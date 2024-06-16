Kindel Media on pexels.com. “Man with gloves holding solar panels.”

On May 16 of this year Australia passed its Digital ID Bill in the House of Representatives. This Bill substantially expands the Australian Government's Digital ID and surveillance system. The Bill previously passed the Senate in March of this year.

Earlier in 2024 the state of Western Australia was paying families to register for a digital ID with a ‘cash relief payment.’ The payment was $250 for each secondary student, and $150 for each primary student and kindergartener.

The recent federal budget slated huge amounts of money to ‘digitally transforming Australia’ and a ‘digital economy’:

$288.1 million to support the further delivery and expansion of Australia’s Digital ID System so more Australians can ‘realise the economic, security and privacy benefits of Digital ID.’

Digital Trade Accelerator Program

Digital mental health service

$1.2 billion invested into critical digital systems to support the introduction of the new Aged Care Act

First Nations Digital Support Hub and a network of digital mentors.

Digital health infrastructure.

I was recently made aware of the following situation regarding Australian electricians in Queensland:

To access the online self-paced Skills Maintenance Assessment you will need to verify your identity using myGovID. The email address registered with myGovID will need to be the same email associated with your electrical work licence record. Update your email address on your licence record.

Western Australia does not appear to have this yet:

Neither does:

the Northern Territory

New South Wales

or Tasmania.

South Australia had interesting language around digital licensing but does not appear to be hooked into the compulsory digital ID like Queensland:

Hard copy licences will still be issued and it's a good idea to carry these with you until digital licences become widely accepted.

Now to the People’s Republic of Victoria.

As expected from a communist dictatorship, the process is infantile, demoralising and convoluted.

Here is a screenshot of the globoh*mo art video, a style beloved by intellectual and moral cowards worldwide that guides you through the process:

Of course:

ESV no longer accepts paper-based applications for licences or registrations.

But then:

Is it legally required that I join ESVConnect? Not yet, but it is strongly advised. It means your details are always up to date (which is a legal requirement), and it makes it much easier for Energy Safe Victoria to update you on CPD, regulatory requirements, and more.

Basically, you do not have to join, but you cannot do much (or anything) without it.

(This is a very communist tactic).

I did not see anything about myGovID for Victoria, but the system seems rather digitally captured already.

Summary:

Right now, one state (Queensland) appears to officially require government digital ID to work as an electrician and one state already seems rather digitally captured (Victoria). The rest appear to take rather more old-school approaches to identification, but if you have more information please let me know.

***Edit. I also want people to pay specific attention to the cognitive warfare tactic that is being deployed here. They learned from what happened during the covid mandates. When they give a specific deadline, everyone downs tools and protests. What is happening here with the licence renewals is that they are picking people off in small groups and singles over an extended period of time. This is a very, very devious tactic.

They do not want this again:

When people say there will be no refusal of digital ID, this is what they mean. There is no fanfare, no mandate, it is just happening. I think people understand that the digital ID will not stop here. When they next scare people enough, they will use digital ID and surveillance with incredible brutality. The worst part about it is that people will cheer as it is happening.

Thank you for reading, and God Bless you, wherever you are.