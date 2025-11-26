Perth roofs (suburban Perth). Harald Vike (1939). Oil on canvas. The State Art Collection, Art Gallery of Western Australia.

Stop begging the killers to save you The Australian state of Victoria as a case study Decentralised leaderless resistance and personal choice Be not afraid, I regret to inform you that more tyranny is coming Dedication

In order to write about life first you must live it.

-Hemingway (1899–1961)

1. Stop begging the killers to save you

Pseudo-democratic governments in the West use public demonstrations (i.e. marches, political confrontations, petitions) as levers – to introduce new laws, ratchet up emergency powers, make spurious arrests, implement uniparty bait-and-switch tactics, or to legitimise inevitable international political activity. As directed by government, media will exaggerate or minimise incidents to their own ends.

When the government-media-military-banking complex ignores and censors the protests completely, that’s when we know they are most likely to be legitimate.

December 1, 2021, Perth, Western Australia. State Parliament ‘fluoro lay down’ strike action. Critical industry workers, particularly in mining, walked off the job and went home in response to covid jab mandates and government tyranny during covid Emergency powers at state and federal levels. There was a total mainstream media ban on the strike action.

Much (if not all) of the time, the power structure is running the public demonstrations. Anyone from the protest group with different ideas that actually effect systemic change is quickly kettled by the organisers and expelled, virtually or in real life. Despite their performative seething in the media, with vanishingly rare exception, ultimately those face-forward in government do not really care about the demands emanating from mass street protests, petitions, or political confrontations unless they can be used for their own ends.

It does not matter who or what political party is in charge. Under the invisibility cloak called ‘democracy,’ we are steaming ahead into the wind towards our final destination – tyranny.

In the pseudo-democracies of the West, higher politicians and powerful people live carefully curated lives of wealth and ease unimaginable for most of us. They have private security, private shoppers, private chauffers, private chefs, private schools, and private jets. Staffers, hoping they themselves will one day become the ‘powerful people,’ are always there to cater to their demands.

These people will never get macheted in the face walking to the letterbox by thugs out on bail. Instead, they deliberately deploy the thugs like bioweapons as another cog in their ratchet of power to create chaos, division, and misery. Please understand how much the people in power hate us – both you and me. When they do not hate us, they are not thinking about us at all.

They are only thinking about projecting the illusion of power.

The squeals of outrage when they ‘lose power’ are performative. These people are unfathomably wealthy and connected. They never have to worry about buying the cheap cheese or turning off the power at the mains at night to save money. Unless they upset their masters, they will always land on their feet, mostly quietly in the background where wealth whispers. Despite their purported ‘humble working-class backgrounds,’ you will see them behind the microphone at corporate events well beyond their political used-by dates dancing to the tunes of their masters.

In the cases of lower officials who live among us, they too have carte blanche to abuse us with few consequences for their actions. I think about this when I see entire Australian families sleeping in their vehicles because there are no rentals in Perth. I know for a fact that many of these lesser officials own multiple homes they deliberately leave unoccupied while bleating about ‘social justice for the downtrodden’ in the public square.

Again, they do not mean us - both you and me.

Politicians exist at the pleasure of the Owners - the stupid ones have no idea and the smart ones reap the benefits. They pass legislation and carve out legal exemptions from their own laws – whether that be jab mandates or superannuation reform. To them, we are numbers on a balance sheet. At best, we are annoyances to be ‘dealt with’ while they ‘get on with their real work.’

When Australian politicians are forced to interact with us face-to-face in close proximity without the safety buffer of a stage, they are silent, turn their backs, offer focus group-approved platitudes, or run away under the cover of their security and issue media statements saying that they are, in fact, ‘the victims in all this.’ We have all seen it at carefully curated meet-and-greets, polling stations, and photo shoots. If we are ‘too loud or annoying’ we will simply be arrested. Gone are the days of the ‘Aussie heckle’ with real impact; ever-present surveillance and security means that anyone with an opinion in close proximity of a politician will be crash tackled and thrown in jail.

