Cotopaxi. Frederic Edwin Church (1862). Held at Detroit Institute of Arts.

Share ExcessDeathsAU

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

Support ExcessDeathsAU with a small one-off donation (Ko-Fi)

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

Welcome to this month’s edition of Substack Muster and Democide News.

For new readers, each month I re-cap interesting Substack articles and ‘notable news’ through a democide lens along with a message to readers.

I. Message to readers

II. ‘News’

III. Substack Muster

IIIa. A/V Club - videos and podcasts

IIIb. Who needs the WHO when we have the USA?

IIIc. Global excess deaths reporting

IIId. Focus on Australia

IIIe. Focus on Japan

IIIf. Trauma & healing

IIIg. Words of Grace & renewal

IIIh. NWO-demon alerts

IIIi. Our shared history - WWI & II from both sides

I. Message to readers

Reporting Australia’s excess deaths - update

Measuring excess deaths is important because it is an indicator of population stress. When a population is undergoing stressors like war, democide, famine, sickness, drug abuse, poverty, rapid changes, economic contraction, or totalitarianism, people die above what would be expected (usually a nominated and consistent baseline or ‘historical’ value).

It is extremely important to keep clear, simple, consistent, and accurate records of deaths in a population to assess quality of life and living standards, and one can reasonably expect a developed, highly-literate nation like Australia with a population of only about 25 million people to capably perform this basic function and communicate these data to the public.

Over the past two years I have been reporting the monthly ‘excess death’ (mortality) numbers as delivered by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), and you can see the numbers here:

Over time, and especially in 2023, the ABS reporting has become obfuscated, which I detail in this article:

The upshot is that during 2022-2023 there have likely been 40,000 deaths (ca. 30,000-50,000) above what would normally be expected in Australia, which again, is explained in the above article.

Australia is under severe stress, which has been demonstrated by so many people who have died, and these huge numbers of excess deaths began towards the end of 2021.

This is a chart for Australia that was produced using Mortality Watch:

Please note, the data are age-standardised. This is a serious concern.

Others have been watching Australia’s excess deaths with alarm, and I have embedded their videos and articles in my articles (above).

My intention was to continue the monthly excess mortality reporting in 2024 as I have always done, but the ABS has changed their reporting methods yet again for January 2024. Unfortunately I believe we are now at the point where what is being produced by the ABS for the public is relatively meaningless because the reported mortality numbers cannot easily be compared from year-to-year due to methodological changes in the calculations.

After over two years of record excess deaths that indicate severe population stress, this behaviour by the ABS is totally inexcusable (but of course, they will have many explanations and caveats in line with the statistics™).

In my opinion, this is extremely demonic behaviour on the part of the ABS.

People should also remember that:

Jane Halton (Ed. - who brokered Australia’s vaccine contracts) is married to Trevor Sutton, a high-ranking member of the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The same government body that calculates excess deaths. Halton never declared her conflicts of interest while serving on the NCCC and stated quite clearly in the above linked article that “yes, (she does) take advantage of Trevor's statistical experience from time to time.”

The nepotism at Australian institutions runs deep.

So, I am very sorry, but I will no longer be updating readers on the monthly mortality figures from the ABS. I refuse to engage with this demonic institution that is deliberately wasting our time and money during a time of record deaths.

I am sure other people who enjoy playing around with data, standardising methods, and arguing with government demons can give you more insight, but as I have said from the beginning, the situation we are in is not about ‘data.’ If it were, they never would have rolled out the shots, masks, or lockdowns in the first place and censored anyone who would have questioned what was happening. When the Emergency was declared, it was always the intention that debate and discussion would be quashed and anyone who questioned would be designated an enemy of the state.

Unless a whistleblower from the ABS comes forward, we will probably never know how many Australians have really died in the past three years and why. The fact that there have been no whistleblowers from the ABS detailing the conversations that have occurred around the excess deaths and the real reasons why the changes have been made around reporting demonstrates that this institution is completely captured and therefore, in my opinion, illegitimate.

Whistleblower, I am waiting for you.

I would also caution people about putting their hope in the upcoming Senate enquiry into excess deaths. The panel is chaired and stacked with politicians who are pro-jab and lockdown, voted against the enquiry along party lines, and have been extremely hostile to anyone who questions the narrative.

Last year a motivated reader and I contacted these politicians and their staffers about their opinions on the excess deaths data and you can see their responses in the below article. While their names and parties are redacted for legal reasons, their responses ranged from feigning ignorance, actually ignorant, to completely hostile. These are the people who are now in charge of the excess deaths enquiry in the senate, which, like all the previous Australian covid enquiries, I believe has been designed with a pre-determined outcome in line with Stanton’s principle of genocide denial.

