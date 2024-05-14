Alena Shekhovtcova, pexels.com, stock photo

Dear Readers,

Today in Australia our federal money laundering document Budget was delivered to much obnoxious fanfare in Parliament.

While I usually have zero interest in the activities of the creatures occupying Parliament, the Budget is a useful tool in order to determine how they will next appropriate funds for our oppression.

Readers of ExcessDeathsAU will have read this article which pretty much sums up my ‘state of the nation’:

I wrote a eulogy for my beautiful country because many days I feel that it is dead, or perhaps we are in our death throes. I know Canadian readers feel similarly - you guys really, really understand this.

(In any case, I will stay at my post, faithfully reporting on the clown show).

The federal budget is a massive document, and reminds me of that famous line (Americans will know this) “we have to pass it, to know what’s in it!”

I do not have the resources to go through everything with a fine-toothed comb and break it all down for you by the numbers as I would like to, but one thing I did notice is that there is a lot (and I mean a LOT) of money dedicated to vaccines: manufacturing, disease surveillance, research, manufacturer indemnity, vaccine access, and the COVID-19 vaccine injury scheme.

I am sure in the coming days that there will be other more well-resourced people who will publish articles about this for you, but what this means is, as always, they do not need a ‘WHO pandemic treaty’ to oppress us. All the domestic infrastructure is already in place.

However there was a strange item in the budget that I thought you may find interesting.

Why do we have this?

Why now?

Or as a very ‘aware’ friend of mine said upon seeing this “they know…this doesn’t get written up for a ‘maybe’.”

Remember this is the Australian federal budget. They are anticipating substantial costs associated with this item. Readers elsewhere, do you think that this is happening in your country as well?

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Document 1

Budget Paper No.1

Direct Link: https://budget.gov.au/content/bp1/download/bp1_2024-25.pdf (or click here)

Wayback Machine: https://web.archive.org/web/20240514160627/https://budget.gov.au/content/bp1/download/bp1_2024-25.pdf (or click here)

PDF:

Bp1 2024 25 Copy 6.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When reading through the budget, it is important to note that vaccines are always couched in terms of “life-saving” and “stopping the spread.” Platitudes and positive language only.

p. 28

Improving access to medicines Widespread vaccination is crucial for reducing the spread of disease in the community. This Budget will provide $141.1 million over four years from 2024–25 to support ongoing access to life-saving vaccines. This includes support for the expansion of the National Immunisation Program Vaccinations in Pharmacy Program, to allow pharmacists to administer vaccines in residential aged care homes and residential disability services.

p. 29

COVID-19 continues to be a contributor to the burden of disease. The Government is ensuring continued access to oral antiviral medicines on the PBS for those at risk of serious disease, and is providing $490.0 million over four years from 2024–25 (and $107.4 million per year ongoing) to continue the National COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

p. 307

Advance Purchasing Agreements for COVID-19 vaccines The Australian Government has provided indemnities to the suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines, for which the Australian Government has entered into Advance Purchasing Agreements, covering certain liabilities that could result from the use of the vaccines. These agreements support access to vaccines from AstraZeneca Pty Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Switzerland GmbH and Novavax, Inc.

(I wonder why they kept this a secret from the public during the Emergency and the Senate voted not to release the vaccine contracts so I had to):

And how incredibly evil this contract is:

Well, I have a bad feeling about what I am seeing now so I am warning you.

Australian Red Cross Society – indemnities Deeds of Agreement between the Australian Red Cross Society (the Red Cross) and the National Blood Authority in relation to the operation of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the development of principal manufacturing sites in Sydney and Melbourne, include certain indemnities and a limitation of liability in favour of the Red Cross. These indemnities cover defined sets of potential business, product and employee risks and liabilities. Certain indemnities for specific risk events that operate within the term of the Deed of Agreement are capped and must meet specified pre-conditions. Other indemnities and the limitation of liability only operate in the event of the expiry and non-renewal, or the earlier termination, of the Deed of Agreement relating to the operation of the Red Cross or the cessation of funding for the principal sites, and only within a certain scope. All indemnities are also subject to appropriate limitations and conditions, including in relation to mitigation, contributory fault, and the process of handling relevant claims.

Blood and blood products liability cover The National Managed Fund (NMF) was established by a memorandum of understanding between the Australian Government, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood (Lifeblood) and state and territory governments to cover potential future claims in relation to the supply of blood and blood products by Lifeblood. The NMF provides for liabilities incurred by Lifeblood where other available mitigation or cover is not available. Under certain conditions, the Australian Government and the state and territory governments may jointly provide indemnity for Lifeblood through a cost-sharing arrangement for claims, both current and potential, regarding personal injury and loss or damage suffered by a recipient of certain blood products. If there are insufficient funds in the NMF to cover claim costs, the Jurisdictional Blood Committee will consider a report provided by the National Funds Manager to determine the level of additional funds required. The Australian Government’s share of any additional liability is limited to 63 per cent of any agreed net cost.

(Again, why do we need this? Why now? What is going on? It’s pointless even trying to get any information from the government, they will not even release the raw mortality data in Australia by vaccination status because it’s ‘complex technical work’ even though all our vaccination records are in the digital Medicare database and they claim to know EXACTLY who and how many Australians are covid-vaccinated in Australia - yes, according to them there are only 250k unjabbed adults left).

The purpose of telling you this is a heads up. Remember when the government gave the vaccine companies indemnity? Now they are doing it with the Red Cross for blood and blood products.