Those events are not for us, they are for the Party powerbrokers - the Owner’s cocaine-fuelled pitbulls, snarling and snapping on their short, golden leads.

There are many strategic silencing techniques, here I’ve only refined three of them: a Gagging Clause, Delete Key and Crying Wolf. These deliberate strategies further escalate the frustrations felt by Us Lot whose voices have been deliberately deplatformed, censored or worse. We are now at a tipping point. …I can understand why so many New Zealanders get so frustrated with being silenced that they give up, retreat into isolation and depression and heartbreakingly, some ultimately take their own lives.

Of course, the Real Owners never interact with us. If we know their names, they are not the Owners.

Politicians do not have to answer to us because they do not answer to us. They do not have to account for their actions because they are not accountable to us. Politics is a fake veneer for civic participation in the way that discrete ‘countries’ are fake veneers for economic zones.

When the Real Owners are ready, they will pull back the curtain on the grand reveal and it will be obvious even to the most reluctant.

Spring frost. Elioth Gruner (1919). Oil on canvas. Art Gallery of New South Wales.

2. The Australian state of Victoria as a case study

This year, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan spoke in front of farmers who are being destroyed by land grabs: big corporation, big environment, big government, and big global. Australian farmers are in the grip of a quiet epidemic of suicide and despair.

This scenario is not unique to Australia. Destroying farming practice and culture is the lynchpin of depopulation and global homogenisation. Destruction of farming is the destruction of the West and the destruction of hope. With farmers toiling diligently away, we can build cathedrals, make art, and flourish.

When farmers die, nations die.

No farms, no civilisation.

Like the vast majority of Australian politicians, Jacinta Allan does not ‘care’ and therefore will not consider the public’s concerns and change the course of her policy in response to these concerns. This corporate warrior does not even think the people in front of her are human. Allan cheerfully ‘acknowledges the traditional owners,’ says her twee talking points ‘tailored to the audience’ with an eye to DEI and, when finished, will travel to her secure, expensive, taxpayer-funded home she claims she has paid for, satisfied by her performance because her masters, the banks, are satisfied with her performance. She will pocket her check and staffers will cheer.

Jacinta Allan doesn’t answer to the man in the street on or the land, even though she is taking huge amounts of our money.

Jacinta Allan makes $512,972 a year answering to Excel spreadsheets. (Archive article).

When I meticulously combed government FOIs written during covid emergency powers I encountered dozens of ‘Jacinta Allans.’ These people, the people who walk among us every day, had Zoom meetings, acknowledgements of country, tea breaks and corporate ‘mental health check ins’ while they murdered us. You can see also these agenda items on the tabled parliamentary papers and FOIs.

When I published the article about Andrew Robertson I was hoping to be sued so we could get discovery about what the West Australian statistics department was really doing during Emergency powers and the names of the people giving the orders to kill.

I was an idiot. No one is ever going to come out and tell the truth about what happened, especially no one in the domestic intelligence agencies who knew what was going to happen to us.

What a bunch of cowards.

Pine Gap

These people, the corporate warriors fully protected by the government emergency powers, were having the time of their lives in a protected bubble far away from the consequences of their actions in their taxpayer-thieved adult day care. Again, these are the people you are begging to listen to you with your street protests, petitions, and political ‘encounters.’

Please look at how the premier of Victoria speaks to the farmers of our nation. This was allowed to happen because she was physically separated from the public and her presentation is a humilation ritual for all of us watching:

I never thought I would say this, but at least (former Victorian Premier) Dan Andrews was honest about his contempt for the people of Victoria. Dan Andrews is an asshole par excellence. There was no pretence as Dan Andrews leaned into psychopathy one bump at a time.

Please excuse my language, but Dan Andrews is bold as fuck.

In any case, what we are seeing here with Allan, the fake saccharine sweetness, the school ma’rm voice, is much, is much worse than what Andrews projects with his mask-off cartoon villainy. It has been said that when the real dirty work needs doing, they put the women and effeminate men out the front to lull people into a false sense of security. I really feel for all the people sitting in the audience in Ballarat who witnessed this. The gaslighting is off the charts.

