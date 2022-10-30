Share

2021: Western Australia.

"Unvaccinated people should be shipped off to a camp and liquidated."

This is what my neighbour of many years said to me after months of a media fear campaign against the unvaccinated in Western Australia.

The Premier of Western Australia, Mark McGowan, called protestors and dissidents “drongos, idiots, morons, absolute cretins, and I could use worse language than that…all they do is endanger themselves…they endanger their families, they create social disharmony…a pack of morons” "grow a brain" " (you are) not normal" " (you are) wacky, nutty, dangerous" and "irrational." All protestors were equated with violent thuggery. (Archive article).

People in Western Australia who went against the narrative were demonised in the media, isolated and “othered” by the government. Even as we paid taxes, we were called “burdens” and locked out of the society we were paying for. (Archive article).

Unvaccinated West Australians were further portrayed by reporter Ben O’Shea as an “underclass” “second-class citizens” and “an army of undead.” (Archive article). O’Shea stated that “people from lower socio-economic suburbs…love the Perth Royal Show…and…aren’t getting vaccinated fast enough…withholding access to public events such as the Perth Royal Show is a good place to start.” (Archive article).

Government-funded media (ABC Australia) pushed the divisive narrative using Professors as spokespeople, particularly around Christmas time. They said that unvaccinated people should not be mixed with, should not be in your home. “Should I invite an unvaccinated family member or friend to a gathering?…Professor (Adrian) Esterman says he would not take the risk…I would say, look, we’ve been friends for 20 years, but unless you have been vaccinated I am not willing to have you in my home. ” (Archive article).

Unvaccinated Australians have also been denied life-saving organ transplants as official policy. (Archive).

During the 2021 media violence campaign against the unvaccinated, the Australian government was building multiple large internment camps through the ‘Centre for National Resilience’ with one constructed in Bullsbrook, Perth. (Archive). The media narrative was that these camps were for “covid quarantine of returned travellers,” but on May 25, 2022 Premier McGowan “floated potentially using the compound as a Commonwealth detention facility.” (Archive).

Now we know that the Pfizer vaccine was never tested to see if it stopped transmission before it was rolled out to the public. (Archive). They keep pounding the idea that there is a “scientific consensus” on the “safety and efficacy” of the injections but scientific consensus doesn't exist if the scientists and doctors who question the consensus are silenced and threatened. And yes, they did claim the vaccine stopped transmission of the virus. (Archive). Regardless, there was no justification to treat the unvaccinated as they have and still are.

The government of Western Australia has claimed to have “ended the state of emergency” yet in October 2022 passed a bill that has done anything but. The Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Act 2022 allows for the following: evacuation and removal of persons, road closures, and (an) authorised COVID-19 officer may enter, or if necessary break into and enter, any place or vehicle without a warrant or the consent of the owner or occupier, direction of persons to remain quarantined from other persons, to submit to infection prevention and control procedures, close any place of business, worship or entertainment, (collect) the personal details of a person, information about the whereabouts of a person, information about the state of health of a person, information about any recent travel undertake by a person, or information about persons with whom a person has been in close contact.

Does this sound like the covid state of emergency is over in Western Australia?

The government of Western Australia has divided, abused and dismissed the legitimate concerns of people for over two years. People in WA have contacted their local MPs with very little success – even in October 2022 they are still dedicated to the ‘safe and effective’ narrative. In one instance I know personally, an MP has portrayed him/herself as the ‘victim’ in this pandemic narrative – of ill health and an ‘angry public’ ‘making threats against them and their staff.’ Over the past two years this government has wielded the power of the state and the media as a cudgel against the people. Yes, people are angry. They have lost everything - homes, families, careers, their children and spouses to suicide - and feel powerless to stop it. How does this make a state actor the victim in this scenario?

Genocide doesn’t happen overnight

The Emergency Management Amendment (Temporary COVID-19 Provisions) Act 2022 is in place, a giant camp stands empty, the Premier has flagged that he would use the camp as a detention facility, and the media has been hysterically demonising the unvaccinated for years. What are we to conclude from this narrative? Any student of history knows that the Holocaust, Holodomor, Soviet Gulags or any other state-sponsored mass murder event didn’t start overnight. There is always a long slow burn of media demonisation and propaganda before genocides and democides.

