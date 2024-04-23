In my opinion, the most encouraging thing to have emerged from ‘covid times’ is the understanding that it is our own governments that are the sources of tyranny. While blaming illusory ‘overseas threats,’ our own governments collude with foreign global powers to destabilise, terrify, oppress, poison, and kill us for the purposes of personal financial enrichment, domestic terrorism, depopulation, and control.
Right now, people are waking up to war, particularly the young men who would be co-opted into the lie of foreign wars. For new readers, or people who are ‘just here for the photos,’ I do not think it is possible to really understand this article without watching the following two videos.
Please see this excellent monologue (14m) by the UK’s Alistair Williams, who exemplifies a young man of the Commonwealth saying to those in his own government who would send him to die in a trench: ‘Go to hell, we’re not showing up to World War Three.’
And please see this analysis (‘War and Democide’) by
I am telling you this because they want you to think that you are alone.
Your knowledge and skills are essential to the people in the community who are ‘aware.’ Everyone has a role to play and yours is extremely important. ‘They’ are afraid of you, which is why they are doing everything they can to break and demoralise you though overt and covert humiliation tactics - we see what is happening.
Never forget how important you are. Do not give up.
So, during this incredible time in human history when people are waking up to who really benefits from war, we can go back in time with this knowledge.
We can sit with our fathers, and grandfathers and great-grandfathers, and the Empires and men before them and see not just the Great Wars but the Holy Land through their eyes using the long lens of history. We can think about what is the same and what has changed. We can look at what is happening now, why it is happening and what may happen.
While this is an article about Australian war photography, the ultimate purpose of this article is for you, the independent reader, to consider the time in question (1916-1918) as occurring in a land with an immensely long and complex history.
This broad region of the Middle East has been conquered and re-conquered and divided by many formidable Empires, tribes and family groups over thousands of years and is one of the most culturally and politically complicated regions on earth. Even Australia’s role as part of the British Empire during the First World War was culturally and militarily complex.
I present the information through the lens of history using photographs, which in this case, say more than my words ever can. However, what struck me about the Australian Imperial Forces in Ottoman Palestine was the use of horses and camels as a method of war, as had always been done in this region. The First World War was the last large-scale conflict in which live mounts were widely used for war by the Commonwealth, and these photographs provide a clear window to past millennia - old methods of war with ‘new’ methods of photography.
While this is not an article about politics, readers should note that the entry of General Allenby (Commander-in-Chief of British forces) into Jerusalem though the Jaffa Gate on foot, rather than on horseback, is important.
Briefly, during World War 1 (1914-1918), the Australian Imperial Forces (as part of the British Empire) fought the Ottoman Empire (1299-1922) on the ‘Middle Eastern Front.’ This ‘desert campaign’ began in 1916 when Australian troops participated in allied action in the Sinai Desert and the Suez Canal. In the following year Australian troops participated in a British push into Ottoman Palestine that captured Gaza and Jerusalem. By 1918, Australians occupied Lebanon, Syria and Damascus. Mounted troops of the Australian Light Horse and the Imperial Camel Corps endured extreme heat, harsh terrain, and water shortages, and 1,394 Australians were killed or wounded in three years of fighting in this region.
For Australia, the First World War remains the costliest official armed conflict in terms of deaths and casualties. From an Australian population of fewer than five million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom more than 60,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed, or taken prisoner.
In my opinion, the trajectory of our nation was forever altered because of the First World War, and we lost our best and strongest generation of young Australian men to death, shell shock, injury, and despair.
While researching this article, I viewed and researched thousands of photographs from the First World War. The vast majority were of low-quality (blurry, burned, or water damaged) and/or had repetitive subject matter (e.g., parade grounds, marching in formation for visiting dignitaries, materiale).
The photographs I ended up publishing were either crisply presented, told an interesting story, had Biblical context, or were beautifully composed. I searched databases held by the official war archives of the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA, but only published photos from the Australian War Memorial due to copyright issues and content.
Apart from broad search terms, few of the photographs were organised in any meaningful way in the Archives and labels may be misspelled, so this article took an immense amount of time for me to curate. Another difficulty with this region is how rapidly the names of locations and map borders change due to conquest, politics, and administration. In the end, I mainly went with the labelling of the Australian War Memorial which was relatively accurate for the time and place.
