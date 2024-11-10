The picnickers, Wanda Beach (Cronulla), 1961. Jeff Carter. National Library of Australia. Copyright as per introduction.

Dear Readers,

Earlier this year I wrote Australia a requiem, which is both a Mass and a musical composition for mourning:

In the Requiem article I used vintage Australian photographs to convey my love and sadness for my country and her people, so I thought I would continue that theme here.

If you would like to hear one of the most beautiful musical requiems ever written, please see Pie Jesu sung by Patricia Janečková (3m 30s):

Patricia Janečková died of breast cancer at the age of 25 on October 1, 2023.

As we near the end of 2024, I thought I would provide a coda to my Requiem, which outlines where we are in terms of covid democide.

I was recently made aware of an extraordinary video of a jab-injured Perth man (Rex) and based this article around his testimony. Thank you to fellow Perthian

for alerting me to the case of Rex, and to the Walk of Shame group and Max Freedom (contacts in article below).

Please join me in praying for the healing recovery of our brother-in-Christ Rex, and his family.

We must remember that covid democide began early in 2020 with the care home and hospital murders. In my opinion, there is not enough emphasis placed on the killing in 2020 before the jabs were deployed to the public.

There is not enough emphasis on determining who gave these orders.

Like the Requiem article, I have included a section of Australian media articles. In 2022-2023 the mainstream media reported on young people who had ‘died suddenly,’ and now in 2024 they are largely focussing on cancers and ‘mystery illnesses.’ The media landscape has shifted considerably.

I have also included some more items of relevance to where we are at the end of 2024, and I will show the faces of our friends, family, and neighbours who are victims or suspected victims of covid democide.

This article is more a conversation than a prosecution, and I write to provide encouragement to those who fight to stay alive, comfort to those who have suffered, and documentation for future generations.

We cannot ‘move on’ without the truth, and I am not going to just forget about this. There are simply too many dead, and the lies continue.

Photography by Australian Jeff Carter (1928-2010) who “tirelessly honoured ordinary Australians.” Courtesy of the National Library of Australia, all photographs used for cultural study purposes (copyright statement).

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

***Cultural warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains names and images of people who have died.

Drinking mates, Allundy Station, New South Wales, 1958. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

Article structure

I. Covid democide: care homes, hospitals, and turbo cancer.

II. Rex’s Story – Perth cancer survivor now given 1-2 years to live, heart damage (transcript).

III. BreastScreen WA (Australia) asks patients about covid vaccine status.

IV. Seven weeks of winter: cancers, sudden deaths, and mysterious illnesses in young Australians as reported in the mainstream media (July-August 2024).

V. Hope: First-in-the-world ivermectin, mebendazole and fenbendazole protocol in cancer has been peer-reviewed and published.

Epilogue: On this day, last year - Six months of turbo cancer by Kristi Yapp.

I. Covid democide: care homes, hospitals, and turbo cancer.

Regular readers of EDAU know that the Australian covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation which was war gamed well in advance under the auspices of the Five Eyes intelligence apparatus. The covid response was a live biodefence exercise coordinated internationally under the Countermeasures Consortium (archive) and triggered by our military agreements with the US Department of Defence as the operational lynchpin.

For the most part, especially in the Five Eyes countries (Australia, US, Canada, UK, New Zealand) the government responses to ‘covid’ were similar if not the same. So if there is evidence or testimony from one of these five countries (in particular), you are going to find evidence and testimonies repeated in the other four countries.

As the latest round in the democidal process occurs (release of the Australian federal covid enquiry…after the state enquiries…and the excess mortality enquiry) everyone is missing the lede: that the mainstream media is now inferring the covid response was an act of war on civilians:

Frameworks should be put in place in peacetime…

This was a phrase (and keyword ‘peacetime’) that was repeated in multiple news outlets like PerthNow, the DailyMail, and Canberra Daily, yet curiously, was not found in the report itself. I will have more to say on this in December, but in the meantime, the victims of covid democide operations (Operation Warp Speed (Archive), the biodefense industry) are still suffering, and there have been too many tortured, maimed and killed.

One of the most important things that we must comprehend is that the global health Emergency was declared early in 2020, and directly afterwards, the large-scale murder operations commenced in hospitals and cares homes with ‘protocols,’ not with jabs.

Again: people were being tortured and murdered long before the jabs were even deployed.

Please see the work of

and colleagues, where they demonstrate global deaths inconsistent with a pandemic. In addition to the jabs, mass deaths due to stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes, and non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics):

In their words:

We understand the Covid-period mortality catastrophe to be precisely what happens when governments cause global disruptions and assaults against populations.

On March 1, 2020 in the United States, HHS Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Blanket Waivers for Health Care Providers. (Web Archive 31 March, 2020).

I was first alerted to this document by the work of

. Please see this article that lists all the relevant US legislation from the year 1900, but the documents from 2020+ are critical for understanding who was in charge of the US covid response.

