14/05/2020. London, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson 'Clap for our Carers' campaign. The Prime Minister Boris Johnsons with his partner Carrie Symonds take part in 'Clap for our Carers' on the steps of No10 Downing Street. Picture by Andrew Parsons.

Share ExcessDeathsAU

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a small one-off donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

Governments kill for all sorts of reasons - fear, power, or a perverse sense of ‘doing the right thing.’ I personally find endless speculation about motives tiresome. Unless you put the perpetrators on the stand, you never actually get a clear reason for the killing. Even then, it’s difficult to know if they are telling the truth. Their reasons are their own.

However, I recently found something extremely interesting in terms of potential government motive for covid democide. Something that could be considered a point of interrogation. Perhaps you will find it interesting as well so I will share it with you.

The potential motive comes from UK’s Andrew Bridgen in regards to UK’s midazolam killings, and when I heard it I felt like the floor dropped out from under me.

It made sense.

Firstly, thank you to

for conducting the interview with Andrew Bridgen MP, which was largely about excess deaths, the covid injections, injection injuries and the UK political climate.

For background on midazolam in the UK and excess deaths, please see this excellent article from

:

Click here for the interview entitled A DISCUSSION WITH ANDREW BRIDGEN on Rumble recorded February 18, 2024.

Still from A DISCUSSION WITH ANDREW BRIDGEN interview on James Roguski Rumble channel, February 18, 2024

[Transcript, punctuation and bolding mine. Errors unintentional and mine].

6:13m:

Roguski: Has anyone given you a reason why they don’t want to deal with this discussion? [Ed. – excess deaths].

Bridgen: They haven’t, and apart from the fact that before I was thrown out of the conservative party for raising it I had and hour and a half meeting with a Party grandee who at this stage will remain nameless. I explained all my concerns in January ‘23 about the vaccine harms and NG163 which was…it would appear would well be the euthanasia or euthanising of elderly/vulnerable out of hospital…to make way for the first wave of expected covid patients back in 2020. And at the end of that meeting the party representative said to me ‘Andrew there is currently no political appetite for your views on the vaccines there may well be in 20 years’ time and you’re probably going to be proven right then but in the meantime you need to bear in mind that you are taking on the most powerful vested interests in the world with all the personal risks for you which that would entail’…

[End transcript]

The key phrase here from Bridgen is ‘make way’ which means that the government was anticipating the hospitals to be overrun. They had to ‘make room’ and ‘free up care in the NHS’ based on a predictive model.

Did the UK government see the covid modelling, panic, and then kill the vulnerable to ‘save the NHS’?

If so, who gave the order to kill?

How did they decide who to kill?

The Telegraph, 1 May 2020, Getty Images.

Remember these stories:

Care homes told to label residents as Do Not Resuscitate. Archive article.

A recent report found that care homes were given blanket orders to label their elderly residents as Do Not Resuscitate, without asking family.

Coronavirus: Unlawful do not resuscitate orders imposed on people with learning disabilities. Archive article.

Unlawful 'do not resuscitate' orders are being placed on patients with a learning disability during the coronavirus pandemic without families being consulted. Learning Disability England said almost one-fifth of its members had reported DNRs placed in people’s medical records without consultation during March and April.

ONE FIFTH OF ITS MEMBERS. THOSE ARE ONLY THE PEOPLE WHO NOTICED.

Disabled people were secretly given Do Not Resuscitate orders, Scottish Covid-19 inquiry hears. Archive article.

Disabled Scots felt like their lives were ‘not worth saving’ during the pandemic after Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders were secretly imposed on many of them, an inquiry has heard. As Covid began to spread, GP receptionists even called up those with disabilities to try to persuade them to sign up to the orders, which inform doctors that they do not want their lives saved in an emergency.

PERSUADED TO SIGN DNRs BY RECEPTIONISTS.

Final thoughts

Remember that Australia’s first stab at pandemic modelling is still secret, performed in February 2020 in conjunction with the US DOD. Experts are, of course, baffled as to why it has not been released:

Did Australia have similar ‘death triages for the greater good’? Is that why the modelling has not been released and so much of the FOIs from the federal government have been redacted?

If an Australian politician were to come out now and say ‘we would never do that’ would anyone believe them given what happened in the UK? They have the hard data. And we know that so many were killed by hospital protocols in the US for a variety of reasons.

Yes, for sure, jabs bad. But what if…it’s the death triage that is really being covered up here? The fact that the government just decides who is worthy to live and die during an ‘emergency,’ killing grandma while they are telling you to ‘stay home to save grandma’ seems to be kind of a big deal.

***Added from cutting room floor: I think the hospital murders are more than 'midazolam.' They are the DNRs, remdesivir, intubation and everything else they did in hospitals. I think this is bigger than 'midazolam.' It is the government deciding who lives and who dies during a manufactured crisis. We need to find out if this happened, and how.

If people think ‘surely a conspiracy like this could never be covered up’ remember that ca.11,000 New Zealand Health workers received covid vaccine exemptions and worked through the entire pandemic and said absolutely nothing, giving the impression to the public that the vaccine was ‘safe and effective.’ People looked to them to see if the vaccines were safe, and seeing that they were ok, decided to take the injections themselves. This, dear readers, is the definition of a conspiracy:

To me, ‘killing the useless for the greater good’ seems like exactly a decision government would make in a state of war.

This is motive.

Gotta ‘break some eggs to make the omlette’ and all that.

Throw in the momentum of hysteria and the razzle dazzle of the US DOD and they were off to the races. By the end of 2020, no one in government would admit that they were killing the vulnerable and they had no choice but to triple down.

Covid enquiries thus far either show they did a great job or just a few mistakes were made, with terms of reference that will never allow for actually examining what happened. Western Australia’s pandemic enquiry TOR states:

“This Review does not seek to provide a detailed or forensic assessment of the WA Government’s COVID-19 response – rather it seeks to focus on what worked well and what can be done better in the future.”

What would happen if the public found out that the death triage existed? Would they continue to cope and say ‘everyone did the best they could’?

Their families died in hospital while they were separated by tempered glass or saying goodbye on Zoom.

Would the cognitive dissonance persist for these people?

As Bridgen’s party representative said “in the meantime you need to bear in mind that you are taking on the most powerful vested interests in the world with all the personal risks for you which that would entail.”

The legal killbox protects the perpetrators and the threats scare those who would speak into silence.

So what to do?

There is a brave man, an Australian, right now under trial for his life in Belmarsh who took on the US DOD.

Andrew Bridgen can defect and name names. That’s what he can do. That is what heroes do.

God put you in this position for a reason, sir. Good luck.

In memory of Grace and all our beloved who were murdered at the hands of these democidal psychopaths.