and then the self-forgiveness…well, see we've given you a way out.”

“In order to create a new structure, you first have to tear down the old…we would all become citizens of the world rather than citizens of any one country.”

The following are excerpts of a transcript was recorded from the audio recollections of Dr Dunegan in 1988. (Editor’s note: July 7, 2023 see wayback machine for transcript).

II. The contents of the tapes in the words of Dr Dunegan

IIa. Is there a power, a force or a group of men organising and redirecting (global) change?

“(Dr Day) did not speak in terms of retrospect, but rather predicting changes that would be brought about in the future. (He) was not looking from the outside in, thinking that he saw conspiracy, rather, he was on the inside, admitting that, indeed, there was an organized power, force, group of men, who wielded enough influence to determine major events involving countries around the world.”

“(Dr Day) said that his purpose was to tell us about changes which would be brought about in the next 30 years or so...so that an entirely new world-wide system would be in operation before the turn of the century. As he put it, "We plan to enter the 21st Century with a running start."“

“…people who really influence decisions are names that for the most part would be familiar to most of us…that they were not primarily people in public office, but people of prominence who were primarily known in their private occupations or private positions.”

IIb. “People will have to get used to change…”

"People will have to get used to the idea of change, so used to change, that they'll be expecting change. Nothing will be permanent."

"People are too trusting, people don't ask the right questions." Sometimes, being too trusting was equated with being too dumb. But sometimes when…he would say "People don't ask the right questions," it was almost with a sense of regret…as if he were uneasy with what he was part of, and wished that people would challenge it and maybe not be so trusting.”

IIc. The real and the stated goals

"Everything has two purposes. One is the ostensible purpose which will make it acceptable to people and second is the real purpose which would further the goals of establishing the new system and having it."

“Frequently he would say, "There is just no other way, There's just no other way!" This seemed to come as a sort of an apology, particularly when…at the conclusion of describing some particularly offensive changes.”

IId. Population Control

“(Dr Day) was very active with population control groups, and population control was really the entry point into specifics following the introduction. He said the population is growing too fast. Numbers of people living at any one time on the planet must be limited or we will run out of space to live. We will outgrow our food supply and we will over-populate the world with our waste.”

"…population control" that means more than just controlling births. It means control of every endeavor…of the entire world population.

“we're over civilized - and the unfit are enabled to survive only at the expense of those who are more fit."

Article direct link (paywall). (Archive link).

III. Key depopulation concepts – links to transcript (Editor’s note: July 7, 2023 - see wayback machine for full transcript , below links no longer active so have been removed).

Population control – permission to have babies

Redirecting the purpose of sex – sex without reproduction and reproduction without sex

Contraception universally available to all

Sex education as a tool of world government

Tax funded abortion as population control

Encouraging homosexuality: anything goes

Technology

Families to diminish in importance

New difficult to diagnose and untreatable diseases

Suppressing cancer cures as a means of population control

Inducing heart attacks as a form of assassination

Education as a tool for accelerating the onset of puberty and evolution

Restructuring education as a tool of indoctrination

More time in schools, but they “wouldn’t learn anything.”

Controlling who has access to information

Schools as the hub of the community

“Some books would just disappear from the libraries…”

Changing laws

The encouragement of drug abuse to create a jungle atmosphere

Alcohol abuse

Restrictions on travel

No more security

Crime used to manage society

Curtailment of American industrial pre-eminence

Shifting populations and economies – tearing the social roots

Sports as a tool of social change

Sex and violence inculcated through entertainment

Weather control

Know how people respond – making them do what you want

Terrorism

Home ownership a thing of the past

IV. Key depopulation concepts – long format (Editor’s note: July 7, 2023 - please see wayback machine for full transcript ).

IVa. Euthanasia and the “demise pill”

“Everybody has a right to live only so long. The old are no longer useful. They become a burden. You should be ready to accept death. Most people are. An arbitrary age limit could be established…Some things that would help people realize that they had lived long enough, he mentioned several of these - use of very pale printing ink on forms … so that older people wouldn't be able to read the pale ink as easily and would need to go to younger people for help. Automobile traffic patterns - there would be more high-speed traffic lanes…that older people with their slower reflexes would have trouble dealing with and thus, lose some of their independence.”

