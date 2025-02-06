Welcome article for new readers.

Memory-holed: what we endured.

Timeline of events during Emergency powers as experienced/witnessed by Australians, focus on Perth, Western Australia.

Dr. Andrew Robertson presided over mass vaccine injures during ‘covid zero’ then issued mandates.

Remdesivir and covid protocols in Australian hospitals and globally.

Unjabbed as a minority political dissident group targeted for murder in hospitals.

The Australian government may legally disappear and inject you using force and your family will be silenced.

WA Health Act during Emergency powers legalises kidnap and injections by force - dovetailed with misinformation bill will see families silenced during Emergency powers.

Australia’s domestic medico-legal tyranny structure and Shepherd v The State of South Australia.

The interlocking structure of Australia’s domestic Emergency powers and how citizens are designated enemies of the state.

Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation.

2023 article demonstrating that the covid response was a pre-planned miliary operation under the auspices of the US DOD/international treaties - act of war on civilians, not a health event.

Covid democide: a primer.

Covid democide needed a new lexicon so I wrote one. Useful if we ever get to war crimes trials.

Australian democide in progress?

Early article applying Stanton’s stages of genocide (democide) to the actions of the West Australian government.

*Disclaimer: May or may not work for your circumstances. Apply/discard as needed.

Written over the course of two years (2020-2022).

How to avoid arrest, incarceration and violent interactions with government agents in order to increase probability of safety and survival.

Understand that you are in a state of war. No one cares about your ‘rights.’

Decide how far you will go and stick to it.

Avoid police. Ghost police. Do not answer door to police. They have KPIs and are there to entrap you.

Avoid committing multiple infractions at once.

Maintain composure while engaging in non-compliance activities (not wearing a mask) - avoid confrontation. You do not need to talk to people, even if they are screaming at you. Move away from them.

Avoid going to hospital at all costs. Do not allow anyone to go to hospital alone.

Understand that the government is captured.

Understand that your family and neighbours are afraid and will turn you in to save themselves. Expect betrayal.

Prepare to lose everything for not complying.

Find God.

Have a local support network.

Always have an exit strategy.

Minimise interactions with the government at all times.

Delete social media or only post banal things to keep up appearances.

Use humour and satire/memes to mock rather than violence.

United noncompliance is the only way to effect change, if any change is possible.

Everyone who caves makes the lives of everyone who resists more dangerous and difficult.