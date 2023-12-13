The Infant Christ and Saint John the Baptist with a Shell. Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (ca. 1670).

Dear Readers,

I started writing this message to you in July 2023. I told myself that if my Substack made it to December 2023, I would deliver this message.

It is the most terrifying thing I have ever done.

I do not like writing about myself and instead prefer elevating the bravery of others. That is why I like

where we can witness normal, extraordinary people at the bravest moment of their lives.

Mr

I’ve now decided Substackers, or any serious writer, should probably go ahead and hit “send” on any story that gives us butterflies prior to posting. These are the stories the world’s shadow rulers don’t want anyone to publish..

I also must preface this entire piece (and my Substack in general) with the statement that I am not perfect, far from it. In your eyes I may get things wrong, ‘back the wrong horse’ or sometimes say the ‘wrong thing.’ Trust me, every time I write I think ‘there I go, I have humiliated myself again.’ Maybe you will think I am insane. Sometimes I feel that I am. I am writing this because I hope it helps someone out there feel less alone.

I straddle two world views: the spiritual and the rational, and there is sometimes tension, but only when I allow there to be, because, as is often the case, the spiritual worldview is light years ahead of the rational. It just takes time for the rational worldview (scientific, logical, analytical) to catch up to the spiritual (instinctual), and I have been continually amazed by how this has occurred repeatedly over the past four years.

I am entirely motivated by the fact that I know they are deliberately killing us, this was war gamed, and the purpose was not simply ‘depopulation’ but to destroy the soul of humanity. If you cannot articulate ‘this’ yet, perhaps you can ‘feel’ that something is not quite right.

This is also a story of redemption, not even one I asked for or knew that I needed at the time, but it still happened. Looking back of course I know that I was in desperate need of this but was blinded by my own pain and arrogance.

God Bless everyone reading.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

13 For you created my inmost being;

you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful,

I know that full well.

15 My frame was not hidden from you

when I was made in the secret place,

when I was woven together in the depths of the earth.

16 Your eyes saw my unformed body;

all the days ordained for me were written in your book

before one of them came to be.

17 How precious to me are your thoughts, God!

How vast is the sum of them!

18 Were I to count them,

they would outnumber the grains of sand—

when I awake, I am still with you.

Psalm 139:13-18.

I. Prelude

II. Family

III. Meeting God

IV. Modern churches

V. Christ is my thought leader

VI. Final thoughts

VII. Epilogue – Dr Michael Yeadon, recovered speech to UK parliament

I. Prelude

Christmas is a time of hope in a Saviour. Of family. For Australians, a mainly secular holiday which has been turned into the sacred. Family is sacred.

Our DNA is sacred.

This year I invited guest writers from the USA to write about our sacred DNA from the spiritual worldview, and the comments and email replies were overwhelmingly negative and abusive. People were furious when they read this article and my subscriber number dropped substantially after I published this article.

Yet, scientific evidence of the covid injections interfering with human DNA continues to emerge. The vaccinated are producing random ‘junk proteins’ due to read errors of the mRNA. Most chilling of all, the vaccinated even get immunity to these ‘unknown junk proteins.’ (For a beautiful and easily-understood explanation of the frameshifting process and resulting protein production, please see this article).

Gauging the reactions to different sources of information, many people want to know what is happening but are not yet ready to contemplate why ‘this’ could be happening.

People with foresight are usually maligned, but the journey to vindication is always sad, and if correct, this is the longest, slowest, saddest ‘I told you so’ in human history. It’s really, really, horrible, because it is an abuse of those who are first to raise the alarm, then a slow, isolating torture of the survivors who have front-row seats to the killing. The people who are doing this to us know that this is the progression of history, because the people who were put on this earth to warn others cannot help but do so, and they almost always had difficult journeys to get to where they are.

In the middle of 2020 I was standing outside of West Australian parliament house with a small group of protestors. Tradies, who at that time were benefitting from the government’s construction stimulus money, were driving by, yelling and throwing things at us. I tried to tell them that they would be forced to be vaccinated to keep their job, that there was worse to come, but they did not want to hear me. Another time when I was fighting for the community, standing up when others were scared, I received death threats and one text even called me a ‘diseased flog.’

