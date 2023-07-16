Share

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a one-off or recurring donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

March 2, 2024

I am still faithfully updating and recording excess deaths in Australia during 2023. The article does not have my usual formatting and cohesive style, but I am trying to get all the information in here for future generations.

I no longer understand how the ABS calculates excess deaths or baselines. I am simply recording the numbers as reported.

EDAU.

December 24, 2023

Dear Readers,

I have been updating this article bit-by-bit for the past year. You can see the progression of where I started, and where I have ended up (final thoughts section).

Like many of you, I did not begin where I am now, but I am thankful I am here. As I have always said, I am not perfect - far from it, but something about this situation is not quite right. Maybe you will agree or disagree, ultimately that is for you to decide.

I decided to re-stack this because it ties together a lot of work over the past two years but also shows a bit of the despair I am currently feeling - not with the powers that be (which is to be expected) but with our current situation in general.

I have received some emails from readers about the same issue I talk about in my ‘final thoughts’ so it is not just me feeling and observing what is happening. Basically, people are tired of being told what to think and feel about issues and are rejecting this notion of ‘thought leadership’ and ‘awaiting instructions from experts.’ Whatever is currently being thrust on us, it is backfiring.

I would suggest: We are the heroes we have been waiting for.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

In 2021, the government of Western Australia terrorised, maimed and killed citizens during ‘covid zero.’

Prologue

Recent research (“A systematic review of autopsy findings in deaths after covid-19 vaccination” Hulscher et al.) demonstrated that 73.9% of independently adjudicated deaths directly after covid jabs were directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 vaccination (53%; cardiovascular, 17%; haemotological, 8%; respiratory, 7%; multi-organ). This research was co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most published scientists in his field, yet The Lancet pulled the paper. (For more on the corruption and censorship of The Lancet, please see Professor Fenton’s work).

The Lancet has vaguely indicated that the paper was pulled due to its methods. However, this paper puts a severely inconvenient wrench in the covid narrative: due to the fact that most of these deaths occurred <14 days post-jab, the recipients would not have been considered ‘vaccinated.’ Remember all the global propaganda from early 2021? (Doctors remind you that you’re not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine).

Therefore, these (and other) jab deaths would have counted as ‘unvaccinated deaths,’ thereby pumping up mortality numbers in areas with widespread covid.

Enter ‘covid zero’ Western Australia

In 2021, the people of Western Australia were injected with covid jabs during a ‘covid zero situation.’ According to the government, there were few to no cases of covid in the population due to the closure of state borders. Therefore, injuries or deaths during this time could not have been as a result of ‘widespread community spread of the virus causing covid.’

These are the data the government watched come in during 2021 (Western Australia Vaccine Safety Surveillance Annual Report).

According to the report, 87 people were recorded as having died within 21 days after a jab. Yet, of course, the report said ‘only 1 was jab-related.’

Please see article by

of Dystopian Down Under for a

, and my subsequent article

. I hammered home the importance of covid zero for a reason.

And see the names of the people in government who watched the jab deaths roll in:

Dr. John Campbell

of YouTube fame has found the report and

, with

.

Please review the report and witness the injuries West Australians endured: heart attacks, strokes, neurological issues and other serious maladies. Again, not due to the number of jabs given or due to ‘covid in the population.’ The harms are per dose, and there was no covid circulating in the population.

While this was occurring, those who resisted the injections were terrorised by the government, often at jobpoint and at the mercy of the family courts.

I documented the terrorism using the established methods of Stanton’s Stages of Genocide, and true to form, the government engaged in proto-genocide-coverup behaviour afterwards. Please see in the following articles:

The case for mass murder

I present the evidence above of the government standing by during covid zero as citizens were murdered and maimed en mass during covid zero. I detail how the survivors were terrorised using establised international criteria.

This is so serious, that if the International Criminal Court were not captured, I would recommend charges of democide agaist the Western Australian government be brought at The Hague. When a state has been caught committing a crime so vast, with so many actors, and the people have no recourse because the judiciary and police are similarly captured, what is the way forward? While the people are the stopping condition, the perpetrators must not be allowed to commit these crimes again.

Perhaps a lone, brave prosecutor or judge will see this article and gather the courage to issue charges against the correct perpetrators – those perpetrators being the Federal and state governments and Department of Defence for distributing the injections (more from me on this later, but it’s not like it is a secret). I know most of you in the judiciary are compromised in some way. Just letting you know that we do not care. This is more important. Think about what we went through.

Start here with this West Australian’s story and then multiply it by millions:

A ‘State of Emergency’ does not give the government the right to murder and maim its citizens and torture the survivors.

You watched the covid vaccine harm data come in for months and did nothing. Therefore, this was not a mistake. This was murder. I have not even discussed what was happening in the hospitals with the protocols.

In 2021, they watched the data come in.

