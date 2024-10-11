Professor Angus Dalgleish, 10 March 2016. Wikipedia.

On 23 July 2021, Dr. Angus George Dalgleish (born May 1950) (FRCP FRCPath FMedSci), professor of oncology at St George's, University of London wrote an article in The DailyMail.

I encourage all readers to open the article and read it in full to understand what Dalgleish was saying to young people and pregnant women in July 2021, well after the VAERS data had exploded.

Direct link to article.

Archive link.

The backlash against Covid vaccines among young people is the most dangerous medical misunderstanding of our times.

All the various vaccines – AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and the rest – had to undergo rigorous safety checks.

When we hear of people becoming ill or even dying after a vaccine jab, it's easy to jump to conclusions about side-effects.

Lizards do not grow into man-eating monsters when exposed to radiation, and vaccines do not change our DNA.

But in the case of the Covid vaccines, everything is different. To encourage companies to work fearlessly in developing a drug to save the world, the Government has guaranteed they will not be penalised for mistakes – as long as there is complete honesty and transparency.

If you're planning to get pregnant, get inoculated.

In the wake of reports that people who have been doubly vaccinated are still catching Covid, some are arguing that this means the vaccine is ineffective. Actually, the reality is quite the opposite.

…there are no proven cases of new allergies being triggered by a Covid vaccine.

Now we can go to some outstanding documentary work by

from

Please see her full email chain here where she challenges Professor Dalgleish on his above DailyMail article.

Also, please see the following admission from Dalgleish himself in the email chain:

For those on mobile phone I will transcribe Dalgleish’s email (in red box):

The link with clots, myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes is now well accepted as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy. (We predicted these side effects in our QRBD article Sorensen et alll, [sic] 2020, as the blast analysis revealed 79% homologies to human epitopes, especially PF4 and myelin)

Here is the paper where Dalgleish claims to have ‘predicted side effects:’ Biovacc-19: A Candidate Vaccine for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Developed from Analysis of its General Method of Action for Infectivity. Sørensen, B., Susrud, A., & Dalgleish, A. G. (2020). QRB discovery.

Again, Dalgleish is admitting here that he ‘predicted the side effects’ in his 2020 paper.

Final thoughts

My focus is on democide, and on this Substack I provide evidence of mass murder, and that includes doctors who were at the forefront of covid democide the past four years:

Angus Dalgleish, a world expert in medicine and cancer, published a paper in 2020 that he said ‘predicted covid vaccine side effects’ and then went on to shame and bully young people in the global media in 2021 into getting the vaccine in an article that was full of blatant lies.

Families were divided and lives were ruined by this propaganda from these experts:

I believe in repentance and forgiveness, but in order for that to happen, truth-telling needs to begin and excuse-making needs to end.

Mistakes were not made.