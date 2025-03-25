Welcome article for new readers.

Basil Zempilas is the former Mayor of Perth, Western Australia and was mayor during the Emergency powers (19 October 2020 – 20 March 2025). Zempilas has just been elected to a seat in the West Australian Parliament (Legislative Assembly) and has now been designated the leader of the WA Liberal Party (the ‘blue team’ - currently in opposition).

The purpose of this article is a short reminder that specific people in positions of power chose to engage in covid democide and are now being rewarded for executing and creating these orders.

This situation is to be expected because by definition, architects of covid democide:

Are often handsomely rewarded after the democide with government medals and awards, lucrative private industry employment, comfortable retirement, overseas ‘academic posts’ and increased personal wealth.

In Australia, the reward for democide is higher office if still in government. In the case of retired democidaires, multiple lucrative post-office corporate positions. No one in politics is coming to save us.

However, the people are finding new ways to peacefully push back using united non-compliance:

One of Melbourne's hospitality heavyweights says there would be 'no chance in hell' he would let Daniel Andrews eat at his bustling pub - making him the latest in a growing number of venue operators to blacklist the former Victorian Premier.

I will now hand the floor to Stephen from Perth - watch him confront Zempilas and outline Zempilas’ actions during the Emergency powers.

Stephen speaks for me.