Still from YouTube account Max Freedom media @maxfreedom. Video: UPDATE FROM REX - HEART DAMAGE AFTER TAKING THE COVID VACCINE. Posted 7 January, 2025. Rumble - https://rumble.com/maxfreedom, https://ko-fi.com/maxfreedom

Welcome article for new readers.

ExcessDeathsAU is not on social media: I rely on you to share articles.

Donations gratefully accepted - KoFi

Dear Readers,

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in 2025.

This two-part article has the theme of brotherly love:

Part I: Rex from Perth, jab-injured and still fighting

Part II: Men’s Rosary, Parliament House, December 3, 2021

For new readers, we first met Rex in November 2024, where he gave us his harrowing testimony of vax injury and medical gaslighting. The format was a ‘street interview’ with the Walk of Shame group, which meets regularly in Perth’s central business district (Perth, Western Australia – where I am).

You can see Rex’s initial interview (with transcript) in the below article, which is a comprehensive report on covid democide at the end of 2024. The article also includes contact information to the Walk of Shame group and independent media outlet Max Freedom:

In this new interview, we are reacquainted with Rex and Mr Stuart Chapman (the ‘host’).

Stuart Chapman was one of only a handful of school principals in the state [Ed. – Western Australia] who refused to take the jab and now is active on a number of different fronts fighting for freedom. He worked as an engineer for five years before deciding to go to Bible college in Adelaide, He then moved west again and pastored churches both in rural WA and in Perth. He then felt the call to go into teaching and has been teaching for 20 years being the principal of two Christian schools. Since Covid, when he was banned from teaching for four months as he refused to take the jab, he has become a very active and well-known figure in the freedom movement in WA. He now organises rallies on the first Saturday of the month in Perth CBD called the Walk of Shame.

Rex is also a teacher, and his new interview is really upsetting.

Australia is suffering from a broken heart, and by most metrics is sinking. Those who are ignoring this are delusional, and those who are cooking the books are evil. However, we can also see how much love there is in the world, as exemplified by these two brothers-in-Christ standing on an Australian balcony in the summertime.

In terms of article content, manual transcripts of testimonies are important for the historical record. We have seen so much censorship these past few years; videos are pulled down and information is lost. Additionally, transcripts facilitate accessibility. I have readers from 83 countries, and people with English as an additional language can run the article through their translation apps. Readers with hearing difficulties also find transcripts important for accessing information. AI does not cut it in terms of transcripts – the results are full of errors and the technology does not understand accents or provide background information.

‘AI’ did not stand with us on the steps of Parliament House.

With thanks to

for bringing my attention to the video, Max Freedom Media,

, Rex, the Walk of Shame group, and

.

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

34 A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. 35 By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.”

John 13:34-35. NKJV. Full chapter.

I. Rex from Perth: jab-injured and still fighting

In case of censorship, or for those who prefer: please click here for Rumble video.

Run time: 10m 25s

Setting: Stuart Chapman and Rex are standing on a balcony in the summertime. Native Australian vegetation is behind both men. Stuart is wearing a black t-shirt that says (in white lettering) “NO I will not comply.” Rex is wearing a blue t-shirt that says ‘World’s greatest shave’ (a cancer charity) and a pink baseball-syle cap.

Notes: Transcript by ExcessDeathsAU. Errors unintentional. Back-and-forth interjections (‘yeah’ ‘um’) omitted where they detract from the transcript and do not enhance understanding of dialogue.

[Begin transcript]

Stuart: For those of you who remember, this Rex.

Rex: Hi everyone.

Stuart: We met him at…uh…

Rex: Forrest Chase

Stuart: Forrest Chase, and he told us a very moving story of how he has been injured by the jab and he was going to speak on Saturday when we did our first Saturday of the month at Forrest Place. But you were in hospital Rex!

Rex: That’s correct.

Stuart: So what…tell us what’s goin’ on!

Rex: I just constantly have problems with my heart because it’s not functioning as you know from heart failure so I have good and bad days. So some days I wake up and I…just…breathless and have to go in…and…nothing they can really do except watch me to make sure I don’t die. It sounds morbid but that’s the case because there’s no treatment for what I have. Because it’s not the blood vessels it’s my actual heart is damaged, and there’s nothing they can do except as you know heart transplant but. Oh.

