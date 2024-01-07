ExcessDeathsAU

ExcessDeathsAU

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Jan 9, 2024

Holy crap I just gained 100 new free subscribers.

Maybe I should rant more.

Also, from what I am seeing in my emails, people are really sick of these 'freedom experts' and 'thought leaders.'

Expand full comment
Share
4 replies by ExcessDeathsAU and others
Mara's avatar
Mara
Jan 7, 2024

I think you make some good points here.

If our politicians had the integrity and the guts to speak out against the WHO Pandemic Treaty & Regulations, they would be able to refuse to follow those recommendations when the next WHO emergency declaration comes along.

However, it's also important to understand that this has been a slow creep, with little steps being tested for a reaction (like the gradual unfacilitation of paying by cash) and then either some backing off, or pushing further (often both).

Our politicians have almost all been bought - that is how the system works. All the major parties have been bought, and their policies determined behind closed doors, with undisclosed influencers telling them what to do. Any elected politician who is a member of one of those parties has to either follow the party line, or get shunned (as happened to Craig Kelly when he kept making his speeches). I respect the few independents & smaller party politicians, because they are (mostly) genuinely trying to make a difference in the right direction - even though the system is set up so it doesn't change anything.

I keep signing petitions and making submissions, even though it doesn't seem to do anything - because sometimes it is important to make the gesture, whether writing a submission or standing outside Parliament with a sign. (Though we all have to decide where to put our energy, so as not to burn out.)

I've given up on writing to my local politicians though - that doesn't even make a tiny dent in the ether. Whereas as least the petitions and submissions get to be documented publicly.

I've also mostly given up on trying to warn people, to convince anyone else that there are serious problems. It didn't change anyone's mind about the shots - it's only now that some people are slowly discovering that they were dangerous. It will be the same with everything else - the push to cashless, the censorship legislation, the kowtowing to the WHO & other globalist organisations. People don't think about the dangers until they themselves are personally affected. And they don't want to hear about just how rotten and corrupt our government system & approved "experts" are - it would shake their world to its foundations. Even now, after the past 3 years.

So what can you do???

Expand full comment
Share
5 replies by ExcessDeathsAU and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ExcessDeathsAU
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture