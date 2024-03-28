Flevit super illam. Enrique Simonet (1892). As Jesus approaches Jerusalem during the Triumphal Entry, He looks at the city and weeps over it (Luke 19:41) (an event known as Flevit super illam), foretelling the suffering that awaits the city. The event took place on the Mount of Olives, background shows the Second Temple.

New readers: Substack Muster and Democide News is a monthly feature where I share thought-provoking articles and information from the past month. I also write a topical message to readers, and this month has the theme of Holy Week.

Substack app users: if you only ‘follow’ me on the app, I do not have your email. This means when I am eventually banned from Substack (as I am from all digital platforms) I cannot contact you with my backup plan. There are 400 more people who use the app and ‘follow’ me than have subscribed via email. Substack is cultivating a relationship with you via the app so when I am deplatformed you will not notice.

Thank you to paid subscribers for keeping articles free. This is particularly important to readers in developing countries who are being decimated by inflation and currency issues.

Dear Readers,

Thank you for joining me this Holy Week.

I always enjoy receiving your beautiful emails, although recently a sad theme has been emerging. So many Christians and truth-seekers are alone right now having been shunned from their churches and communities for either not taking the jab or being injured by the jab and finding no one wants to talk about it.

Many Christians (in particular) have recently chosen to walk away from their churches that have turned political or are promoting ‘righteous violence.’ For some of us, we may be the only believers in our family or friend group (if we have any friends left) and they think we are insane. There is a chill in the air.

One dear reader recently wrote: “it is tiresome being in fellowship with other Christians who truly believe that non-compliants are the problem.” This message hits hard, and when meditating on this statement within the context of the woes, for me at least this situation becomes increasingly disturbing.

Many of you remember my neighbour who said I should be ‘liquidated in a camp’ for being unvaccinated (with the caveat ‘of course, if it is done properly’). This man is an elder in his church, and professed often how important the church was to his life. A while back I chanced upon meeting him. He did not remember what he had said to me and he was cheerful. It was like his memory had been wiped.

I backed away in horror.

However, I forgive him and ultimately thank him, because up until that point I did not fully appreciate how bad things were in the community and I knew I had to do something before the violence against the unvaccinated spiralled out of control.

Because at that point, the media and the government were totally out of control with the fear campaign to get people vaccinated.

This is the camp they built in my city during the State of Emergency, and it is still open and staffed. It is located adjacent to RAAF Base Pearce and is called the Centre for National Resilience Bullsbrook (you can look it up):

Wayback article

For new readers, I wrote about what happened with my neighbour:

Although please understand, the infiltration of the churches and society more broadly was deliberate and planned a long time ago:

For many, this experience has brought us closer to Christ and the truth in ways we had only previously read about and probably did not quite fully appreciate. In 2024, every word of the Gospels is sharp, every warning in Revelation is fresh, every Pauline rebuke is relevant.

(And, although I forgive my neighbour, I am not stupid. He obviously can no longer be trusted and so I have never interacted with him since. This is the complexity of loneliness).

Remember on September 26, 2021 when the Governor of New York Kathy Hochul stood up in a Brooklyn church and showed off her ‘vaccinated’ necklace, calling on vaccinated believers to be her ‘apostles’ and spread the news of the vaccine? In my opinion, this was one of the most disturbing yet revealing episodes of the covid era and would have been happening in churches all over the world.

Link to transcript on official NY State website

Archive link of transcript

Video of Hochul’s speech

Here are excerpts from the official transcript of Hochul’s speech:

"…I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what - God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers - he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my 'vaccinated' necklace all the time to say I'm vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you're vaccinated, you're the smart ones, but you know there's people out there who aren't listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are." "I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other. We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live, I want our kids to be safe when they're in schools, I want to be safe when you go to a doctor's office or to a hospital and are treated by somebody, you don't want to get the virus from them. You're already sick or you wouldn't be there. We have to solve this, my friends. I need every one of you. I need you to let them know that this is how we can fight this pandemic."

They always tell us, right in the open, what this is and what is happening, weaponising and inverting. We just have to pay attention.

So my message this Holy Week is to those who are alone, either physically or spiritually: have courage. If you are here, reading this, there is a reason. You were born for this time in history, and we still have work to do. If you are a person of faith who has been shunned and abused by your church, take heart. God sees your great faith and your riches will be in heaven.

However, even if you not a person of faith this is also your message, because you are here seeking the truth, and you were also shunned for standing up for what is right. So, have courage – you are my brother or sister in truth and that is something special.

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

A Prayer for Divine Scrutiny and Redemption

A Psalm of David

Vindicate me, O Lord,

For I have walked in my integrity.

I have also trusted in the Lord;

I shall not slip.

2 Examine me, O Lord, and prove me;

Try my mind and my heart.

3 For Your lovingkindness is before my eyes,

And I have walked in Your truth.

4 I have not sat with idolatrous mortals,

Nor will I go in with hypocrites.

5 I have hated the assembly of evildoers,

And will not sit with the wicked.

6 I will wash my hands in innocence;

So I will go about Your altar, O Lord,

7 That I may proclaim with the voice of thanksgiving,

And tell of all Your wondrous works.

8 Lord, I have loved the habitation of Your house,

And the place where Your glory dwells.

9 Do not gather my soul with sinners,

Nor my life with bloodthirsty men,

10 In whose hands is a sinister scheme,

And whose right hand is full of bribes.

11 But as for me, I will walk in my integrity;

Redeem me and be merciful to me.

12 My foot stands in an even place;

In the congregations I will bless the Lord.