Stuart: You don’t want a heart transplant!

Rex: No. So the only option I have is to go to Royal Perth Hospital whenever this occurs which is unfortunately more frequent than I wish it would be.

Stuart: And what…is that because your heart condition…you basically cannot…you find it extremely difficult to breathe, is that right?

Rex: Breathe, yep. Honestly…so basically all they can do is give me oxygen and monitor me. That’s it. You know - there’s no treatment available so to speak. The only other thing they said might help was if I got a defibrillator [Ed. - ?] but with that, you know, it limits my quality of life. You know, I have my seven-year-old daughter and with that you can’t go swimming, you know, there’s so many things you can’t do, and there’s no proof that it would help.

Stuart: Really?

Rex: They’re like - yeah. They just say ‘we advise this but we can’t guarantee that it would help.’

Stuart: Ok and they’re still maintaining that this is because of the cancer that you had twenty years ago-

Rex: Yep

Stuart: -and you’ve been in remission since then.

[1:45m]

Rex: You know, what I wanted to do is I - I printed out the documents today (sorry - oops! – let me grab ‘em here, they’re all blowing away [Ed. – Rex is laughing]). I brought in my medical documents just so you can confirm what I’m saying is true. So this is when I was first diagnosed, so if you could please read this so people know I’m not making it up as far as my heart failure is concerned. This was my statement to the cardiology department.

Stuart: What? The whole paragraph?

Rex: No, just from here: ‘Rex.’

Stuart: [Ed. – starts reading document]. Ok, “Rex also feels that the coronavirus vaccine that has contributed to his deterioration...”

Rex: And again, they don’t say anything about heart failure or anything. But then if we look-

Stuart: And that’s from the Royal Perth-

Rex: -Perth Hospital, yes. But now if we look, this is when it first happened to my doctor. But now this is the two-thousand-twenty-four one, and look today. There’s nowhere that statement is there. You can read through the whole thing. They totally removed that statement now.

Stuart: Ok so where do you want me to read from?

Rex: From here to here, so if you just sort of peruse down you’ll see there’s nothing to that effect ‘cause they said ‘we have to remove that.’

Stuart: I’ll just put my glasses on.

Rex: So if you just sort of peruse through you’ll see that particular statement that you just read out it doesn’t exist anymore and these are my official medical records from Royal Perth – it’s gone now.

Stuart: Okay.

Rex: So in the follow up statement this is everything they said as far as catching up and they put it down to ‘depression.’

Stuart: [laughs]

Rex: Yeah.

Stuart: [Ed. – reading from Rex’s medical records] “I caught up with Rex today from a cardiac perspective he remains relatively stable. He’s not had much in the way of external extortional symptoms. There’s no palpitations with the exception of the sensation of a skipped beat. And he has no episodes of (?)-syncope.

Rex: [laughs] Yeah, I know. Exactly.

Stuart: [Ed. – reading from Rex’s medical records] “Syncope or decompensated heart failure. He does get some postural light headedness and a degree of tiredness and fatigue. Major issue at present appears to be a lot of other social factors which have led to him having issues with his depression again.” [Ed. – stops reading] so they reckon it’s depression!

Rex: Yeah. Yep.

Stuart: Depression is affecting your heart capability?!

Rex: Exactly [laughs].

Stuart: I didn’t realise that! Wow! [sarcastic].

[Ed. – both men laughing].

Rex: Yeah, it’s a new medical diagnose [sic] that if you’re depressed you’re gonna get heart failure. But you can see on this current statement my first-

Stuart: Let’s go back a step for those who don’t know-

Rex: Yes

Stuart: You took how many jabs? Covid jabs.

Rex: Three

Stuart: Three covid jabs and this all started happening-

Rex: Yep

Stuart: After the number-

Rex: Number third. The booster. So I got the booster in basically in February (my birthday is the 18th so right after my birthday I got the jab). Then by March 1st, two weeks later, heart failure. And again, if you read on, they even put it down to previous medical history, ‘cause as we discussed last time I did have leukemia but I’ve been in remission since 1997. But in this statement as well it goes on to state that this all occurred due to my previous heart condition with my chemotherapy. Never had. Never had a heart condition. But they’re saying that that is why I got sick after what? Twenty-thirty years of no symptoms at all from chemo.

