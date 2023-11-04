ExcessDeathsAU

Dear readers,

I use the photo of that day as my Substack icon because democide is a societal crime, and has no regard for race, creed, position or religion. It affects all of us. Every shirt represents someone who did something absolutely terrifying that day and the cost of that action we are still feeling. There were few winners to come out of December 1, 2021. No statues, parades, or memorials. The day was banned and shadow-banned from history.

I was saving this article for the December 1 anniversary, but I have the terrible feeling that time is speeding up. So I published it. God Bless all of you wherever you are in the world, and remembering that day with me.

Thankyou so much for remembering this day. My family was there. None of us has worked since. We will never work one hour more than we need to for survival. It broke my husbands heart, heart attack a month later, and he hasn't been well since. We have lost most everything we worked and saved for for decades. Well worth it to avoid the jab. We have no interest now in our extended families, friends or neighbours. Five of them have been injured by the jab that we begged them not to take. Social contract smashed. Yet we feel blessed. We are stronger and smarter than we were before. Never comply.

