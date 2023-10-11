Prime Minister Scott Morrison discusses the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, rights of women, girls, indigenous people and individual rights.

Dear Readers,

This article shows a condensed timeline of Australia’s federal covid response as evidenced by FOIs, mainly concerning the Department of Health.

The original article with deeper analysis of the documents can be found here:

The timeline is important because it is evidence of intent and prior knowledge of the vaccine science and harms as well as a lack of due diligence on the part of Australian authorities.

Please see this article for a primer on covid democide, where the stages of covid democide are outlined and the correct perpetrators are identified:

The FOI documents show criminality by the Australian government in the form of neglect, indifference and intent to harm. The timeline shows that:

they knew or could have known about the science of the mRNA vaccines ‘in detail’ before the rollout (FOI 2445),

and had ‘weekly meetings’ about serious adverse harm and deaths due to the vaccines (FOI 2917) before state mandates were implemented.

They also discussed financial ‘population dosing’ at 10-50% of the population (FOI 1905) and it was unclear who was setting vaccination targets and how (FOI 2691 (x4)).

There was a sensible, targeted pandemic plan in February 2020 that advised against lockdowns and border closures (FOI 1712) that was ignored.

Australia’s doctors (AMA and RACGP) raised concerns with Health Minister Greg Hunt about vaccine indemnity arrangements, informed consent, insurance, increased risk of thrombosis with AstraZeneca, and discussed ‘maintaining public confidence in the rollout’ (FOI 2342) but everyone decided to keep vaccinating anyway.

Relative to ‘covid-19 breakthrough infections’ they also stated that “reliable data for vaccination status of PCR covid cases only available for NSW, Qld, and SA” (FOI 3712) in a document that covered information from October 2021-March 2022. We may consider this information in light of the government’s Quantum report where 25% of respondents said that ‘nothing’ would encourage them to be vaccinated (FOI 2398 x 5).

One may then speculate: do we really know how many Australians are vaccinated? Do they? Given the news from NZ where up to 11,000 health workers were exempt from vaccination and kept quiet about it, I would suggest that Australia’s real vaccination rate is unknown and adds fuel to the fire that the authorities (Architects and Collaborators) in the democide power structure knew about vaccine harms.

And the above is just the tip of the iceburg.

Finally, in the epilogue, please watch Perth man Stephen deliver a masterclass on how to deal with police and a covid democidaire.

I included this video to contextualise the FOI timeline: never forget that there are people who did this to us, and the excess deaths are not ‘just numbers.’ They are our families.

Yours faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Key covid response timeline components

I. Early Days: planning, emergency, multinationals, censorship

II. Vaccine letters begin (two months after emergency declared)

III. “Study & Nudge”: Behavioural psychologists move in and national scientific bodies meet

IV. Vaccine roll-out & Injury

V. Propaganda: “Arm yourself”

I. Early Days: planning, emergency, multinationals, censorship

February 2020.

Australian Government develops a covid plan. Largely moderate and targeted, it does not recommend border closures. (FOI 1712).

March 2020.

Human biosecurity emergency declared (FOI 2655).

Klaus Schwab (WEF) invites Greg Hunt to ‘join his covid team’ (FOI 3657).

March 24, 2020: Prescription of hydroxychloroquine restricted in Australia

In recent days there has been considerable focus on the potential for hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine (which is not marketed in Australia) to help in treating COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine is used for treatment of malaria and certain autoimmune diseases. Recent reports of increased off-label prescribing of medicines containing hydroxychloroquine have raised concerns that this will create a potential shortage of this product in Australia. Clinical trials are underway around the world examining their potential to treat COVID-19. However, these medicines pose well-known serious risks to patients including cardiac toxicity (potentially leading to sudden heart attacks), irreversible eye damage and severe depletion of blood sugar (potentially leading to coma). Given the limited evidence for effect against COVID-19, as well as the risk of significant adverse effects, the TGA strongly discourages the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of its current indications at this time other than in a clinical trial setting or in a controlled environment in the treatment of severely ill patients in hospital. To limit use of hydroxychloroquine to currently approved indications, there have been new restrictions placed on who can initiate therapy using it. Only certain types of specialists will be able to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to new patients (see information for health professionals below). General practitioners and other medical practitioners (e.g. hospital Resident Medical Officers (RMOS) and doctors in training) can continue to prescribe repeats for hydroxychloroquine to patients in line with the registered indications for patients in whom the medication was prescribed prior to 24 March 2020. From 24 March 2020, general practitioners and doctors in training can only prescribe these medicines for continued treatment of patients where initial treatment has been authorised by one of the specialists.