State governments legalised murder during the covid emergency powers, and Jacinta Allan is who you are begging to listen to you with your street protests, petitions, and ‘votes.’ Australia said ‘no’ to The Voice and the government is completely ignoring the results of the referendum which cost us nearly half a billion dollars (Archive article). In triumphant defeat, government is ramming through legislation at the state level anyway.

The people in government exist for the Party, which exist for the banks, dangled by strings from the hands of the Owners, who have sold their souls to Satan. Politely asking criminal murderers who have legalised murder to listen to you by filing paperwork and marching around is stupid. People need to come to terms with the fact that there is no political solution to what we are facing.

The chessboard is rigged in favour of the house. The only winning move is to flip the board.

A Dragoon on Watch. Rene-Pierre-Charles Princeteau (1881). Oil on canvas. Fronsac, Gironde, France.

3. Decentralised leaderless resistance and personal choice

Hopefully thus far I have made the case, especially to those who consider themselves to be part of the ‘freedom movement,’ that the people in charge do not care about us, will not listen to us, and everything that we have done thus far to effect systemic change has been completely ineffective. If you think I am being hyperbolic or extreme, please look around you at where we are today in terms of the structures in which we find ourselves.

The main reason for the ineffectiveness, as I have emphasised repeatedly over the past three years in my essays, is that people fail to grasp that what is legal is not necessarily moral. In fact, at this point, nation states have, by default, been passing deeply immoral laws and Acts for decades if not centuries.

Enacting covid Emergency powers in Australia was deeply immoral yet, in most cases, legal. Those are the domestic Emergency powers that have been passed since 9/11 so people need to come to terms with what happened. The people who could remove the legislation, even the ‘freedom politicians,’ won’t even talk about them. Any ‘wins’ we saw for the ‘freedom movement’ were on technical and procedural grounds. Please understand that they were not wins based on whether the Emergency itself was illegal, but because a box was left unticked in the implementation process.

The case of Shepherd v. The State of South Australia was an example that the ‘freedom movement’ touted as a win yet actually affirmed the shots and Emergency powers were legally necessary and beneficial for public health as stated in the Agreed Facts. Yet, the ‘freedom movement’ got their clicks and the fake win went around the world before the truth even had a chance to emerge.

Talking about things or people being handed money does not mean structural change is actually occurring - we are still on that tyranny timeline.

Many people are still in a state of suspended hopium waiting for politicians and the courts to save them. I have shown the laws, shown the Emergency powers in black and white, have pointed out what is happening around us, and if people choose not to believe what they are seeing I cannot help them anymore.

Every time someone chooses to walk away from the captive mindset of hopium, which was deployed by the same psychos who did Operation Warp Speed, we gain one more person who is a real asset on our side of the ledger. Unfortunately, given a lot of the emails I receive, most people are still expecting the people on the TV to save them.

So where does that leave us?

I write a lot about protest, and how the most effective protest comes from the individual choices we make. I cannot pretend to have all the answers, or even answers that will satisfy (much less delight), but history has demonstrated methods to effect change, if that is what people are after.

A street protest, while showing others in the community that they are not alone, will never effect change. Remember the massive global protests against the Iraq War? Three million people marched in Rome, and as many as 36 million people took part in almost 3,000 anti‑war protests globally between 3 January and 12 April 2003.

Here’s Sydney, splashed all over the TV, the participants lauded on the news:

The US DOD/DoWhatever, supported by the Coalition of the Wankers, toppled Iraq and murdered millions of people anyway, deliberately destabilising the region. This had been in the works for a long time.

A very, very long time, because they knew that all people would do is seethe in the streets for a few hours or maybe change their vote for the other faceless greyman and go home. If they were willing to murder millions of people in Iraq based on fake anthrax, then you had better believe they are willing to murder hundreds of millions based on ‘covid.’

None of the architects have ever gone to prison for what happened in Iraq, and they will not be going to prison for what happened during covid. Maybe a few low-level scalps (think Abu Ghraib), with perpetrators throwing other perpetrators under the bus if we are lucky.