Yes, I feel like giving up every day. I am often so physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted and sickened that I will burst into tears at my desk at 1am. Like many of you, I have watched four years of death on-blast and it is just getting worse. I know you are tired and confused. I am as well.

There are no ‘breaks’ from this, no ‘time off.’ The information comes at me from God like a firehose. When I write, it is often in a state of what can only be described as possession, but it is not demonic. The articles and information just come to me. I do not need to do ‘research’ as such. Everything I need is in my brain and flows from there, every article at my fingertips, exactly where it needs to be.

What I will tell you about in this essay is the first time I have ever told anyone in detail, and the reason why I use Biblical art in my writing. The art is the only thing that can describe what I have experienced, so when I write, I encourage readers to look at the art because it always carries messages for the writing.

II. Family

Dear readers, my earliest memories of my family growing up are not happy – they are memories of violence, terror, and confusion. I lived my entire childhood in a state of fight-or-flight. My first memory is of my father slamming me on the ceiling, throwing me on the floor and chasing me, finally finding me under a bed. I remember the panic of being exposed to the light when he ripped the mattress away from my hiding place. I would have been so tiny. I remember the texture of the ceiling on my face – that white popcorn-style ceiling so popular in the 70’s.

Yet, this childhood prepared me to walk through the fire of the past four years. I know it was the same for so many of you. At the earliest small, micro-protests in Perth, talking to people, everyone was a survivor of severe childhood abuse, sex trafficking or were migrants from oppressive state regimes. We were experts in gaslighting, lying and violence and immediately knew what was happening. When you experience the catastrophic loss of trust early in life, anything is possible.

The worst part about the past four years was that before the government tyranny started, I was almost healing from the previous decades. My brain was re-wiring from the trauma and I was living nearly a normal life. I was able to go out, travel, interact, participate in society, read the emotions and facial expressions of others (things I had to teach myself) and build a successful career. I was able to feel love, love others, and talk to people.

When the covid jabs were rolled out in Western Australia, the Premier of our state Mark McGowan fuelled a media narrative that was a deliberate and terrifying witch hunt against the unvaccinated. The government also built a large covid camp McGowan said could be used as a ‘detention facility.’ Around this time my neighbour (boldly, proudly, with authority) said I should be ‘liquidated in a camp for being unvaccinated.’

At that moment, speaking with my neighbour, the old switch flipped in my brain and all the trauma pathways were re-activated. All the years of hard work I did un-doing trauma were erased and survival mode was engaged. That switch has not flipped off and I am still crouched and waiting for the sirens to go off every minute of every day, just like the tiny child hiding under the mattress. A veteran explained that it was similar to how he still drives looking for IEDs, flinching when he sees trash on the side of the road.

As I write this in July, I know that Christmas will be a difficult time for me. It always is. I am usually extremely depressed at Christmas because the twinkling lights seem dirty through the lens of so much remembered violence. Yet, I like them very much. I even like how they sound – the electrical buzz. I like to walk around the neighbourhood late at night alone and see the care people put into their decorations.

Today, I do not know if my childhood family are dead or alive and I am estranged from all of them. None of my large extended family intervened in the violence. I do not even know if they knew. No one talked about anything – maybe it was happening to my cousins as well.

I always saw the world differently and I was a strange child and got the sense that I was not meant to be born, or perhaps I was so ‘strange’ that I ‘deserved the abuse.’ We were from poverty and disenfranchised and I was always in the gifted and accelerated programs, which everyone in my family thought was weird. My teachers always liked me and encouraged me which probably saved my life. My teachers remarked that I talked to myself a lot. I had the ability to recite long texts and plays by heart and I was always singing. Looking back, I think I was talking and singing to God.

We do not expect a battered wife to reunite with her abusive husband, yet there is always the expectation that abused children must ‘reunite with their abusers’ as ‘part of forgiveness.’ This always seemed very strange to me and still does. I do not think my life would be improved with them in it. As with the architects of covid democide, I have forgiven my family in my heart, but I do not see the point in 'reuniting' with people who tried to kill me, all the while playing happy families to cover it up.

