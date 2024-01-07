Still from Rukshan Fernando video on YouTube '“Victorian construction workers protest against government restrictions and mandates.” Link in epilogue.

Dear Readers,

Someone in the US asked me a very interesting question about the current situation in Australia and my response was longer than I had anticipated so I decided to turn it into an article.

Reading your comments, I know many of you are feeling the same way with regards to a ‘resistance movement.’

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Question:

I assume you are in Australia? Are people panicking there? I don't see that here in the US. I see a lot of resignation, both by those who have figured it out and those who haven't. And I'm sick of that as well. Btw, a friend of mine with contacts in Australia says that people down there are protesting, repeatedly, and a resistance movement is building. Any truth to that or false rumors?

My answer:

This is a good question, very layered, and I will try to answer it as best I can from my perspective.

Yes, I am in Australia and I write a Substack. You can see my latest article if so inclined. It is quite different to what you will see coming out of Australia, the vast majority mainly from the same ‘experts’ and ‘alt. journalists’ who have a monopoly on this space:

In Australia, credentialism, ‘branding’ and in-group approval is the most important qualifier to our expert-class. That is the first and most important layer of credibility. (Who are you, where did you go to school, what degrees to you have, where do you work, what is your CV). I write anonymously because I want people to focus on the articles, not who is writing them. Many people seem to enjoy my articles yet ‘experts’ do not. Make of that what you will.

On a personal note, I most like being around people who do things - people who build and maintain things. People who dig things up and make the country run. That’s what I am interested in and what makes sense to me. Being from that background myself, I am under zero illusions about how hard that life is. When things go wrong, they all go wrong, and quickly. Yet, these are the people who I like the most. No BS and they can really see the big-picture.

To answer your question more specifically, Australia is a small country and does not have much geopolitical power so politicians will loot the treasury to pay for influence overseas. We will pay any amount necessary for a seat at the table.

Australian politicians have massive chips on their shoulders and want the whole world to ‘look at them’ and ‘be the best.’ We did it with the G20, and we gave over $88M of taxpayer funds to the Clinton Foundation. Indeed, Australia was “the single biggest foreign government source of funds for the Clinton Foundation.”

If giving money to the Clinton Foundation was about “helping developing countries” why did we stop shovelling money to the Clintons in 2016 immediately after Hillary lost the Presidential election? If the charity was legitimate, why not continue with the work?

Because it was a pay-to-play system.

Like the WHO.

If people have not discovered this yet, the WHO is not about health. It is a global social club for politicians, and Australia will pay to keep a seat at the table for as long as politically necessary. In fact, we did just that, and our involvement in the WHO for the forseeable future is a done deal because we have paid the current entry fee.

I agree that the WHO is a criminal organisation and we need to exit it immediately. To this end, the people who are advocating for this and educating the public are doing good work. The WHO is detrimental to public health.

However, the WHO ‘pandemic treaty’ is not necessary to build the camps (we have them built already), not necessary to lock us down (we have the legislation), or enforce the legislation (that is what the domestic military and police are for).

The WHO/pharma does not have an army.

The WHO/pharma did not build the camps.

The WHO/pharma does not show up at your door and bash you.

The WHO/pharma does not throw your beautiful petition in the trash.

That would be our respective governments.

As demonstrated over and over again, Australian politicians do not care what the voters think of them – only the powerbrokers in their respective parties and the media (particularly the overseas media) which influences pre-selection.

Petitions with hundreds of thousands of signatures are ignored. Their staffers are dismissive, they rarely respond to people via email, and generally despise the working class and downtrodden, only using them as political bargaining chips when convenient.

Once Australian politicians are elected, they disappear into their offices to parrot party lines (if in state government) or to Canberra (never to be heard from again) and only exist to serve the Party.

If you approach them at a meet-and-greet to try to let them know that things are not quite right in the community, you are accused of harassment, or they simply run away from you or physically turn their backs while you are speaking. If you try to explain to them, ‘no I am not leaving, please listen, please read this material, also, I am vaccine-injured please help me,’ you may be arrested and charged with any number of offenses. Then, your life will be ruined.

With a few personal exceptions, I no longer directly engage with Australian politicians or political ‘activism.’