It does not matter what they said, or what one thinks they ‘may have said,’ here is what they did:

In terms of the above March 2020 Emergency Declaration Blanket Waivers for Health Care Providers and hospitals, this document:

Exempted health care providers from patient care standards and regulations that would legally apply in non-pandemic circumstances; authorized stripping patients of their rights to have family members and pastors/rabbis visit them and advocate for them in the hospital or nursing home; supported hospital demands that law enforcement officers remove family and pastors from the premises by force; created conditions for death protocols of restraint, withheld water and nutrition, forcible administration of Remdesivir and forcible connection to ventilators under the ICD-10 codes.

And please see the work of

on the Scottish covid enquiry. The hospital and care home murders were personal, visceral, and what can only be described as demonic.

The highlights video (34m) in the below article is very disturbing but I was absolutely glued to every second. Testimonies covered: stripping of powers of attorney, kidnap, isolation, starvation, dehydration, healthy people had DNRs applied, blanket DNRs issued over all residents regardless of health status, and victims with mysterious ‘injection’ marks that were only noticed postmortem:

Now I want us to remember what was happening in Australia during this time (early-mid 2020).

Even the mainstream media was reporting on the Melbourne care home abuses the “freedom movement” is now carefully avoiding. EDAU readers understand what is happening, but for those who may be new: this was not ‘covid.’

‘Covid’ did not cause this in 2020. This was a choice, and reading this article in 2024 is positively chilling.

Article: ‘Ants crawling from wounds’: horrifying scenes at coronavirus-hit aged care home in Melbourne. 14 August, 2020. Melissa Davey. The Guardian. (Archive).

Here are some excerpts (bold mine):

Care staff brought into the home this week have told Guardian Australia that some residents went without food or water for 18 hours. Faeces were found on the floor. An ant infestation, which had been kept at bay, had got out-of-control in Milka’s room. The staff say they were not given adequate facilities to change out of infection-exposed clothing and basic hygiene was said to have fallen by the wayside, with some residents not cleaned for days. “Then, when our first few residents tested positive they didn’t have severe symptoms yet, so when we asked for them to be taken to hospital the response was again, ‘no, it’s not bad enough’,” Bryndzia said. One interstate nurse brought in to urgently assist was so shocked by what they saw they decided to speak out. “I’ve been into homes before I would describe as derelict, but this was so, so much worse than that,” the nurse said. The first staff member was infected on 26 July, and on Wednesday the state government took over and cleaning teams swept the building. “What happened in the interim is a mystery, and scares the hell out of me,” the nurse said. “So many of the normal staff were missing, furloughed from being exposed to Covid or because they are sick with Covid. So who was looking after the residents? Who was there to urgently fill the gap before we came in?” The nurse said Covid-positive patients also appeared not to have received basic hygiene for days. Some of them had not received their medications for up to five days. “We had a [hospitality worker] at the door keeping an eye on the doors of the Covid area, making sure the residents didn’t invade other spaces,” the nurse said. He did however say that after Milka was taken to hospital, hospital staff told him she had Covid-19, which was not true according to a test she had at the aged care home. “I made an angry call to Kalyna asking why they didn’t brief the hospital properly, but then I found out it was the hospital that decided that they would treat every person from any nursing home as Covid-positive irrespective of the results because they didn’t trust the tests from age care, which in a way is sheer arrogance. “So mum was being treated as though a Covid-19 patient. In the end, it didn’t matter much, because she passed away less than 24 hours later.” Hospitals usually separate aged care residents into separate wards – one for patients with suspected Covid-19 but who had not yet received test results, the other for patients who had tested positive. This was not made clear to Rudy.

Readers, let this sink in:

Every Australian care home resident was deemed ‘covid positive’ upon entering hospital.

Then, this woman dies in hospital less than 24 hours after admission.

This is a global pattern.

This is what they were doing to people in hospital:

In sum:

The nine months of hospital and care home murder and torture in 2020 before the ‘vaccines’ were deployed was not a mistake.

The indemnity provided to these hospital workers by governments was not a mistake.

Someone issued the orders at a high level, which exist in some form somewhere.

This was calculated, this was executed, and now, this is being buried.

As the shots were subsequently deployed, hospital ‘protocols’ became further weaponised and tied to the shots, so that the unjabbed in Australia (a minority political dissident group) were targeted with more aggressive treatment using the deadly non-regulated poison remdesivir and other life-destroying interventions.

And of course as we have known for many years, the shots themselves are injurious and deadly and do not ‘stop transmission.’

Here is the evidence that the Australian government knew exactly what was happening at the federal level:

And at the state level:

They all knew.

All of them.

On the 13th of September, 2022 I took a screenshot of this rather mysterious image:

I found that this image had been circulating on the internet nearly a year prior (here it is on Substack the

).