When I was older, I gave my family the chance to tell the truth and they did not want to so I left them behind. That was my first experience of gaslighting, and when the parental bond is broken, anything is possible. It is the ultimate rug-pull.

III. Meeting God

Section disclaimer

I grew up in the Roman Catholic Church and had a prominent Catholic Priest scholar in my family. It was gruesome for an abused child to be forced into confession. So I left Catholicism, and God behind, for what I thought was forever. I now understand that I had a child’s view of God: I confused the ‘church’ (a building, rituals, social pressures, keeping up appearances) with God.

However, now I can see that there was always a 'little voice' and an invisible guiding hand on my shoulder (plus my childhood of ‘singing to God’). I could have easily fallen into suicide and drug abuse but for some reason never did. I always made good choices.

However, I rejected God. I was not just an atheist but an anti-theist. I HATED the very notion of God and everything that meant because I was in so much pain. I thought that He was not sparing me from pain and did not love me, that it was His job to protect me and he was failing, which meant in my mind that there was no God.

The high priests of covid who unleashed the vaccine on the world are the same people who have been medicating the spiritual worldview from our collective consciousness. They hate humanity and our beautiful animal friends (as evidenced by their gruesome and unnecessarily painful laboratory experiments ‘for the greater good’). The most perfect and chilling example of this is Yuval Noah Harari. He has given himself up entirely to something very dark. I feel physically sickened when I watch him speak because I know that could have easily been me if I had fallen further into my own pain and ego.

I have no doubt that if St Teresa of Ávila were alive today she would be on SSRIs and beta blockers, while John of Patmos would be subject to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and institutionalised into compliance. (ECT is used by the Australian government right now, and the country’s peak mental health body even calls it “safe and effective.”)

So when I tell you the following, I am scared, because this is not acceptable in today’s society. We are not meant to discuss these things because in atheistic Australia, dominated by lukewarm gatekeeping churches with the ‘correct theology™’, something like this does not exist, or if it does, you are crazy and should be immediately sectioned and medicated.

In the first week of 2021, after a year of the covid gaslighting (which, of course, I found familiar), watching the creeping unified evil, watching trained and qualified people lose their minds and literally operate in lockstep as if possessed, not even really looking at the decidedly underwhelming covid case fatality data and proceeding as we always had done but instead deciding that this required hysteria and killer ‘interventions’, my usual cerebral ideas for making sense of the world failed me. What I was witnessing WAS evil in a Biblical sense.

At that very moment of realisation I was hit with a Presence that can only be described as a sort of invisible lightning. I was standing in my bedroom and it was like a lightning bolt cracked through my skull and left through my hands and feet. I also felt a Voice. It said:

"Prepare for war."

I had an immediate conversion. I knew what was happening, why it was happening, and I was with God. The feeling of this moment can only be described as one of obliteration in the Presence of a terrifying righteousness.

I also received what can only be described as a ‘burst’ or ‘upload’ of information. All the points of discernment I was grasping for were connected in an instant. I also saw a vision of humanity’s future.

Since then, I have heard the Voice a few more times but never with the Bolt. I recognise God’s Voice and there have been messages. Now, the most terrifying thing for me is not death, but separation from The Presence. Every day, everything I do, I pray to have courage in line with Revelation 21:8 which was part of the Message:

8 But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars—they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.

Notice the passage puts the ‘cowardly’ first. I feel like this is important.

I have communicated with people who have had similar experiences in 2020 and 2021. Like me, when they had these experiences, they didn’t tell anyone for months or years. I am certain that there are many more are out there who have yet to tell anyone, and I hope they read this and come forward and tell their stories. Every single one of them thought they were having psychotic breaks yet persisted in their paths of warning people. I would suggest that you can recognise us because we may be anonymous, or if we are face-forward we are not glamorous, do not sell you cheap fixes or run circus side-shows, are banned and humiliated, and tell you that yes, it is as bad as you think. We are warning you – preparing you for war.

I have lost a lot following God. I do not recognise my life anymore. I am impatient with worldly things. People no longer 'understand' me and life in the world has simply become more and more difficult, but I think am becoming who I was meant to be. I do not know why God chose someone like me, so broken, damaged, and let's face it: often unhinged. Someone who does not 'fit in' anywhere. But He always seems to do that. I think He calls the people who are the most damaged to show the Power of His Glory.