“Education would be lifelong. There'll always be new information that adults must have to keep up. When you can't keep up anymore, you're too old. This was another way of letting older people know that the time had come for them to move on and take the demise pill. If you got too tired to keep up with your education, or you got too old to learn new information, then this was a signal - you begin to prepare to get ready to step aside.”

IVb. Limiting access to affordable medical care makes eliminating elderly easier

“Medical care would be connected very closely with one's work but also would be made very, very high in cost so that it would simply be unavailable to people beyond a certain time. And unless they had a remarkably rich, supporting family, they would just have to do without care. And the idea was that if everybody says, "Enough! What a burden it is on the young to try to maintain the old people," then the young would become agreeable to helping Mom and Dad along the way, provided this was done humanely and with dignity. And then the example was - there could be like a nice, farewell party, a real celebration. Mom and Dad had done a good job. And then after the party's over they take the "demise pill.””

IVc. Planning the control over medicine

“Overall, medicine would be much more tightly controlled…Your medical care would be paid for by others. And therefore you would gratefully accept, on bended knee, what was offered to you as a privilege. Your role being responsible for your own care would be diminished… And if you don't have insurance then you pay directly; the cost of your care is enormous. The insurance company, however, paying for your care, does not pay that same amount. When you see your bill you're grateful that the insurance company could do that. And in this way you are dependent, and virtually required to have insurance. The whole billing is fraudulent.”

“…access to hospitals would be tightly controlled. Identification would be needed to get into the building. The security in and around hospitals would be established and gradually increased so that nobody without identification could get in or move around inside the building. This need for ID to move about would…gradually expand to include everybody in all places!”

“It was observed that hospitals can be used to confine criminals. This did not mean, necessarily, medical treatment. At that times I did not know the word "Psycho-Prison" - is in the Soviet Union, but…basically, he was describing the use of hospitals both for treating the sick, and for confinement of criminals for reasons other than the medical well-being of the criminal. The definition of criminal was not given.”

IVd. Elimination of private doctors

“The image of the doctor would change. No longer would he be seen as an individual professional in service to individual patients. But the doctor would be gradually recognized as a highly skilled technician - and his job would change. The job is to include things like executions by lethal injection. The image of the doctor being a powerful, independent person would have to be changed. And he went on to say, "Doctors are making entirely too much money. They should advertise like any other product."

“The solo practitioner would become a thing of the past. A few die-hards might try to hold out, but most doctors would be employed by an institution of one kind or another. Group practice would be encouraged, corporations would be encouraged, and then once the corporate image of medical care...as this gradually became more and more acceptable, doctors would more and more become employees rather than independent contractors. And along with that, of course, unstated but necessary, is the employee serves his employer, not his patient.”

V. Destroying the churches was the key to this plan

Va. Blending all religions. The ‘old religions will have to go.’

(Dr Day) was an avowed atheist. He said, "Religion is not necessarily bad. A lot of people seem to need religion, with it's mysteries and rituals - so they will have religion. But the major religions of today have to be changed because they are not compatible with the changes to come. The old religions will have to go. Especially Christianity. Once the Roman Catholic Church is brought down, the rest of Christianity will follow easily. Then a new religion can be accepted for use all over the world. It will incorporate something from all of the old ones to make it more easy for people to accept it, and feel at home in it. Most people won't be too concerned with religion. They will realize that they don't need it.”

Vb. Changing the Bible through revision of key words

“In order to do this, the Bible will be changed. It will be rewritten to fit the new religion. Gradually, key words will be replaced with new words having various shades of meaning. Then the meaning attached to the new word can be close to the old word - and as time goes on, other shades of meaning of that word can be emphasized. and then gradually that word replaced with another word." But the idea is that everything in Scripture need not be rewritten, just key words replaced by other words. And the variability in meaning attached to any word can be used as a tool to change the entire meaning of Scripture, and therefore make it acceptable to this new religion…"the few who do notice the difference won't be enough to matter."