As above, governments use street protests as leverage for their own means and fuel to keep the clownshow ticking along. When an Australian police-approved protest in 2025 involves potentially getting your teeth knocked out and recorded by biometric facial recognition, or holding a spicy sign and performing a gesture means prison time and bankruptcy, a risk/benefit analysis may be prudent.

People can do whatever they want, and they certainly do not have to listen to me (a literally who on the internet), but there are not many unvaccinated remaining in Australia. It is likely that, of those of us unvaccinated who survive into the long-term, we will be needed to shepherd society through and beyond the ashes of civilisation.

The physical and virtual battlefield has changed substantially in just the past four years and too many people are living in the past. They haven’t left 2021 and are still begging the people who murdered them for ‘Nuremburg 2.0’ or ‘Royal Commissions.’ The Royals are giving the architects of covid democide awards. Is begging the King and his minions to intervene in our misery a winning strategy?

Dame Jacinda Ardern. 2024.

These people hate us, think we are stupid, and are laughing as they sip chardonnay in the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge that we are paying for as they sell our resources offshore and then back to us at inflated prices while grandma freezes to death in the winter.

If the worksites, ports, farms, and digital infrastructure that creates and transfers their wealth shuts down they are forced to pay attention to our demands.

I am talking about peacefully withdrawing our labour and going home. That’s it. It’s not sexy or performative but it works.

Decentralised leaderless resistance.

The Romans figured this out 2,500 years ago and called it secessio plebis:

The secession of the people to Mons Sacer, engraved by B. Barloccini (1849).

Iron ore miners and other critical infrastructure workers did this in Perth December 1, 2021 four years ago today.

If we had more people, or the pilots walked off the job with us, the covid mandates would have been over in a week. If the doctors walked out the mandates would have been over in less than a day. No hospital skeleton crew left behind and it would have been over in less than an hour.

Sound serious? It was.

We do not want leaders, we do not need everyone, we just need enough people in the right places. However, the more people we have, especially in critical infrastructure like farming, trucking, and banking, effectiveness of the action improves dramatically.

The reason why we did this four years ago was because we were in a life-and-death situation. The Needle of Damocles was poised over our heads while we watched our friends and family succumb to suicide and jab injuries. We were also being kidnapped, restrained, and murdered in hospitals, the unvaccinated specifically targeted for extermination with aggressive protocols.

I want everyone to see what happened to this unvaccinated Australian man named Frank Kovacevic. I am posting his deathbed photo because his wife Nada published the photos of him on her personal website first. Nada wants the entire world to see what was done to her husband. Frank was murdered in a Canberra hospital with remdesivir and a cocktail of drugs because he was unvaccinated for covid. He walked into the hospital under his own steam and never walked out. All around the world we were being systemically exterminated in hospitals and care homes starting in 2020 under military Operation Warp Speed with the elderly, disabled, and unvaccinated slated for destruction.

This is Frank’s battered face and body as he lay dying in the hospital bed. The small square is Nada trying to speak with him via Facetime:

Nada speaking to her husband Frank while he was being murdered under the guise of ‘covid’ in an Australian hospital. From franciskovacevic.com

Coffin of Frank Kovacevic as posted on franciskovacevik.com

This is why we did what we did on December 1, 2021.

Because we were being kidnapped, injected, restrained, and murdered. I kept meticulous records of Australian excess deaths for years, Australian senators humiliating the Australian people who would question what was happening while denying reality. Then I decided to stop.

Again, no one has gone to prison for this, and as we round the bend to 2026 it is likely no one ever will. ‘Covid’ will be a footnote in history and it was clear that the time to stand up was when they were coming for us. Not now, not in 2023, and not expecting there would be any ‘do overs’ or ‘she’ll be rights.’

In 2021 we had specific demands and did a specific action. We did not march around randomly getting into street confrontations or endlessly argue the finer points of ancient constitutional law on bush retreats. Faced with immediate and deadly threats that had already claimed the lives of those we loved, we withdrew our critical labour and went home. Peacefully and leaderless.

Those of us who keep the lights on said – ‘carry on without us. We no longer wish to participate in your society.’