[4m 56s]

Stuart: So what is your heart is your heart running at? At what percentage of a normal heart is your heart running at?

Rex: Basically twenty-seven.

Stuart: Twenty-seven? Twenty-seven percent?

Rex: Yeah, twenty-seven percent. Twenty-seven to thirty. And yet you can see in the statement you can see they’re saying that’s normal [laughs].

Stuart: Twenty-seven percent? [incredulous]. Don’t people literally collapse…I mean [stutters]…the heart’s not pumping properly and the blood’s not getting to the brain…and you could just get up too quickly and you can faint! Do you faint at times?

Rex: Yeah. I haven’t fainted, I’ve been very lucky because I can catch it and sit down immediately but as a teacher I’m always on my feet so that’s always in my mind that I have to stand up-sit down ‘cause I do get breathless ‘cause I have to talk. But they’re saying ‘no it’s your depression, you know. It’s because of that factor that’s causing you to feel these symptoms.’

Stuart: Have you used up all your sick days?

Rex: Um, I have very few left because when I did become ill in 2022 I had to take a month off. And even that I had to go back because I knew I didn’t have much more left. So I think I literally have maybe a week, two weeks maximum left for sick leave.

Stuart: And have you filled any paperwork for trying to get this assessed as a jab injury?

Rex: Yeah I did and then they said I couldn’t submit because the claims had expired. The government put a one-year clause which I wasn’t aware of, so of course a lot of other stuff had occurred previous to the heart failure as I had explained to you or I should say prior to the heart failure. After the heart failure of course I had a serious car accident. I think because light-headedness and not being able to concentrate. Lost my house of twenty years, and to top it off my ex-wife left me because I couldn’t sort of “perform” [Ed. – Rex does air quotes with his fingers] as she said the daily duties that a husband needs to do. Because I was always sick and tired. And she said “it’s not an excuse, the doctors – you know” she sort of took their medical evidence of “you should be okay.” She couldn’t understand the severity and seriousness of it. So basically at the end of 2022 I lost everything. Because of this “so-called jab” [Ed. – air quotes with fingers] that I had to get.

Stuart: And why do you think they said there’s an expiry date for injury claims? There isn’t for other medical conditions? Is there? Or what? Just the covid?

Rex: No, No. Just the covid because they saw the number of cases coming out and the government knew that this would involve big money, so they put a cap on it. They said ‘look we can only afford to pay so much after that – good luck, we can’t help you anymore.’

Stuart: So it’s a money thing.

Rex: A money thing. A hundred percent money thing.

Stuart: If even though they spend billions and billions of dollars, on paying people to stay home and do nothing, there’s no money to pay someone who’s actually injured, when they did what the government told them to do, and they were told, that’s it’s perfectly safe, and they were told ‘do the right thing,’ and they were told that thousands of times, and they were told ‘if you don’t take the jab you’ll lose your job, and you will not be able to work.’ And remember this? Our illustrious premier said ‘I anticipate that these restrictions will be in place for years to come. Years to come.’ That’s what he said. And so people are thinking ‘well, I can probably hang out for six months, I can live off my savings for six months, but I can’t live off my savings for three years! I couldn’t do that!’

Rex: And not only that, but as I told you earlier, of course I went to Centrelink because of heart failure, but I didn’t qualify [laughs] because I was still working. But if I didn’t work I’d have no home, because my rent is so exorbitant and cost of living and I still have to pay child support as well. Because the first thing my ex did unfortunately when she left is file for child support. So even though I had no accommodation, basically homeless, I’m living in a hotel now the government didn’t care they said ‘if you don’t pay child support, you can’t see your daughter.’

Stuart: So your life’s not great at the moment.

Rex: Let’s just say that yeah, it’s been two years but you know, I’m a man of faith, and I’m a man of hope, so I keep strong. But I’m so glad that I found this organisation who are fighting for people who have been affected like me and then ignored like ‘it’s done with so we can move on with our lives now.’

Stuart: It’s so good to have you with us here today, Rex and thanks for coming out and I’m so glad you’re out of hospital.

Rex: Me too.

