In Christ, Hope.
Christmas message 2025 - early posting due to imminent censorship.
EDAU IS DEMONETISING - PLEASE DO NOT BUY A PAID SUBSCRIPTION. I will be off Substack at the end of December.
Thank you for joining me for my third annual Christmas message. For new readers, every year I write an article at this time that is personal and proclaims the Good News of Jesus Christ.
I did not write as much this year because I was going through rather a lot.
This year I was diagnosed with cancer.
I am now cancer-free.
Still feels weird to admit and I just want to put it behind me, but as anyone who has been in this position knows, it is a process with a temporal ‘tail,’ so the situation is ongoing. Every few months that pass I become more confident that I will be around to celebrate the 2,000-year anniversary of Christ’s ministry here on earth, and the 2028 Sydney Eucharistic Congress.
Given that 2024 was the worst year of my life, to be diagnosed with cancer in April 2025 just as I was starting to get a bit better has been, to put it lightly, profoundly mentally damaging. While I am not completely out of the woods, I expect to be ok.
I did not really want to say anything because I am not the focus of EDAU. However, I am testimony to the fact that people who did not receive the covid vaccine can get cancer. I am not the only person in this situation, nor will I be the last.
Talented Tonika at Visceral Adventure, another unvaccinated conspiracy analyst, has been very public about her cancer situation. I highly, highly recommend reading her article. It is phenomenal and educational (or edumacational – as she would put it, for the youfs of today).
Unfortunately, my 2025 challenges were not limited to health issues. Like many Australians, this year I was also the victim of a random attack in public that left me physically scarred and extremely pissed off. The perpetrators received a very light punishment and effectively have the blessing of the state legal system to hurt more people with impunity. The worst part about this situation is knowing that the violence will happen again, and it is likely next time someone will be killed.
As I have written about extensively, Australia is slated for destruction and the social compact has been broken. This Christmas, I would ask readers to please keep the families and souls of Emma Lovell, Linford Feick, Vyleen White, and all Australians murdered by street criminals, judges, and politicians in their prayers.
In these evil times, the evildoers especially prey upon people at their lowest points to get them to submit to the new digital tyranny. Despite everything that happened to me, I did not submit to a digital ID or digital health records (which I originally opted out of years ago when they were introduced). At one point I was subjected to relentless pressure to get jabbed to receive healthcare. Of course I told them to go to hell, that I would rather die than submit to their jabs.
They backed off.
One thing I do want to say about this year though (especially with the cancer), is that any lingering misgivings I may have had about taking a principled stand in my life for what I believe in are completely gone. I no longer care what people think of me, who I offend, or if the government knows what I am saying or doing.
I am 100% done bullshitting around, wasting time, running, subterfuge, fence sitting, or entertaining trolls in my daily life. If before I had 10% chill I am now at 0.
Every day of 2025 has been a struggle, and some days were, and still are, really dark. By design, there isn’t a lot of help from the system that is abusing and killing people. When people tell me ‘oh just go and get counselling’ I grimace. Counselling from the system that tried to inject me and violently excluded me from society? The system that believes I am a dangerous conspiracy theory terrorist for having an opinion? The system that is still trying to jab me with their gene-vaccines?
Yeah – we all know how that ‘therapy session’ is going to end.
Australian psychologists are writing mainstream news articles about why people like me should be shunned and locked up, and West Australians with opinions are still being subjected to regular police raids and surveillance. Mr and Mrs Australia see nothing wrong with this. Like the covid response, it is to “keep us all safe.”
The psychological stress of life in Australia for those with an opinion is overwhelming and, if I may, many could never deal with this level of tyranny when falling on hard times. I have received private messages from people in other countries saying - ‘if I lived in Australia and I were you I would have caved a long time ago.’
For people who are also in this situation, I highly recommend the work of American clinical psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin. He is anti-pharma and anti-narrative, a fantastic writer, and has great guests on his podcast.
This year, Satan became obscenely and intimately interested in me, not just in the form of material hardships but immense spiritual warfare in the form of extreme psychological torture. What happened between 2020-2024 was a cakewalk compared to what I experienced this year.