For those on mobile:

Title: Covid Vaccine Mortality (x-axis shows time, y-axis shows ‘relative deaths’). Left panel of the image: (short-term post vax, 0-30 days); blood clots, thrombosis, myocarditis, strokes, heart attacks, spontaneous abortions, pulmonary embolism, anaphylactic shock. Middle panel of image: (medium-term post-vax, 1-12 months); vaccine-induced immunodeficiency, antibody dependent enhancement (ADE), autoimmune reactions, prion-like destruction, heart failure. Right panel of image: (long-term post-vax, 1-10 years); spike protein-induced chromosomal damage, cancers, severe immunodeficiency, fatal autoimmune disorders, suppressed DNA repair mechanism, infertility/reproductive disorders.

Nearing the end of 2024, this graphic from three years ago seems absolutely prophetic, particularly regarding cancers (long-term post-vax, 1-10 years).

Governments still gaslight, yet more doctors are coming forward, particularly regarding cancer. Some of them said they knew what would happen in 2020 from their own research and bullied young people to take the shots anyway.

The quiet excess mortality in Australia (2022, 2023) and worldwide, particularly of young and working-aged people, is unparalleled outside of current and previous officially-defined kinetic events (war, genocide, democide). However, as I have said in previous articles, I personally stopped keeping record of excess mortality in Australia past December 2023 because the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have become obfuscated.

The first public covid injections in the Five Eyes countries were deployed as follows: UK on December 8, 2020 (Archive), US and Canada on December 14, 2020 (Archive, Archive), New Zealand on February 19, 2021 (Archive), and Australia on February 22, 2021 (Archive).

According to the prophetic ‘misinformation image’ above, ‘cancer’ is in the right panel of image: (long-term post-vax, 1-10 years). As of now, nearly four years have passed since deployment of the covid injection countermeasure called a ‘vaccine.’

As many of you are aware, there are strange new cancers. These cancers began in 2021 and have been called ‘turbo cancer.’

The Ethical Skeptic. The state of things pandemic, we have a cancer emergency. Week 38, 2024. https://theethicalskeptic.com/2024/10/02/the-state-of-things-pandemic-week-38-2024/

These cancers are different to before 2021 because:

People may be diagnosed at stage 4.

People may simultaneously have multiple types of cancer.

Cancers may now occur in children and young people at high rates.

Previously ‘rare’ cancers are now ‘common.’

Cancer may progress extremely rapidly.

Cancer may not respond to normal treatments.

Cancers in remission return.

Pain may not be kept under control using normal opioid protocols.

People may be dead hours/days/weeks after diagnosis, so that when their body arrives at the funeral home they do not look like they have even ‘fought cancer’ in the traditional sense.

Like the strange fibrous ‘clots,’ ‘turbo cancer’ appears to be a new disease that coincided with the rollout of the covid injections.

There is a lot of information out there about turbo cancer from doctors and scientists. This article from

about jab-induced cancer is particularly detailed and provides a large reference list:

Interestingly, the phrase ‘turbo cancer’ now appears to have made it to the mainstream media on October 30. My apologies for using a social media link but I cannot find this anywhere else. The fact that the phrase ‘turbo cancer’ was used on Fox News is important:

Click photo or here to watch video (1m 20s):

In my opinion, the problem is getting too big for them to cover up and I predict that it is likely pharma will swoop in with the ‘cure.’ They were already preparing to do so in 2019, and, again, in my opinion, one of the reasons why scientists were so excited to deploy the mRNA technology in the first place was because they want to use the platform to ‘cure cancer’ and other diseases and elevate their own profiles.

Watch for this messaging: ‘mRNA will be used to cure x.’

2019 Doherty Institute (Australia):

23 September, 2019: New agreement with Pfizer to identify novel targets for cancer therapy. Doherty Institute. (Archive).

The University of Melbourne at the Doherty Institute has entered into an agreement with Pfizer to identify and validate new targets for cancer therapy. “The University of Melbourne is seeking to deepen its relationships with industry and this support from Pfizer is a great example of the synergy that can be found between high quality fundamental research and the translational drug development expertise of industry.”

The Doherty Institute is named after Peter Doherty, an Australian immunologist and Nobel laureate in medicine. Doherty has received grants from the NIH in the US, “is listed as a living National Treasure, had his face on a postage stamp, and has research fellowships, a street and two buildings (in Edinburgh and Melbourne) named after him.” (Archive).

In 2021, Professor Doherty “claim[ed] he never heard of ‘Natural Immunity’, [and] implied it is made up after using it himself” on the Twitter platform. In this tweet, Doherty also obfuscates about the vaccine bioweapon technology, using the terms ‘largely natural’ in conjunction with the mRNA and lipid nanoparticle platforms saying:

lipid is fat, & we make mRNAs, both our own & from viruses, all the time

26 July, 2024:

Press release. Department of Health and Aged Care. Hon Mark Butler MP. Minister. 26 July 2024. Using mRNA technology to prevent cancer and treat disease. (Archive).

