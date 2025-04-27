Banner drop by author over freeway in Perth, Western Australia, 2022. My desperate IRL attempt to wake people up in 2022 as excess mortality mounted in Australia according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In 2022 when I dropped a banner over a Perth freeway alerting people to excess mortality I began to realise that we had more problems than ‘mainstream’ government censorship.

Using gatekeeping tactics, the ‘freedom movement’ so beloved by the ‘awake’ was (and is) carefully curating information to be delivered by ‘approved sources.’ These dopamine hits were targeted towards a large chunk of the population disaffected with what they thought was the ‘mainstream media.’ People were being strung along in a classic cool-the-marks operation.

Although I could not quite articulate what I was observing (particularly from 2020-2022), from the very beginning, the ‘awake’ were being gently eased into long-term failure as a release valve for revolution.

The currency of failure was, and is, hopium:

Repeating the same action and expecting different results.

Believing politicians will save you or ‘have a plan.’

Accompanied by soaring/soothing rhetoric.

Failure to accept/communicate the evidence that identifies public figures as war criminals because you ‘like them’ (e.g., ‘hero worship’).

Failure to accept/communicate that domestic Emergency powers/vaccine contracts/international mutual recognition agreements (eg.) exist.

Then, given the constriction of information and release of cryptic one-sided propaganda disguised as ‘truth’ I realised: the ‘freedom movement’ (‘they’) is the mainstream media – the government-banking-military nexus that did the Emergency cognitive warfare program. It’s the same people.

Here is an example:

Critically, I realised the manufactured ‘freedom movement’ was marketed to politically advantage the war criminals directly involved in Operation Warp Speed in the US government and adjacent as well as many around the world who were directly implicated in mass murder while painting them as heroic outsiders, delivering those heroic life-saving freedom gems…well after billions had been poisoned and millions had been murdered by jabs, lockdowns, and hospital protocols.

The summer soldier was, and still is, lapped up by people addicted to hopium as they scream down those who point out that the summer soldiers are actually murderers.

I did not start out where I am now, or even where I was in 2022, but I realised that I was watching a classic bait-and-switch.

At times farming absurd illogical messaging, they were slow-rolling the manufactured ‘disclosure’ designed to keep desperate, traumatised people placated with humiliating crumbs. At first it made me angry, then it made me sad. Now I just ignore it.

Political-medical saviours with large glossy platforms and mutual PR-appreciation societies who would never deliver justice bleated with concerned faces about ‘justice’ they knew would never happen as they lined their pockets from sponsorship deals (gold, food buckets, emergency kits), carefully not telling the truth about how the sausage was made to keep the grift going.

They created the illusion of the ‘gritty freedom fighter’ while travelling the world to expensive conferences. Meanwhile, things in countries like Australia and Canada kept getting worse.

Although there are others out there, for a long time I felt like a lone voice, screaming into the wind under an avalanche of thought-terminating cliches flooding the zone, so I nearly gave up on speaking out. Demoralised, I got the impression that people did not want to look at documentary evidence rationally about who was kiling them because this meant that they would have to come to terms with the fact that there was no one coming to save them.

The call was not coming from Davos or Brussels. It was coming from inside the house:

Hopey-changey was back, just wrapped in a different colour.

So in December 2023, after over a year of writing on Substack, I nearly quit after I published this article, which is pinned at the top of my website:

It implicates everyone as war criminals or enablers. Yes everyone, even the ones you like. No one gets a pass.

However, in 2024, something miraculous occurred.

People kept signing up to my Substack.

So many people.

Thousands.

I could not believe it.

Where are all of you coming from? I was banned from social media (so now have given up), am just an anon in Perth, Western Australia at the end of the world, and apart from a couple of examples, few people have promoted my work through re-stacks or links (thank you if you have – you know who you are).

I have been writing about the global military aspect of the covid response for a very long time, and many people did not believe me at the time, or perhaps did not really understand what they were reading. Maybe that is my fault for not ‘selling’ the story. I even dropped Australia’s Novavax contract nearly two years ago after the Senate voted not to release them and it hardly made a ripple in the ‘alt. media’ landscape.

