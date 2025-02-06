List I wrote 2020-2022: surviving a war of attrition without being arrested, jabbed, or incarcerated as a designated enemy of the state.
Memory-holed: what we endured.
Timeline of events during Emergency powers as experienced/witnessed by Australians, focus on Perth, Western Australia.
Dr. Andrew Robertson presided over mass vaccine injures during ‘covid zero’ then issued mandates.
CHO of Western Australia, former Iraq bioweapons inspector.
Remdesivir and covid protocols in Australian hospitals and globally.
Unjabbed as a minority political dissident group targeted for murder in hospitals.
The Australian government may legally disappear and inject you using force and your family will be silenced.
WA Health Act during Emergency powers legalises kidnap and injections by force - dovetailed with misinformation bill will see families silenced during Emergency powers.
Australia’s domestic medico-legal tyranny structure and Shepherd v The State of South Australia.
The interlocking structure of Australia’s domestic Emergency powers and how citizens are designated enemies of the state.
Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation.
2023 article demonstrating that the covid response was a pre-planned miliary operation under the auspices of the US DOD/international treaties - act of war on civilians, not a health event.
Covid democide needed a new lexicon so I wrote one. Useful if we ever get to war crimes trials.
Australian democide in progress?
Early article applying Stanton’s stages of genocide (democide) to the actions of the West Australian government.
*Disclaimer: May or may not work for your circumstances. Apply/discard as needed.
List of concepts/thoughts/strategies on surviving a war of attrition while being designated an enemy of the state during Emergency powers - Australian biodefence situation specific.
How to avoid arrest, incarceration and violent interactions with government agents in order to increase probability of safety and survival.
Written over the course of two years (2020-2022).
Combine with peaceful non-compliance strategies.
Understand that you are in a state of war. No one cares about your ‘rights.’
Decide how far you will go and stick to it.
Avoid police. Ghost police. Do not answer door to police. They have KPIs and are there to entrap you.
Avoid committing multiple infractions at once.
Maintain composure while engaging in non-compliance activities (not wearing a mask) - avoid confrontation. You do not need to talk to people, even if they are screaming at you. Move away from them.
Avoid going to hospital at all costs. Do not allow anyone to go to hospital alone.
Understand that the government is captured.
Understand that your family and neighbours are afraid and will turn you in to save themselves. Expect betrayal.
Prepare to lose everything for not complying.
Find God.
Have a local support network.
Always have an exit strategy.
Minimise interactions with the government at all times.
Delete social media or only post banal things to keep up appearances.
Use humour and satire/memes to mock rather than violence.
United noncompliance is the only way to effect change, if any change is possible.
Everyone who caves makes the lives of everyone who resists more dangerous and difficult.
Delusional thinking will get you killed:
“I can convince the police of my rights!”
“The white hat military will save us.”
“Safe and effective.”
Drop people who are a liability.
Understand that everything in the media is deliberate, scripted, and everyone on TV is an actor. Everyone.
Multiple things can be true at once that seemingly contradict each other because this is how they have designed things to be.
People in your personal life and in the media will not have good faith arguments.
If you can break fear and earthly hero worship they can no longer control you.
When an Emergency is declared there is only the Emergency. It takes on a life of its own. It will not end even if mass murder occurs. It will end when they decide it ends.
This is a war of attrition. You will suffer depression, doubt, isolation, and chronic mental stress and trauma.
Get sober. You do not want your judgement clouded by alcohol or pharmaceuticals. You do not want to suffer withdrawal in prison or isolation/incarceration or if supply chains are interrupted or collapse.
Avoid unnecessary risky behaviours – speeding, risky sexual encounters, drugs, fighting, etc. People tend to do these things when under social and mental stress but it increases risk of contact with authorities/government.
Always be aware of your surroundings and who is around you. Do not wear headphones in public and watch people’s hands. If someone is behaving erratically, move away from them. You are not obligated to engage with people during a state of war. You do not owe them your interaction.
You cannot comply with the system and then expect it to bail you out down the track. There will be no ‘do overs.’ There is only one shot to resist.
Comment from email reader:
"On target."
What an awesome list, EDAU!!
Because you guys have been through it so horribly already, you’re in such a place to help the rest of us be able to resist with all our might.
Thank you.🙏🏻
I literally just told my sister a few weeks ago that if I ever had to go to the hospital, I would hire an aide to watch over me day and night and to wake me up every single time someone came into that room. But yes, avoid going at all costs for sure!
I love the one about not having to talk to people even if they’re screaming at you and to move away from them. There are so many things like this where people feel obligated to do something to respond without realizing there is always an option to calmly walk away and not even participate. (voting being a big example of that)
We all need to ponder this, prepare ourselves for this battle, gird ourselves with spiritual armor, and pray for holy protection and the power of the Holy Spirit to help us resist at all costs. Ultimately, I do not think any of us will survive without the Holy Spirit. That’s why it is absolutely *CRITICAL* that if someone is seeing truth but not at a spiritual level, they need to find Jesus and accept His gift of salvation, and ask for the infilling of the Holy Spirit ASAP. The time is getting very very very short to get right.
Keep up the good fight and I hope this week is going well for you, ExcessDeathsAU! :)