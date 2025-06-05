Raising of Jairus’ Daughter. Vasily Polenov (1871). Scientific-research Museum of the Russian Academy of Arts.

This is a quick bulletin to inform readers (particularly in Australia) of an important trial currently occurring in the US and why it is potentially globally important.

As we know, scores of people around the world were murdered in hospitals and care homes according to ‘covid protocols.’ With a few minor variations, these protocols were generally similar and deployed in the same manner. Those living with disabilities, the unvaccinated, and/or the elderly were specifically targeted with these aggressive and lethal ‘covid treatments.’

In the US especially, hospitals were financially incentivised to kill. With every patient who died, they were paid. Hospitals were not paid for every patient they cured. They were paid for deaths.

This situation generated imagery that incited panic, fear, and a world begging for a solution: the vaccine.

I have written about this extensively and platformed others who have as well. In the below articles you can see facts, data, links, and testimonies backing up the above claims:

We also know that the covid operation was a military biodefence operation, and I discovered that the US DOD jointly performed Australia’s earliest pandemic ‘modelling’ which still remains classified. This information was buried in a footnote in tiny writing at the bottom of a FOI-requested document. If you blinked, you would have missed it:

The full Australian national cabinet documents from the covid era are also classified, and even if they were to be ‘released’ I do not have confidence that we would ever see the full military documentation. Ever.

We still do not know who gave the direct orders and the men and women in the specific chain of command during the Australian biodefence operation. In 2025, using FOIs, we are still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

This is important because if we can recognise the methodology of evil, we can tell others how to resist. No one is coming to save us, so we need to do the work ourselves.

#

In 2024 I was listening to an interview with Andrew Bridgen MP when he let slip this bombshell about the hospital murders (I wrote about this previously):

…it would appear would well be the euthanasia or euthanising of elderly/vulnerable out of hospital…to make way for the first wave of expected covid patients back in 2020.

This tiny seemingly ‘throwaway’ phrase (make way) was critical. It meant that the government was anticipating the hospitals to be overrun. They had to ‘make room’ and ‘free up care in the NHS’ based on a predictive model.

‘Making room’ did not mean ‘curing people so they could go home.’ Our families were being murdered.

Therefore:

Did the UK/any government see the covid modelling, panic, and then kill the vulnerable to ‘save the NHS/all hospitals’?

If so, who gave the order to kill?

How did they decide who to kill?

In the case of Australia, I believe these two men know everything that happened:

The left image is Maj. Gen. Paul Kenny. He was the head of Australian covid taskforce, but more important is his background: Deputy Director of Operations at United States Special Operations Command in Tampa, and United States component of the NATO Special Operations Component Command - Afghanistan (NSOCC-A). Please read more about Kenny here.

The image on the right is Mike Burgess - director of ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation). He is also Deputy Chief of Pine Gap - the US NSA/NRO/CIA facility in Australia that (scraping the surface) runs XKEYSCORE and ECHELON.

What they know keeps me up at night.

#

Regarding the current historic trial and global importance: Grace Schara was 19 years old and an accomplished violinist, outdoorswoman, and beloved daughter and sister. She was never vaccinated and she lived with Down Syndrome.

In the below interview we can hear the words of Scott Schara, who is also known as “Grace’s Dad.” He and his family lost their daughter Grace at Ascension Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin after she was admitted with COVID and an unlawful “Do Not Resuscitate” notification was placed, against her family’s will, in her records.

The Schara family faced relentless pressure to have Grace sedated and put on a ventilator. At last, in spite of their daughter being stable and on the way to recovery, says Mr. Schara, Grace was placed on a cocktail of powerful drugs including opiates and sedatives. She eventually lost consciousness and died.

Photos and videos of Grace can be found here:

Interview with Grace’s dad here:

This is the pattern that was repeated millions of times all over the world. This is not a coincidence. There are orders. Someone composed these orders. These orders exist in document format with official government letterhead somewhere. From there, the white-coated minions at the lower level, trained to adhere to protocols, killed.

This trial is extremely important because we will be able to hear many witnesses from the health system take the stand. This is not an ‘enquiry,’ this is a trial. In addition to justice for Grace, the testimonies from witnesses could put together more pieces of the puzzle about what happened in the hospitals.

Therefore, I will be listening to all days of the Grace Schara trial.

For those who want to listen along, the trial will be running June 2-20, 2025 and the link is here published on the Children’s Health Defence Website.

I am so sorry to the Schara family for this devastating loss, and all families who had loved ones murdered in hospitals and care homes under the guise of ‘covid.’

And for readers in Australia, they are killing our families in care homes using the same methods beyond declaration of state and federal Emergency powers. Please closely monitor your loved ones in Australian care homes or keep them at home safely in multi-generational households.

(Where are the ‘freedom movement’ lawyers?)

More stellar work from Australia’s

please subscribe:

Below figures from Shifted Paradigms article showing current use of end-of-life prescription drugs in Australian care homes 2020-2023:

alarming increases in sedative and opioid use, which, given the data is publicly viewable on the PBS Date of Supply data, must have occurred in outpatient or RACFs (not in hospitals):

#

From the bottom of my heart I want to thank Grace’s dad, family and team for pursuing this case. Whatever happens, know that there is someone in Australia tuning in who appreciates your quest for justice - not just for Grace but for all of us.

And to the military-intelligence clowns who have been silent the whole time deploying this operation, watching motivated civilians put the puzzle together years after the fact while our families are being murdered: shame on you cowards.

God will deal with you.