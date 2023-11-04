December 1, 2021. Perth, Western Australia. State Parliament. ‘Fluoro lay-down.’

Welcome article for new readers: battlefield philosophy and my articles summarised

ExcessDeathsAU has been banned from social media: I rely on you to share articles

ExcessDeathsAU is demonetising with a hard deadline of December 2025 - please do not buy a paid subscription. Find out why here.

On December 1, 2021, the people who carry the state of Western Australia on their backs told the people who pull the levers of the machine that they were done.

Thousands of us mainly in mining, construction, law enforcement, fire fighting, medicine and transportation placed our uniforms on the steps of state parliament, knowing that there would be no second chances to make this decision.

The notice advertising the ‘fluoro lay-down,’ circulated widely on Telegram, via text, or the old-fashioned way on posters and hand-printed pamphlets in letterboxes. Social media bans prevented much of this information from reaching the public.

The brave men and women of the Pilbara did the same thing.

‘Fluoro lay-down’ in front of the office of Kevin Michel MLA, Labor, member for Pilbara.

For many of us who gathered in Perth that day, we were the only people in our workplaces who walked off the job. Our unions pushed the jab in lockstep with the state and hung us out to dry. It wasn’t until we arrived at Parliament did we see how many of us there really were.

In the months leading up to December 1, 2021 (vaccine mandate day), some of us were subjected to extreme humiliation and bullying on the job. We were publicly shamed in front of our colleagues, isolated, forced to work from home with inadequate resources and then docked for a ‘lack of productivity,’ or made to eat in different areas of the breakroom, until the day came when the government mandate could no longer be ignored.

We could not make most of our colleagues see that if all of us walked off together, the mandates would have been over in 24 hours, especially the workers in iron ore and aviation, whose efforts literally power the Australian economy. If the planes were not flying, the ore was not being dug. If the ore was not being dug, the economy grinds to a halt and Beijing gets mad then the politicians get scared. It’s very simple.

We did not have a leader – it was not a ‘movement’ as such. We simply had to resolve to stick together, which is actually a powerful position.

On the day, that walk that I made from King’s Park to the steps of Parliament House alone was the longest kilometre of my life. I saw a lot of people in tears.

Because it wasn’t just the fact that our careers and livelihoods were being destroyed, it was that we knew at that point we could not stop anyone else from harming themselves. We could not make anyone else on the job stand with us. They did not want to talk about it, did not believe us, or just made vague handwaving gestures about ‘the kids’ schools’ or ‘the missus’ or ‘if it were true it would be in the news.’

During the event of December 1, 2021, there was a level of energetic rage in the crowd that I did not experience at any of the other protests (and I went to all of them, even when it was just me standing alone with a sign in front Parliament early in 2020). The crowd was mainly young, fit men who knew their lives were being destroyed by the state and (here is the backhand) the co-workers who did not stand with us.

That is a wound that has never properly healed, and I cannot pretend otherwise for the sake of others’ feelings. Forgiveness is simply a band-aid over that open wound. Trust is fragile, and once gone, is often lost forever. The silence is brutal.

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”

― G.K. Chesterton

I spoke to a lot of people that day, and their reasons for not taking the vaccine varied. For many, it was religious. Others invoked the Anzac spirit – freedom, mateship, the underdog and ‘sticking it to the man.’ Most knew that there was ‘something wrong’ with the vaccines as our friends and family were getting sick – heart attacks and strokes and the subsequent medical gaslighting.

The hospitals in Perth were collapsing with ambulance ramping at an all-time high and they even cancelled elective surgery – how could this be? It was not covid. We had no covid circulating in the community. The borders were closed. Our friends in the hospitals were telling us that people were having heart attacks and strokes like they had never seen but the media had a death grip on the narrative.

Regardless of the reason for showing up that day on December 1, 2021, everyone knew that the tyranny was out of control and nothing was worth going along with whatever ‘this’ was.

There were speakers at the event from all walks of life: a surgeon who spoke about the vaccine injuries he saw, a vaccine-injured man Bram (hey mate, hope you’re ok) who described his own vaccine injuries. Here is Bram describing his injuries in a video from Freedom Media WA that went viral.

(n.b., Freedom Media WA was an essential part of the Perth freedom scene during the height of the government censorship - if it were not for them, and Bram coming forward with his story when he did, many more people would have been injected and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude).

The MC from the event also recited the famous quote from Mario Savio (“Operation of the Machine”):

There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can't take part! You can't even passively take part! And you've got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels ... upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you've got to make it stop! And you've got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you're free, the machine will be prevented from working at all!

I remember this quote being recited on the day because as a young person I had always marveled at its mystery and power. What would it take for ordinary people to do this? On that day, I found out. That was us. We were the ones who threw our bodies on the odious machine and told them: we will not stand by and participate in your killing, even passively. We will ‘hold the line’ whatever it takes.

Alternate angle of Parliament steps. Note small brown dog in mid-right corner of photo. He was ‘guarding’ daddy’s shirt for the duration of the event. People wrote their years of service and job on their shirts. You can see a ‘27’ in the foreground. Many were 20- and 30- year veterans, but also apprentices, just starting their lives.

Please watch a slideshow of the day, again from Freedom Media WA:

The Premier at the time Mark McGowan said that mandates would be in place for years, which terrified our co-workers into compliance. Our co-workers did not believe us that it was a bluff, and if we held the line, we could call that bluff.

We called McGowan’s bluff.

We were right, and did it all without violence, which would have been a losing strategy.

The government was absolutely desperate for violence to justify the tyranny and none of us took the bait.

In the West Australian mandate timeline I wrote about previously, the narrative quickly fell apart in 2022. I believe it was in part due to so many workers, and most importantly, the iron ore workers, walking off the job. During the mandates in early 2022 I spoke to some workers still on site who said that after the fluoro-lay down, normal rosters were not meeting their occupational health and safety requirements in terms of staffing and had to cut back or share personnel between mines which is not operationally sustainable.

Directly after the event, we went home. Some of us to empty houses as our spouses had left us for not agreeing to be injected by the state (reasons varied). Later came the mortgage defaults and custody battles. Then the lawfare and raids by police for the purposes of issuing spurious firearm prohibition orders, further eroding the ability of anyone to earn a living in the state of Western Australia.

Some people left the country to be able to work without being injected. Some people left the city and lived in tents and caravans, preferring a nomadic lifestyle. They even took their families with them and did a sort of ‘on-the-road’ home-schooling.

Some never went back to the job, instead choosing to change careers or retire and they are doing better than ever – more fit, more financially successful, more in line with God. Their lives have only improved since then.

Some had savings and just went back to work when the mandates lifted but tell me that work is not the same. They do not trust their co-workers to have their backs anymore. Many have experienced catastrophic social and psychological effects due to witness-survivor torment with each day being a struggle, unrecognised or healed by the medical institution that caused the situation in the first place.

Others did not make it to today.

Democide is not just deliberate administrative mass murder, but a whole-of-society crime. Everyone is involved, which makes justice slippery. The covid response took on a life of its own in the community. This would have also been war gamed, and the Australian psyche is primed for self-policing and destroying dissidents.

We who threw our bodies on the machine gave everything we had for our freedom and the freedom of others because it was all we had. Yet, non-compliance was all we needed.

Unfortunately, and saddest of all, we were also proven right.

The purpose of this article is, as always to bear witness to history, and to remind people that we have it in us to change the future.

Lest we forget.

If the world hates you, understand that it hated Me first.

If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hates you, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world

John 15:18-19

Epilogue – Western Australia, ground zero for covid democide