Thinning the veil between the seen and unseen also has serious consequences. I did not ask for any of this. Some days when I am weak, I think I would like to go back to 2019 when I was happy. Before ‘all this’ happened. Before the current abuse started, even before I had a Substack to warn people. My life was acually pretty nice.

Please understand that I am not perfect or claiming anything other than telling you what I have personally experienced, hoping that others will come forward. I believe everyone has divine instincts but they just do not listen to God as they should. Many people listen and have excellent instincts but do not know or acknowledge that they are from God. We are all different, and everyone should use their own discernment. That is all I ask, knowing I am deeply flawed.

I also know that if I can have a conversion, and Saul can become St. Paul after he persecuted Christians, then I believe that there is hope for Yuval Noah Harari. Pray for his conversion, this man who hates himself, and humanity, so much.

IV. Modern churches

I am becoming reacquainted with the writing of prominent Catholic intellectuals (getting back to my roots if you will), and other Christian writers, and this has enriched my spiritual life immensely.

However, I do not attend any physical churches because children are being murdered by vaccines all over the world as their parents offer them as sacrifices to Molech and the churches are not talking about it. (When a civilisation is killing children at this rate, history shows that it is at the tipping point and no longer has a survival instinct).

In fact, the churches either promoted the vaccine, turned those away who were not jabbed, converted houses of worship into houses of Satan, or most insidious of all, are making limp excuses for their silence. I cannot attend a church and be on guard from psycho-social attacks by smiling people who are silent about the promotion and murder of children, or make the cowardly excuse of ‘well we didn’t mandate it, our souls are white as snow!’

I have written previously about the infiltration of the churches and depopulation:

And hosted a guest article by the Two Witnesses Ministry about our sacred DNA from the spiritual worldview:

The question remains: will anyone do the research to see if people’s DNA is being changed right now in their bodies, or in sperm and eggs to make those who took the unborn children of the vaccinated a ‘new species’? How will the rational worldview stack up in this case? What is a ‘new human species’? Is this ‘transhumanism’?

***Edit December 22, 2023:

I also wrote about that here in covid democide: a primer:

I believe that what we are seeing is a genetic and spiritual crime and the churches are running interference for potentially the greatest crime humanity has ever seen.

After meeting God in my human form, I can only approach Him with fear and trembling, knowing I am at His mercy. I do not presume to know the Mind of God, and instead live as one crawling flat on my stomach towards His mercy. I also do not stand in aggressive, arrogant judgement of others’ salvation. I only endeavour to live every day to become Justified in His eyes.

After praying for courage, my daily prayer is this: Dear God, please let me not be an a**hole today.

Dear readers, I fail this basic test every day. In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus never said anything about the arrogant being Justified. Over, and over and over, He tells us, His flock specifically, not to be so self-assured, so confident. He tells us to be meek, to seek justice. He warns us with the examples of the Pharisees to not be so smug about our own salvation or ‘righteousness.’ He tells us to seek peace with others.

During the anti-lockdown protests in Sydney and Melbourne I saw footage of Serbians and Croatians forgiving each other, crying and embracing. I saw Christians, who had been thrown out of their churches for being unvaccinated, marching alongside Muslims and people of no faith at all. Everyone was unique but united against tyranny and a transhumanist, anti-human regime. These are the fruits of the Good Vine and what they do not want you to see, because that would ignite the real revolution, and why they had to smear and disparage us.

Dear readers, there are not that many of ‘them’ and their power is only because we acquiesce and choose to fight each other. The Monster wants us to kill each other, to do the work on its behalf, and to shut down our God-given critical thinking. (The rational worldview is also from God, and we cannot abandon it and forget the wonderful things it has brought us).

I am also despairing because right now, all over Australia, churches are teaching Christians to hate although they do not call it ‘hate.’ They call it ‘divine retribution’ and are using scripture to justify genocide, a true ethnic cleansing in word and deed. Many of these churches, even if they did not fall to psyop-jab, are falling to psyop-Holy War. Both are Satanic murder-suicide operations started by the same captured governments for the purposes of making us fight each other to leave humanity, and our souls, in a smoking, craterous ruin.

