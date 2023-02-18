Job and his Friends, oil on canvas painting by Ilya Repin, 1869, Russian Museum, Saint Petersburg.

Background

In October 2022 I argued that the Western Australian government was on the path to genocide of the unvaccinated (or rather democide – the killing of a civilian population as a result of government policy, including by direct action, indifference, and neglect - although I use the term ‘genocide’ for brevity):

I argued that the state of Western Australia came extremely close to the terminal condition of Stanton’s stages of genocide against the unvaccinated, fuelled by a terrified public whipped into a frenzy by the media and the Premier Mark McGowan’s frequent press conferences demonising the unvaccinated (see below).

Combined with the scenes from across Australia where protestors were subjected to physical violence at the hands of the state, the past three years have been dangerous to be unvaccinated in Australia. We have been subject to personal, professional and state-based violence in ways that a vaccinated person cannot comprehend as they showed their vaccine passports to enter the pub and worksites and in many ways continued living their lives. While some vaccinated are injured and dead now, our journeys to 2023 have been rather different.

We are entering the ‘denial’ phase

According to Stanton, after the ‘action’ there will be a ‘denial and cover-up’ phase which is a predictable response of the perpetrators of state violence. Indeed, the West Australian government was priming the public to accept this outcome as early as October 31, 2022. There is a very large gulf between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, and the government and their media are further exploiting this gulf in the denial and cover-up phase.

The linked article from PerthNow focusses on Premier Mark McGowan nominally ending WA’s COVID state of emergency (although transferring SOE powers to police). However, the real signal in the article was this: "Mr McGowan also announced WA would commission an “independent review” into the State’s COVID management...findings would support any future Commonwealth-led review into the pandemic..."

At the time I wondered “What is "independent?" Will the unvaccinated or victims of state violence be allowed to have a seat at the table?”

In the article, the Premier was quoted as saying “Western Australia’s management of the COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in very strong health and economic outcomes and our world-leading response sets us apart from the rest of the country and the world…he expected it would take “three or four months” to complete."

In the comments on my substack article, I wrote the following:

“And there it is. Priming the public to accept that the government: 1) is not to blame, 2) "did the best they could," 3) investigates themselves, 4) investigation is curated to produce the desired result, 5) already using the media to prime the narrative, 6) thin veneer of "transparency" though is anything but, 7) sets the timeframe and parameters themselves (three or four months - if independent, how does he know how long it will take), 8) provides minor superficial corrections to further the show of "transparency" while not acknowledging what they have perpetrated.

The sham investigation begins

The Western Australian government (Department of Premier and Cabinet) is inviting public submissions into its handling of the COVID-19 response through March 16, 2023. According to the terms of submission, you cannot refer to matters before the court and anonymous submissions are not accepted. The Freedom of Information Act 1992 gives the public the right to access government documents, and advises “do not include any information in your submission that you would not want to become publicly available through a Freedom of Information access request.”

The Premier wants people who were subject to his genocidal government and a community that was happy to see them essentially “liquidated in camps” to publicly declare that they are unvaccinated and describe how they have been faring? This is classic Stanton’s stage denial (point 4 above) “curated to produce the desired result.” People are absolutely terrified of the McGowan government and how it has affected their lives. They will not be making public statements. They do not want to be on any lists.

The submission form is also loaded with weaponised language to give the reader the impression that the “government did the best it could” (point 2 above). In order to give you, the reader, the full impact of how language has been weaponised in this document, I wanted to present some of the words here in succession without the intervening ‘filler phrases’ that are designed to blunt the psychological impact:

“new and important” “upskilled” “extensive planning and coordinated efforts” “support public health” “social measures” “resource mobilisation” “quick decision making” “effective implementation” “stepped up” “critical services” “informed and supported” “timely delivery of key messages” “encouraging” “vulnerable and culturally and linguistically diverse groups” “regular and open engagement.”

The purpose of this document is to force the impression that the government loves you, cares for you and did the best it could in challenging times, particularly emphasising the ‘seriousness of the pandemic and the fatality rate of covid relative to swine flu’ (para.).

And finally the form states: “Many West Australians came to rely on the Premier’s daily press conferences.” Yes, the same press conferences where the Premier called the unvaccinated, vaccine injured and peaceful protestors: “drongos, idiots, morons, absolute cretins, and I could use worse language than that…all they do is endanger themselves…they endanger their families, they create social disharmony…a pack of morons” "grow a brain" " (you are) not normal" " (you are) wacky, nutty, dangerous" and "irrational." “Go and get vaccinated and just act like normal, rational human beings…get on with life, like everyone else.” The same press conferences that whipped the public into a state of fearful frenzy.

According to Stanton, governments will block investigations of the crimes, and continue to govern until driven from power by force, at which point they flee into exile. There they remain with impunity, like Pol Pot or Idi Amin, unless they are captured and a tribunal is established to try them for their crimes. The best response to denial is punishment by an international tribunal or national courts. There the evidence can be heard, and the perpetrators punished. Local proceedings should provide forums for hearings of the evidence against perpetrators, with opportunities for restitution and reconciliation.

In previous posts I wrote about how the people of Western Australia appealed to their local councils to relief from the tyranny they were experiencing at the hands of the state government. By and large, local councils were unresponsive to the citizens’ pleas. However, what the local councils didn’t understand at the time was that we expected to lose. We were laying down public evidence for future prosecution.

Imagine thinking that we, the people, didn’t understand how the game is played.

Final thoughts and a ray of hope

The public submission form released by the Premier and Cabinet is a weaponised advertisement for their covid pandemic response, carefully curated to ensure that they are found to have done no wrong. In the article above, Premier McGowan said that the review would be “independent” yet the public submission form is released by his own office and the victims’ identities and experiences are public and known to the abusers. This is a sick joke perpetrated on West Australians, many who have lost family members to suicide, hospital protocols, vaccine injuries and lack of early treatment because of this government’s policies.

However, buried in the form is this: “you can make a submission through the online form below, or you can also send your submission via email to COVID19review@dpc.wa.gov.au”

If you’re unvaccinated and want to let them know this is a farce, why not send them an email and let them know? Even better, cc the email to your local MLA in Western Australia. Or any of the MLCs in WA’s upper house.

If you’re vaccinated, and injured by the vaccine or had a family member injured and die, this is an opportunity for you to step up and have your voice be heard. You have an advantage in this process because you complied and are not “anti-government conspiracy theory terrorists” like the unvaccinated. Unlike us, they can’t say that you “deserve what you got” because you followed their rules. Sure, they will gaslight you, but come on in the water’s fine!

Spread the news and share the link to this article and the submission form, particularly on vaccine injury sites. Copy and paste bits from this article or send them the links. It may never be collated and published, but at least you can let them know how you feel as their ship sinks.

‘Haman Begging Esther for Mercy’, Rembrandt, 1655 (Spoiler alert: he doesn’t get it. Haman is in checkmate).