Satan threw up million-Watt roadblocks to discourage me from the Way.
Ol’ Scratch failed.
In this Christmas message, I particularly want to let other unvaccinated people out there dealing with cancer (and other serious health issues) that you are not alone. I see you and understand what you are going through. What you are experiencing is real and I will not gaslight or victim-blame you. I deeply understand your profound isolation and grief. We endured years of tyranny and humiliation, resisted the jab, lost everything and warned other people, only to get cancer. This is really sad and unfair, and some days going on seems rather pointless. I get it. The loneliness is absolutely crushing.
I also wanted to send a message to victims of crime in Australia – not just the high-profile cases but the people who are quietly enduring the physical, mental, and financial effects of the vile systemic evil that has enveloped our nation. Australians are being destroyed by a system that is evil to the core and includes the crime of murder-by-judge where violent perpetrators are released on bail to kill and maim again.
Of course, we who fought the covid tyranny understand that the government will not save us, which extends to the judiciary, where crime is now ‘a good thing’ because criminals are unpunished. Crime is considered ‘good’ to the system because the system is inverted and evil - the laws are now immoral. This is what it really means to deal with the ‘powers and principalities’ of darkness, and is why what is happening is spiritual warfare, and why, in the end, all we can do is choose to make a stand every time Satan comes at us.
11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Ephesians 6:11-13 NKJV
The thing about life is that no one lives forever. As human beings, this is a strangely difficult concept to grasp, even though everyone reading these words will all have this experience, often accompanied by enormous physical and mental suffering. Jesus Christ, who is God, suffered both physically and mentally before He died in a way that has been described as “beyond our imagining.”
He is ridiculed; abandoned by his friends; and forced to sit, helpless, as his mother weeps. He experienced all the typical negative emotions we might in such torture: fear, sadness, anger, and so on. But we would feel them in a limited way, and at different times experience each one more or less. Our Lord experienced all of them to their maximum, and all of them at the same time. In both his body and his mind, then, Jesus suffers with an intensity possible only for the perfect man.
Still, his sorrow does not end there. Like us, Christ suffered in body, mind, and soul. And his spiritual pain would perhaps swallow even his physical and mental anguish.
Dear friends, despite enormous physical, mental, and spiritual suffering in 2025, somehow the sun keeps rising every day and I am still here. So are you. Our earthly pilgrimages are not yet complete, our missions yet to be realised. I am honoured to be walking with each one of you. Thank you to the people who supported me during this time with messages – either on Substack or IRL. You know who you are. I love you.
#
Finally, unless something changes in the next few weeks, this is likely to be my last message delivered via Substack and I will be leaving the platform at the end of December.
Today Australians woke up to the news that Substack will be complying with the eSafety legislation. This news was delivered via email. Substack is not listed in the Australian government legislation of platforms that will be censored but are choosing to comply with the legislation. Their reasons are their own.
Hi there,
We wanted to give you a quick heads-up that in order to comply with the Online Safety Act, Substack is introducing age verification steps for readers in Australia.
Here’s what to know:
Your connection with your subscribers won’t change. The way you publish content for your audience remains the same. Your email list, publishing process, and relationship with your readers are not affected.
Verifying your age is required to access the Substack app if you’re in Australia. Once verified, readers can continue to enjoy the full Substack experience as usual.
Paid subscribers are already verified. Anyone with a credit card on file (for example, paid subscribers) is already considered verified—no extra steps are needed.
Many readers are already verified. Because all online platforms must implement age verification, some users may have already completed this through Stripe or Persona and won’t need to do it again.
Your data is private. The verification process is secure and handled by trusted providers like Stripe and Persona.
We’re complying with the Online Safety Act and are working to make this transition as smooth as possible for everyone. Please visit our policy page for more information on how the Online Safety Act may impact your content.
You can check your verification status here. If you’d like to encourage your subscribers in Australia to verify their age and avoid any interruptions, you can share the following message:
Australia’s Online Safety Act is requiring platforms like Substack to introduce age verification for readers.
Verifying your age is required to access the Substack app in Australia.
The process is secure and handled by trusted providers like Stripe and Persona.