We waited it out until our demand was met, and that demand was to drop the mandates. The Premier of the state (Mark McGowan) told us that the mandates would ‘be in place for years’ yet the mandates crashed and burned in only a few months. After the mandates were dropped, McGowan never spoke about covid again and, like his mandates, McGowan dropped out of politics. In a state (and nation) addicted to mining riches, the ‘hard man with the hard border’ was proven to be a weak liar.

If one is angry enough to show up to with a noose around one’s neck, one is angry enough to do something other than shout at a politician making half a million dollars a year:

One may, for instance, decide that one may not pay rates that year with 10,000 other motivated citizens if they are going to take your land anyway. Maybe it’s time to stop paying taxes entirely.

ideas

for those who want to band together (or individually) and stop feeding the machine that is killing us.

However, human nature indicates that people will not act until they feel their lives and properties are actually at risk; when they are backed into a corner with nothing left to lose.

In September 2024 I published the most important article I have ever written.

It was an article about how to physically collapse a nation.

The thing is, the information did not come from me, but from Engineers Australia and the Australian Department of Defence.

The Australian government published a timeline of critical infrastructure failure and the collapse timeline. It does not need everyone, but when the time comes, it needs someone. Again, these are not my words, they come directly from the Australian military.

The report is heavily involved with times of ‘national mobilisation.’ For those who do not know (from EDAU article):

Mobilisation involves purposefully using a society’s resources to support achieving national objectives in time of war, crisis or disaster. In the case of war, mobilisation will usually focus on enhancing the nation’s defence forces including increasing their capabilities, size and ability to generate higher activity levels. The additional workforce, money and material needed for these changes to the armed forces generally comes from the civil sector of society. During a mobilisation, the nation to the extent necessary comes under the direction and control of the central government. All the possessions of all the people are henceforth at the Government’s disposal. Historically, the critical shortage in Australian mobilisations is people.

Get that?

In times of war (Emergency powers) you will own nothing, not even your own body. Anyone crying about how ‘unfair it all is’ and signing petitions will be loaded into the boxcars first, bewildered about why Nuremburg 2.0 isn’t happening.

Please open the above EDAU article, the linked primary source documents within, and save them offline so you know what to do when the time comes. Please do not skip over this report. Please, especially the guys on the tools and in critical infrastructure, I am begging you to understand what this means. The military report specifically mentions workers in the following critical industries:

Construction

Electricity generation and transmission

Liquid fuel (esp. diesel & additives)

Health care

IT & media

Space

Manufacturing

Mining

Transport, postal and warehousing (aviation, trucking)

Water

Waste

Food (my additions: grocery, farming, abbatoirs)

Emergency services (my additions: police, fire, rescue)

Ports

Refineries

Maintenance and spare parts for electricity generation and all sectors

Pharmaceuticals

Medical equipment

Chemicals for potable water

Telcos

Undersea cables & ships to repair their damage

GPS

Financial systems

Export market

Copper

(Personally I think their timeline is optimistic because it relies on a scenario where citizens are 1) trying to hold society together based on social cohesion and goodwill, or 2) the government is using fear-based force to do so. If people walked off the job quickly at the beginning, things would unravel more rapidly than in this scenario).

There will not be a second chance, and as we have seen from so many who have succumbed to the shots, there never is.

The day is over. Walter Firle (1859-1929). Munich.

4. Be not afraid, I regret to inform you that more tyranny is coming

Regular readers of EDAU know that I have written three articles about Australia’s age assurance legislation and I have been demonetising my Substack for months in preparation. Today, Substack users in the UK woke to the news that they would be subject to age verification laws on the platform.

This was hardly a surprise. While it is not clear what that means for Australia given that currently Substack does not fall under the eSafety legislation, I have made it abundantly clear that I will not be verifying my age in any way to access Substack.

We all lived through covid Emergency powers, which was a military operation, not a health event. Imagine when they go fully mask off during the next military Emergency powers. There will be zero pretence of it being ‘for your health’ and they will try to scare the hell out of everyone with something that will make ‘covid’ look like child’s play. Remember, all the camps they built are still there, and this is not just an Australian issue.