They watched.

They knew.

This was deliberate.

This was murder.

Documenting excess deaths

2022

Summary from my previous article: According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 25, 235 people died in excess in Australia in 2022. Most of these excess deaths were not due to covid.

Here, Dr Campbell discusses the 2022 Australian excess deaths using actuaries data. In this video, he explains how Australians died in excess from cardiac failure which was significantly higher than normal in all age groups. Actuaries insist it was the “pandemic” yet, deaths from respiratory disease were “significantly lower than expected.” We were told covid was a respiratory disease, which was the ostensible reason for the sedation and ventilation.

Here are data reported by

Smalley obtained from a FOIA by

.

As Joel emphasises, “these data do not include those who were dead on arrival.”

Earlier in 2023, the Australian Senate voted to not investigate the cause of the excess deaths as recorded by the ABS.

has covered this story including

. I will be releasing more information on this shortly.

***Edit Dec. 2023 - here it is:

Reporting the 2023 excess deaths data

In 2022 I reported the excess mortality data directly from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. I pointed out inconsistencies or omissions, but in general, I simply reported their data. No lawmaker, MP or Senator could argue with these data because it was their data, and this is how I shall proceed in 2023. Please check back with this article every month - it will be updated.

I am documenting the screams of the drowning, because I told you I would.

January 2023

+12.4% (+1,605) baseline average, a baseline is average of years 2017-2019, 2021. 2020 & 2022 are excluded.

A new group - "other cardiac conditions" (ICD-10 codes I26-I51)

Deaths due to Fronto-temporal dementia (G31.0) and Lewy body dementia (G31.8) have been added to the Dementia category

New caveat on ABS excess deaths for 2023: “does not provide official estimates of excess mortality. Using the number of deaths from the previous years as the predictor for the expected number of deaths does not take into account changes in population size and age-structures.”

February 2023

+8.9% (?) baseline average, parameters as per January 2023.

March 2023

+11.3% (+4,451) baseline average, parameters as per January 2023.

From August 2023 there will be a scheduling change to the Provisional Mortality Statistics report and associated articles. Detailed Provisional Mortality reports will be released every 2 months instead of every month. The frequency of the ‘COVID-19 Mortality in Australia’ articles will also reduce. The Director-General of the World Health Organization called an end to the emergency phase of the pandemic in May 2023. In line with this, the frequency of outputs can be reduced. Prior to the pandemic the ABS released information on causes of death annually. Reducing the frequency of the Provisional Mortality Statistics publication will give the ABS capacity to provide official statistics on excess mortality every six months, rather than on the current ad hoc basis. The ABS will release the next ‘Excess Mortality in Australia’ report in July 2023.

April 2023

+12.2% (?) baseline average, parameters as per January 2023.

Next data release: ‘unknown’

Detailed Provisional Mortality reports will be released every 2 months instead of every month.

We are still dying in huge numbers, yet the ABS is reducing their reporting schedule ‘because the WHO said.’

May 2023

+15.0% above baseline average according to the ABS.

Please see this article where the ABS deletes all non-covid excess deaths from the 2022 historical ledger:

Please also see excess deaths analysis by Dr Wilson Sy, elevated by Dr Altman on his Substack. Dr Sy demonstrates that 1) the ABS has been shifting the goalposts during the Australian pandemic to reduce the calculated excess deaths, 2) For 2022, there were about 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and 20,000 non-COVID excess deaths. Because COVID-19 deaths are poorly defined scientifically by the PCR test, there are actually 30,000 excess deaths in 2022 alone needing explanation. 3) The best method of calculating the baseline gives 19 percent excess above Australian expected mortality for 2022. With mass “vaccination” since 2021, high excess deaths have been statistically significant which warrant official investigation by any responsible government. phillip.altman’s Substack AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT FORCED TO CHEAT AND DECEIVE - PART 2 Yesterday in my Substack, I published how the Australian Government is minimising the number of unexplained NON-COVID deaths during 2022. I referred to an analysis by Dr. Wilson Sy. Wilson has kindly given me permission to release his full 4-page paper which will shortly be published elsewhere. You can read it now by downloading it below. Thanks Wil… Read more



June 2023

+10.4% above baseline average according to the ABS.

Dr. John Campbell reviews 2023 OECD excess deaths data in many countries, including Australia. Screenshots below video. Excess deaths week 1-21 in 2023: 11.6-20.9% above expected nearly 10,000 excess deaths.

July 2023

ABS data: +5.7% more than the baseline average.

On October 18, AMPS held an inquiry into the alarming number of Australia’s Excess Deaths recorded following the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollouts in Canberra at the Australian Federal Parliament.

Please see article and pdf of conference papers in

Substack

August

ABS data: +1.5% more than the baseline average.