Stanton’s Ten Stages of Genocide are established criteria used to alert people to current threats of state-based violence potentially leading to genocide. These stages, while defined, can occur simultaneously. See if you find any of them familiar.

Briefly, these stages involve categorising people into “us vs. them” and having symbols for particular groups for the purposes of dehumanisation. The law and political power is used to deny the full civil rights of citizens in order to legitimise the discrimination of minority groups (i.e., if the discrimination is “legal” it is “moral”). Dehumanisation is a pervasive theme by equating the target group with animals, vermin, insects or diseases through consistent messaging in the media.

Through the media and key public officials, the majority group is taught to regard the minority as not human and alien to “their” society – people who are not to be “mixed with.” They are taught to believe “we are better off without them.” They are equated with “immorality.” A key element of the media is polarisation: broadcasting polarising propaganda and indoctrination through mass media and censorship of moderate or voices counter to the narrative. The dominant group passes emergency laws and decrees that grants them total power over the targeted group that erode civil rights and liberties.

Organisation involves specially-trained state-sanctioned militias, groups or ‘special powers’ to carry out orders that conveniently provide deniability of direct state involvement. These groups can be multi-layered government agencies that provide cover and plausible deniability, in other words: finger pointing to ensure “no one is responsible.” These agencies carry out the surveillance, arrest, disappearing, and “unpersoning” of target minorities.

The final stages of Stanton’s Ten Stages of Genocide are “preparation, persecution and extermination.” The final stages begin with lists: victims are identified and separated from the group, tortured and displaced and finally killed. Before this begins, however, victims are disarmed and incapable of self-defence to ensure the dominant group has total control.

Afterwards, the final stage is “denial.” The perpetrators and the state will cover their crimes, deny they committed crimes, and blame what happened on the victims or even claim they were the victims. They will always seek to block transparent investigations of their crimes. They may “investigate themselves” and conclude “by and large we did the best we could at the time” and suggest minor superficial course corrections for the future. The real victims will never be involved in the process. Everything will be carefully curated to produce the desired result.

What I learned in Rwanda

In Rwanda, the media was a key component in the genocide. Local media whipped up hysteria by creating fear against a minority group and there was a catastrophic breakdown in local and tribal government structure.

Seeing their state government turn against them, people in Western Australia appealed to their local councils to form advocacy positions to the state government but to little effect. With some exceptions, the vast majority of local councils simply did not want to “go against government mandates.” Examples 1 2 3.

I was in Kigali, Rwanda in 2007 and visited the genocide memorial which is the final resting place of 250,000 victims of genocide. I never thought that I would see the same elements played out in Australia yet I watched in horror as hate and fear filled the media against a defined minority, just as it happened in Rwanda. The memorial is also an education centre, and people at the memorial told me that perpetrators always tell you to "move on" that "no one is talking about it so it isn't important anymore." What is really occurring is that victims are so confused and traumatised that they feel have nowhere to turn, and least of all to the institutions who perpetrated the violence against them. Their silence is essentially quiet despair as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives.

What I also learned in Rwanda is that even as many perpetrators were being dragged off to justice, they 1) still defended their position and hoped the system they loyally served would protect them, 2) blamed others including the persecuted minority, and 3) claimed they themselves were the real victims despite the backing of the media and the state. Even as the walls of justice were closing in, many continued to prop up the narrative.

I also learned that justice begins with story telling.

Operation Mandate Justice WA

Those in power are trying to ignore, bury and spin what happened in Western Australia, or even worse, continue down this destructive path. Stanton states that “genocide denial” includes “attacking the motivations of truth-tellers”, “emphasising the strangeness of the victims” and “claiming that the victims are receiving good treatment.” (Remember when Premier McGowan said that Western Australia was the “freest most successful society”?) (Archive).

I know for a fact that there are too many people in Western Australia who suffered and are still suffering as a result of the mandates and the injections - physically and psychologically.

If you live in Western Australia and have a story to tell or you are a whistleblower email me at VicParkPetition@protonmail.com

And to the neighbour who told me I should be murdered in a camp: I forgive you.