“New restrictions placed” links to:

https://www.tga.gov.au/resources/publication/scheduling-decisions-final/notice-amendment-current-poisons-standard-under-paragraph-52d2a-therapeutic-goods-act-1989

Archive article: https://archive.is/SjiMx

1.1. Amendment in relation to hydroxychloroquine Amendment For the reasons set out below, a delegate of the Secretary of the Department of Health under paragraph 52D(2)(a) of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (the Act), has decided to exercise their power under that paragraph to amend the current Poisons Standard (the Poisons Standard February 2020) to include an Appendix D listing for hydroxychloroquine as follows: Appendix D, Item 8 8. Poisons for which the initial treatment of a patient has been authorised following the commencement of the Poisons Standard Amendment (Hydroxychloroquine and Salbutamol) Instrument 2020 by a medical practitioner, recognised under State or Territory legislation that forms part of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law, as a specialist in any of the following: (a) dermatology; (b) intensive care medicine; (c) paediatrics and child health; (d) physician; (e) emergency medicine. HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE. Index HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE Schedule 4

Appendix D, Item 8 This amendment should be read in conjunction with the current Poisons Standard (https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020C00148- external site). Date of effect of the amendment 24 March 2020 Material considered In relation to this amendment to the current Poisons Standard, the delegate considered the following:

paragraph 52D(2)(a) of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989;

subsection 52E(1) of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989, in particular in particular (f) any other matters that the Secretary considers necessary to protect public health;

the advice received from the Advisory Committee on Medicines Scheduling (ACMS #30) 20 March 2020;

the Australian Health Ministers' Advisory Council's Scheduling Policy Framework (SPF 2018); and

the Scheduling Handbook (V 1.1, July 2019).

Reasons for the amendment (including findings on material questions of fact) I decided to amend the Poisons Standard by creating a new Appendix D listing for hydroxychloroquine. In making this amendment I considered the matters in subsection section 52E(1) of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989, including in particular paragraph 52E(1)(f) in relation to other matters that the Secretary considers necessary to protect public health. In making this amendment, I considered that in Australia and internationally individuals are seeking this medication from their health practitioners as a COVID-19 treatment/prophylaxis, creating demand shortages. This poses a serious health risk to individuals currently using this medication. I am of the view that an urgent control through the Poisons Standard was needed to regulate inappropriate use and minimise further risks caused by a medicines shortage whilst still allowing on-going use by patients already prescribed it. I considered an Appendix D listing to be appropriate in this situation, to ensure that prescription of this medicine is limited to that initially authorised by particular specialist medical practitioners in the AHPRA recognised medical specialities of dermatology, intensive care medicine, paediatrics and child health, physician and emergency medicine. I am of the view that it is appropriate to place the restriction on initiation of therapy to minimise inappropriate use and to minimise shortages, whilst acknowledging that patients have been prescribed repeats of this for many years by non-specialist medical practitioners. These repeat prescriptions can be done by medical practitioners outside these specialities where patients have been previously prescribed it.

Dr Risch:

We heard at the beginning of the pandemic that one of the medications that has been used in early treatment, hydroxychloroquine or HCQ, was a game changer and would be effective in the treatment of covid outpatients starting during the first few days of the illness. And then we heard study after study, and media report after media report, saying that HCQ doesn't work. These negative claims continued for months until the media got bored with all this and then acted as if the case were closed.



However, this was a sham.



The media reports never covered how the negative studies were actually fake studies… …the media never covered how the randomized trials that were put out that were supposedly informative about the lack of benefit of hydroxychloroquine had hid their positive results, were designed for low-risk people who never had any real risk for hospitalization or death outcomes, were not blinded, or had no idea who their Internet participants really were, or any of the other numerous flaws that made them essentially irrelevant. …early in 2020 doctors did start using hydroxychloroquine in outpatients. But this was short-circuited by an act of FDA and BARDA employees to use the Emergency Use Authorization regulations to block hydroxychloroquine use in outpatients… And then the FDA mounted its biggest fraud of all times— Hospital disease, as we'll hear, and as we know from 2 years of dealing with covid, is a completely different illness treated with different drugs, different medications, in the hospital. Outpatient disease is flu-like, hospital disease is a florid pneumonia. And so the fact that the FDA would base recommendations and warnings on hospital disease, which is a totally different disease than outpatient disease, is a fraud. Now Senator Johnson has twice demanded from the FDA, by in writing, to release the data that they relied upon to make this claim that, of warning, and twice the FDA refused.

Twitter and Facebook establish contact with the Australian Government and collude to censor, digitally corral, deplatform and target Australians (FOI 3953).

II. Vaccine letters begin (two months after emergency declared)

May 2020

Letter of intent regarding ‘UQ vaccine’ (FOI 2356).

June 2020.

Letters of intent between the Australian Government and vaccine manufacturers, GAVI Covax (working with CEPI) and ‘financial population dosing’ (FOI 1905).

June-July 2020.

‘The Hunt-Pfizer incident’: Australian Government views Pfizer clinical trial data, science and manufacturing process during a lengthy email exchange between Minister Greg Hunt’s office and Pfizer (FOI 3173, FOI 3173 (3), FOI 3173 (2), FOI 3026, FOI 3173 (1), FOI 2445).