And here is the official response from the government (Labor party) on excess deaths:

In my opinion, what is happening now in Australia, and around the world, is that the perpetrators are running out the clock, and they’re all in on it. The good news is that they are totally mask off now.

On contracts

I want to start this section with the case of Ernest Ramirez Snr from the US – his son, best friend and ‘beautiful baby boy’ 16-year-old Ernesto Jr was murdered by the DOD Warp Speed injection in 2021. FEMA then contacted Mr Ramirez to try to bribe him to change Jr.’s death certificate to show the cause of death as ‘covid.’

Seven months later, Ernest Sr. received an offer from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to help him out with costs, but there was one major issue. They asked Ernest to change the cause of death of his son to COVID so that they could help him out financially. Ernest told them, “I would never do that. I would definitely never disrespect my son in that way.” That didn’t stop FEMA from trying again. Not only did they make this offer once, but they made it TWICE. And he said, ‘No, I won’t do that. I’m not gonna lie on a government document for blood money.’

Lying for blood money.

The case of Mr Ramirez is important because Australians are signing documents to receive small financial pay-outs from the government that state their family members died of something other than the jab, even as they continue to be vocal that it was the jab that killed them. They are also pursuing further financial compensation on top of what they have already received that contradicts the terms of prior payouts. This situation is not a secret - they are open about it in interviews, people just have to listen.

While people can do whatever they wish, perhaps there is something to be learned here with the example of Mr. Ramirez. Where people are not pursuing the truth but mammon, there is a lack of spiritual discernment, which is how we found ourselves in this position in the first place and continue to stumble.

And of course, ‘the government’ has enough money, and is not ‘hurting’ when they have to pay damages. They can print all the money they want and the taxpayers (us) will fork out the bill for years to come. We are already experiencing these effects right now.

In my article on the spiritual implications of Australia’s vaccine contracts I wrote the following:

People who are unfamiliar with evil always expect it to shock and terrify, like what we saw on the streets of Melbourne. But evil whispers. It seduces. More often than not, it is boring, which tricks us into thinking that it does not exist. Spiritual warfare requires discernment. And remember friends, evil requires your consent in the form of a contract.

I am not perfect, but I can relay God’s word, which is full of these cautionary tales for all of us. Australians are infected with greed, and the worship of money really is at the core of our spiritual rot in this country which drove what we saw during covid, and why so many people were so easily bought. I think that is why people are so shocked by the current economic conditions - Australians are not used to grinding poverty and we are ‘finding out.’

In any case, before signing a contract or a document, consider if the contents are true, and think about what you are actually selling when you sign on the dotted line. When the government shows up with money, bribes and words that they will ‘give you your freedom,’ they are not your friends and it is not a win. They are buying your silence and acquiescence to a certain course of events. They are making you shut up and go away. This also goes for the events immediately after a natural disaster. Beware the people in vests and clipboards with contracts and handouts.

All I can do in these individual cases is watch, but I can warn other people who are considering this course of action by elevating the example of Mr. Ramirez in the face of the demons at FEMA.

Where are we now?

I am not a ‘two more weeks!’ kind of person and never have been, but things are not quite right. Even though so many are in dire straits, there is a level of collective denial where it really feels like Matthew 24:38-39:

38 For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; 39 and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.

Full Chapter

The weight of the lies is crushing us, and yet people are eating and drinking, “marrying and giving in marriage,” and those of us with eyes to see can only watch with horror. In any case, with regards to government compliance, the only winning move was not to play, but that does not mean that those of us without myocarditis are not suffering with broken hearts. Watching the deaths day in and day out, watching the ‘eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage,’ all occurring under a heap of festering lies is its own form of torture.

That’s why I coined the phrase ‘witness-survivor torment’ (WST) as an aspect of covid democide. WST is insidious because it is isolating – where does one find people to talk to? Who would believe us? If we talk to people will they just minimise our stories? If we say anything will we be turned in to a psych ward? Cancelled? Lose our jobs? Sound crazy? How do we ‘red pill’ someone with four years of information in five minutes?

Witness-survivor - people who are aware of the covid democide: protestors, writers, activists, dissidents, fired workers, anyone who speaks out. Witness-survivors include the vaccine- and hospital protocol-injured who know they are/were injured including their surviving families, as well as the unvaccinated who were subject to administrative cruelty leading to suicide, depression, loss of income, careers, incarceration, lawfare, etc. To be a witness-survivor, one must be aware that the government-industrial complex is the active and intentional perpetrator of covid democide.

I recently saw an extremely interesting comment below an Australian MSM article: “I hated the unvaccinated because I wanted my life back and they were stopping me.”

(Let that comment sink in. All the implications).

If the official statistics are to be believed (not sure if I do, but they are tied to Medicare records), only 1.5% of Australian adults are unjabbed meaning that potentially very, very few of us actually understand what it is like to have resisted the prolonged terror campaign of state, media and family violence for non-compliance. Now, as survivors, our fate is to watch the death and destruction unfold exactly as we warned would happen.