To avoid any interruptions in seeing the great stuff on Substack, make sure you verify your age. For details on how to verify your age, or if you have questions, please visit Substack’s support page.
Thanks for everything you do to help make Substack the home for great culture,
Standards and Enforcement @ Substack
© 2025 Substack Inc.
548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104
For all their screeching about free speech, Substack have proven themselves to be absolute cucks. As the platform devolves into AI slopulism, they will reap what they have sown. A new Hundred Flowers Campaign for the lowest common denominator as the techbros ride off into the sunset with their beautiful new future, ruling over the ashes.
I am able to send you this final message without providing ‘age assurance’ (biometrics, digital ID, government ID) because I am still able to log in via Stripe – the proxy age assurance. Once I disconnect Stripe from my Substack at the end of December, I will be removing my content from Hamish McKenzie’s website. As I have been saying for many months, disconnecting Stripe from Substack elicits a financial chain reaction that causes automatic pro-rata payments to paid subscribers. Had I not been demonetising since July, I would be in severe financial hardship right now.
Successful Australian Substack authors with a ‘tick’ next to their names who are just waking up to the reality in which we find ourselves and want to escape better hope they have enough to cover the payouts.
Many people have asked me if they are able to download, mirror, or upload my articles to other sites. My answer is a resounding YES.
I wrote these articles for you.
Relatedly, all my articles and embedded contents are downloaded offline in triplicate and stored in emp-proof pouches. I will also be printing the information into a physical library. It is my hope that our grandchildren will pull their contents from a smoking crater to teach others – and their children, and their children’s children, about the great covid democide of 2020.
No doubt, they will still be experiencing the effects. (In particular, I often wonder about the female children born to vaccinated mothers).
For motivated readers, I have linked all my articles and the archive links below. Please do whatever you like with them.
If you are receiving this email in your inbox, I have your email downloaded offline. If I decide to more to another platform or set up my own website, you will begin receiving emails from me in what hopefully will be a smooth transition.
During my time on Substack, I published Australia’s Novavax contracts after the Senate voted not to release them, and using West Australian state parliamentary documents, discovered who in state government was responsible for watching the vaccine injuries roll in for months under ‘covid zero’ before mandating. I also developed a lexicon for covid democide that outlined perpetrators and victims. We had entered uncharted waters globally and needed someone to define the scope and scale of what we were seeing.
I also connected the dots with US miliary Operation Warp Speed in the earliest stages of Australia’s covid response, solidifying that this was an international military biodefence response, not a health event.
I gave a platform to the voiceless around the world, reaching readers in over 100 nations.
However, apart from the Good News of Jesus Christ, the most important message I have ever delivered to readers over the past few years is that no one is coming to save us. Not government, not the courts, not your petitions, not voting, no one. The only thing we have is our will and the courage to choose not to participate. The more people who decide they have had enough, that they will no longer comply with what is happening, that they will shut it all down, the quicker the oppressors will be forced to listen to our demands.
May God bless all of you mightily, in Jesus’ Holy Name. Amen.
EDAU
Perth, Western Australia
All EDAU articles - titles, links, and archive links (newest to oldest)
Decentralised leaderless resistance: what to do when the time comes.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/decentralised-leaderless-resistance
Creeping tyranny - update on EDAU Substack demonetisation, digital shock collar, and Australian ‘age assurance’ legislation.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/creeping-tyranny-update-on-edau-substack
Answering reader questions about life in Australia under ‘non-mandatory’ (for now) government-legislated digital ID.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/answering-reader-questions-about
“I see now these crimes” – remorseful Australian ex-nurse confesses his actions during covid Emergency powers.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/i-see-now-these-crimes-remorseful
“One fewer plate at the table” – the Grace Schara wrongful death trial.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/one-fewer-plate-at-the-table-the
Dear Readers, I am pausing paid subs (but will still be writing).
