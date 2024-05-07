Cottonbro Studio, Stock images.

Dear Readers,

This is a short, sharp article to share with friends and family in Australia (and elsewhere in the Southern hemisphere) who are eagerly lining up for their influenza injections, are being pressured into the injections, or are unsure.

There are some things you should know.

Things your doctor, pharmacist, and nurse are not telling you.

The information comes direct from the government and the literature - this is not my opinion.

I have an obligation to tell you these things because the government is captured.

Please understand, when I told my local pharmacist these things he became very quiet. After looking up the material in front of me, his exact words were: “Oh my God.”

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Document: AUSTRALIAN PRODUCT INFORMATION Flucelvax® Quad (Influenza virus haemagglutinin) For Season 2024, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Direct link: https://www.ebs.tga.gov.au/ebs/picmi/picmirepository.nsf/pdf?OpenAgent&id=CP-2020-PI-02219-1&d=20240430172310101&d=20240507172310101

pdf:

Flucelvax Quad

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated for genotoxic potential.

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated for carcinogenic potential.

-There are no reproductive and developmental toxicity studies with Flucelvax® Quad.

-(Impacts on) male fertility has not been assessed in animals.

-The safety of Flucelvax® Quad in pregnancy has not been assessed in randomised clinical trials.

-Flucelvax® Quad has not been evaluated in nursing mothers. No data are available on the use of Flucelvax® Quad during lactation.

-The effects of this medicine on a person’s ability to drive and use machines were not assessed as part of its registration.

-Incompatibilities were either not assessed or not identified as part of the registration of this medicine.

-Clinical trials such as (NCT03165617) were conducted by the vaccine manufacturer Seqiris: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03165617?term=NCT03165617&rank=1

Genotoxicity in non-mRNA ‘vaccines’

Genotoxin - A genotoxin is a chemical or agent that can cause DNA or chromosomal damage. Such damage in a germ cell has the potential to cause a heritable altered trait (germline mutation).

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19157059/

Relatedly, the people who took the AstraZeneca and J&J and any other adenovirus vaccines need to understand that papers about genotoxicity with this platform are emerging:

https://www.futuremedicine.com/doi/epub/10.2217/fvl-2023-0013

Genotoxicity: a neglected but potentially critical aspect of adenoviral COVID-19 vaccines Random integration of foreign DNA into human chromatin is a mutagenic phenomenon known as insertional mutagenesis. Mutations in the regions of the genome encoding tumor suppressor genes or proto-oncogenes, which play a key role in the regulation of the cell cycle and thus oncogenesis, could result in malignancies [8]. Though adenoviral vectors are known to remain extrachromosomal as an episome with a low propensity for integration into the host's genome [9], a minor integration of exogenous DNA fragments existing within the nucleus is inevitable [10] Even in cases where vector integration rates seem negligible, a benefit-risk assessment is crucial to ensure the long-term safety and efficacy of this class of vaccines.

In light of this information, I often wonder about the case of Adam in the UK interviewed by Dr John Campbell. Adam was injected with AstraZeneca:

In addition to a huge list of ailments, Adam’s body has essentially been ‘turned into a vaccine-induced artificial spike protein factory for two years’ (6m 30s):

How could this happen?

I think about Adam, and this case, a lot, and particularly the people who think that if they ‘didn’t take the mRNA vaccine their DNA is safe.’

I am not saying this is the same mechanism that is involved with the Fluvax, but we are finding out more every day.

More that they are not telling you.

Australia’s TGA

Let’s look a bit more at Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA):

96% of the TGA’s funding comes from industry, the highest in the world.

In 2020-2021 the TGA approved more than nine of every 10 drug company applications.

“denies that its almost exclusive reliance on pharmaceutical industry funding is a conflict of interest.”

Therefore, Australia’s TGA is not a ‘safety organisation’ but essentially a private pharmaceutical labelling body beholden not to the public but the pharmaceutical industry.

https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1538

So going back to Flucelvax® Quad that so many workplaces are eagerly promoting, perhaps with this knowledge you would like to reconsider.

And this was just a short, general discussion on genotoxicity, which was never measured in the studies on Flucelvax® Quad.

I did not even talk about the reproductive issues or the cancer.

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.