Stuart: And as we did last time let’s just say a word of prayer for you:

Thank You Father for Rex, thank You that he is still going, and his faith, and that he is fighting the adversities that are being put before him, and we thank You that he has his daughter with him today. We thank You that this will continue to be a great day, we pray that there will be justice, and mercy, for Rex, and we pray that he’ll be out of that situation where he’s at the moment and we can find a home for him soon. We ask You to bless him, and encourage him, we thank You for his faith and his testimony to stand up in the face of these medical tyrants and we pray in Jesus’ Name AMEN AMEN.

Thank you brother. Thank you so much.

Rex: Thank you, always good. Always here to chat, too, anyone who wants to, so, feel free to contact me. Thanks again.

[End transcript]

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Perth, Western Australia. Photo by ExcessDeathsAU. December 19, 2024.

II. Men’s Rosary, Parliament House, December 3, 2021

Two days after the fluoro lay-down on the steps of West Australian Parliament, when the workers of Perth and the Pilbara walked off the job over covid jab mandates, the Catholic men of Perth gathered to pray the Rosary.

Supported by the Catholic women, Christians of other denominations, and the Perth freedom community, the men knelt on the pavement during this dark time in our nation.

Men’s Rosary. West Australian Parliament House. December 3, 2021. Still from ‘A Prayer for Australia’ by Freedom Media WA on Rumble. https://rumble.com/vq659i-a-prayer-for-australia.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Men’s Rosary. West Australian Parliament House. December 3, 2021. Still from ‘A Prayer for Australia’ by Freedom Media WA on Rumble. https://rumble.com/vq659i-a-prayer-for-australia.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

There was a magnificent rendition of ‘God Bless Australia’ and the hymn ‘O come, o come, Immanuel.’

O come, O come, Immanuel,

and ransom captive Israel

that mourns in lonely exile here

until the Son of God appear.

For those who did not live through this time and place in history, it is still difficult to convey our isolation, here at the end of the world. It felt as if we could be wiped off the map and no one would have noticed. We watched them build a large internment camp over many months next to a military base and were not quite sure where ‘this’ was headed.

During the initial stages of the covid military operation the propaganda love-bombed us and said we were ‘all in this together’ but that was not true. Many of our churches went silent in the face of evil or turned houses of worship into jab centres. Those who questioned or petitioned were thrown out of churches, shunned, or viciously attacked and humiliated by those who previously professed brotherly love in the Name of Jesus in good times.

On the 16 November 2021, Bishop James Foley of Cairns (North Queensland) condemned those questioning the vaccines and mandates as ‘ignorant, divisive, prejudiced, conspiracy theorists’ then shut the door on his suffering flock to further discussion: "I'm really concluding that I'm wasting my time talking to them and they're wasting their time talking to me." (Archive article).

Further from the article:

Among the misinformation Bishop Foley said he had received were claims coronavirus vaccines contained cells from unborn fetuses — erroneous information he said he had no time for. "In almost 30 years in this position, I've never encountered such divisiveness and, dare I say, ignorance," Bishop Foley said.

In the Catholic Bishops Submission to the Covid19 Royal Commission Terms of Reference Inquiry on 14 March 2024 the following statements were made:

The Bishops Commission for Life, Family and Public Engagement acknowledged that there were ethical concerns about the way some of the vaccines have been developed or tested. That included the use of cell lines derived from an abortion in the 1970s. The Commission said, “it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process”.

(Contain cells from aborted children vs. produced using cells from aborted children?)

For more on this issue please see:

In 2021, four years after the release of the Royal Commission into Institutional Reponses to Child Sexual Abuse, many Australians walked out of their places of worship and have not returned. The abuse-as-policy during covid was the last straw. Some returnees (or those who never left) are quietly guarding their hearts and minds, still unable to participate in religious life fully due to trauma or existing vaccine mandates for certain volunteer positions.

Please join me in prayer for our faith leaders, brethren, and for the faithfuls who stood up for the truth.

Saint Mary of the Cross (Mary MacKillop). Australia’s first Saint. (1842-1909).

Saint Mary of the Cross, Australia’s first Saint. Whistleblower on the sexual abuse of children by priests, wrongfully excommunicated, refused to comply with unChristlike orders, thrown out onto the street. (Article, Archive).

Canonised 17 October 2010.