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/dear-readers-i-am-pausing-paid-subs
The Great Ratcheting
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-great-ratcheting
Never forget what Basil Zempilas did during the covid Emergency powers.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/never-forget-what-basil-zempilas
Canadian guest author: The True North Strong and Free
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/canadian-guest-author-the-true-north
Two shots to slow the spread: the use of midazolam and morphine in Australia and ‘covid deaths’ in 2020.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/two-shots-to-slow-the-spread-the
Updated GOF article
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-gain-of-function-research
Quick bulletin: Katherine Watt response on ICC, ICJ, Trump EO.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/quick-bulletin-katherine-watt-response
Participant in UQ covid vaccine trial still returning ‘false positive’ HIV tests four years on.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/participant-in-uq-covid-vaccine-trial
List I wrote 2020-2022: surviving a war of attrition without being arrested, jabbed, or incarcerated as a designated enemy of the state.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/list-i-wrote-2020-2022-surviving
Update: Rex from Perth, jab-injured and still fighting.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/update-rex-from-perth-jab-injured
Morning has broken, like the first morning
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/morning-has-broken-like-the-first
Secessio plebis: on the third anniversary of the fluoro lay-down in Western Australia.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/secessio-plebis-on-the-third-anniversary
Bishop Mar Mari gets the run around, calls out the Australian government’s misinformation bill
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/bishop-mar-mari-gets-the-run-around
“Don’t be one of the ones that’s going to die like me” - Rex from Perth.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/dont-be-one-of-the-ones-thats-going
Professor Angus Dalgleish said he ‘predicted covid vax side effects’ in 2020 paper, then bullied young people in the DailyMail to take the vax in mid-2021.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/professor-angus-dalgleish-said-he
“CIA drew up plans to kidnap and to assassinate me”- Julian Assange breaks his silence.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/cia-drew-up-plans-to-kidnap-and-to
Memory-holed: what we endured
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/memory-holed-what-we-endured
Confidence to resist: Australian Department of Defence and Engineers Australia report on the nation’s collapse.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/confidence-to-resist-australian-department
In 2021, people ordered to evacuate erupting volcano could only be evacuated if ‘vaccinated’ for covid.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/in-2021-people-ordered-to-evacuate
On fear: McKibbin-Fernando pandemic modelling in Australian media
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/on-fear-mckibbin-fernando-pandemic
US DOD’s global ‘scientific research’ program
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/us-dods-global-scientific-research
Young Frenchman speaks: “There is no future for young people in France.”
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/young-frenchman-speaks-there-is-no
Australian electricians required to have government digital ID for work licence.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-electricians-required
Dr. Andrew Robertson presided over mass vaccine injuries during ‘covid zero’ then issued mandates.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/dr-andrew-robertson-presided-over
Remdesivir and covid protocols in Australian hospitals and globally
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/remdesivir-and-covid-protocols-in
Australian Federal Budget: Blood and blood products liability cover, digital economy (and more)
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-federal-budget-blood-and
Australia’s ‘flu vaccine 2024: no genotoxic studies conducted prior to TGA approval (and more).
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-flu-vaccine-2024-no-genotoxic
On contracts and reporting Australia’s excess deaths.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/on-contracts-and-reporting-australias
Through the lens of history: Australian war photography in Ottoman Palestine (1916-1918).
