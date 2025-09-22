The Vale of Mittagong. Sir Arthur Streeton (1892). National Gallery of Victoria. Reproduced under Public Domain.

Dear Readers,

I have been praying for someone like Dan to come forward for over five years.

When I saw his deeply remorseful face on a Café Locked Out interview, I said to myself: this is the bravest man in Australia.

Dan worked as a nurse during covid Emergency powers in Australia and was involved in (his own words) ‘a crime’ against a young unvaccinated girl to obtain a PCR test. In a hospital setting, the child was held down and swabbed using physical force and harsh words. Given Dan’s testimony of the incident, it is likely that this young girl and her mother were traumatised by what they experienced.

However, Dan is also a victim – he was subjected to humiliation on the job for also being unvaccinated and then left the profession. Like many of us in Australia, Dan suffered immensely due to the actions of his peers, the government, and other institutions during Emergency powers and is still picking up the pieces of his life.

Covid democide may result in the same person being both a victim and a perpetrator which cultivates silence. To the best of my knowledge, Dan is the first hospital worker to publicly admit that they were the perpetrator of deeply immoral activity during covid Emergency powers. By speaking out with remorse, Dan has shattered the insidious covid democide narrative and is leading us collectively into true freedom.

We cannot rely on the Australian government or other institutions to do any of the healing work for us. They are committing ongoing war crimes by blocking our cries, making a mockery of enquiries and erasing the dead from the historical ledger. They have gaslit and scapegoated the unvaccinated to despair and suicide.

By coming forward in truth and reconciliation, Dan is doing the work institutions refuse to do. It is up to us to look inwards and examine ourselves. We are the heroes we are looking for. In my opinion, if hundreds of millions of people came forward and confessed (like Dan), it would change the world - not just with covid democide, but with other brutal events that are being silenced.

However, this change starts with one person. Right now, that person is Dan.

There are serious evildoers out there - the men and women who calculated the covid response at the highest levels, watched the vaccine injuries and deaths roll in for months under their ‘covid zero’ and then mandated, weaponised fear for material profit, and designed the vaccine-bioweapons to maim and kill. Cowards in high places who remained silent when they could have saved millions. Operation Warp Speed evildoers have variably faded into obscurity or been elevated to the highest offices and are continuing as if everything is normal. These people have yet to face justice for their actions and, in fact, have been handsomely rewarded. Unlike Dan, they have not apologised, they have not repented. They are hoping we forget what they did.

Evildoers have always been like this.

The testimonies Dan has delivered to Café Locked Out are also significant because of the level of detail they contain in terms of what happened in Australian hospitals during Emergency powers. Regular readers know that I write about the covid response from an analytical point of view, and thanks to the efforts of Michael Gray Griffith at Café Locked Out I was fortunate enough to get in contact with Dan to ask him some follow up questions. (See EDAU back catalogue of hospital protocol articles - US, UK, and Australia - in the following footnotes).

In this article I present a transcript, key aspects of Dan’s interviews, and Dan’s answers to EDAU questions about Emergency powers and protocols. We need to keep talking about Emergency powers because they will do it again, and it is unlikely to be under the guise of a ‘pandemic.’ We need to stay focussed.

Dan’s testimony is a crack in the dam of silence that has plagued the world for nearly six years. The real plague is the lack of true reconciliation for what was perpetrated against us. Dan’s contrition is a ray of light in one of the darkest times in human history. It is my hope that more people will come forward.

Please God, with Dan’s courage, let the dam break and a flood of truth and reconciliation cover the country, and the world.

If you have a story please email me: vicparkpetition@protonmail.com

With thanks to Dan,

at Café Locked Out,

at

for finding Dan and

(full Rumble url in footnote - 2m long),

of Informed Heart Substack in New Zealand and Deborah Cunliffe (The Nurses Collective NZ) for the related video, and

for the epilogue.

Unburden yourselves, kangaroos.

Yours Faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU

Article structure

Interview: Dan’s confession in full Transcript: Four minutes that could change the world In his words: Dan answers EDAU questions via email Second interview: Dan apologises to the little girl, and to Australia Nurses Collective NZ: “We’ve got nurses that have tried to kill themselves…we’ve lost a cohort of nurses that represent exactly what nurses should be.” Epilogue - Unburden yourselves, kangaroos

1. Interview: Dan’s confession in full

With thanks to

at Cafe Locked Out for the mp4 (33m).