The Albanese Government is awarding more than $19 million to six research projects that use mRNA – the medical technology that underpins the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines – to find vaccines to prevent cancer and urinary tract infections.

The University of Queensland project will explore their effectiveness against a range of cancers where few other treatments are available. mRNA vaccines have been shown to target mutated proteins in pancreatic tumours and have potential against other cancers.



The vaccines work to prime the body’s natural immune response against cancer, rather than damage and kill cancer cells. As mRNA vaccines do not damage healthy cells, they have fewer side effects than current cancer therapies like chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Even those prominent in the ‘freedom movement’ are touting siRNA (gene-silencing RNA) as a potential ‘cure’ for mRNA vaccine injuries:

Environmental groups raised concerns years ago about the use of gene silencing pesticides and consequences to the environment and human health. (Wayback machine).

But I am sure our doctors and scientists have ‘worked out all the kinks’ with this genetic technology, right?

In sum, the covid democide landscape has shifted substantially in the past year, weaving more threads in our tapestry of understanding. I will have a bit more about this next month and where I think this may be headed, but in this article, I will focus on items related to this shifted paradigm.

Cattle sale, Wangaratta, Victoria, 1956. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

II. Rex’s Story – Perth cancer survivor now given 1-2 years to live, heart damage (transcript).

* I really recommend watching the video (7m).

Please click here to watch on Rumble - credit to Max Freedom and Walk of Shame below.

Walk of Shame host (L) and Rex (R) in the Perth CBD, Western Australia. September, 2024. Max Freedom video on Rumble.

Transcript: EDAU, errors and omissions unintentional.

Background: a group of people in Perth, Western Australia gather once a month in the central business district. Their group is called ‘Walk of Shame.’ They hold signs, connect with each other and the community, and tell stories of jab injuries, lockdowns, current issues of note relating to tyranny, and describe the actions of those responsible for covid democide to passersby. In this video, a man from the Walk of Shame group (the ‘host’) interviews another man (‘Rex’).

Connect with Walk of Shame:

[Begin transcript: 0.30m]

Host: Rex!

Rex: Hi my name is Rex just for everyone out there, what these guys are saying is total truth. I had cancer back in 1994. Leukemia. They told me I was going to die, very long story but I beat it.

Then the covid thing came out. I’m a teacher. I was forced to get it or was told I’d be unemployed. So I got the first shot like in November of 2021, then the second. After the second I felt a little sick but they said you still gotta do it for work or you’ll be unemployed. Got my third jab in the end of Jan 2022, then what happened – hospital and was dead.

Heart failure.

And when I went in, what they said was ‘oh, no, no, it’s not from the boosters…it’s from your cancer treatment! When you had your chemo it damaged your heart so that’s coming out now.’

How can I be 24 years cancer free, get three jabs and right after the next jab: heart failure?

And it’s been two years and they won’t admit to anything, and its affected my life dramatically as you can imagine because you can see I’ve got a beautiful seven-year-old daughter. And they’ll do nothing. They refuse. Even my medical records they won’t put it. They said ‘no, we have no proof of that because you don’t have inflammation of the heart you just have heart failure it doesn’t meet our criteria.’

So they actually have specific criteria for that, that only qualifies, so just heart failure is not good enough to be dead.

And that was 2022 so fight on!

Host: So Rex, come back. Did this all happen in WA?

Rex: Yeah! Yeah! Here! Here in Royal Perth Hospital! Yeah! Yeah, I’ve been in WA since 2001, yeah. And it’s just been a nightmare ‘cause I’m trying to get lawyers and everything but they can’t because the doctors will not put it on my record. Even though I said ‘put it on my record’ they refused to. They said ‘technically we can’t do that.’

Host: So when was the last time you actually had cancer treatment?

Rex: 1997.

Host: So you have been in total remission since then?

Rex: Yep. Yep. Absolutely no problems because I had to have all the regular medical checkups – nothing. But they still want to blame it on that.

Host: So you’ve had no treatment –

Rex: No-

Host: -for over 23-4 years.

Rex: Exactly right.

Host: And then your heart failure which occurred pretty much soon after the booster-

Rex: -yep, after the booster, exactly, and then they said ‘it’s not that.’

Host: So my daughter is in a similar situation. So…she held off getting the jabs, she’s a teacher as well. And then she was stuck…she wanted to not take the booster and she left it until about a week before they did it, and then a week later they said ‘we’re going to scrap the whole thing.’ And is that your situation?

Rex: A hundred percent. I didn’t want to but they threated to fire me and then after the third, exactly what you said. After that, when a lot of people started suffering they said ‘oh you don’t need to do it now it’s optional now for the fourth, fifth and sixth.’ So exactly.

Host: And how do you feel about that?

