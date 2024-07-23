Share ExcessDeathsAU

Dear Readers,

I was sent this slide deck from a reader. It is authentic. Documentation is: “Approved for public release. Distribution is unlimited, AFRL-2024-0343, 22 Jan 2024, and (43-6601-20).”

Slide deck presented in full without comment.

New readers (and .gov minders), please read about the recent ‘collaborative research’ with the US DOD in Australia:

Also, the Chief Health Officer of Western Australia is a bioterrorism expert, Australian Navy veteran and was a UN weapons inspector in Iraq. He watched vaccine injuries explode during ‘covid zero’ and then mandated the covid vaccine for healthy workers:

And please view work of Australian author

regarding the Countermeasures Consortium:

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Slide 1:

Slide 2:

Slide 3:

Slide 4:

Slide 5:

Slide 6:

Slide 7:

Slide 8:

Slide 9:

Slide 10:

Slide 11:

Slide 12:

Slide 13:

Slide 14:

Slide 15:

Slide 16:

Slide 17:

Slide 18:

Slide 19:

Slide 20:

Slide 21:

Slide 22:

Slide 23:

Slide 24:

Slide 25:

Slide 26:

Slide 27:

Slide 28:

Slide 29:

Slide 30:

Epilogue - Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap, central desert Australia

The station is partly run by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), US National Security Agency (NSA), and US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and is a key contributor to the NSA's global interception/surveillance effort, which included the ECHELON program. The classified NRO name for the Pine Gap base is Australian Mission Ground Station (AMGS), while the unclassified cover term for the NSA function of the facility is RAINFALL.

The location is strategically significant because it controls United States spy satellites as they pass over one-third of the globe, including China, North Korea, the Asian parts of Russia, and the Middle East.

One of its roles is to detect and geolocate the source of electronic signals, such as those emitted by mobile phones. This information is used by the US military to identify and geolocate targets of interest, which it can then attack using special forces or lethal unmanned drones.

Location data provided by Pine Gap was used by the US to kill al-Qaeda and the Taliban soldiers with drones. US drones have also killed hundreds of civilians.

During the 2023 Israel–Hamas war, it is alleged Pine Gap provided the IDF with communications and electronic intelligence which it had collected using two geosynchronous Orion satellites located over the Indian Ocean.

Wiki.