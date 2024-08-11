La Soufriere volcano in April 2021. ( Photo: AP)

recently posted a crazy article: In 2020 lifeguards in Portugal were told to “try saving lives without entering the water":

This article is a perfect example of how the covid era was entirely about breaking people’s minds via humiliation, fear, and compliance. Engler asks: “Is this the maddest “covid” article ever?”

Well…I think I have one that may be just as crazy with ominous undertones.

Article: Volcano erupts on Caribbean island of St. Vincent as evacuation continues. NPR. April 9, 2021. Vanessa Romo, Scott Neuman. (Archive).

On April 9, 2021 the La Soufrière volcano on the island of St. Vincent erupted and the scenes were absolutely wild:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves (aka ‘ComradeRalph’) announced mandatory evacuation orders in a news conference.

People would be boarded onto a Royal Caribbean cruise ship heading to the island, NEMO said, adding it was also coordinating removal efforts by land. In a joint statement Thursday, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises said they were "sending ships to St. Vincent in the Caribbean to evacuate residents."

There was one catch.

Gonsalves said people who wish to board a rescue cruise ship or who are granted temporary refuge on any nearby islands will have to be vaccinated.

So first they were ordered to leave by the governments, and then boarding the ships to safey was ‘a wish.’

I wonder how it went.

If you are a reader from the Caribbean please let me know. I would love to hear from you.

For those interested, Comrade Ralph has a new book coming out '“tentatively entitled” ‘A time of Respair, Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions and Hurricane Elsa in St Vincent and the Grenadines.’

So I ask you readers, can it get any madder? Do you have any articles like this? Drop them in the comments section. I would love to see them.

And for Australians, do not think it cannot happen here:

Remember who ran the covid assault:

God Bless you readers, wherever you are.