Vc. “The churches will help us”

“Then followed one of the most surprising statements of the whole presentation: He said, "Some of you probably think the Churches won't stand for this," and he went on to say, "the churches will help us!" There was no elaboration on this. In retrospect I think some of us now can understand what he might have meant at that time.”

VI. The Plan: Now and in the near future

VIa. Travel restrictions and implanted ID

“It was already planned that later on some sort of device would be developed to be implanted under the skin that would be coded specifically to identify the individual…and that this would have to be material on which information could be recorded and retrieved by some sort of scanner while it was not rejected by the body. Silicon was mentioned.”

VIb. Food control

“Food supplies would come under tight control. If population growth didn't slow down, food shortages could be created in a hurry and people would realize the dangers of overpopulation. Ultimately, whether the population slows down or not the food supply is to be brought under centralized control so that people would have enough to be well-nourished but they would not have enough to support any fugitive from the new system. In other words, if you had a friend or relative who didn't sign on, and growing ones own food would be outlawed.”

VIc. Falsified scientific research leading ultimately to war

“…some scientific research data could be - and indeed has been - falsified in order to bring about desired results…out of all of this was to come the New International Governing Body. People would be more and more used to the idea of relinquishing some national sovereignty. Economic interdependence would foster this goal from a peaceful standpoint.”

“Avoidance of war would foster (a global body) from the standpoint of worrying about hostilities. It was recognized that doing it peaceably was better than doing it by war. It was stated at this point that war was "obsolete."…this being because of the nuclear bombs war is no longer controllable.”

“…the new system would be brought in, if not by peaceful cooperation - then by bringing the nation to the brink of nuclear war. And everybody would be so fearful…that there would be a strong public outcry to negotiate a public peace and people would willingly give up national sovereignty…and thereby this would bring in the New International Political System.”

"If there were too many people in the right places who resisted this, there might be a need to use one or two - possibly more - nuclear weapons. By the time one or two of those went off then everybody - even the most reluctant - would yield."

Financial control (Editor’s note: long section on the precursors to digital currency)

Surveillance, implants, and televisions that watch you (Editor’s note: links to Book of Revelation by Dr Dunegan in section).

VII. End game: arrival of the totalitarian global system

People will be expected to sign allegiance to the new system.

(Readers, remember here that evil operates in the form of contracts):

Dissidents would be taken to special places where they would not live very long. "Disposed of humanely.”

Centres for National Resilience - covid quarantine centres built in Australia during Emergency powers. (Archive).

There would not be any martyrs. They would not be killed or ‘disposed of’ in such a way that they could serve as inspiration to other people the way martyrs do. "People will just disappear."

The new system would occur on a weekend in the winter. Everything would shut down on Friday evening and Monday morning when everybody wakened there would be an announcement that the New System was in place.

During the process in getting the United States ready for these changes everybody would be busier with less leisure time and less opportunity to really look about and see what was going on around them. More changes and more difficulty in keeping up as far as one's investments. Interest rates would be changing so that it would be difficult to keep up financially.

VIII. Dear Reader, What now?

In 1988, Dr Dunegan gives the exact advice I would (in 2023):

“…all of these things said by one individual at one time in one place relating to so many different human endeavors and then to look and see how many of these actually came about … I think there is no denying that this is controlled and there is indeed a conspiracy. The question then becomes what to do. I think first off, we must put our faith in God and pray and ask for his guidance. And secondly do what we can to inform other individuals as much as possible, as much as they may be interested. Some people just don't care, because they're preoccupied with getting along in their own personal endeavors. “(We must) put our faith and trust in God and pray constantly for his guidance and for the courage to accept what we may be facing in the near future. Rather than accept peace and justice which we hear so much now ... it's a cliché. Let's insist on liberty and justice for all.”

(Thank you to Sage Hana for introducing me to the Day tapes).