Regular readers know that I do not sell “bombshells,” placebo wins, or tell everyone ‘everything is going to be ok – vote harder!’ I just document democide as my heart breaks, trying to make sense of what happened, peeling back layers of deception to get to the scaffolding of how murder is done, and hopefully how we can stop it next time.

That is why the fact that so many thousands of you have signed up really is such a miracle. I am so grateful for every single one of you.

Some Substack authors are using AI imagery or use AI to pump out huge numbers of topical articles on a regular basis. As a personal spiritual decision and to honour the human spark, I will never do this and will never use AI ‘imagery’ (unless to specifically make a point about AI). This means that I spend hours curating beautiful art and photographs that I find uplifting and have symbolic and historical meaning for the articles. This is also a personal healing meditation and I hope you enjoy the art as well. Every image is important for the article content or is a personal message about my life. Nothing about the art choice is random.

I am also 100% subscriber-funded. I am not in any ‘movements’ or ‘fellowships’ and no one reads my articles before they are submitted or tells me what is acceptable to write. I do not even ask subscribers for money, but simply provide the donation and subscription links – all my articles will always be free to read.

And here you are.

5,560 email subscribers, 10,149 followers on the Substack platform, and 59 paid subscribers. Plus all the people who have donated via Ko-Fi.

I never asked for any of this, but somehow I ended up with this platform after beginning my journey holding a sign on the side of the road in 2020, in total desperation during lockdown as I saw our nation being couped by the military disguised as a deadly health event.

As the excess deaths mounted, as you saw above, I dropped a banner on an overpass. That is why my Substack is called ExcessDeathsAU. When a population is under chronic stress, in our case, due to democide, it will show up in the death statistics.

When governments bury and obfuscate the deaths they caused during a military operation, this is a war crime:

Sometimes when I am feeling down, I look at the notes paid subscribers have left me because they encourage me to keep going. Through Jesus Christ I work for all readers (paid and unpaid) in a state of personal repentance, but Substack records their messages all in one location so I can easily read them. It’s also not even about me, because ExcessDeathsAU is about all of us, and elevating voices and information that would otherwise be trampled upon and lost.

This is what some of the paid subscribers have written:

"I grew up in Perth, moved away a long time ago. I don't recognise it now. It seems like ground zero for the psy-op - no covid before the shots, sickness and worse since, with the clearest picture of fraud anywhere. I appreciate you refusing to allow this to be buried or forgotten."

"It's relevant to everyone across the globe."

"My hero"

"I want to help get people informed of the truth. "

"I feel a connection with your writing. I enjoy reading your articles and feel that it is only right that I pay a subscription for all the hard work and dedication that goes into your writing. I hope others will feel the same. God bless you."

"BECAUSE ITS IMPORTANT INFORMATION."

"because of what you did (and do) for love."

"This is a brilliant resource. No wonder social media cannot cope with it - truth doesn’t get much oxygen there. Thank you for your work. Hopefully many lives will be saved because of your tenacious pursuit of truth and your sending it out to us. May God bless you."

"I'm a new subscriber living in [redacted suburb] Western Australia. Your latest message was very timely for me as loneliness has been with me even amidst family and friends. Thankfully Jesus is with me. My heart goes out to those who dont know him. God Bless you and keep going please."

"You are amazing. Stay strong. My daughter died from 'pharmakeia' after three years of cancer treatment, 3 months before covid hit. So I was already wide awake & watched it unfold with horror. Rev 18:23 explains it all to me. Most translations use the word 'sorcery', but the greek word is 'pharmakeia', meaning 'the use or administering of drugs'.”

"Your writing is good and I thought you'd have more subscribers. I'm in (near) Perth. Thanks."

"I'm not as brave as you, but I cry alot for what has become of my country, America. So many seem nearly oblivious to the evil choking the life out of people. I want you to know you are not alone, & you're not insane. God gave Himself through Jesus Christ, to cleanse us from soul killing sin. I'm thankful because of the Lord. Carry on in the name of Jesus Christ. "

"I think its admirable that you do this work on your own, hopefully my subscription will help you in that regard. I'm going to add throughout this whole "thing" I had/have subscribed to many. At the start they were kicked off FB and if you wanted a line on what was really going on, substack was the way to go. YOU are first I have ever paid for. Carry on the good fight. Much appreciated. "

"You are a conduit for the Truth. You have actively invited the testimony of ordinary people and published it. You are creating a historical record of what has happened in Australia. That is, as you say, Ground Zero for Tyranny. I am filled with hope because of it. Thank you."