Psalm 26 NKJV

We begin the muster with an important article from

who has notified us of a…situation…with the Australian Catholic Church (thank you, Dr Pain). From the Catholic Submission to the Covid19 Royal Commission Terms of Reference Inquiry:

Australia’s Catholic bishops supported the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, encouraging Catholics to consider their duty to act towards the common good and in solidarity with vulnerable people in the community. The Church issued information to inform Australian Catholics about the vaccine. …it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process… The bishops’ advice expressed a strong preference for people to have a choice of which COVID-19 vaccine they receive. When that choice is offered, Catholics should choose the least morally compromised vaccine – which in Australia would mean the Pfizer vaccine.

I encourage people to download and read the submission (number 80).

The Pope’s statement according to this article, recently released in his memoirs:

Acrhive article: https://archive.li/9nzzp

“The Pontiff rebuked those who did not receive an injection, or who voiced opposition to them publicly, saying:”

Deciding whether to get vaccinated is always an ethical choice, but I know that many people signed up to movements opposed to the administration of the medication. This distressed me because in my view, being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.

More information has recently emerged regarding the effects and implications of the covid vaccines on the human genome:

New readers may be interested in my pinned article which makes the case for covid democide as a spiritual crime:

While we were subject to predation, how much of what happened was also us ‘demanding a golden calf to worship?’

opines on this, and human nature:

Consider that where there is no clear evidence of benefit, there is only the potential for harm.

South Korea

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Australia’s ‘disappearing ‘flu season’

United Kingdom

USA’s CDC approves dose 9 of covid jab

The white clots pulled from the dead

And now the white clots pulled from the living

Here is how death was incentivised in the US:

And here is what a nurse may say when she is killing your mother using the death protocol:

This article is from 2021 but is evidence of a death triage in Australia:

Similar to what I recently noticed in the UK:

Remember, it was all co-ordinated via the intelligence agencies and military via Operation Warp Speed and the Consortium for Medical Countermeasures and the Five Eyes frame work:

Which I first highlighted when I published Australia’s Novavax contract:

If it were not deliberate, they could have stopped when people started getting sick and dying but chose not to.

If I knew, they knew.

As one US reader has said previously: “so goes Australia, so goes the world!”

66% of my subscribers are outside Australia, with 32% from the US. People know Australia is ground zero for tyranny and want to keep an eye on what is happening here.

is an Australian Substack that covers (among other issues) disasters, farm issues and lab-grown ‘meat.’ I have not examined the information very closely but it is a point of contact.

Sasha Latypova wrote about a failed US bill in Iowa concerning “proposed labelling of the animal products from animals that had received genetic vaccines” that contains important information for Australians:

NSW was set to inject stock with mRNA vaccines in 2023 (this is the first article I ever wrote):

To this day, I do not know if the program went ahead. No one in NSW state government or farm bodies are responding to my multiple emails and website links are broken. If you are in NSW or a farmer, you should probably find out about this, because no one is talking to me.

In the below article, someone apparently made a list of vaccine ingredients and rang poison control (I think in the US) and asked their opinion about it which I thought was clever:

If you want to do the same thing for the Australian Poisons Information Centre, here are the contact details.

The West Australian government (where I am) is paying people to adopt a digital ID for a ‘cost of living relief payment’:

As I recently wrote, things in Australia are very bad right now:

I believe it will get worse, and suspect that universal basic income for complying with digital ID is in the pipeline. The ‘cost of living relief payment’ is likely the first iteration of what is coming. First the carrot, then the stick. Then ‘no one forced you.’

Currently, one of Australia’s biggest retailers is already ‘warning checkouts may go cash-free for Easter.’

Archive article: https://archive.li/BCyge

Last month I highlighted the important writing of

as she detailed her Mom’s experience with turbo cancer.

picked up the torch and did a stellar interview with Kristi:

And more incredible writing from fellow Perth writer

A beautiful essay that had only one ‘like’ (mine).

hits the nail on the head about what we lose when things are absurdly electronic. I like the simple fishing boat in the picture. It reminds me of Christ stilling the waters on the Sea of Galilee or calling the Apostles to be fishers of men. He used parables of fishing and farming because that is what people knew. If people are not connected to nature, how can they understand His parables?

On the second anniversary of the Canadian truckers’ convoy; one of the most important and impactful events from covid times. This is why Trudeau invoked the War Act on you – it was mask off that this was a war, not a health event. Thank you, Canada.

And here is more inspiration:

Remember, we do not need ‘leaders.’ We just need each other:

Finally, our friend

has been publishing the

, and after telling me there were none from Australia, he found some! Enjoy:

From fellow Perth writer

who found a strange old essay on transhumanism:

I need you to realize academics have been openly publishing Transhumanist-related literature on the web since at least year 2004. This essay is so incomprehensibly anti-human and extraordinarily anti-individual that I don't know what to think about it's obscurity. To this day I've not come through such an example of extensive usage of scientific terminology used to evidence & argue for humanity's shared future as an collectively inevitable dystopia. This a manifesto of technocratic-eschatalogy.

Katherine Watt recently wrote a summary of legal history findings to date that elegantly explains why you are seeing what you are seeing:

And what can happen ‘after all this’:

the period of history after the kill box laws are repealed or nullified, whenever and however those laws are struck down. The period of history, that is, when sound legal systems are being rebuilt from the rubble of ruined law.

I have been asked by former policeman, Mark Sexton (copied) to introduce myself to you & to indicate the fields in which I have unequivocal evidence of criminal activity.

I’m going to go directly to the charges. These injections have been carefully designed to intentionally cause toxicity in those injected with them. I can detect at least three, separate features of these injections which would be expected to injure, to kill or to reduce fertility in survivors. These are not mistakes. Each are so obviously deliberate to anyone who has a history of involvement in rational drug design for new medicines.