Let’s keep going.

p. 308

Indemnities relating to vaccines The Australian Government has provided indemnities to a manufacturer of a smallpox/monkeypox vaccine held by the Australian Government, covering possible adverse events that could result from the use of the vaccine in an emergency situation. Indemnities have also been provided to a particular manufacturer of pandemic and pre-pandemic influenza vaccines for the supply or future supply of influenza vaccines under certain conditions (including H1N1 and H5N1).

‘pre-pandemic.’

p. 310

mRNA manufacturing facility – indemnities The Commonwealth has entered into a strategic partnership with Moderna Australia Pty Ltd (Moderna) to establish domestic mRNA vaccine manufacturing capacity and capability in Australia. Under the agreement between the Commonwealth and Moderna, the Commonwealth may enter into a pandemic vaccine advance purchase agreement with Moderna for locally manufactured mRNA vaccines in certain circumstances where an infectious disease pandemic is declared. Moderna will also have the capacity to supply the Commonwealth with non-pandemic vaccines through a non-pandemic vaccine supply agreement. The Commonwealth does provide indemnities to Moderna under these arrangements to cover certain liabilities that could result from the implementation of the arrangement. There are also indemnities provided by Moderna in favour of the Commonwealth for certain liabilities, which reflect risk sharing between the parties and are intended to limit financial exposure to the Australian Government.

See:

Document 2

PORTFOLIO BUDGET STATEMENTS 2024–25 BUDGET RELATED PAPER NO. 1.9 HEALTH AND AGED CARE PORTFOLIO

Direct link: https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-05/budget-2024-25-health-and-aged-care-portfolio-budget-statements.pdf (or click here)

Wayback machine: https://web.archive.org/web/20240514171243/https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-05/budget-2024-25-health-and-aged-care-portfolio-budget-statements.pdf (or click here)

PDF:

Budget 2024 25 Health And Aged Care Portfolio Budget Statements Copy 2.32MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

p. 21

$142.2 million will be invested to increase access to life saving vaccines through the National Immunisation Program and to address declining rates of immunisation among First Nations people.

Remember this:

p. 23

Furthermore, this Budget will include $31.4 million to prevent, protect and control communicable disease in the Torres Strait Islands and far-north Queensland.

(Look out people - not sure what they have planned for you up there).

p. 43

Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR) DISR also works with the Department of Health and Aged Care to support manufacturers of medical products and the industry, in particular to establish and implement an onshore sovereign mRNA vaccine manufacturing capability. This includes working with the Department of Health and Aged Care to monitor and manage critical supply chain risks and supply chain disruptions in the health sector that require international and domestic industry considerations (1.1).

p. 46-47

Department of the Treasury (Treasury) Program 1.4: Commonwealth-State Financial Relations Treasury provides financial assistance to state and territory governments as part of the Federal Financial Relations Framework.6 vaccine-preventable diseases surveillance (1.8) essential vaccines (1.9)

p. 50

Services Australia - COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme (1.7).

p. 73

Table 2.1.10: Performance measures for Program 1.9 Program 1.9: Immunisation Reduce the incidence of vaccine preventable diseases to protect individuals and increase national immunisation coverage rates to protect the Australian community.

p. 109

Schedule of Budgeted Assets and Liabilities The administered Schedule of Budgeted Assets and Liabilities reports estimates for the value of key administered assets, including notably the National Medical Stockpile and COVID-19 vaccine inventories and prepayments, investments in portfolio agencies and the Biomedical Translation Fund, PBS drugs recoveries receivable and cash held in special accounts.

(Picture unrelated to ‘special accounts’ real or perceived)

Well that was fun. Let’s see what the men in fancy dress are up to:

That’s fine. I already did the work anyway:

Oh, there was also this:

The Government will invest $288.1 million to support the further delivery and expansion of Australia’s Digital ID System so more Australians can realise the economic, security and privacy benefits of Digital ID.

and this (p. 25)

Digital Trade Accelerator Program

p. 28

digital mental health service

p. 29

$1.2 billion is being invested into critical digital systems to support the introduction of the new Aged Care Act

p. 35

First Nations Digital Support Hub and a network of digital mentors.

p. 96

digital health infrastructure

p. 219

the digital economy

(There it is).

Final thoughts

As I said in the introduction, I do not have the resources to go through the entire document so I strongly encourage readers to have a look. There is a lot in there that I simply did not have time to show you, and I wanted to focus on the very odd ‘blood products’ item nestled among the vaccine liability items. This is really just the tip of the iceberg, but what it does demonstrate is that the vaccine-digital framework is front and centre for the government.

While the government is gaslighting people about all the ‘great things’ they are doing regarding cost of living, housing and immigration, they are financially fortifying our already existing immense domestic medico-legal tyranny framework:

The government does not need the WHO to lock us down, throw us in camps or vaccinate us by force. People fight tooth and nail to avoid seeing reality of the legal kill box we are in. These delusions are getting people maimed and killed. Others are experiencing extreme cognitive dissonance about ‘why there has been no justice.’ All we have is non-compliance. That is all we ever had.

At this point all I can advise is to get informed, get right with God and pray for discernment because there is no political or legal solution to what we are facing.

Now may the God of peace, who through the blood of the eternal covenant brought back from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep, 21 equip you with everything good for doing his will, and may he work in us what is pleasing to him, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.

Hebrews 13:20-21