This was not easy.
To the great credit of the Australian War Memorial, they have displayed horrific imagery of Australians at war that include mass graves of Australians, men digging graves for their recently deceased comrades, and stark stories of Australians who were left behind during hasty retreats. These images and stories would not have been made available to the public at the time for the purposes of morale on the home front.
I have not published any of these graphic photographs in this article, but for those interested, they are available on the Australian War Memorial website and in private online collections.
This is war.
Always has been.
Mr. Ibrahim Jaradah Snr. (CBE) has been caring for the Gaza War Cemetery for more than half a century, just like his father before him. The Commonwealth burial ground in Gaza still holds the remains of 263 Australians from two World Wars. The Gaza War Cemetery is the resting place of 3691 soldiers – 3082 of them British, 23 New Zealanders, 23 Canadians, 184 Turkish (Ottomans), 50 Indians and 36 Poles, plus many South African, Greek, Egyptian, German, French and Yugoslavian war dead.
“This,” said Mr. Jaradah, sweeping his arm in arc across the silent graves, “is where war always ends.”
War and democide also affects the people who would document it, such as famous Australian photographer James Francis Hurley, who took many of the beautiful, well-composed photographs highlighted in this article, which display his prior experience as an exploration photographer.
In August (1917) Hurley joined the Australian Imperial Force as official photographer with the rank of honorary captain. Shocked by the carnage in France and Belgium, he showed his 'burning resentment' in such photographs as 'Morning at Passchendaele'
***For readers who do not know, ‘Morning at Passchendaele’ is one of the most iconic First World War photographs. It is slightly graphic, but extremely beautiful, so I will link it only here.
Eventually, Ottoman Palestine ended with the transfer of power between Empires via the stroke of a pen. This region has been shaped by layer, upon layer, of history, culture, narrative, language and tradition clashing and reorientating under the auspices of generations of war for thousands of years. Yet, as everything changes, and so much of what we have been told is a lie, we are ever grasping for what is real, eternal, and beautiful.
Unfortunately, what has been a constant, is war.
What is different now is that we, the readers and subscribers of this Substack in one of 78 countries and beyond, can all read these words via the internet at the same time. We can then agree together, no matter who we are or what our cultural pressures may be or what has happened in the past, that when ‘they’ declare World War Three, we will not be going, because we do not hate each other, and we are not afraid.
Remember the Gaza cemetery, where our fathers went to the grave together. We can choose not to do this again.
And to my fellow Australians, this Anzac Day, when you see the politicians and the brass seated comfortably in their cordoned-off areas away from we the unwashed public, I want you to listen carefully to their words. I want you to really hear them when they speak with forked tongues about ‘fighting for freedom and democracy’ while they terrorise us at home and send us to die for bankers and their own personal enrichment, reaping on behalf of Satan in the service of evil.
I have a message for these selfish, myopic lunatics.
We, the Australian people, decline the invitation to World War Three.
We are not laundering your money.
We are not killing other people’s children.
We do not care what you say.
We do not care what you do.
We see through your lies.
We are not doing this again.
Lest We Forget.
Yours Faithfully,
ExcessDeathsAU
10 When Jesus entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred and asked, “Who is this?”
11 The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.”
II. Australian war photography in Ottoman Palestine
(Any and all errors unintentional - please see ‘Section I. On War’ for curation methods).
IIa. Jerusalem
Jerusalem fell to the British Empire just before Christmas 1917, and the 10th Australian Light Horse was the first Australian Regiment to enter the city. Some units slept in houses for the first time in three years while others were bivouacked in the regions surrounding Jerusalem.3
Within a matter of days of occupying the city, the bazaars, stalls and shops were open for business and Australians were seen casually spending their money.
The historic and religious significance of Jerusalem was not lost on the Australians, with many writing in letters and diaries of their excitement in glimpsing the Holy City for the first time.
Some recorded in their diaries the historic places they had visited and photographed. Thomas Hunt4 wrote: “We were shown where Christ was tried by Herod and we entered the church which contains a portion of the oldest wall and three arches of the house where Christ was condemned and where he started to carry his cross.”