"Hi I'm from Perth too :-) So glad you have found God too!"

"You make a stand for mankind. Thank you"

"I supported your work because you have something worthwhile to say, a point of view I may not see elsewhere."

"It keeps us informed and we feel part of a family who all want our rights and freedoms protected. Thank you for all you do, we appreciate you very much."

"ExcessDeathsAU is the home of Courage. Enter absorb then go out and spread it by participating. We are at war. God Bless"

"I am a WA subscriber and wish to support local contributors (before others) who present well researched, telling and important information and articles... I do appreciate and value your work, wishing your endeavors well.. It is tough going surely.. Cheers..”

"I’m a fellow Australian and have been following the vaccine / Covid debacle since the beginning. Thank you for your work. "

"Love your work and appreciate the effort. Keep up the fight"

"I value the work you are doing. I have struggled to find information in regards to what is happening in Australia. Your information is valuable so I'm donating to your substack. Cheers.”

"I support your work as it has always contained relevant content to the issues that face the unvaccinated. Many thanks for all your efforts on our behalf, it is very much appreciated in this distopian world. "

"John 8:32"

"Your opening summary pretty well states your principles & commitment in the pursuit of the truth in the hope of assisting the great awakening."

"I support your work because it is detailed and supported with documentary evidence and FOIs."

"Exceptional coverage of what's being DONE TO US. "

"Seventy-four-year-old grandma, here in the un-united states. I cannot even remember the first, visceral lie which became my picklock from then on; I only know that I was fairly young when it mocked me, and --thus -- I awakened. Your Stack today is the finest, most cogent analysis I've read in the three-plus years of more disillusionment than even I could have foreseen. Thank you, truly. "

"I supported your work becuse you gave me Official STories, and a lot more. Please don't quit. No guarantees (money is tight) but I always find something to think about and something new in your stack."

"Keep going 🙏"

"You don't have paywalls so that means you get it👍"

"“For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. On their hands they will bear you up, lest you strike your foot against a stone.” Psalm 91:11-12 Thank you for standing up for your holy and loving Creator, God…the Alpha and the Omega."

"I want to support you because my wife lost her 50 year old young brother to COVID after he got on shot in February 2020 and died September 2021 from a massive bleed from his liver. He only took the shot because he wanted to see his new born baby in Queensland and they said only if he was vaccinated. He was against the vaccination."

"We need to try and wake as many of our fellows up as we possibly can"

It’s pretty overwhelming to read all of these statements, but don’t worry – they are always balanced out by the many insults I receive and constant failures, particularly in my personal life as I navigate my pilgrimage here on Earth.

Thank God for the sustaining Mercy of Christ.

Procession outside Basilica San Marco, Venice. José Gallegos y Arnosa. 1857-1917.

The Great Ratcheting

I recently spoke to someone who said he was experiencing a spiritual ‘vice grip’, as are many other people in his circle. Almost like a purification process towards a certain ‘direction.’ I mentioned that I was feeling similarly, and perhaps we are experiencing the ‘Great Ratcheting.’

Many people are also exhausted from fighting and are choosing to turn towards other things, particularly that which is true, beautiful and good.

The truthers - for lack of a more nuanced word - are weary. Or maybe just rearranging themselves; less focused on waiting for that game-changing revelation, more focused on getting on with living in a parallel-reality world.

And please see the current words of

from the US. Her mom died of jab-induced turbo cancer at the same time her son died of a fentanyl overdose:

I have fought against invisible enemies for a long time now. I thought that I could write my story, expose the system and improve the world. But the system is so much bigger than my anger that my words barely made a dent. I have confronted evil with animus and rage, while the only real weapon that I ever had was love. My emotional outbursts have been a clear sign of my having fallen prey to the tactics of my enemy. They are not trying to destroy my life. They are trying to destroy my afterlife. This is a battle for our soul. I am tired of fighting. Lately, I have spent much of my time in prayer. When my mom was sick, I felt a deep connection to God and heaven. I haven’t felt that way since. The strong negative emotion that I experienced through my prolonged grief blocked my ability to access my spirit.