Rex: My daughter is here so I can’t say the words [looks at daughter]. I’ve been teaching her vocabulary so don’t – [to daughter] cover your ears!

IT’S FUCKED! IT’S RUINED MY LIFE!

Because, again, now I gotta take meds every day I was already weak from my cancer, you know, beating that of 6-7 years using my own bone marrow, I thought I’d made it through the clear, and now here’s a new avenue I have to go through.

And they’re still only giving – I don’t want to cry – they’re only giving me one or two years to live [voice wavers] because it’s so bad my heart’s only functioning at 32 percent now. And they don’t predict it’s going to get better. So my time is limited so don’t be one of the ones that’s going to die like me. It’s rough [starts crying].

Host: Rex, are you a man of faith?

Rex: [Pulls out cross around his neck]. You can see here, yep. I am indeed. That’s why I think I am still around. Cancer I was supposed to die - 97 percent cancer cells, I beat it. Through faith, and prayer, and hope, which I never lose.

Host: Do you mind if I – is it ok if I pray for you now?

Rex: Of course it is!

Host: Let’s pray for Rex right now.

[Puts arm around Rex’s shoulders].

Thank You God, in heaven, who looks down from above, and cares for each and every soul here. We pray for Rex, who is a father to a beautiful family, and we pray that You would bless him, and his faith would keep him strong in these times. We also know that You’re the God of healing, and we ask for Your healing hands through Your Spirit to go right through this man – a man of faith who believes in God, and we ask that he would be a testimony for Your greatness and Your wonder, and Your ability to heal. And that You have plans for Rex’s life, as long as it may be, for him to be a shining light for You, to shout out for You in this world today. We thank You for Rex, we thank You for his testimony, we thank You for his courage, and You ask to bless him and his family and make him well again.

We pray in the powerful Name of Jesus.

Both: Amen.

Rex: If I can share very quick, my daughter here she just turned seven, she’s IVF. Here’s the miracle. Here’s why I believe in God so strongly. I couldn’t have children. My ‘ingredients’ were frozen twenty-four years. I prayed about it, my wife did IVF, pregnant the first time. She was 38 – frozen twenty-four years…she’s a miracle baby…even by doctor’s standards she’s a miracle, so that’s why I keep going on because I know miracles for myself, for my daughter, are totally possible. So Amen.

Host: thank you for sharing. That’s very personal…we can’t get more personal than that. We thank you Rex. Thank you so much.

Rex: Thank you so much. [Exits frame].

Host: What can you say.

[camera pans to Rex hugging people in crowd].

Host: What can you say.

Rex’s story will not be found in the West Australian newspaper. Rex’s story will not be on Channel 7 news. It will not be on Channel 9 news. It will not be on the ABC. The only way you’re gonna hear a story like Rex’s, is through independent media like Max Freedom.

[cut to people walking through Perth central business district holding signs]

[End Transcript: 7m 5s].

Rex hugs people in crowd. Perth CBD, Western Australia. September, 2024. Still from Max Freedom on Rumble.

With thanks to Max Freedom Western Australia:

Birdsville Hotel, 1963. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

III. BreastScreen WA (Australia) asks patients about covid vaccine status.

August 20, 2021:

Photo taken at WA BreastScreen August 20, 2021

From image:

Why is BreastScreen WA asking you about your COVID vaccination? As you are no doubt aware the Commonwealth Government has committed to a nationwide COVID vaccination program to be completed by October 2021. There is no evidence that the COVID19 disease or COVID19 vaccination has any adverse effect on the breast tissue. Some recently published medical studies have reported a small incidence of mild lymph gland swelling in the armpit on the side of the inoculation for up to 6 weeks after the vaccination. BreastScreen WA is asking you these questions about the date, arm you were vaccinated in, and the brand of your COVID injection so the consulting imaging doctor has this information when they interpret your mammogram images. If you have any queries about this matter please do not hesitate to complete an “our commitment to you form” and leave it with the clinic receptionist or email your queries to BreastScreen WA at breastscreenwa@health.wa.gov.au Yours sincerely Clinical Associate Professor Elizabeth J Wylie MBBS FRANZCR Medical Director

#

October, 2020:

Of concern in breast cancer is that the spike protein interacts with BRCA, which is a long-recognized tumor suppressor protein. That protein regulates genes that have effects against cancer [50]. Cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and prostate are associated with altered BRCA1 activity. BRCA2 mutations are primarily correlated with cancers of the prostate, pancreas as well as melanoma.

[50] N Singh, A Singh. S2 subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 interacts with tumor suppressor protein p53 and BRCA: an in silico study. Oct 2020. Transl Oncol. 13 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1936523320303065

In: Huber, C. (2024). COVID Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them. Substack. The Defeat Of COVID.

East Alligator River, Northern Territory, 1961. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

IV. Seven weeks of winter: cancers, sudden deaths, and mysterious illnesses in young Australians as reported in the mainstream media (July-August 2024).