The Jerusalem War Cemetery was created after the occupation of the city in 1917 with 270 initial burials. It was later enlarged to take graves from the battlefields and smaller cemeteries in the region. Within the cemetery stands the Jerusalem Memorial, unveiled on 7 May 1927 by Lord Allenby5 , British Commander-in-Chief in the Middle East.
The memorial commemorates 3,300 Commonwealth servicemen who died during the First World War in operations in Egypt or Palestine and who have no known grave.6
IIb. Going up to Jerusalem
IIc. Jericho
IId. Mount of Temptation
IIe. King Solomon’s Pools
IIf. The Judean Hills
IIg. Galilee
IIh. The River Jordan
IIi. Gaza
The coastal region of Gaza was the heart of the main Turkish defensive position in southern Ottoman Palestine. Three major battles were launched in 1917 by British and dominion forces to capture Gaza. However, only the third attempt to capture Gaza succeeded (7 November 1917), which was due to the prior British success at Beersheba on 31 October 1917 (below section).7
Drake, Lieut. F. M. (1918). A Sixth Century Greek Mosaic at Um Jerar. Palestine Exploration Quarterly, 50(3), 122–124. https://doi.org/10.1179/peq.1918.50.3.122
The plan shows that the original building was undoubtedly a Greek Christian church dating back to the early sixth century A.D.
Buried for many centuries beneath four feet of soil, with no indication whatever of its existence apparent, the floor was come upon by chance during the recent military operations before Gaza.
The marbles are of various tints and colourings, and representative of the finest marbles of Greece and other parts of Europe. These marbles were all imported. The border patterns are of the best period of Greek design, and well worth noting. The beautiful life-like outlines of the birds represented are so true to nature, and show such a deep knowledge of anatomy, that one is filled with admiration for the patience and love which the workman exhibited…
Lieutenant F. M. Drake (1918)
IIj. Beersheba
During Ottoman rule, Beersheba was a heavily fortified town 43 km from the Turkish bastion of Gaza (as above), and the purported scene of iconic Anzac photograph ‘Thunder of a light horse charge’ (first photo, below).8 This photograph has been the subject of controversy for over 100 years, with two competing narratives:
Narrative 1: The photograph was taken when the 4th Light Horse Brigade was staged near Belah, in or about February 1918, and was actually a reinactment of the historic charge for a cinematographer.
Narrative 2: The photograph indeed does capture the ‘real’ charge at Beersheba as recorded by ‘a Turk whose camera was captured later in the day’.9
Regardless of where the photo was taken, the taking of Beersheba culminated in the combat deaths of over 1,000 young men (both sides)10 and the historic city being set on fire (see photo).
III. Portraits
They went with songs to the battle, they were young, Straight of limb, true of eyes, steady and aglow, They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted, They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.
As the stars shall be bright when we are dust, Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain, As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness, To the end, to the end, they remain.
Cool article mate, as lies are so hot right now!....and war is always a close second.
https://open.substack.com/pub/stegiel/p/technics-and-de-civilization?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=tz1pu
THE PARADOX OF THE LIE--1939-www.berdyaev.com/berdiaev/berd_lib/1939_xxx.html
"People live in fear, and the lie is a weapon of defense. The structure of consciousness is deformed by the function of lie, begotten by fear. There exist several types of lies, but the most interesting is that type of lie, which is conceived of not as a sin or a vice, but as a duty. Elementary in type is the greedy lie, as the means for the attainment of egoistical aims. But there is a type of lie, non-greedy, almost artistic, when man does not make a distinction between reality and his own fictitious inventions. This type likewise does not here interest me.
There is moreover a type of lie out of sympathy, which can be to the saving of the life of another man. Uprightness does not signify formalism and pedanticism. The moral act of man is always creatively-individual and is worked for the concrete instances of life, singular and irrepeatable.
*****But most significant is the social lie, affirmed of as a duty. The life of states and societies is full of it, it serves as a support for civilisation, this gives it pride, as being the vanguard against chaos and anarchy."
And pride is so hot right now too!
A Deadly sin in a technicolor Dreamcoat