2. Transcript: Four minutes that could change the world

Four critical minutes where Dan describes what happened in the hospital with the young child. Transcript from interview above preserved for the written historical record.

#

[Begin transcript]

[0m]

Michael Gray Griffith (MGG): Ok this is a killer story tell us this. Go from the beginning.

Dan: So we had a young female that was admitted to our ward. She was roughly three-four years old. The mother hadn’t --

MGG: What was she admitted for?

Dan: She was admitted for respiratory symptoms, so we were trying to ascertain whether she had covid. She had flu-like symptoms – cough, runny nose, fever, decreased oral intake, irritability. And so we gathered that the mother hadn’t had the child vaccinated for anything. And at that time -

MGG: And what did you think of that then?

Dan: Well I guess through my education, through the university system, it was encouraged that patients should be up to date with their vaccinations. Even nurses, because we were required to have up to date vaccinations every year. And I remember when I heard that she hadn’t had any vaccinations, my default thinking at the time was like ‘this mother’s a bad parent, she obviously is not thinking of the welfare of her daughter.’

And we had to conduct a PCR test on the child, and the mother stated that she didn’t want that. And again, I was in charge on that shift and I was standing outside between her room – I was standing basically in the doorframe. And there was another two nurses in there that were gowned up and they said, you know, were trying to show the mother.

Sorry Michael I’ll do that again

[puts hand up to face in emotion]

MGG: No just keep going, just take your time. It’s only because it’s painful to come out.

Dan: So the mother was giving us reasons as to why she didn’t want her daughter to have these PCR tests conducted on her. And I said to the mother [Ed. - Dan indicates the words were forceful] ‘look I’m in charge, there’s a public health other, this PCR test will ascertain whether your daughter is covid positive, and whether we –

[stops monologue with hand to face, looks down]

‘whether we hold your daughter down we’re going to…we’re going to get these results either way whether you do it voluntarily or whether we force it.’ And so, the mother, released the embrace on the child and my colleagues went up -

[begins crying]

they held her head and they put a PCR test in each nostril and the child screamed, and the mother just – the natural instinct she grabbed the child again and screamed ‘just get out! Just get out of the room!’

[begins weeping with hand to face]

And then I knew within me I was like ‘what are we doing? These are children and we’re supposed to be health care workers that are supposed to be entrusted by the public and not commit what I see now as these crimes.’

[uses tissue to wipe tears]

[3m 54s]

[End transcript]

3. In his words: Dan answers EDAU questions via email

In the interest of due diligence, Dan has provided a photo for EDAU readers to reassure everyone that yes, it is he who is answering the questions! With his consent, I have included the photo here (I had to flip around the photo in Paint because it came to me with the writing mirrored but other than that the photo is unaltered).

EDAU: During Emergency powers, was restraining reluctant people for PCR swabs/other tests/injections official hospital protocol as per health orders? If so, did this protocol exist on paper/email or verbally ordered by management?

EDAU: Did restraining people for PCR (ect. as above) happen multiple times or was the incident with the child a one off? (Either with you or others in your hospital during Emergency powers?)

Dan:

I felt really ashamed of what had occurred with that young girl on the ward I was employed in. As I mentioned, we only restrain children, if necessary, such as when inserting a nasogastric tube or to conduct a nasopharyngeal aspiration, conducting intravenous blood collection. All these procedures are uncomfortable and invasive, in all situations the parent/s would verbally consent, after nurse/s or doctor/s had explained the pros and cons of the intervention/s.

As I have worked in Emergency Nursing, I have had to care for patients admitted for altered mental health condition/s. In many situations patients would be compliant in their behaviour prior to, or after being assessed. Some patients though, can become a risk to themselves, as well as other patients, their family in attendance, or towards to nursing and medical personnel within the emergency department.

We do have policy directives in place if agitated or aggressive behaviour escalates. Overall, the nursing staff as well as hospital security would be in attendance for physical and chemical restraint. An intramuscular injection of a sedative would be administered, and then the patient would then become relaxed and vital signs observations would be documented frequently, to assess that patient remained stable, especially with Respiratory Rate, Heart Rate and Blood Pressure, Glasgow Coma Scale.