In the article Requiem for Australia I tracked media reports of young Australians who had died suddenly over a seven-week period from December 2023-February 2024.

In the middle of 2024 the Australian mainstream media narrative shifted substantially to highlight cancers and mysterious illnesses in young people (although some sudden deaths were still reported).

Previously I wrote:

Mark Crispin Miller has been keeping record of people who have died suddenly from all over the world, which you can see on his Substack so what I am doing here is not unusual. Other people see this too. Do we know if these individual people died from the vaccine? Do we even know their causes of death in many cases? No, because the media or the government never reveals the Australian mortality rates or cases by vaccination status, even after they forced us to do the same in order to participate in society.

It is true that we do not know if the individual people in these media stories are getting sick and dying from the covid injection because we are rarely told. However, since I wrote that article we now know that, relative to the vaccinated, the unvaccinated in Australia are not dying in the same numbers:

Allen, DE. 2024. The correlation between Australian excess deaths by state and booster vaccinations. Medical Research Archives, [online] 12(7).

The study explores the relationship by Australia[n] State between COVID Booster Vaccinations and excess deaths. There is evidence of a very strong correlation in ordinary least squares regression analysis. Most revealing is the insignificant correlation…between the unvaccinated and excess deaths.

Heat map from Allen (2024). ‘UNVAC’ is unvaccinated. Darker red indicates stronger correlation.

(If the covid measures work, why aren’t they working?)

In any case, if the unvaccinated are not dying in excess, it is therefore logical to assume that the unvaccinated are also not getting serious illnesses as frequently as the vaccinated.

#

Below is just a small selection of the faces and names of young Australians highlighted in the mainstream media over a seven-week period in winter 2024. Again, we do not know their jab status, but Australian media is now full of these stories, and the selection below even has a bias towards media in Perth. Imagine what it is like in the rest of the country, and with older people.

One thing we now see is that multiple people in one family may be sick. Also, some of them are high-profile and/or politicians, or the media is outright admitting it is the jab that contributed to their illness and deaths.

We pray for their healing, and for those who have died, we pray for their souls.

#

July 2, 2024: Perth man, Levi Tracy, 19, peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning alongside his family. Levi was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkins T-Cell Lymphoma when he was just seven years old and underwent two and a half years of chemotherapy which put him into remission. Sadly, 10 years later when Levi was supposed to be out enjoying his adolescence, he was instead diagnosed with cancer again, this time with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. (Archive).

July 7, 2024: Perth mum Bonnie Stacey, diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma and undergoing immediate treatment and surgery. (Archive).

July 8, 2024: Ballarat mum, Olivia Renga passed away at the age of 33. Diagnosed with terminal liver cancer six months earlier. “Her body was riddled with neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma and was deemed 'rare and aggressive' because it's typically found in the lungs, not the liver.” (Archive).

July 8, 2024: Brisbane woman, Olivia Harlow, 25, and her unborn daughter both died. After she lost her unborn child, in a series of events that have left her family mystified, Olivia went to Royal Brisbane Hospital suffering headaches and blurred vision. 'There was one massive tumour at the back of her head which was almost the size of two golf balls...' (Archive). July 13, 2024: Queensland LNP MP Darren Zanow, was diagnosed with incurable microvascular ischemic disease on his first day in parliament and is stepping down. Microvascular Ischemic Disease commonly leads to early onset dementia because of plaque build-up on the brain. According to the article, the “disease is terminal and his life will be cut short.” (Archive).

July 13, 2024: Melbourne toddler, Oliver Norris, 2, has tumours on his heart and lungs and was diagnosed with leukaemia. No warning signs or symptoms before Oliver started coughing in early June. (Archive).

July 14, 2024: Australian sports journalist Mike Coleman, 68, died “after fighting a rare lung disease.” (Archive).

July 17, 2024: Perth mum and ‘fitness fanatic’ Bec Macnamara, 36, lost her leg when diagnosed with ‘aggressive cancer.’ Ms Macnamara had a 20cm cancerous lesion in her left femur and was diagnosed with histiocytic sarcoma - an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood and bone cancer. 'I'm also sort of conscious that a lot of these rare cancers sometimes don't respond to normal treatments,' she said. (Archive).

July 21, 2024: Sydney boy Tommy, Aged 8, died after developing a highly aggressive form of cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in September 2023. Tommy’s grandfather Stan then collapsed and died at Tommy’s funeral. (Archive).

July 23, 2024: Well-known radio announcer and interviewer Ali Clarke announces she has breast cancer and will be undergoing a mastectomy. “I thought it was very small and manageable. But [they] found quite a lot of small little cancers.” (Archive).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is interviewed by Ali Clarke on covid vaccination. 26 November, 2021. Wayback Machine - transcript. (Has been deleted from main site).