Worst of all, our families are dying after we warned them not to take the shots. Many of us live in dread of the phone ringing that someone we love has turbo cancer or has died suddenly. They threw us out of the family, and they still refuse to see the truth. We watch their doctors lie, gaslight and weasel. Yet, there is nothing we can say to them because that will not improve their last days on earth as we care for them.

All I can say is that the Message I received which you can take on board is simply this:

“Bear witness.”

That is the last Message I have received so that is my mission and that is what I am faithfully trying to do with the platform I have been given.

It is not easy, being left behind as we have, to watch all of this unfold. However, to those of us who resisted, it appears to be our fate.

I think that is important, and I am glad that we found each other.

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

14 There was once a small city with only a few people in it. And a powerful king came against it, surrounded it and built huge siege works against it. 15 Now there lived in that city a man poor but wise, and he saved the city by his wisdom. But nobody remembered that poor man. 16 So I said, “Wisdom is better than strength.” But the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are no longer heeded.

Ecclesiastes 9:14-16

Full Chapter

II. ‘News’

This year’s flu jab in Australia: 6months+

-There are no reproductive and developmental toxicity studies with Flucelvax® Quad.

-The safety of Flucelvax® Quad in pregnancy has not been assessed in randomised clinical trials.

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated in nursing mothers. No data are available on the use of Flucelvax® Quad during lactation.

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated for genotoxic potential.

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated for carcinogenic potential.

https://www.ebs.tga.gov.au/ebs/picmi/picmirepository.nsf/pdf?OpenAgent&id=CP-2020-PI-02219-1&d=20240430172310101

Staff at Colac Area Health posed as fake patients to make urgent care ward look busy. Direct link. Archive link.

Staff at a regional Victorian health clinic posed as patients in a bid to make the centre appear busier during a ministerial visit, a department investigation has found.

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said a whistleblower tipped off the government about the ruse following her visit. The incident was heavily criticised by Opposition leader John Pesutto following media reports, who referred to it as a "serious scandal". This was rebutted by the Liberal Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan, who said it was "standard procedure" for hospitals to make themselves look busy for such occasions.

Standard procedure.

Standard procedure.

Standard procedure.

Remember the military doing the same thing in Tasmania during covid?

I wrote about it here:

AstraZeneca cops to rare, deadly side effect of COVID jab as lawsuits mount

Direct link

Archive link

Due to a bargain AstraZeneca struck with the UK government at the height of the pandemic to indemnify the drugmaker against potential lawsuits, taxpayers will be on the hook for any payouts resulting from the claims.

TAPPING THE SIGN:

III. Substack Muster

IIIa. A/V Club - videos and podcasts

has a hilarious take on

Absolutely on point.

For a better ‘list,’ please see this compilation by

:

Any overlap with Wootton’s list?

War criminals. Men and women who are currently occupying high-level positions in US government or collaborating private sector entities, or who occupied such positions earlier in the development and deployment of the global Covid-19 bioterrorism campaign. Alphabetical by last name, followed by the government official he or she was or is currently impersonating.

And some fun and creative work by

And

IIIb. Who needs the WHO when we have the USA?

‘Biden-Harris administration’ decides it rules the world and all countries therein, now and forever.

(Being America’s enemy is dangerous, but being her ‘ally’ is positively deadly).

OBEY!

Link to White House

Archive link

is reporting on this situation, please see the articles:

Highly relevant

article:

IIIc. Global excess deaths reporting

Norway

England & Wales

USA (65-84 year olds).

IIId. Focus on Australia

does a great public service by performing content analysis on the 1,814 submissions to Australia’s COVID-19 inquiry, and says there will be more articles coming.

Good job mate.

gets abused and gaslit by Australian MSM.

(Frank Chung where you at my guy?)

IIIe. Focus on Japan

Japan has seen some incredible news in the past months with regards to the vaccines, excess deaths and protests. What has been happening there has been devastating, yet their strength is encouraging. Don’t give up, friends.

日本の友人を歓迎する！

IIIf. Trauma & healing

IIIg. Words of Grace & renewal

IIIh. NWO-demon alerts

IIIi. Our shared history - WWI & II from both sides

Please see this amazing article from

about his grandfather Erich Sonntag who was conscripted to the RAD [

, the compulsory Labour Service] and then to the

. Stephan also describes his grandfather’s service (or as much as he can).

ReichsarbeitsdienstWehrmacht

And some more beautiful photos from World War I, this time highlighting the ‘nz’ portion of Anzac Day with a focus on the conditions the men faced when they came home. Thank you

As I said in my Anzac Day article, too many of us are friends now, and ‘they’ will not get the war they want. We are awake to their scams.

This gives me hope.