As well as this, a log would be documented in a booklet, that noted: date, time, number of personnel needed to physically restrain, chemical as well as physical restraint applied, and duration of restraint.

In the context of this young child, I personally observed this to be an isolated incident on our ward, regarding conduction of PCR testing. I remember that if a child was admitted with either "flu-like symptoms", had abnormal vital signs measurements, or was residing in a "hot-spot local government area", then PCR tests would only be conducted in Emergency Department. PCR testing results would approximately take one hour, and if the test was negative, then the child could be transferred to ward, for treatment for possible Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Bronchiolitis, Asthma etc. It would have been possible in the situation with this child, either the child did not exhibit symptoms prior to transfer, or the staff in Emergency Department did not conduct the swab prior to transfer.

I was not aware of any official hospital protocol on paper or email, I just understand through my work, that in many situations it was implied verbal consent, unless as I stated above, it was a mental health patient who behaviour posed a threat to themselves or others.

As Paediatric Nurses prior to Covid-19, we would often conduct bacterial or viral swabs on children, both oral and nasal, but with nasal, not as invasive as PCR swab was.

I was deployed back to Emergency several times in 2021, possibly 2-3 in the course of the last six months or employment. I never conducted the PCR testing as I was verbally told that a nurse had to be "fully-vaccinated" to conduct the testing. I verbally told the Pediatric Nurses working on those shifts, that I was not vaccinated, as I was awaiting for my non-existent "booking" with General Practitioner for Covid-19 vaccine. I do remember observing the nurses who I was working alongside on those several shifts in Emergency Department, always accompanied with a parent, walk into a side room with the child, to perform the test. I only observed one nurse, accompanied by the parent, so I assumed that the parent would assist the nurse in restraining the child. I assume that it would not have been uncommon though if a second nursing or medical personnel assisted in restraint for other admissions, but I never saw this personally for PCR testing, only for blood collection, administration of bronchodilators etc. Restraint may have possibly been documented in nursing or medical clinical documentation, but nothing that I can recall that documented this from the hospital or state health organisation in policy directives.

EDAU: When you were working in your hospital during Emergency powers, did you see any 'new employees' or personnel suddenly appear, or did your co-employees make any remarks about 'new employees' that looked like they were from the ADF in uniform or out of uniform?

Dan:

I didn't see any new employees or personnel in my ward, because we only had 3, maximum 4 nurses on any of the three daily shift changes, although I am in the Emergency Department, I cannot be fully certain, as I was only working in a secluded area of Emergency Department at that time, and it was difficult to differentiate, as all nursing and medical personnel were in full Personal Protective Equipment. I do recall on deployment to Emergency Department, my former colleagues were only able to recognise me after I spoke, so it could have been plausible that there were non-regular staff that could have been working there.

I do keep in contact with a reliable, terminated nurse who worked in management in another hospital in the state, who verbally told me that the Director of Nursing in her hospital, was considering contacting the army to assist in some capacity of the need arose.

EDAU: Did you come across any documents that looked military in nature? Either on paper or via email?

Dan:

I did not come across any documents that looked military in nature.

(EDAU – here Dan gives some extra insight into the level of fear in the hospitals).

Dan:

Psychologically, I felt as mainstream media or government advice became more fear-driven, it increasingly created confusion and paranoia among my former colleagues. Even though they were "fully vaccinated", I felt they became paranoid that anyone of them could be asymptomatically infectious. I cannot fully describe the atmosphere but being enclosed in a workplace environment that is possibly harbouring this supposed deadly virus for 8, 10, 16-hour shifts would compound the fear of transmission.

4. Second interview: Dan apologises to the little girl, and to Australia

This is a follow-up interview with

of Café Locked Out where Dan discusses a wide range of topics including his nursing history, vaccination, vaccine injuries, trauma, nursing in Australia during Emergency powers, and personal reflections.

Critically, Dan offers a direct apology to the girl and her mother for what he did.

Dan also apologises to Australia.

#

[Begin Transcript]

[1h 13m 30s]

Michael Gray Griffith: Is there anything else you’d like to get off your chest Dan while you’re here?

Dan: Well I know that I wouldn’t be able to make contact, but I really feel sorry to that mother and daughter that went through that traumatic experience. On behalf of my colleagues, I feel sorry for Australia and what we’ve all put you through.

[End Transcript]

St. Thomas. Jusepe de Ribera (c.1609). Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest.