Excerpts (focus on Clarke’s questions, bold mine):

Clarke: Prime Minister, today you are actually sending every Australian household a letter about the importance of a vaccination. Have you actually spoken to South Australian Alex Antic to try to talk him down from some of his threats to your agenda over what is essentially state-based vaccine mandates that push people to get vaccinated?

Clarke: But Prime Minister, when you speak to Alex Antic, or maybe even Queensland Liberal Senator Gerard Rennick, who who has been sharing misinformation, vaccine misinformation, do you say to them, ‘Look, these, the way that you're going about this is actually making it harder for the Government to get consistent traction with the message that it's the community as a collective that needs to get together on this, to put us in the best place possible against COVID-19?

Clarke: But, Prime Minister, the question actually was, when you speak to people like a Liberal Senator and Gerard Rennick, who is actually actively putting out misinformation, do you take him to task, behind the scenes, at least? Prime Minister: Yeah, of course I do, of course I do, and I do publicly as well. I mean, there's no doubt about the Government's position on the importance of the vaccination program, and any suggestion otherwise is absurd.

July 24, 2024: Kellie Finlayson, 28, wife of AFL star Jeremy Finlayson, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2021. She says her “disease was no longer stable” and she has “relapsed” and is “terminal.” (Archive).

July 25, 2024: Adelaide man Greg Hollinshed, 45, hit by sudden stomach pains while on holidays with his partner has been told that he has terminal stage four bowel cancer. Also cancer in his lungs and liver. Prior to his diagnosis, he had worked in the mines for 17 years. (Archive).

July 27, 2024: Both Claire and Aaron Groot (40) from the Gold Coast, parents to two little girls, are fighting stage 4 cancer at the same time. Claire has breast cancer (diagnosed 2019) and “despite all the treatments and her fighting spirit, she is now in stage four cancer and her battle goes on.” Aaron has malignant melanoma (diagnosed 2023). (Archive).

July 29, 2024: Woman dies mid-flight from Brisbane to Melbourne. The crew and medical experts aboard the flight performed CPR on the woman. Emergency crews were waiting on the tarmac to aid the woman upon arrival but were unable to revive her. A spokesperson said police would prepare a report for the coroner and that the death is not being treated as suspicious. (Archive).

July 29, 2024: Canberra nurse Nivek Johnson, 37, was diagnosed with a life-threatening cancer when she was weeks away from giving birth. Ms Johnson was in disbelief after the doctor told her she had a fast-growing and aggressive tumour. 'I had three chemotherapy infusions while my little baby was still in my belly and then I had a small break in order to deliver him via C-section.' (Archive).

July 31, 2024: Wellington (NZ) nurse Maria Packe-Leonard, 53, died with ‘flu-like symptoms,’ now her husband John is now in an induced coma with similar symptoms. Doctors said John has developed a blood infection which is affecting his lungs and kidneys. They have two teenage sons. (Archive).

August 2, 2024: Melbourne father, Maximilliano Toro, was on his way home when he pulled the car over just around the corner from his home. Mr Toro reportedly fell unconscious with a suspected cardiac arrest. Doctors reportedly found a “golf ball size bleed” in his brain. (Archive).

August 3, 2024: Adelaide woman Emily Morton, 28, was struck down with a rare neurological condition so horrific it's nicknamed 'the suicide disease' - and there's no known cure. Morton developed “trigeminal neuralgia - a nerve pain condition affecting the face and head - shortly after a mild case of covid-19 and a booster shot in February 2022.” “It is like acid is being poured on your gums while simultaneously having ice cream on your teeth all day, all while they're being smashed with a hammer.” (Archive).

August 3, 2024: Armidale, NSW woman Suraya Jenkins, 36, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer just weeks after her second child was born. Tests revealed she had stage four cancer in both of her lungs, on her brain and in her bones. (Archive).

August 7, 2024: Rising “political star” in the Australian Labor Party Sarah Carter, 45, is believed to have died from a brain aneurysm. 'They suspect it's an aneurysm ... we don't know whether it was anything she had been aware of. It's come as a complete shock,' a source said. Ms Carter was touted by many as a future Labor MP and was well liked and known in political circles in both Melbourne and Canberra. The first woman to be elected mayor of Maribyrnong three times, she was serving her fourth consecutive term on the council at the time of her death. (Archive).

August 7, 2024: Journalist Jane Hansen died after an 18-month battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer (glioblastoma). (Archive).

A decade ago Jane and I worked together on No Jab, No Play, The Sunday Telegraph’s campaign (Archive) to lift childhood vaccination rates. We changed the law in every state and territory and the Commonwealth, to ensure millions more children got lifesaving childhood vaccinations against whooping cough, polio, measles and other preventable diseases.

Wiki: No Jab, No Pay | No Jab, No Play. (Archive).