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/through-the-lens-of-history-australian
Welcome readers, new and old – ExcessDeathsAU articles
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/welcome-readers-new-and-old-excessdeathsau
Ant Critchley: the UK publican who would not comply.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/ant-critchley-the-uk-publican-who
March 2024: Substack Muster and Democide News
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/march-2024-substack-muster-and-democide
Requiem for Australia
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/requiem-for-australia
February 2024: Substack muster and Democide News
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/february-2024-substack-muster-and
Australian Senator Tim Ayres insults Australians and denies reality in excess deaths debate.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-senator-tim-ayres-insults
For the greater good: Did UK MP Andrew Bridgen just let slip the government’s motive for the midazolam murders?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/for-the-greater-good-did-uk-mp-andrew
UK PM Rishi Sunak ‘surprised’ the covid vaccine injured were silenced and a young UK man who was ordered to be vaccinated by the courts fights on.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/uk-pm-rishi-sunak-surprised-the-covid
Australia’s domestic medico-legal tyranny structure and Shepherd v The State of South Australia
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-domestic-medico-legal
January 2024: Substack muster and democide news
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/january-2024-substack-muster-and
The tyranny is real - is the crisis?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-tyranny-is-real-is-the-crisis
Where is the Australian working class in this glittering ‘freedom movement’?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/where-is-the-australian-working-class
Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/theatre-of-war-australias-covid-response
If you want a document, ask a ‘conspiracy theorist’: here are the official West Australian proof of vaccination directions.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/if-you-want-a-document-ask-a-conspiracy
We were fearfully and wonderfully made
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/we-were-fearfully-and-wonderfully
New Zealand government whistle blower leaks covid jab mortality data
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/new-zealand-government-whistle-blower
Update thread: They’re re-opening the covid camps in Perth
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/update-thread-theyre-re-opening-the
A Proclamation of Thanksgiving from President Washington to all the nations
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/a-proclamation-of-thanksgiving-from
BREAKING: 2022 Western Australian Vaccine Safety Surveillance – Annual Report
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/breaking-2022-western-australian
Tyranny alert for West Australians: End this before it begins
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/tyranny-alert-for-west-australians
In 2021, West Australian government employees watched jab harm data explode and said nothing
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/in-2021-west-australian-government
Year Zero: Australia’s digital censorship bill can eliminate reader comments.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/year-zero-australias-digital-censorship
Hidden protest: the day a group of West Australians chose freedom at all costs.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hidden-protest-the-day-a-group-of
Placebo wins and ‘getting pharma’
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/placebo-wins-and-getting-pharma
Subscriber update
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/subscriber-update-f1d
Yes, they did know: Australia’s covid response in short format (FOI timeline)
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/yes-they-did-know-australias-covid
Covid democide: a primer
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/covid-democide-a-primer
The Centre Cannot Hold
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-centre-cannot-hold
2020-2022: Australia’s covid response
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/2020-2022-australias-covid-response
From Australia with Love: Cardboard drones, I annoy people, get ‘thraxed, and jab science developments.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/from-australia-with-love-cardboard
Australian Senate rejects and obfuscates excess deaths inquiry while the ABS erases the dead from history.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-senate-rejects-and-obfuscates
Government of Western Australia declares pandemic response a ‘total success’
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/government-of-western-australia-declares
Full-spectrum dominance: Western Australia’s leadership engaged in psychological warfare during covid
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/full-spectrum-dominance-western-australias
Is the covid vaccine the mark of the beast?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/is-the-covid-vaccine-the-mark-of
Australian excess deaths 2023
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-excess-deaths-2023
Current battlefield philosophy
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-battlefield-a-body-of-work-and
The Australian government may legally disappear and inject you using force and your family will be silenced.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-australian-government-may-legally
When the war comes home, we fly a flag
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/when-the-war-comes-home-we-fly-a
Doing a Harold Holt
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/doing-a-harold-holt
Here is the depopulation plan, the churches will help.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/here-is-the-depopulation-plan-the
The absolute state of Australia
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/micro-donations-to-excessdeathsau
The banality of evil
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-banality-of-evil
Australia’s Novavax contract
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-novavax-contract
It’s the lies
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/its-the-lies
I interviewed Oleg Kuznetsov creator of the animated film Beyond the Reset
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/i-interviewed-oleg-kuznetsov-creator
Australia’s vaccine contracts (updated)
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-vaccine-contracts-updated
Australia’s fault lines: will we ever reconcile?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australias-fault-lines-will-we-ever
To my unjabbed heroes
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/to-my-unjabbed-heroes
Dear Australian politicians and doctors, it’s time to come clean.
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/dear-australian-politicians-and-doctors
The world’s eyes are on Western Australia: jab deployment in a ‘covid zero’ population
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/the-worlds-eyes-are-on-western-australia
Democide denial now occurring in Western Australia
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/genocide-denial-now-occurring-in
Hypernormalisation: the Australian social compact is broken
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hypernormalisation-the-australian
Gates meets with Australian PM to “prepare for next pandemic”
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/gates-meets-with-australian-pm-to
Why did so many Australians die in 2022?
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/why-did-so-many-australians-die-in
Australia’s gain of function research
Australian democide in progress
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-genocide-in-progress
Australian state government set to inject livestock with mRNA vaccines in 2023
https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-state-government-set-to