III. “Study & Nudge”: Behavioural psychologists move in and national scientific bodies meet.

August 2020.

McKinsey & Company presents covid vaccines and therapeutics (including remdesivir) in development and global market shares (FOI 2202).

(to September) SITAG & ATAGI meetings: scoring vaccine candidates, therapeutics, etc. (FOI 2555).

September 2020.

Government tells Craig Kelly MP Hydroxychloroquine is not a useful covid treatment. Kelly raises concerns with remdesivir (FOI 1993).

October 2020.

(to April 2021). Quantum Market Research on vaccine sentiment. Vaccine hesitancy increased over time, and 25% of respondents said that ‘nothing’ would encourage them to be vaccinated (FOI 2398 - 5 in the series).

ATAGI meetings. Discussed no-fault compensation/indemnity of the vaccine with regards to public confidence (FOI 2557).

EIGHT HOURS LATER: MOVING AT THE SPEED OF SCIENCE

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-19/morrison-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-mandatory/12572992

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-19/pm-walks-back-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccination-comments/12575600

Stunning and brave.

IV. Vaccine roll-out & Injury

February 2021.

(to May 2022). Weekly number of covid-19 vaccine doses in ages 65+ (FOI 3798).

March 2021.

Culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) Australians and response to covid vaccines. ABS-adjacent research projects, translation of vaccine consent forms, data collection apps (FOI 2455).

April 2021.

Minister Greg Hunt exhanges with RACGP and AMA about doctor concerns regarding indemnity, covid vaccines, consent and other issues (FOI 2342).

June 2021.

ATAGI discusses elevated risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and in AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine recipients, myocarditis signal, consent documents and palliative care, boosters into 2023, therapeutics, covid variants and vaccine effectiveness (FOI 2487).

ATAGI has weekly meetings on thrombosis with thrombocyotopenia syndrome (TTS) (FOI 2917).

Health Department refuses to disclose to C-Suite the number of vaccine doses Australia has. C-Suite threatens the Health Department with “the consequences.” It is unclear who is setting vaccination targets and how (FOI 2691 (x4)).

July 2021.

Aviation industry pressures federal government to implement vaccine mandates and gets knocked back, encouraged to implement them at the corporate level (FOI 4274).

August 2021.

Fully redacted internal email: ‘Guidance on myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA covid-19 vaccines’ published on Department of Health website (FOI 3698).

October 2021.

Current global vaccine ‘science,’ Greg Hunt announces mRNA covid vaccination for children 12+ (FOI 3094)

January 2022.

Emergence Technology Pty Ltd listed as the winning supplier in tender process for RATs. “Strong ties with manufacturers of medical devices in China and secured supply for the Tests” (FOI 3814).

February-March 2022.

Confirmed covid positive ventilation cases in Western Australia (max n = 2) (FOI 3708).

October 2022.

Total AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccination ‘events’ to 26 October 2022 by ‘dose’ 1-4+ (FOI 4038).

V. Propaganda: “Arm yourself”

“Arm yourself” vaccine campaign. Financial Years 2021 & 2022. Total cost: $598,352.90. Using sports stars, health workers and Christian pastors to sell the vaccine to mainly Aboriginal people (FOI 2515).

Epilogue - ‘Stephen from Perth’ delivers an epic monologue and a master class on how to deal with politicians and police.

In this video ‘Stephen from Perth’ confronts covid democidaire Basil Zempilas, Lord Mayor of Perth (see

article below video for context and more on Zempilas).

This is why Stephen reduces his probability of being beaten up by police and arrested:

keeps his distance from high-profile target hands are visible at all times, does not reach for waistband asserts verbal dominance using only volume, facts and light ridicule does not threaten violence moves on when asked by police asserts rights by telling police not to touch him with hands up. ensures he is filmed for his protection. does not argue with police - when moved on, engages with camera only.

If you tend to do the opposite of these things, whether you think you are in the right or not, you are pretty much guaranteed to get beaten up and arrested.

Please also note the body language of Zempilas: he was positioned above Stephen, hands were in his pockets, and he approached Stephen. He was not threatened by Stephen. In fact, Zempilas wanted to interact and keeps approaching Stephen, at one point his shoes hanging over the edge of the wall. He could not have been closer to Stephen.

Why?

Zempilas is a well-known Australian national and West Australian media operator.

Stephen is obviously angry. If Stephen had lost control of himself and physically attacked Zempilas, the press this would have generated would be incredibly positive for Zempilas and negative for anyone who challenges the covid vaccine, setting us all back.

Stephen did not take the bait and represented all of us with dignity and power.

Watch:

Why is this video and analysis important?

Because it shows there are people behind the document timeline. People created these horrors. They have names. We will not forget what was done to us and what is still being done to us.

Credits: Thank you to

for the video. Please see his

discussing how Pfizer used two different manufacturing processes for the vaccine—one for the clinical trials and another for public distribution.