The psychos talk about a ‘Great Reset,’ and ‘building back better’ but the Great Ratcheting is a giant spiritual pendulum that is being slowly clicked back, gear-by-gear, potential energy building, until there is an inevitable explosion of kinetic force. We are in the moment where the pendulum is nearly on the last gear, everyone holding their breaths until it is cut loose and swings free. I am not sure what this is or what it will look like, but the spiritual tension is currently incredible and will eventually need to be released.

Not all of this is likely to be positive.

Australia, like many other nations, is in a lot of trouble and is showing indications that it is clinging to the last thread of illusory functionality before it is a failed state. We are at the stage in our nation’s history when people with extensive violent criminal histories are allowed to murder strangers while on bail because reasons. The latest example is Northern Territory shopkeeper Linford Feich, murdered-by-judge when he was stabbed to death by a teenager who was out on bail (Archive).

For motivated readers, the crimes of this murderer even before he stabbed Mr Feich are public record - they are heinous. It is unbelievable that this person was allowed to be in the community, but he was. For our own survival we must come to terms with the fact that the people who hold the highest positions in our land have deliberately created these conditions.

In Australia, murder-by-judge of peaceful citizens by unknown assailants is now routine.

I deliberately use the phrase ‘murder-by-judge’ because after committing heinous crimes, these people are allowed bail dozens of times to roam in the community where they kill again. I think about the late beautiful Emma Lovell and her husband Lee from Queensland a lot (Archive).

Meanwhile, anyone with an opinion about…whatever…has their lives ruined – they are doxed in the media, fired, fined, hauled in front of tribunals and even imprisoned in order to distract the public from the multiple ways in which we are being murdered. All of this comes on top of incredible economic hardship, unsustainable immigration, and housing stress for the lower majority of the country.

This time last year I called Australia an economic zone, but now, in my opinion, we are officially at the tipping point at which a nation teeters over the precipice to become a failed state.

It used to be that I worried Australia would descend into turmoil as people woke up. Now that we are in severe turmoil, I am worried that people are too adapted to failure. That people will just accept what is happening as ok – being distracted by the circus and any number of petty narratives while we burn.

Civilisational collapse is rarely sudden. The terminal state of hypernormalisation, the state in which we now find ourselves, is when people not just lose faith in governments or leaders, but when they stop expecting things to get better.

I believe current events are forcing people to look for answers as to why things are occurring. I have done my best to unravel covid democide and clearly identify the perpetrators. What is happening now in 2025 is related to what happened in 2020. What happened in 2020 was related to past wars. The people who were put in place were installed for a reason.

I also believe the things I have written in terms of whole-of-nation mobilisation and kinetic warfare will be relevant to the near future. Our government suddenly did not become ‘nationalists.’ When both sides of politics work together on something, they are either giving themselves a raise or taking us to war.

This is why it is so important to keep talking about what happened during the covid Emergency - not to scream about BOMBSHELL WOW JUSTICE but to show people how dangerous governments are and relate these actions to what is happening today.

Forewarned is forearmed, and this is cognitive warfare.

The past few years I have spent a huge amount of my time archiving information (reports, articles, papers, data) on- and offline (so if you are a paid subscriber, this is where a substantial portion of your funding is directed). I have amassed a large library of digital and hard copy evidence of democide if it is ever required. The information is stored safely, and even if we cannot use it, our grandchildren may pull it out of a smoking crater and understand what happened.

If you would like to see me write about something in particular – send me an email (vicparkpetition@protonmail.com). I am really, really keen to publish first-person perspectives from people with English as an additional language. I have readers from over 85 countries. What happened during Emergency powers where you are? How did you resist? Don’t worry if you don’t think your ‘writing isn’t good enough.’ Let’s work together – we can even use translator apps to chat.

I have published first-person testimonies from people in France, the UK, Canada, (and of course Australia) and they are always tremendous. You can be an anon, you just have to prove your bona fides - we can work something out.

However, this has not, and will never be, a Substack that delivers ‘news’ to a ‘publishing schedule.’ I will only write articles that I believe should be published at a time when the Holy Spirit directs me to publish.

And whatever happens, I am not afraid and I will stay at my post, praising Jesus Christ, now and forever, beginning and without end.

Until next time.

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.