August 9, 2024: Mackay man Anthony Anderson, diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and a secondary tumour in his brain. Anthony is an air force veteran and father. (Archive).

August 13, 2024: Renowned Australian opera singer Steve Davislim died on Sunday aged 57 “after a prolonged illness.” The singer performed on the stage in both Australia and internationally in many renowned opera productions throughout his celebrated career, including Così fan tutte and The Barber of Seville. Davislim wowed audiences at some of the world's most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, the Berlin Staatsoper and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. (Archive).

Davislim sings Schubert (1m):

August 10, 2024: Tasmanian YouTuber ‘Pretty Pastel Please’ (Alexandra, 30), died suddenly of lymphocytic myocarditis. “Alex also discussed online her extreme reactions / allergies to basic medications whereby she had endured kidney failure in hospital, and also extreme reactions to the Covid MRNA Vaccine boosters.” (Archive).

August 18, 2024: Sydney mother Ashley Hankin, 39, diagnosed with 7.4cm brain tumour ‘taking up her frontal lobe.’ Because of where the tumour is located, the cancerous cells cannot be entirely removed. (Archive).

August 19, 2024: Sydney man Jack Ryan, 18, collapsed and died in the UK. Jack was working at the Dulwich Cranbrook school in Kent, south-east England when he collapsed in the bathroom of his on-site accommodation. No cause of death given. (Archive).

August 20, 2024: Perth teen Sharney Lee Mitchell, 13, was found deceased in her bed by her parents. Six days earlier, Sharney was taken to Joondalup Health Campus suffering from flu-like symptoms. She tested positive for influenza A and was kept overnight before being discharged the next day, despite still suffering from aches and pains. A representative from Ramsay Health said Sharney was released because she had no fever and her chest X-ray was normal at the time of her discharge. (Archive).

August 23, 2024: Wollongong father, Matt Rose, 36, told he had two to five years left to live after doctors found an aggressive tumour in his bowel that had spread to his liver and peritoneal cavity due to stage four colorectal cancer. (Archive).

August 23, 2024: Northern Rivers NSW ‘ultra-fit’ woman, Jenny Hellyer, 43, suffered two major strokes and a number of mini-strokes. Doctors discovered a small hole in her heart that she was born with as well as a blood clotting disorder with both ‘increasing her risk of stroke.’ (Archive).

August 30, 2024: “Rising football star” Aurelia Haynes, 19, died in her sleep. Haynes was also a law student at Macquarie University, where she was also set to play football. (Wayback Machine).

Chippendale, Sydney, 1959. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

V. Hope: First-in-the-world ivermectin, mebendazole and fenbendazole protocol in cancer has been peer-reviewed and published.

Thus, after reviewing the literature on various therapies capable of targeting the MSCC, we selected, based on in vitro and in vivo studies, several orthomolecules, drugs, and additional therapies that have demonstrated an ability to enhance OxPhos, reduce fermentable fuels, and target CSCs and metastasis. Furthermore, when supported by scientific literature, we included case studies of cures using monotherapy in humans. From this combination, we developed a hybrid orthomolecular protocol, which is proposed as a new therapeutic strategy for cancer.

Vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, ivermectin, benzimidazoles, DON (6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine).

Dietary Interventions for Targeting the MSCC:

Fasting

Ketogenic Diet and Ketone Metabolic Therapy (KMT)

Additional Therapeutic Considerations:

Press-Pulse Therapy

Physical Activity

Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy (HBOT)

The protocol should be followed for an average duration of 12 weeks, regardless of cancer type.

Please click here to see the protocol.

Roadside portrait, Cobb Stock Route (now highway), 1955. Jeff Carter. Copyright as per introduction.

Epilogue: On this day, last year - Six months of turbo cancer.

I am ending this article with a tribute to

who writes the Substack

Please click here to begin the journey of reading Kristi’s book.

Kristi is from the US and her mom Joanne died of covid jab-induced turbo cancer. Joanne was not mandated to take the jab for work. She believed the doctors when they said that the jab would protect others and taking it was the right thing to do.

Kristi’s writing was not just extremely ahead of the curve in 2022, but I believe is one of the most important testimonies to have emerged from the covid years.

In incredible detail, Kristi documents what happened every day, for six months, from the time her mother was diagnosed until she died. Kristi describes the extreme abuse she and her mother endured at the hands of the medical system, as well as her own powerful personal transformation.

Also during this time, Kristi’s adult son Steven died of a fentanyl overdose all the way across the country in California. In 2022, fentanyl overdose killed 100,000 Americans and you can read about Steven here.

I have rarely enountered such brutally honest, introspective writing, and it is both infuriating and magnificent.

Reading Kristi’s book, I was also deeply and profoundly moved by the faith of Joanne.

She never made it to Ireland, but I like to imagine that now she is walking with Christ in gentle green fields surrounded by her beloved birdsong.

St. Patrick’s Breastplate prayer.