Breaking the news. John Longstaff (1887). Art gallery of Western Australia.

We are very lucky to have

to give her opinion on both international and domestic (killbox) laws. Her work has informed my understanding of Australia’s domestic Emergency powers,

and clarified why we are seeing what we are seeing, which is:

It is 2025 and no one has been arrested for fraud and the murder and maiming of Australian men, women, and children.

In this article, she explains to us about the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and legal work that has occurred in New Zealand. She also talks about where her work diverges from the work of others in this space.

On the sixth of February 2025, US President Donald J Trump issued an Executive Order entitled: “Imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court.”

An enterprising reader emailed Ms Watt and wanted to know:

...there is a lot of bluster in the middle section regarding 'Israel.' What struck me is that it really is not about Israel…

Reading between the lines, I wonder if this could be about covid war crimes, particularly your work re: 1949 [Fourth] Geneva Convention, Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, [including Common] Article 3 [defining and prohibiting murder, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture, codified in US domestic law at 18 USC 2441…].

Please read her full response here:

What I would like to impress upon readers is that specific men and women committed the actions that we saw during Emergency powers. They did not need to do these things. They chose to do so, and most Australians I speak to in my daily life believe that if something is legal and sanctioned by the government it is therefore moral.

In terms of morality, seeking approval from the government is dangerous.

Were the actions of (for example) Western Australia’s Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson legal during Emergency powers? Currently, Australia’s ‘freedom legal experts’ are uninterested in discussing this subject, or I am unaware of anyone making serious and credible headway in this area. Again, it was not faceless ‘departments’ doing the maiming and killing, but specific people occupying positions within these departments making deliberate choices.

New readers, I encourage you to open this article and see what happened in Western Australia, when our Chief Health Officer, a former UN bioweapons inspector in Iraq, presided over nearly a year of mass vaccine injuries during ‘covid zero’ and then issued mandates:

Again, if this is legal, is it moral?

Perhaps this former Navy man was ‘saving us all from a bioterrorism threat’:

Or maybe he was ‘just following orders.’

Maybe these justifications allow them to sleep at night. Maybe we will never know, because it is 2025 and none of these Australians are talking, or explaining why they did these things to us.

I always thought that during a mass murder campaign secrets would be difficult to keep, but my notion was proven wrong when in New Zealand, c.11,000 health workers received jab exemptions and said nothing - a true conspiracy during mass murder:

Regardless, we are here in the wreckage, picking up the pieces.

Thank you for reading, and may God Bless you, wherever you are.

Epilogue - Dedicated to the late Dr. Francis Boyle, friend of Australia.

Dr Boyle was always generous with his time and a friend of Australia. We emailed occasionally over the past five years and I sought his advice regarding Australia’s BSL4 laboratory in Geelong.

Dr Boyle believed that Australia’s BSL4 laboratories are hosting offensive biological weapons programs and I agree - the production of injections to maim men, women and children accompanied by financial coercion and cognitive manipulation is, by definition, biological warfare. I also sought his advice regarding conditions leading up to the Iraq war and weapons inspection, and those who did the inspecting.

Dr Boyle also provided evidence that the covid injections are biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

RIP Dr Boyle. I will miss you. Thank you for your advice and compassion for the downtrodden, both in Australia and across the world.