Even Texas has digital age assurance legislation (SB2420) that will be deployed Jan 1, 2026 and no one seems to really be talking about it. I just see a lot of people telling me how ‘free’ they are in a weird case of Stockholm syndrome, as if facing up to reality will personally force them to admit there is a problem and the party’s over. (Archive article).

However, they cannot arrest all of us. This is physically impossible given the limits of infrastructure and that the police forces in all Australian states and territories are badly depleted and demoralised. With all their advanced technology and firepower, the police cannot even find a toddler who (allegedly) wandered off in the scrub, cannot find a certain man (allegedly) in the Victorian highlands, and all high-security prisons are currently at maximum capacity. In the case of Perth, they can’t even keep the kids off the maximum-security prison roof (this is a regular occurence). All they have is shock-and-awe of the normies. Fear to keep people in line.

Please understand this important point – they rely on your consent to govern. They rely on your acquiescence to scare the group. They rely on the group to police others. The secret of modern policing is that the police actually do not ‘police.’ You do. Go outside and look around. Do you see any police? No. What you see are your neighbours staring into their phones, receiving their orders from central command via the media. Our fellow citizens are the ‘police,’ and this is why the covid response was so successful.

During ‘covid,’ the government declared an Emergency and all our rights were gone. Regardless of the ‘law now,’ or what you believe to be ‘reality’ or your ‘rights’ do not think they will not do these things again:

They want you to forget that these things happened, or that they do not happen in ‘modern Australia,’ or that ‘covid’ was nothing like this because it was ‘for your health.’ As your memory keeper, I will remind you of what happened and tell the next generations about these things. Do not think they are above passing legislation at 2am after a ‘national crisis’ to make this happen.

You will know when that next ‘time’ is. It will be evident, and others will be thinking the same as you, even when they have cut off all means of communication. Like covid democide, one of the signs will be unity in the population against the oppression and not the superficial division that is currently being astroturfed. Like during the covid democide, people will unite: the people whom the media desperately wants to separate.

Despite all the war colleges and think tanks studying this phenomenon, it cannot be replicated. Like a good meme, the zeitgeist of the aware is self-evident and is always well ahead of manufactured consent because it is a psychic and distinctly human phenomenon. Animals feel this as well. It is the same reason why they will run to higher ground a few days before a tsunami. This is what they tried to destroy with the use of smart phones and covid jabs.

In other words, if shit gets weird, please proceed calmly to your nearest conspiracy analyst.

It is extremely important that action remains leaderless – everyone must decide to take action and stick to not complying. No one person is more important than another. If action is tied to a charismatic leader, it will fall apart when the leader is arrested or killed. If results are centralised and tied the action of one person, it has a slim chance of success.

Like covid democide, there will be terrified people who hate you and wish for your death, torture, and imprisonment because you have the courage to peacefully stand for your convictions, their rhetoric and actions destroying the community they are claiming to protect.

They love Big Brother. Pray for them but stay away from them. They are liabilities.

There will be people who will try to convince you to ‘work within the system’ and do things like submit petitions, vote, show up to meetings, and submit legal cases, propping up a few people as the ‘heroes of the resistance.’ In 2020, although I intellectually understood, I did not fully grasp the system capture in which we found ourselves and believed that these things could work by perhaps convincing a few people in charge to stand up for us to move the needle at least a little bit.

However, after multiple failures I quickly realised these are idiotic exercises – the people in charge will never stand up for us because, again, they do not answer to us. Luckily I understood the dire legal situation in which we found ourselves and it quickly became clear that these activities are at best completely useless, and at worst, cooling the marks and classic tactics of the state to derail decentralised leaderless resistance.

The anointed experts still leading these old, tired, designed-to-fail activities under the auspices of the ‘freedom movement,’ and at the end of 2025 these people have become insidious parasites on the good will and desperation of the broken. The state loves these people because they are completely ineffective in their results, but completely effective at chilling true dissent. They promise justice in ‘two weeks’ yet their followers are baffled as to why there is no justice. All failures are blamed on ‘judicial corruption’ and dissent is deflected by ‘legal complexity.’