I call on churches to beat their breasts, rend their clothes, and hold mass fasting and prayer vigils for the current suffering and threat under which humanity is under. I call on churches to lead the charge against this state-sponsored Satanic democide while the greatest crime in human history unfolds – the alteration of our DNA, excess deaths, and genocide. Where are the peacemakers?

Again readers, I am not perfect. Far from it. I get how you are feeling, and I am often angry at myself. But I ask you to look into your heart: do you think God will endorse your silence at church while children are being murdered? There has to be a line in the sand.

Introduction to the Sermon on the Mount

5 Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down. His disciples came to him, 2 and he began to teach them.

The Beatitudes

He said:

3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

4 Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

5 Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the earth.

6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be filled.

7 Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

8 Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

9 Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Matthew 5:1-10.

V. Christ is my thought leader

People always want ‘answers’, which puts those of us who document the covid crimes in a very difficult position. People want to know ‘how to fix this’ or ‘how to get justice’ or ‘what to do.’ This is where these new ‘thought leaders’ have filled the void. And remember how nature abhors a vacuum. Well, respectfully, Christ is my thought leader. His words are so perfect that I read them and learn more as my understanding increases. Christ’s words are not static and stuck in time, to be thought of as ‘bs in a dusty old book.’

They were written for today when the shots were rolled out.

I have always liked the phrase ‘you can’t unring a bell.’ That’s how it went with covid. You cannot unring that bell. Most people complied and were injected, lots of them are getting sick and dying, and many of them abused the hell out of those of us who tried to stop them. Mainly, people do not want to see what happened and have zero survival instinct for themselves and, saddest of all, their own children.

People were murdered in hospitals with protocols designed to take out the weak, the sick, and those the people in charge deemed ‘unfit for life.’ That abhorrent anti-human, anti-God phrase: the useless eaters. I have no doubt that if I would have fallen ill and needed hospital care during the State of Emergency I would have been murdered – for being unvaccinated, or ‘neurodivergent’ or a Christian, or a ‘terrorist’ or whatever excuse they could find. These are the people in a society we are meant to protect, and we failed. We isolated them, strapped them to beds, injected them, and murdered them, and now people do not want to talk about it.

In the UK they were caught killing in the hospitals, told not to do it, were caught again, and kept killing. And of course, the many, many cases from the US as exemplified by the case of Grace Schara. None of the protocols or covid measures were and are life-affirming: they were and are designed to kill and people went along with it because they wanted to. They used remdesivir in Australia, including on babies, and in Western Australia, and the silence from the government is deafening.

***Remdesivir articles archived:

Our leaders went all in on the tyranny and are currently getting away with it. Actually, they have been rewarded for it, because it was a global military operation rolled out under the most powerful technological psychological warfare ever waged against humanity, deliberately and systematically co-opting everyone into the killing – teachers, nurses, neighbours, mothers, mayors, police, everyone. Covid democide is a deliberate whole-of-society crime, because when it is this diffuse it is nearly unpunishable. In my opinion we should forgive the people to our left and right and focus on the architects to get the needle moving.

I also hear a lot of people saying ‘if they do it again, I definitely won’t comply next time around!’ Maybe, but have you thought about what happened last time? Next time they will scare the hell out of you with something else (likely a spectacular ‘terrorism’ event followed by digital currency) and you probably will do whatever they say because they will take your house, your food and your children if you do not comply. You must be willing to put your keys on the counter, put on a backpack, and walk away, completely alone, not knowing if anyone else thinks like you do (but yes, they do).

Finally, you must be willing to die for your convictions. Like the Saints and Apostles, your death will probably include torture and starvation, and it will likely come at the hands of people who you least expect.

Jesus said “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven”(Matthew 19:14). I believe that includes the people who are still childlike in their thinking – that the government will save them like Santa Claus. Those are the little children, too, which is why we cannot dance on the graves of the vaccinated or say ‘the cull serves a higher purpose.’ Shame on anyone who says that, you are forfeiting your humanity if you think there is a place on the ark for you and your ‘cleverness.’ (By the way, history shows that your back will be against the wall first, so do your dancing now while you can).