As to the heart of your question, we are currently suffering under a pandemic of ‘freedom experts’ and their enablers jockeying for power and your attention in the same system that is trying to kill us.

Why are they diverting our attention away from the crimes of your own government and on to paper enemies?

The desperation and acquiescence of the ‘freedom experts’ to be seen as legitimate players in the established power structure is preventing them from tackling the real perpetrators: our own governments, so they prefer to go after ‘pharma’ or the WHO.

These self-anointed experts are obsessed with ‘messaging’ and ‘branding.’ Watch them closely.

Do you think these guys look particularly scared:

Still from YouTube: “Riot police sent in to barricade Victoria’s Parliament in a day of tradie protest fury.” 7NEWS. Link in epilogue.

In terms of the population many people are panicking about the WHO and do not understand that the WHO does not really matter - it’s whether law enforcement will carry out the orders and whether people (especially police and doctors) will comply on the day. That is where the real power lies. If they can throw away our petitions, they can also throw away the WHO pandemic treaty.

Again, it is the government ‘doing it.’

Many people in the community are still looking to experts to save them and are locked into 'messaging' and 'optics' because that is what they have been told is important – and to the experts, those things are important. Screw optics.

Further to your question, I do not see any 'protests' right now, just rather fake, polite resistance led by self-assembled, self-reinforcing credentialed 'experts' who have been elevated to corral the messaging in a very specific way to be consumed either by frightened people hoodwinked by disaster capitalists or those smoking the hopium of systemic change.

The messaging seems to be, as I said above, to ‘work within the system,’ to ‘be cautious.’ Many still say that mRNA has a future, that dangerous germs are still everywhere, and above all: fear is important – so much FEAR with these ‘experts’ - and do NOT torch the actions of your own government/military or the DOD/PREP Act or Human Biosecurity Act. (Or if you do decide to ‘look at it’ there are certain layers of control and behaviour that are sacred and must be preserved at all costs because ultimately, they do want to be controlled and believe in the system and want to be protected by the government and become the government when it all falls apart).

I say: get rid of the ability of the CMO to declare a pandemic. Get rid of the Human Biosecurity Act. How about: get rid of the CMO? What does he do anyway? Make everyone miserable, it seems. Let’s see the ‘experts’ say anything like that.

Essentially, this is currently a ‘movement’ of experts, by experts, for experts, and they are getting a lot of exposure for this. Writing articles, papers, attending conferences, busy, busy, busy. The motivations of these 'experts' are their own, and you are either 'in' or 'out' with the Aussie 'expert class' and if you are 'out,' your voice is eliminated from the equation.

Just like the people who locked us down.

Where are the working-class voices in all this?

Well, the people who did the real ‘freedom work’ in 2021 are currently keeping the country running and raising what’s left of their families. Putting together what’s left of their broken lives. Tangled up in lawfare and mortgage defaults.

But when shtf, I know they will be the ones who will take care of the situation.

Yes, the real resistance (if there is such a thing) are the people who simply say no at the time on the day like we did here:

We had no 'leaders' because we did not need any. We had each other.

This is what the Aussie 'experts' do not want to hear. It’s rather uncouth, after all.

The socio-political situation in Australia is so captured that all the petitions and 'movements' in the world led by the expert class will not change anything. The terms of reference are set, the money has been paid, the camps have been built, the Biosecurity Act is in place, the police will follow the orders.

The injured are still injured. The DNA is changing.

I prefer the lads in fluoro on the day, not the 'glittering experts.' These 'experts' are in a rarefied atmosphere, deliberately divorced from the normal people who make the country function - who drive the trucks and keep the lights on.

The exclusion of the working class in this process is deliberate and obvious.

Experts got us into this mess, and they will not get us out of it. Personally, I am just biding my time until the next bullsh*t event and I know where I will look to for leadership: the lads in fluoro. The 'experts' will be hiding under the bed, crying about why their petitions and committees did not work calling us thugs along with the mainstream media and the politicians.

I decided a long time ago that I will not comply and I do not need ‘experts’ to tell me what to do or what to think.

Hope that answers your question.

Still from YouTube: “Riot police sent in to barricade Victoria’s Parliament in a day of tradie protest fury.” 7NEWS. Link in epilogue.

