Los monaguillos (Bullfighting in the Sacristy). Eduardo Sánchez Solá (1869-1949).

About ExcessDeathsAU.

ExcessDeathsAU is not on social media: I rely on you to share articles.

Dear Readers,

As you know I have been demonetising my Substack due to the Substack-Stripe-Australian government digital shock collar. In December 2025 the Australian government will be deploying the ‘age assurance’ legislation for social media. As Substack now considers itself to be a social media app and “Let’s just all agree on this” the future is unclear for Australian writers on this platform.

Living under a progressively restrictive regime has been difficult, and I have outlined these conditions in the below articles. Post-covid Emergency powers, we have entered a new phase of the tyranny, one that we knew was coming. Well, it is here.

It is yet unclear how Substack or internet access will be affected in Australia, but I have been documenting the situation for other Australians and those overseas in an effort to leave a trail of bread crumbs for other writers.

My Substack is now read in 99 countries, and people subscribe to EDAU because Australia is the testing ground for much of what will be deployed globally. People around the world want to know what is happening in Australia and how they can prepare themselves for what is coming.

Below is the email that I have been sending paid subscribers in anticipation of the December deadline. For the past few months I have been unsubscribing paid subscribers and registering them as ‘free’ subs.

I will not be complying with “age assurance” legislation to access Substack.

Again, I wanted to share this with all readers so that you can see what is happening in Australia. Like the covid mandates, this is a part of our shared history and deserves to be documented (the remit of EDAU).

Dear paid reader, As you know my Substack ExcessDeathsAU is demonetising in protest of many current events with Substack, Stripe, and the Australian government (tax office/eSafety digital shock collar legislation). I am writing to you because your subscription is about to naturally expire in November and I have turned off your auto-subscribe. Please do not re-subscribe as a paid subscriber to ExcessDeathsAU. In anticipation of Australian government internet censorship legislation, I will be fully demonetised by December 2025. If you pay more money I will have to refund you out pro-rata and I cannot afford to do this. There is no other option, this is how the digital system is set up to maximise profits to Substack and Stripe. What to know: -Substack-Stripe will try to get you to re-subscribe because they want your money. -Ensure that paid auto-subscribe is off. I have manually turned off your auto-subscribe but please double-check from your end. -If you have any issues there isn’t much I can do – Substack customer service is mainly an AI-based model now (Decagon AI) and spits out jibberish most of the time. When I am able to get someone via email, it is still jibberish and I am unconvinced I have reached a real person. -Ensure you are still subscribed as a free subscriber. All articles have always been free and will remain free. If I have your email address I can still communicate with you. -Given the internet ‘age assurance’ legislation in Australia for social media deployed this December, if the Australian government declares that Substack is ‘social media’ my time on Substack will come to an end. I will not comply with this legislation. At that point I will attempt to move to a new publishing platform. -If the Australian government decides that ‘age assurance’ applies to the entire internet, again I will not comply and that is likely the end of the writing of ExcessDeathsAU. Finally, thank you so much for not just your financial pledge but for being with me on this journey, whether you are near in Western Australia or far away overseas. God Bless and good luck. EDAU in Perth, Western Australia.

While I have been documenting my efforts in the articles, right now the most important thing has been psychological and spiritual preparation. It is unclear what is going to happen, but I still have two more articles planned for you by the end of the year. I anticipate publishing them before December 10th which is the date of the legislation deployment.

The best outcome is that absolutely nothing happens and I can continue accessing the internet…but somehow I don’t think that is likely in the months and years to come. Your Christmas message will probably come early this year. (For new readers, I write something more personal at Christmas time).

People should also know that if they just “follow” me on the Substack platform I do not have their email - only those who “subscribe” have emails visible to me and thus can keep in touch in the event I am unable to access Substack. If you are unsure what this means, please email me and I can check to see if you are subscribed (if you are receiving this email in your inbox, you are subscribed). vicparkpetition@protonmail.com

I know that people around the world are also dealing with this situation - we are all being hit hard. Please see below a truck driver (and fellow Substacker) from the East Coast of the USA who put it all on the line to resist the digital shock collar.

My “consent” was “requested” by my employer for the collection of biometric data as they begin installing driver-facing AI-powered cameras on all their trucks. I did not consent, and they hired a new driver. I’d appreciate your prayers for the Lord Jesus Christ’s next steps. Thanks.

Good job truckers - let’s see that spirit again!

Thank you for reading, and may God Bless you, wherever you are.

Yours faithfully,

ExcessDeathsAU