Unfortunately, that childlike thinking extends to the current issue of ‘vaccine justice.’ There is no justice from the same system that is killing us, and it is possible that this quest for ‘justice’ will topple sovereign nations and usher in something worse. The suffering will be so unspeakable that people will be begging for slavery, even those in the ‘freedom community.’ The killbox tightens.

says the following so much better than I can, namely:

I personally believe in the intrinsic value of documenting harm and elevating bravery and will continue to do so even if it is futile or I am fooled in the process because this is how I choose to express my humanity, imperfect as it is.

I will stay at my post and go down with the ship.

Jesus also said “Follow me; and let the dead bury their dead.”(Matthew 8:22). When someone is drowning, the first thing they do is climb on top of the person who is trying to save them. This is something I wrestle with constantly: I cannot help people if they do not have eyes to see and ears to hear. Finding that balance is difficult, and I struggle with what I am meant to do. Mainly I am just sad much of the time.

However, if someone is not laser-focussed on the greatest crime humanity has ever experienced – the artificial alteration of our genetic code accompanied by global mass death and deception and identifying the correct perpetrators (this is not ‘pharma’) – they are unserious and unworthy of my attention. This is not something that can be papered over and ignored, no matter how many wars they start or how they try to divide us by race or how they crash the economy or how they infiltrate the churches to divert our attention. This is it: the alteration of who we are as humans, made in the image of God.

If you believe this, everything else is irrelevant.

VI. Final thoughts

The world has been in a holding pattern since 2020, when a sick evil moved across the planet in a unified fashion telling us that ‘we were all in this together’ (a Satanic inversion) while the most diabolical plan ever hatched – to capture your DNA and souls – was inflicted on every man, woman and child (born and unborn) on the earth. I know you can feel it – that’s why you are here, still reading.

There are no easy fixes here, and no answers or cheap thrills. I believe we are end times, or if we are not, we are near to it because we have never artificially changed who we are on a global scale. Everyone bowed down, everyone loved the world, everyone moved in lockstep with scales over their eyes as they danced and murdered. Maybe I’m wrong, but it sure looks like prophecy is being fulfilled before our eyes and no one is talking about it, not even the churches. That was written as well.

I hope I am wrong. I hope God spares us. But millions of people are being murdered and they are getting away with it and they are just…so proud of their lies. So self-assured, rubbing our noses in it. Busy giving each other awards and elevated positions and all we can do is helplessly watch in horror. Readers, all I can do in the captured nation of Australia is cry (a lot) and document their crimes and pray to God that at least a few of our children and grandchildren will be spared.

So what do we do now? Well, this is what I choose to do until something better comes along: we mourn and repent. We tell others. We pray. We hold the architects and chief collaborators of covid democide to account every day, with our every action though documentation and word-of-mouth. We never stop. We never divert from our mission, even if we think and feel it is futile. We keep going, for God’s sake.

We must love one another, and we must rebuke the mental children who are climbing on us and drowning society as well as those who would dance on their graves. We rebuke them again, and if they do not listen, we walk away and focus on those who would listen. We never give in, we never surrender even if it seems impossible and all the odds are stacked against us, because the innocents do not deserve what is happening to them.

We are courageous in all our actions, as Christ commands.

Above all, we remember who we are, fearfully and wonderfully made.

God Bless you readers. Merry Christmas, wherever you are in the world.

VII. Epilogue – Dr Michael Yeadon, recovered speech to UK parliament

“The design of the so-called covid vaccines was intentionally to harm people...there is no public health emergency except that created by our governments.” -Dr Michael Yeadon

On the 4th of December 2023, UK MP Andrew Bridgen was joined in a special parliamentary meeting by Dr David E Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish and Steve Kirsch who gave their testimonies on the pandemic and its consequences.

Two video presentations (Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Mike Yeadon) were due to be shown, but technical issues prevented this happening.

This is Dr Yeadon’s video to UK Parliament that we believed was lost forever.

It is a masterclass on the construction and dissemination of evil that occurred under the guise of the ‘covid pandemic.’

Please click to watch the video on Rumble

Please click to watch the video on Odysee

Dr Michael Yeadon, recovered speech to UK Parliament. Still from Rumble. Account: ‘Mike Drop.’