Please see article by

about the October 18, 2023

(AMPS) conference on excess deaths in Australia. There is also a free downloadable pdf of the conference papers/proceedings.

September 2023

ABS +0.8% more than the baseline average.

ABS: “The Director-General of the World Health Organization called an end to the emergency phase of the pandemic in May 2023. In line with this, the information presented can be changed to reflect changing data needs. As the pandemic has progressed it is important to consider not only the impact of COVID-19 alone, but also that of other active acute respiratory infections.”

(Bold mine).

Dr John Campbell provides an update on OECD excess deaths data for Australia and other countries.

Dr John Campbell, still from YouTube.

Dr John Campbell, still from YouTube.

Dr John Campbell, still from YouTube.

OECD data excess deaths from Dr John Campbell YouTube video December 23, 2023

Australia, weeks 1-34, 2023: 14, 710 (+16.8%), 4, 977 covid deaths with covid Australia, weeks 1-52, 2022: 29, 738 (+18.7%) Australia, total excess deaths: 2022 + 2023 = 44,448

October 2023. I cannot find the data for this month. Like 2022, the ABS appears to have taken the Christmas break ‘off’ and decided to skip reporting for this month.

November 2023.

ABS data: +12.1% more than the baseline average.

Senator Babet gets his excess death enquiry passed through the Senate and the government insults and gaslights anyone questioning the excess deaths:

Dr Clare Pain discusses the effect of the ABS changing the baseline calculations on excess deaths:

December 2023

‘slightly below the baseline average.’

Final thoughts in 2023

Here is what the Australian government messaging is currently saying as of December 20, 2023: ‘the excess deaths are at 6%, it is lower than last year, and it is covid, and where it is not covid, it is covid-related.’ (paraphrase mine).

These are the same people (the Australian Bureau of Statistics) who release the monthly excess deaths numbers that I have been faithfully recording in this article, and who produce the numbers that Dr John is reporting. Their own data. I am at a total loss as to how they are finding the numbers in the linked article, and I will probably never understand what they are doing or how they are producing the numbers they are telling the public. Maybe someone else will but that someone is not me.

I suspect someone has told them ‘put a legitimate filter on the raw data’ but I cannot prove this. I just cannot be bothered finding out what these filters are because at this point it will not change anything. The people who do not want to know will continue to gaslight themselves and find comfort in the narrative, and those who know that death and sickness are exploding will see the truth, that this is not ‘covid’ and something is very wrong.

The sad thing is that any chance we had at a whistleblower in the ABS is likely gone - the way the NZ whistleblower was treated by those who should support his efforts likely ensures this. Here was a real government worker with real government data, something we have been waiting for.

The government (of course, to be expected) treated him like a criminal, and the people front and centre in the ‘freedom movement’ skewered him for being ‘too emotional’ or ‘controlled opposition’ or ‘derailing the agenda’ because he ‘did something (allegedly) illegal’ and ‘his data were not perfect,’ his ‘presentation was not perfect.’

I do not know if his data and presentation were perfect, but the fact that he stuck his neck out to have his life ruined to now face 7 years in prison really amazes me.

What I do know is that this ‘rightthink’ gatekeeping by those in the ‘freedom movement’ is just as damaging as the government response because people in government agencies who are likely sitting on information are now hesitant in coming forward. Why should they have their lives and reputations ruined by the very people they are trying to help?

One of the things I have been noticing are that the same people chanting ‘free Assange’ are also those who are throwing the NZ whistleblower under the bus. Do those people even understand what Julian Assange did with respect to the US DOD? The ‘imperfect’ raw data dumps and uploads to WikiLeaks? Why he is sitting in Belmarsh paranoid for his life? I have no doubt they would have called Assange ‘controlled opposition’ and relegated his activities ‘imperfect and illegal’ as well. Ultimately, the groupthink pile on is demoralising to those who are watching and gives further credence to the idea that people are being elevated to control the narrative and corral our thoughts.

I am just one person. I am not famous, never wanted this, never wanted to do this really and (as much as I love you readers), increasingly find myself hating it. I just noticed that a lot of people were dying and decided to do something about it - that ‘something’ was to tell others, and I had hoped other people would come forward so we could stop it.

However, it is only a few days away from 2024, four years after we started, and there is a deep corralling of thought. People are still afraid to tell the truth and elevate those who would, and those with information are watching to see how whistleblowers are being treated.

This caution and calls for calming the victims is literally killing us, but at the same time likely preserving civilisation as we teeter on the edge. Is this why it is being done? I do not know.

So, there is the feeling that I cannot end this on a positive note other than present to you the numbers I have collected so far over 2023, because I do not think there are any positives to be gained here from what I have been observing. I am very sad to report that the deaths are continuing, our attention is being diverted, we are being told to calm down and ‘await instruction’ by everyone with a large platform, and the legal killbox is firmly in place.

Epilogue