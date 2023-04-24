The people of Perth, Western Australia were greeted with a new ‘monument’ (L) at Anzac services in Kings Park. (R) cenotaph to war dead. “ Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety. ” (Benjamin Franklin)

Now I understand

Why the Anzacs burned their uniforms

Why my grandfather never talked about Poland

Why the lads in Vietnam dropped out

Why the Iraq and Afghanistan vets suicide

It’s not the deaths

Not really

It’s the lies

Lies the government told me

As they kill(ed) us

With their policies

Then blame(d) us

For their lies

It’s also the rage

A rage that burns as we watch them lie

As they kill us

And smile

All in a line with their poppies

In suits

While we are covered in blood

The things we were forced to do

For their lies

And the things that are silenced

In our country

By cowards

In suits

But remember

There are more of us

Than there are of them

This is our country

They didn’t build this

We did

And we have long memories.

Lest. We. Forget.

Epilogue

RSLWA Chief Executive John McCourt had earlier told how those who attended (freedom gatherings at Kings Park) would be “stupid” and “arrogant.” “On the face of it, what an insult to those dead soldiers who fought for freedom just to have people dancing on their graves.” “That’s the way you repay the people who died for your freedom?”