5. Nurses Collective NZ: “We’ve got nurses that have tried to kill themselves…we’ve lost a cohort of nurses that represent exactly what nurses should be.”

Interview with

(1m 45s clip in mp4 below).

Full interview:

6. Epilogue - Unburden yourselves, kangaroos

A young poet from Britain named

writes ‘silly poems’ that make us laugh. However, when I read his poem “Ken the overly Sentimental Kangaroo,” it had a profound effect on me.

I did not see a ‘sentimental kangaroo.’

I saw Australians weighed down by bitterness, grief, resentment, lies, and lack of institutional justice. In Harry’s words, I saw myself. We have lost our way, and forgotten our joyful leaping in the paddocks and on the white sands under the southern sun. Everyone is going to have to find their own way forward, but I hope we can see that by changing ourselves we can make a collective difference.

I will re-post the poem here with all links and credit to Harry below.

Ken the overly Sentimental Kangeroo

By Harry Radcliffe

#

Kangaroo Ken

Is back at it again

He says he’ll stop one day

But never says when

.

He’s hopping round Australia

Collecting crap

From baseball cards

To rare bottle caps

.

Some rocks from the desert

Some shells from the sea

A Triple H figurine

From WWE

.

Countless old coasters

Some cool beer mats

And an old CD

Signed by The Wombats

.

The first two drafts

Of his original screenplay

And a 90s Beanie Baby

(That might be worth something one day)

.

But at this point, dear reader,

You may rightly shout:

“Only female kangaroos have pouches!”

And look at me with doubt

.

To which I will say

That Ken’s a special case

And that he made his own pouch -

So wipe that look off your face

.

Ken’s made several pouches

Many versions old and new

The prototype was made

Of only handkerchiefs and glue

.

But that was many years ago

Countless versions have retired

As the more that Ken collects

The more strength the pouch requires

.

Kenny’s latest version

Is all nylon and cords

Like a rucksack that you’d use

For the Duke of Edinburgh Awards

.

And now Kenny had the core strength

Of an absolute beast

with his pouch that could hold

Eighty litres at least

.

But as Ken grew stronger,

His pouch grew as well,

Every trinket and gizmo

had a story to tell

.

But the problem with Ken

he doesn't know when to stop

He once laboured with love

Now he labours with each hop

.

He used to skip across Australia

Smiling away

Now he can scarcely make it

A mile a day

.

He was slowing down

Like an old family computer

Whose memory was so full

It was affecting his future

.

He could not keep up

With all the other roos

Missing plans and hearing second-hand

their exciting news

.

He tried to make it to the beach

When he was invited to surf

But was weighed down by riches

Of sentimental worth

.

He arrived at the beach

Covered in sweat

As the other roos were packing up

And the sun began to set

.

“Oi oi boys, it’s Kenny!”

The other roos cheered

“We’re so glad you made it here!

Maybe join us for a beer!”

.

They hung out on the beach

They made some new plans

To remember this moment

Ken pouched an empty can

.

He stared in his pouch,

At the chaos inside,

At the decades of stuff

He’d collected with pride

.

Ticket stubs, Polaroids

A broken remote

Costa loyalty cards

And a little toy boat

.

His pouch was looking

Full indeed

So maybe this empty beer can

He just didn’t need

.

In fact, maybe he didn’t need

Any empty cans of beer

Or this Blockbuster card

That he'd carried around for years

.

He saw more and more things

As he looked inside

This original Tamagotchi

That had pooed itself and died

.

This frayed old toothbrush

That used to play a tune

Or this novelty A-Team

Mr. T spoon

.

A hand-signed programme

From The Wiggles theatre show

Tangled up in a light-up

Hannah Montana yo-yo

.

So many small things -

None fully to blame

But as a collective they came

Between Ken and his aim

.

It was there and then

That Ken made the change

.

He unbuckled his pouch

He untied every strap

He felt a lightness inside

and a weight off his back

.

And then he got to hoppin’

He got to hoppin’ around

He forgot he could get

So damn high off the ground

.

Ken learned to move on

And he did so without sorrow

Because if he forgets a lovely day—

There’s another one tomorrow

#

Harry Radcliffe. Episode 315 of the Doc Malik podcast March 24, 2025. “Harry Radcliffe: Melancholy, AI, and the Search for Meaning.”