If you want to see what I really think of these ‘experts’ in the freedom movement, please read this rant article. I was so angry when I wrote it in 2024 that I was nearly in a fugue state. It is still one of my most popular articles.

Decentralised leaderless resistance cannot be done with offensive violence – in fact, offensive violence is a losing strategy. Terrorism and violence, besides being from Satan and therefore evil, do not ultimately work because one cannot kill an idea. It is only possible to kill an idea with a better idea. Look at how the power structure treats the people speaking out today in 2025, and how scared they are of the people just talking about ideas.

In sum, I wrote this article on the fourth anniversary of the fluoro lay-down to remind people of the options available to fight this. If people keep doing the same thing and beg the power structure to listen to them, nothing will change. I believe things will get much worse and we are hurtling into a rather bleak future. However, we have the numbers on our side. Without us, civilisation grinds to a halt. What is required to perform this action is not physical strength but moral courage.

When faced with tyranny, just walk off the job and go home. That’s it. They want you to panic and obey so do the opposite. If this is one of the last articles I am able to write on Substack, I want people to understand this key concept which has been at the heart of everything I have done.

At the macro level we have a limited window in which to do this, but again, history demonstrates that people will only act when their lives are actually at risk. The danger is that the increase in AI and atomisation-fracturing of society with increasing hostile migration chaos in the west will make this action less effective. This is all by design. Military thinktanks know that secessio plebis is our winning hand and are doing everything they can to prevent it from bearing fruit.

Finally, I want to end with the most important ingredient for success. It is love. In order for this to work, we need to love one another. To the predators, those of us who, during the covid lockdowns resisted the jab are now slated for destruction. Hold on to the contacts you made in 2020 for dear life – they are the community who will stand by you. None of us in Australia who did not take the jab, not one, will back down now.

As we are entering the greatest game of psychological chicken in human history, remember their end goal and what is at stake.

When the new system takes over people will be expected to sign allegiance to it, indicating that they don’t have any reservations or holding back to the old system. “There just won’t be any room”, he said, “for people who won’t go along. We can’t have such people cluttering up the place so such people would be taken to special places”, and here I don’t remember the exact words, but the inference I drew was that at these special places where they were taken, then they would not live very long. He may have said something like, “disposed of humanely”, but I don’t remember very precisely ... just the impression the system was not going to support them when they would not go along with the system. That would leave death as the only alternative. Somewhere in this vein he said there would not be any martyrs. When I first heard this I thought it meant the people would not be killed, but as the presentation developed what he meant was they would not be killed in such a way or disposed of in such a way that they could serve as inspiration to other people the way martyrs do. Rather he said something like this. “People will just disappear.” -Dr Lawrence Dunegan (1988) recalls Dr Richard Day (1969)

Thank you for reading.

Scene at Porepunkah. Nicholas Caire (c. 1890s-1905). National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Reproduced under Public Domain.

5. Dedicated to all the people in Perth who stood by me December 1, 2021.

We are still out here.

We who threw our bodies upon the gears.

And forgive me if this shocks you, but I would have pulled the trigger on anyone who dared approach my niece’s or nephew with the intent to kidnap them and inject them with the covid shot. I would have torn the perpetrators limb from limb with my bare hands - and I would not have stopped until I was the last one standing, or they put a bullet in me. God forgive me, but nobody was going to make it past me intact. That was the power of the anger that coursed through my veins during certain hot spots of the covid period. And every time it felt as if my soul was afire with a love so incredibly charged that I came to understand on a soul level why people go to war - the real kind, rather than the phony ones. The proverbial line in the sand had already been crossed for me by the mere existence of our anti-divine institutions. However, the assault on the human soul throughout covid raised the stakes significantly, and suddenly whatever vestiges of external freedom we still possessed were either stripped away or under threat. I can honestly state that throughout much of the covid period, I did not expect to come out alive on the other side. I was not going to capitulate to the cowardly demands of the ignorant collective. I was prepared to go with God no matter the cost. My line had been crossed, and I was pushing back.

